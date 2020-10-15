The first-ever Heritage Cup tournament continued on today’s WWE NXT UK episode as Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners in a first round match.
The final first round match will air next Thursday as Trent Seven takes on Kenny Williams. Mastiff will then face the winner of Seven vs. Williams in the quarterfinals.
Below is an updated look at the tournament brackets:
FIRST ROUND
* Noam Dar defeated Alexander Wolfe
* A-Kid defeated Flash Morgan Webster
* Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners
* Trent Seven vs. Kenny Williams
QUARTERFINALS
* Noam Dar vs. A-Kid
* Dave Mastiff vs. Trent Seven or Kenny Williams
FINALS
* Noam Dar or A-Kid vs. Dave Mastiff or Trent Seven or Kenny Williams
WWE has also announced a contract signing for next week, with Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER. Their title match will then air the following week on October 29.
This week’s NXT UK main event saw Dragunov and Pete Dunne defeat WALTER and Alexander Wolfe of Imperium. Dragunov pinned WALTER to get the win.
Also announced for next week’s show is Eddie Dennis’ return to the ring against Ashton Smith.
In other news from this week’s NXT UK episode, Piper Niven defeated Isla Dawn in singles action. There was also an update on Flash Morgan Webster after he was attacked backstage last week. It was announced this week that Webster is not medically cleared to compete.
Above and below are several highlights from this week’s NXT UK show:
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK: OPENING ROUND MATCH in the Heritage Cup Tournament!@KennyWilliamsUK vs. @trentseven pic.twitter.com/IXmGlzZNjd
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
The current #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tournament standings!
Who ya got?!? pic.twitter.com/hAjmMlPtGO
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
It’s an ALL-NEW #NXTUK right now on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/L6BoQGMX3n
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 15, 2020
The #NXTUK #HeritageCup continues between two of the brand’s powerhouses in @JosephConners and @DaveMastiff! pic.twitter.com/Xywa6zO1iF
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
.@DaveMastiff is bringing the POWER in the #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tournament! pic.twitter.com/nO1yKIjqlO
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
Not sure if that was the BEST idea there, @JosephConners?#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/meH7dVlgIc
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
A KNOCKOUT-worthy shot from @DaveMastiff seals the deal on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/YeoBTimwKY
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
Could @DaveMastiff be the one to win the entire #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tournament?
With THAT kind of power, chances are looking pretty good!! pic.twitter.com/goCo3RhX80
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
A return to the ring for @EddieDennis1986 next week on #NXTUK?!
That sounds…pretty deadly! 😉😉 pic.twitter.com/2EKm45eZXN
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
.@IslaDawn returns to the ring on #NXTUK against the tough @viperpiperniven! pic.twitter.com/sMwob6Iv8E
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
After a rocky start in their previous matches, both @viperpiperniven and @IslaDawn look to rebound with a victory in this technical battle. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/GoLYU2XhM8
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
The impressive AGILITY of @IslaDawn could very well be key against @viperpiperniven!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/ec8cYA2H9N
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
IMPRESSIVE crossbody from @viperpiperniven!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/awQ98mImIS
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
.@IslaDawn with the AYE KICKS on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/hqv39iSzix
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
"MAMA METEORA!!!!!!"#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/G6L5No8dEq
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
PIPER DRIVER gets the win for @viperpiperniven in an amazing match against @IslaDawn on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/edUzGN1wp8
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
.@viperpiperniven got the win, but with the performances from both competitors…Niven & @IslaDawn BOTH look like winners on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/k1fQE836E1
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
Who could have possibly attacked @Flash_Morgan?!?#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/ff1II34cpt
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
The astounding @trentseven looks to win the ENTIRE #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tournament! pic.twitter.com/j2EKfszzck
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
.@trentseven has his sight set on success in the #NXTUK #HeritageCup Tournament! pic.twitter.com/iStXRxHitE
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
BRUISERWEIGHT. STALLION. FORMER #NXTUK CHAMPION.@PeteDunneYxB is BACK in action right now on @NXTUK.@WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/5oB0jSLBXU
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
Are ya ready for some #IMPERIUM on #NXTUK?! pic.twitter.com/c7zy9EfPGj
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR has an #NXTUK Championship opportunity very soon and *may* have the best theme music on @NXTUK right now! pic.twitter.com/w8hz8Q7JcN
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
The POWER of @WalterAUT is simply a spectacle!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/sNvnz81TCZ
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
A little preview in this tag team encounter before @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR & @WalterAUT finally collide for the #NXTUK Championship! pic.twitter.com/BlQA7B8rCP
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
GIFs you can hear……#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/xpPbFw8AyX
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
This tag team battle just turned into an #NXTUK Title Match preview!
Can the team of @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR and @PeteDunneYxB outpower #Imperium's @WalterAUT & @TheWWEWolfe? pic.twitter.com/moOz5V9QSQ
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
WOW!#NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT is INCREDIBLE beyond belief! pic.twitter.com/J0eTlNSwHG
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
.@PeteDunneYxB is looking as IMPRESSIVE as ever on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/RPnqvv0LUm
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR HAS JUST PINNED THE #NXTUK CHAMPION @WalterAUT!
ARE WE LOOKING AT THE NEXT @NXTUK CHAMPION?!?!?
👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Gq69LJaqfc
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
Fitting that we see a 619 into a lariat from @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR since he has as much HEART as @reymysterio and POWER reminiscent of @JCLayfield!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/IZIAzceEMf
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
BRILLIANT!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/uurkMJW6IR
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
We are in the middle of a MATCH OF THE YEAR candidate right now on #NXTUK!!! pic.twitter.com/0viuhRnpBY
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR has an INCREDIBLE strategy going into the #NXTUK Championship Match! pic.twitter.com/vvOnQyNNdF
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
THERE IT IS! @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR takes down @WALTERaut on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/U4wiweshZv
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.