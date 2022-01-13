WWE NXT UK Results 1/13/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz vs. Teoman & Rohana Raja w/Charlie Dempsey In A Semi-Final Match In The Number One Contender’s Tournament For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Jack Starz and Rohan Raja will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Raja applies a front face lock. Raja launches Starz to the corner. Strong lockup. Starz applies a front face lock. Raja tells Starz to bring it. Raja applies a waist lock. Raja denies the ankle pick. Starz applies an arm-bar. Starz hyperextends the left shoulder of Raja. Starz with a double leg takedown. Starz applies a side headlock. Raja with the irish whip. Starz dives over Raja. Starz with two dropkicks. Starz with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Starz tags in Mastiff. Teoman tells Raja to bring Mastiff down. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Raja applies a side headlock. Mastiff whips Raja across the ring. Raja runs into Mastiff. Shoulder Block Exchange. Raja tags in Teoman. Mastiff with a double shoulder tackle. Mastiff slams Teoman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mastiff tags in Starz. Starz with a shot to the midsection of Teoman. Following a snap mare takeover, Starz uppercuts the back of Teoman’s neck for a one count. Starz punches Teoman in the back. Starz applies a front face lock. Starz tags in Mastiff.

Mastiff bodyslams Teoman. Starz tags himself in. Mastiff with a Running Senton Splash. Starz with The Slingshot Splash for a two count. Starz tags in Mastiff. Mastiff with a shoulder block. Mastiff tags in Starz. Flying Uppercut/SpineBuster Combination for a one count. Teoman applies a wrist lock. Starz kicks Teoman in the gut. Starz whips Teoman across the ring. Dempsey pulls Teoman out of the ring. Die Familia gangs up on Starz behind the referee’s back. Teoman rolls Starz back into the ring. Teoman delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Teoma applies a front face lock. Teoman hammers down on the back of Starz’s neck. Teoman slams Starz’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Teoman tags in Raja. Raja repeatedly stomps on Starz’s chest. Raja whips Starz into the turnbuckles. Raja tags in Teoman. Raja levels Starz with The Body Avalanche. Teoman clotheslines Starz for a two count. Teoman applies a kneeling arm-bar. Teoman hammers down on the left shoulder of Starz.

Teoman tags in Raja. Raja with a gut punch. Raja goes after the wrists of Starz. Raja brings Starz down to the mat for a two count. Raja with a forearm smash. Starz uppercuts Raja. Starz is displaying his fighting spirit. Raja stops Starz in his tracks. Starz slides through the ring skirt. Starz rocks Teoman with a forearm smash. Starz with a shoulder block. Starz slips over Raja’s back. Starz tags in Mastiff. Mastiff with a shoulder tackle. Mastiff knocks Teoman off the ring apron. Mastiff ducks a clothesline from Raja. Mastiff with a Running Crossbody Block. Mastiff with a Back Body Drop. Mastiff launches Teoman over the top rope. Raja kicks Mastiff in the gut. Raja goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Mastiff counters with The Rolling Senton. Mastiff with a Senton/Dropkick Combination. The referee is trying to get Teoman out of the ring. Dempsey pulls Starz off the apron. Raja fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dempsey walks into a Gallus trap. Mastiff connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory. After the match, Die Familia gets into a pier six brawl with Gallus.

Winner: Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz via Pinfall

– We had a video recap of last week’s NXT UK Women’s Championship Match with Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport.

– Per Sid Scala, Next Week On NXT UK, Pretty Deadly will battle Sam Gradwell and a partner of his choosing.

#NXTUK Champion @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR awaits his next challenge in @Jordan_Devlin1. IN TWO WEEKS … the @NXTUK Championship will be on the line. pic.twitter.com/R2OlQSrhYf — NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 13, 2022

Second Match: Stevie Turner vs. Amale

Jinny joins the commentary team for this match. Amale dodges The Running Boot. Amale with forearm shivers. Amale with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Turner. Turner with a forearm smash. Turner whips Amale across the ring. Amale drops Turner with a shoulder tackle. Amale with a corner clothesline. Turner escapes the side headlock. Turner kicks Amale in the gut. Amale dumps Turner out of the ring. Amale tells Turner to bring it. Turner with a toe kick. Turner with a Running Boot. Amale answers with The Running Bulldog. Turner avoids The Helluva Kick. Turner blocks a boot from Amale. Turner with The Draping NeckBreaker. Turner stomps on Amale’s chest. Turner transitions into a ground and pound attack for a one count.

