The first-ever Heritage Cup tournament continued on today’s WWE NXT UK episode as Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners in a first round match.

The final first round match will air next Thursday as Trent Seven takes on Kenny Williams. Mastiff will then face the winner of Seven vs. Williams in the quarterfinals.

Below is an updated look at the tournament brackets:

FIRST ROUND

* Noam Dar defeated Alexander Wolfe

* A-Kid defeated Flash Morgan Webster

* Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners

* Trent Seven vs. Kenny Williams

QUARTERFINALS

* Noam Dar vs. A-Kid

* Dave Mastiff vs. Trent Seven or Kenny Williams

FINALS

* Noam Dar or A-Kid vs. Dave Mastiff or Trent Seven or Kenny Williams

WWE has also announced a contract signing for next week, with Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER. Their title match will then air the following week on October 29.

This week’s NXT UK main event saw Dragunov and Pete Dunne defeat WALTER and Alexander Wolfe of Imperium. Dragunov pinned WALTER to get the win.

Also announced for next week’s show is Eddie Dennis’ return to the ring against Ashton Smith.

In other news from this week’s NXT UK episode, Piper Niven defeated Isla Dawn in singles action. There was also an update on Flash Morgan Webster after he was attacked backstage last week. It was announced this week that Webster is not medically cleared to compete.

Above and below are several highlights from this week’s NXT UK show:

The current #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tournament standings! Who ya got?!? pic.twitter.com/hAjmMlPtGO — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020

Could @DaveMastiff be the one to win the entire #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tournament? With THAT kind of power, chances are looking pretty good!! pic.twitter.com/goCo3RhX80 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020

A return to the ring for @EddieDennis1986 next week on #NXTUK?! That sounds…pretty deadly! 😉😉 pic.twitter.com/2EKm45eZXN — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020

After a rocky start in their previous matches, both @viperpiperniven and @IslaDawn look to rebound with a victory in this technical battle. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/GoLYU2XhM8 — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020

PIPER DRIVER gets the win for @viperpiperniven in an amazing match against @IslaDawn on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/edUzGN1wp8 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020

.@viperpiperniven got the win, but with the performances from both competitors…Niven & @IslaDawn BOTH look like winners on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/k1fQE836E1 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020

The astounding @trentseven looks to win the ENTIRE #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tournament! pic.twitter.com/j2EKfszzck — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020

.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR has an #NXTUK Championship opportunity very soon and *may* have the best theme music on @NXTUK right now! pic.twitter.com/w8hz8Q7JcN — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020

A little preview in this tag team encounter before @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR & @WalterAUT finally collide for the #NXTUK Championship! pic.twitter.com/BlQA7B8rCP — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020

Fitting that we see a 619 into a lariat from @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR since he has as much HEART as @reymysterio and POWER reminiscent of @JCLayfield!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/IZIAzceEMf — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020

We are in the middle of a MATCH OF THE YEAR candidate right now on #NXTUK!!! pic.twitter.com/0viuhRnpBY — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.