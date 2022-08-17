The WWE NXT UK brand has invaded the main NXT 2.0 brand.

It was recently reported how there was a lot of uneasiness within the NXT UK brand after two sets of TV tapings were nixed this past week, and how no other tapings were scheduled for London in the near future. Fast forward to tonight’s NXT Heatwave special, and the NXT UK Superstars made a big impression with multiple appearances.

The NXT UK invasion began when The Diamond Mine was in the ring as Roderick Strong argued with NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers about their recent issues. Wolfgang, Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey of Gallus then rushed the ring and beat The Diamond Mine down. Gallus destroyed Strong, The Creed Brothers and Damon Kemp, and then stood tall over them while a green light filled the WWE Performance Center arena.

Gallus later appeared again while McKenzie Mitchell was interviewing NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs backstage. Briggs and Jensen are NXT 2.0 Superstars but they won the vacant NXT UK straps on a recent visit to London. They talked about getting even with Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend following last week’s attack, but Gallus quickly interrupted and had to be held back by security. Gallus had words with Briggs and Jensen over the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, and said they will turn NXT 2.0 upside down because Gallus will be on top, and they will take the titles back home to the UK. A match was then agreed on for next week as the two teams went for each other but security held them back.

NXT UK’s Blair Davenport then made her presence known during another backstage segment. Indi Hartwell was talking with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, giving them props for how deserving of the titles they are. A staffer ended up handing Indi a drawing, which appeared to be from her former husband Dexter Lumis, who has made mysterious RAW appearances as of late. The gift excited Indi, but Davenport quickly appeared and snatched the drawing from her hand. Indi then asked Davenport who she thinks she is, and the wrestler formerly known as Bea Priestley introduced herself as Blair Davenport, and warned that she is the next NXT Women’s Champion. Davenport ripped up Indi’s drawing and walked off.

Finally, the biggest angle of the night came after the NXT Heatwave main event, which saw Bron Breakker retain the NXT Title over JD McDonagh. After the match, Breakker stood tall and began his celebration until the music hit and out came NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. Bate entered the ring as a confused Breakker looked on. Bate then faced off with Breakker in the middle of the ring, and both Superstars raised their title belts in the air while fans cheered and booed. NXT Heatwave went off the air with a shot of both NXT title belts being held up by Bate and Breakker.

It’s important to note that Bate has not won the NXT UK Title on TV yet. Ilja Dragunov was forced to relinquish the title on the August 4 NXT UK episode, due to a severe ankle injury suffered the week before against Wolfgang. A tournament then began to crown a new champion. The tournament has been fully taped and it ended with Bate defeating former tag team partner Trent Seven in the finals to capture the vacant NXT UK Title, but the match has not aired yet. It looks like WWE went ahead and had Bate come out with the title for the sake of the face-off with Breakker.

It was reported earlier this week how Charlie Dempsey was also brought to Orlando, Florida, along with Gallus. Dempsey, the son of William Regal, did not appear on tonight’s show.

There is no word yet on where WWE is going with this apparent NXT UK vs. NXT 2.0 storyline, but it will be interesting to see how things play out, especially with rumors on the status of NXT UK being up in the air. There’s already speculation on a Worlds Collide 2022 event being held in the near future, but that has not been confirmed.

As seen in the Instagram video below, Bate issued a warning to Breakker after NXT Heatwave went off the air.

“Bron, I’ll be seeing you, mate,” Bate said.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are several related shots from tonight's NXT Heatwave special:

