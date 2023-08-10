Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 776,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 8.23% from last week’s 717,000 viewers for the posr-Great American Bash episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.23 rating in the key demo, and the week before.

According to spoilertv.com, Tuesday’s NXT topped the night on cable last night, which is very rare for the show. To compare, the #2 show on cable for the night was Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta at 8pm ET, which drew a 0.17 key demo rating with 436,000 viewers. MTV’s Caught In the Act 2 at 9pm ET ranked #3 for the night on cable with a 0.15 key demo rating and 433,000 viewers. FNC’s The Five at 5pm ranks #4 with a 0.14 key demo rating and 2.897 million viewers, while FNC’s Gutfeld! at 10pm rounds out the top 5 cable shows for the night with a 0.13 key demo rating and 1.966 million viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT marks the fourth straight week the show has drawn more than 700,000 viewers, which has not happened in more than two years, since the first four Tuesday night episodes. This is also the fifth straight week NXT has drawn a key demo rating of 0.20 or higher, which also has not happened in more than two years, since those same first four Tuesday shows in April 2021.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest total audience since April 20, 2021, which was the second Tuesday show that drew 844,000 viewers with a 0.23 key demo rating. This was also the highest key demo rating since the second Tuesday episode, tied with the last two shows, the Gold Rush Week 1 episode on June 20 of this year, and the April 20, 2021 episode. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both well above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was up 8.23% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week, and the week before.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 29.98% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 76.92% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the Heatwave go-home show.

Tuesday’s live NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom as the opener, Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan, Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James, Noam Dar defending his fake Heritage Cup against Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams (which was just a promo), Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner, an appearance by NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, plus the tag team main event – NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defending against Dragon Lee with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 2 Episode: 568,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 16 Episode: 564,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Battleground episode)

June 6 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 13 Episode: 581,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 1 episode)

June 27 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 2 episode)

July 4 Episode: 508,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 671,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 703,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 1 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Great American Bash episode)

August 8 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

