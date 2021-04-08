WWE NXT UK Prelude Results

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tyler Bate w/Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar w/Sha Samuels In A British Rounds Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bate backs Dar into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dar shoves Bate. Dar avoids a right jab from Bate. Bate repeatedly runs Dar into the turnbuckles. Bate with a backslide cover for a one count. Dar reverses out of the irish whip from Bate. Bate crawls under Dar. Dar goes for a single leg takedown, but Bate rolls him over to score the first pinfall of the match. Dar and Samuels argues with the referee.

SECOND ROUND

Bate is playing mind games with Dar. Dar kicks the right hamstring of Bate. Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dar with a single leg takedown. Dar applies a leg lock. Rollup Exchange. Dar kicks out the legs of Bate. Dar applies The Dragon Sleep. Bate transitions into The Cravate. Dar with another single leg takedown. Dar goes back to The Dragon Sleeper. Bate answers with the cravate. Dar backs Bate into the ropes. Dar with a deep arm-drag. Dar works on the left shoulder of Bate for a two count. Bate with a wrist lock escape. Bate dropkicks Dar. Test Of Strength as time expires.

THIRD ROUND

Hand fighting display. Dar kicks the left hamstring of Bate. Dar with a Mid-Kick. Dar with an elbow smash. Dar stomps on the left wrist of Bate. Dar taunts Seven. Bate kicks the back of Dar’s left knee. Dar with a sliding forearm smash. Dar is putting the boots to Bate’s knees. Dar blocks a boot from Bate. Dar dodges a flurry of strikes. Dar drops Bate with The Discus Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Dar with clubbing shoulder kicks. Dar throws Bate into the ropes. Bate with two toe kicks. Dar kicks Bate in the back. Dar with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Dar with a forearm shot across the back of Bate. Dar sends Bate to the corner. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a Flying Uppercut. Bate delvers The Airplane Spin as time expires.

FOURTH ROUND

Bate blocks a boot from Dar. Bate with another Airplane Spin. Bate with The Rebound Lariat for a two count. Dar regroups in the corner. Bate with a running elbow smash. Dar denies The Exploder Suplex. Bate hammers down on the back of Dar’s neck. Dar drives his knee into Bate’s back. Dar throws Bate into the canvas. Dar with a sliding forearm smash for a two count. Dar repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bate. Bate with an open palm strike. Bate and Dar are trading back and forth shots. Dar kicks out the legs of Bate. Bate avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bate scores the right jab as time expires.

FIFTH ROUND

Forearm/Jab Combination. Dar kicks the left knee of Bate. Bate is displaying his fighting spirit. Bate crawls under Dar. Bate leapfrogs over Dar. Bate goes for The Rebound Lariat, but Dar counters with The Knee Bar. Bate immediately taps out.

SIXTH ROUND

Bate with a waist lock go-behind. Bate with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Dar rolls him over for a two count. Bate with a Rolling Capo Kick. Samuels runs interference. Seven pulls Samuels off the ring apron. That leads us to a pier six brawl on the outside. Bate sends Dar crashing into Seven and Samuels. Bate lands The BIG BOI Splash. Dar throws Bate into the steel ring steps. Dar rolls Bate back into the ring. Dar goes for The Nova Roller, but Bate counters with Bop and Bang. Bate connects with The Tyler Driver #97 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tyler Bate (2-1) via Pinfall

Second Match: Kay Lee Ray & Isla Dawn vs. Meiko Satomura & Emilia McKenzie

Isla Dawn and Emilia McKenzie will start things off. McKenzie dodges The Big Boot. Forearm Exchange. Dawn uppercuts McKenzie. Dawn applies a side headlock. McKenzie rolls Dawn over for a two count. Dawn keeps grasp of the side headlock. McKenzie whips Dawn across the ring. McKenzie with deep arm-drag. McKenzie punches Dawn in the back. McKenzie with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. McKenzie applies a front face lock. Ray and Satomura are tagged in. Ray kicks Satomura in the gut. Ray applies a side headlock. Satomura whips Ray across the ring. Satomura runs into Ray. Satomura with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Satomura applies a wrist lock. Ray kicks Satomura in the gut. Ray drives Satomura back first into the turnbuckles. Ray repeatedly stomps on Satomura’s chest. Ray tags in Dawn. Ray and Dawn are putting the boots to Satomura. The referee admonishes Dawn. Dawn with forearm shivers. Dawn whips Satomura across the ring. Satomura with a running forearm smash. Satomura knocks Ray off the ring apron. Satomura applies a wrist lock. Satomura with clubbing chest kicks. Satomura with a Modified Leg Sweep. Satomura follows that with a Twisting Knee Drop for a two count.

