– The Heritage Cup Tournament will kick off today at 3pm ET during the new WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. Pete Dunne will be the special referee for the first round match between Alexander Wolfe and Noam Dar.

There will also be a Triple Threat with three participants to be announced, which will determine the 8th and final competitor in the tournament.

Stay tuned for news and full coverage from today’s NXT UK episode.

– We noted earlier in the week that indie veteran Pineapple Pete (Sugar Dunkerton) was one of the extras who Bianca Belair ran against in her vignette on this week’s RAW. The other two runners were played by indie wrestlers Nick Stanley and Skyler Moore.

Like Pete, Moore has also competed for AEW this year. Stanley appeared as a RAW Underground competitor last month and lost to Braun Strowman.

This month Suge D was a RAW Underground spectator. Both Suge & Skyler also competed in numerous All Elite Wrestling matches this year. Nick was last seen on the 9/14 RAW Underground segment where he fought Braun Strowman. #WWE #RAW #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nCHcH61UsP — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) September 30, 2020

