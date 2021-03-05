The WWE NXT women’s division is scheduled to receive new titles soon.

It was reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that current plans call for new NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles to be introduced.

As noted, this week’s NXT episode saw WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retain their titles over Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai in controversial fashion. Kai and Gonzalez received the title shot due to their win in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The fallout of the Kai and Gonzalez vs. Jax and Baszler match saw NXT General Manager William Regal argue with main roster official Adam Pearce. Regal then announced that next Wednesday’s NXT show will feature an announcement that will change the landscape of NXT forever.

There is no word yet on if Regal’s big announcement will be about the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, but that is the current plan.

Stay tuned for more.

