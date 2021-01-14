WWE NXT UK Results 1/14/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Joe Coffey vs. Sha Samuels

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey applies a side headlock. Samuels whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey runs into Samuels. Coffey is playing mind games with Samuels. Samuels with a running shoulder block. Samuels bodyslams Coffey. Coffey avoids the elbow drop. Coffey whips Samuels across the ring. Coffey delivers The Pounce. Samuels reverses out of the irish whip from Coffey. Coffey with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Coffey clotheslines Samuels over the top rope. Coffey knocks Samuels off the ring apron. Samuels regroups on the outside. Coffey with heavy bodyshots. Coffey is throwing haymakers at Samuels. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Samuels hits The SpineBuster. Samuels whips Coffey into the turnbuckles. Samuels with a Back Body Drop. Samuels with an elbow drop for a two count. Samuels follows that with clubbing elbow smashes. Samuels applies an arm-bar. Coffey fights from underneath.

Coffey dives over Samuels. Coffey rolls Samuels over for a two count. Samuels sends Coffey face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Samuels with a running sledge. Samuels kicks Coffey in the back. Samuels is raining down haymakers. Samuels applies a rear chin lock. Coffey delivers his combination offense. Samuels drives his knee into the midsection of Coffey. Coffey with a Back Body Drop. Coffey talks smack to Samuels. Coffey with two shoulder tackles. Coffey whips Samuels across the ring. Coffey with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Coffey uppercuts Samuels. Coffey unloads a flurry of strikes. Coffey decks Samuels with a back elbow smash. Samuels catches Coffey in mid-air. Samuels PowerSlams Coffey for a two count. Samuels applies The Cobra Clutch. Coffey dumps Samuels back first on the canvas. Coffey kicks Samuels in the face. Coffey with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Coffey targets the midsection of Samuels. Coffey HeadButts Samuels. Coffey delivers The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey connects with All The Best For The Bells to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Coffey via Pinfall

Second Match: Tyler Bate vs. Sam Gradwell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gradwell applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate with a wrist lock takedown. Strong lockup. Bate applies the cravate. Bate grabs a side headlock. Gradwell sends Bate to the corner. Bate crawls under Gradwell. Bate with a knee lift. Bate rolls Gradwell over for a two count. Bate with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Bate follows that with a deep arm-drag. Bate applies an arm-bar. Gradwell with the irish whip. Bate dives over Gradwell. Bate with another deep arm-drag. Bate applies an arm-bar. Gradwell fish hooks Bate. Gradwell bodyslams Bate. Gradwell slaps Bate in the chest.

Gradwell drives his knee into Bate’s back. Gradwell with an elbow smash. Gradwell punches Bate in the back. Gradwell repeatedly stomps on Bate’s chest. Gradwell is choking Bate with his boot. The referee admonishes Gradwell. Gradwell toys around with Bate. Gradwell hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Gradwell with a long range haymaker for a two count. Gradwell applies a nerve hold. Gradwell with a forearm shot across the back of Bate. Gradwell slams Bate’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Gradwell kicks Bate in the ribs. Gradwell continues to choke Bate with his boot. Gradwell fish hooks Bate.

Gradwell repeatedly kicks Bate in the face. Bate repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Gradwell. Gradwell whips Bate across the ring. Gradwell denies the sunset flip. Bop and Bang. Bate unloads a flurry of strikes. Gradwell sends Bate to the corner. Gradwell blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate drops Gradwell with a Spinning Elbow Strike. Bate with a Running European Uppercut. Bate hits The Exploder Suplex. Bate pops back on his feet. Bate with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Gradwell goes for a Back Body Drop, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate with heavy bodyshots. Gradwell connects with The STO for a two count. Gradwell transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bate with a back elbow smash. Bate with a Rolling Capo Kick. Bate plants Gradwell with The Tyler Driver #97 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tyler Bate via Pinfall

Kay Lee Ray & Jinny Segment

Jinny: Last week I beat Piper Niven. And that lovely little victory resulted in me becoming the new number one contender. Now, I do deserve a lot of credit for that victory, but some recognition needs to go to Joseph. Now, you are probably wondering why Joseph has associated himself with me. I’m a woman of wealth. And with money comes power. And with power comes connections. Now, back to me. I am the number one contender for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. But next week, I’m going to be the new NXT UK Women’s Champion. And you can damn right guarantee that.