Satomura tags in McKenzie. Double Irish Whip. Satomura kicks Dawn in the gut. McKenzie dropkicks Dawn for a two count. Dawn kicks McKenzie in the face. Dawn tags in Ray. Ray ducks a clothesline from McKenzie. McKenzie denies The Gory Bomb. McKenzie with a Running Hurricanrana. McKenzie side steps Ray into the turnbuckles. McKenzie kicks Ray in the face. McKenzie with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. McKenzie with a German Suplex to Dawn. Dawn launches McKenzie over the top rope. McKenzie with a forearm smash. McKenzie Spears Ray for a two count. Dawn pulls Satomura off the ring apron. Ray clotheslines McKenzie for a two count. Ray tags in Dawn. Dawn kicks McKenzie in the gut. Dawn punches McKenzie in the back. Dawn with a Mid-Kick. Dawn hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Dawn and McKenzie are trading back and forth shots. Second Forearm Exchange. Dawn with The Big Boot. McKenzie responds with The Cutter. Ray and Satomura are tagged in.

Satomura with forearm shivers. Satomura uppercuts Ray. Satomura with a Windmill Kick. Ray denies The Saito Suplex. Satomura with an Overhead Kick. Satomura with The Saito Suplex for a two count. Ray saps Satomura in the chest. Third Forearm Exchange. Satomura goes for The Spinning Back Kick, but Ray counters with The Gory Bomb for a two count. McKenzie with a Release German Suplex. Ray SuperKicks McKenzie. Satomura kicks Ray in the face. Satomura with a forearm smash. Satomura applies The STF. Ray grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ray with a Front Suplex. Ray tags in Dawn. Dawn connects with The Running Meteora for a two count. McKenzie avoids The SuperKick. McKenzie with a German Suplex on the floor. Dawn fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dawn with a Rising Knee Strike. McKenzie tags herself in. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Dawn with a RoundHouse Kick. Dawn goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but McKenzie counters with an inside cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, Aofie Valkyrie appears on the stage. Valkyrie wants to fight Satomura.

Winner: Meiko Satomura & Emilia McKenzie via Pinfall

Third Match: WALTER (c) vs. Rampage Brown For The WWE United Kingdom Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Brown applies a hammerlock. Brown grabs a side headlock. Walter backs Brown into the turnbuckles. Brow with a knife edge chop. Walter applies a side headlock. Brown whips Walter across the ring. Walter runs into Brown. Brown runs through a chop from Walter. Brown drops Walter with a shoulder tackle. Brown with a forearm smash. Brown with a irish whip. Walter answers with a shoulder tackle. Brown dropkicks Walter to the floor. Brown with a running shoulder block. Brown resets the referee’s ten count. Brown goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Walter blocks it. Walter drives Brown back first into the ringside barricade. Walter with a knife edge chop. Walter with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Walter follows that with clubbing blows to Brown’s chest. Walter drops Brown with The Big Boot. Walter applies a double wrist lock. Chop Exchange. Walter kicks Brown in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Walter kicks Brown in the back. Walter applies The Boston Crab.

Brown with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Second Chop Exchange. Brown with a forearm smash. Walter drives his knee into the midsection of Brown. Walter with an overhand chop for a two count. Walter with clubbing elbow smashes. Walter applies a top wrist lock. Walter punches Brown in the back. Walter uppercuts Brown. Walter toys around with Brown. Third Chop Exchange. Brown with The Big Boot. Brown ducks a clothesline from Walter. Brown Powerslams Walter. Lariat Exchange. Walter applies The Sleeper Hold. Walter goes for a PowerBomb, but Brown lands back on his feet. Brown with a Lariat. Brown with a corner clothesline. Brown follows that with The Flying Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Walter denies The Doctor Bomb. Walter with a blistering chop. Brown escapes The Sleeper Hold. Walter delivers The ShotGun Dropkick.

Walter PowerBombs Brown for a two count. Walter ascends to the top turnbuckle. Fourth Chop Exchange. Brown with an Avalanche Powerslam for a two count. Walter applies The Sleeper Hold. Brown with a Back Drop Driver. Brown connects with The Doctor Bomb. Walter wisely rolls himself towards the bottom rope. Brown with clubbing crossfaces. Walter negates The Doctor Bomb. Walter with a Back Body Drop. Walter blocks a lariat from Brown. Walter with a knife edge chop. Walter with a knee lift. Walter follows that with a Lariat. Walter with a Palm Strike/Lariat Combination for a two count. Walter delivers the back chop. Walter goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Brown grabs the top rope which forces the break. Walter with a German Suplex. Walter PowerBombs Brown for a two count. Walter plants Brown with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE United Kingdom Champion, WALTER via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 252 of The Hoots Podcast