Turner applies an arm-bar. Amale with heavy bodyshots. Turner with a toe kick. Turner punches Amale in the back. Turner with a knee lift for a two count. Turner applies a nerve hold. Turner transitions into a top wrist lock. Amale with liver shots. Turner fires back with three running boots for a two count. Amale denies The Uranage Slam. Turner sends Amale to the corner. Amale decks Turner with a back elbow smash. Amale ducks a clothesline from Turner. Amale with two clotheslines. Turner kicks Amale in the gut. Amale reverses out of the irish whip from Turner. Amale bodyslams Turner. Amale with a Shotgun Dropkick. Amale nails Turner with The Running Boot. Amale connects with The Hope Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Amale via Pinfall

Can @AKidWrestler achieve his former glory or will @NoamDar continue the wave of momentum with the #NXTUK #HeritageCup on the line? pic.twitter.com/DKUgHZgjV2 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 13, 2022

Third Match: WALTER vs. Nathan Frazer

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Walter with a release headlock takeover. Walter tells Frazer to bring it. Test Of Strength. Walter backs Frazer into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Frazer avoids the knife edge chop. Strong lockup. Walter applies a wrist lock. Walter with a wrist lock takedown. Frazer dropkicks Walter. Frazer applies a front face lock. Walter brings Frazer to the ring apron. Frazer slaps Walter in the face. Frazer with a haymaker/hamstring kick combination. Walter drives his knee into the midsection of Frazer. Walt sends Frazer to the corner. Frazer decks Walter with a back elbow smash. Walter catches Frazer in mid-air. Walter puts Frazer on the top turnbuckle pad. Walter slaps Frazer in the chest. Walter is choking Frazer with his boot. Frazer tumbles to the floor. Walter punches Frazer in the back. Walter stomps on Frazer’s back. Frazer with three knife edge chops. Walter bodyslams Frazer. Walter tells Frazer to stand up.

Walter goes for another bodyslam, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Walter launches Frazer across the ring. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Walter. Walter avoids The Quebrada. Walter applies The Sleeper Hold. Frazer with an arm-ringer. Frazer with clubbing hamstring kicks. Frazer follows that with two flying forearm smashes. Walter leapfrogs over Frazer. Walter drops Frazer with The Big Boot. Walter applies the bow and arrow stretch. Walter stands on Frazer’s back. Frazer kicks Walter in the face. Walter with a running shoulder tackle. Walter cranks on Frazer’s neck. Walter with a clubbing blow to Frazer’s chest. Walter applies a rear chin lock. Frazer with heavy bodyshots. Walter uppercuts Frazer. Walter talks smack to Frazer. Frazer unloads a series of knife edge chops. Frazer with clubbing hamstring kicks. Walter floors Frazer with The Overhand Chop. Walter goes for a PowerBomb, but Frazer counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Walter with a knife edge chop. Walter gets Frazer tied up in the ropes. Walter with clubbing blows to Frazer’s chest. Walter goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Frazer with a headlock takeover. Frazer avoids The Shotgun Dropkick. Frazer with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Frazer with clubbing blows to Walter’s back. Walter applies The Sleeper Hold. Walter goes for a Release German Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Walter with The Big Boot. Walter goes for The PowerBomb, but Frazer counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Frazer continues to kick the left hamstring of Walter. Frazer with forearm shivers. Walter drives his knee into the midsection of Frazer. Walter whips Frazer across the ring. Frazer slides under Walter. Frazer with Two SuperKicks. Walter leapfrogs over Frazer. Frazer with The Spin Out Elbow Drop. Walter regroups on the outside. Walter catches Frazer in mid-air. Frazer SuperKicks Walter. Frazer dropkicks Walter into the ringside barricade. Walter gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Frazer with another round of hamstring kicks. Walter rocks Frazer with a forearm smash. Frazer with two chop blocks. Walter dumps Frazer over the top rope. Frazer with an Apron Enzuigiri. Walter chops Frazer in mid-air. Walter goes for a PowerBomb, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer SuperKicks Walter. Frazer hits The Curb Stomp. Frazer connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. Walter knocks Frazer off the top turnbuckle. Walter plants Frazer with The PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: WALTER via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 292 of The Hoots Podcast