Kay Lee Ray: Oh, Jinny, you are funny, by the way. You see, I’m the NXT UK Women’s Champion because I have beaten everyone that has been put in front of me. And you, sunshine, you’re not going to be any different.

Jinny: Sweetheart, you may have beaten everyone that has been put in front of you, but you haven’t been in the ring with the queen. And the thing is that you think I’m funny, but the thing that’s actually a joke is that you are representing the NXT UK Women’s Division. You have the championship. You think you’re championship material? No, you aren’t. The queen is championship material.

Kay Lee Ray: How about you get closer and say that to my face? I’ll tell you something, there won’t be enough money in the world to fix this (face) once I’m done with it.

Jinny: You know what, sweetheart. You owe this match because the only reason I’m standing in this ring in front of you is because I helped you keep your championship. You’re very welcome. But next week, The Queen will reign. And there is nothing that you will ever be able to do about that. Enjoy it, you’ve got one last week of being champion.

Third Match: WALTER (c) vs. The A-Kid For The WWE United Kingdom Championship

Kid sticks and moves. Kid kicks the left hamstring of Walter. Walter backs Kid into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kid repeatedly kicks the left leg of Walter. Walter grabs the left leg of Kid. Kid brings Walter down to the mat. Chain grappling exchange. Kid applies a front face lock. Walter backs Kid into the turnbuckles. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Walter is pissed. Kid slaps Walter in the chest. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Walter with a side headlock takeover. Kid answers with the headscissors neck lock. Walter puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kid repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Walter. Test Of Strength. Walter with the leverage advantage for a two count. Walter sits on top of Kid for a two count. Kid avoids the foot stomp.

Kid delivers his combination offense. Walter kicks Kid in the gut. Walter puts Kid on the top turnbuckle. Walter goes for an open hand chop, but Kid counters with The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Kid with rapid fire leg kicks. Kid applies the single leg crab. Kid with Two Big Boots. Kid dropkicks Walter. Walter drops Kid with a knife edge chop. Walter blocks a boot from Kid. Walter with a blistering chop. Walter applies The Boston Crab. Walter transitions into The STF. Walter slaps Kid in the chest. Walter with The Big Boot. Walter kicks Kid in the back. Walter stands on Kid’s face. Walter bodyslams Kid. Walter toys around with Kid. Kid targets the left knee of Walter. Kid with a Forearm/Mid-Kick Exchange. Walter answers with The Big Boot for a two count. Walter applies a rear chin lock. Walter is lighting up Kid’s chest. Kid denies The Sleeper Hold. Kid with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Kid dropkicks the left knee of Walter.

Kid delivers The Missile Dropkick. Walter denies The Omoplata. Kid repeatedly kicks Walter in the back. Kid slaps Walter in the face. Walter answers with an open hand chop. Walter kicks Kid in the back. Walter goes for The Sleeper Hold, but Kid counters with a deep arm-drag. Kid with a single leg dropkick. Walter delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Walter connects with The PowerBomb for a two count. Walter drops Kid with a thunderous chop. Walter repeatedly kicks Kid in the face. Kid with an open palm strike. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kid transitions into The Triangle Choke. Walter brings Kid out of the ring. Walter PowerBombs Kid on the ring apron. Walter rolls Kid back into the ring. Kid with a flurry of chops. Kid negates The Sleeper Hold. Kid with The Pele Kick. Walter with an Inside Out Lariat. Walter chops the back of Kid’s neck. Walter plants Kid with The Short-Arm Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE United Kingdom Champion, WALTER via Pinfall

