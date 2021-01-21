WWE NXT UK Results 1/21/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

@NXTUK Tag Team division is beyond stacked! Next week is going to be chaos and i for one can not wait! pic.twitter.com/316BXcESPA — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) January 21, 2021

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Rampage Brown vs. Dave Mastiff

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Brown applies a side headlock. Mastiff whips Brown across the ring. Mastiff runs into Brown. Strong lockup. Mastiff grabs a side headlock. Brown with heavy bodyshots. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Mastiff applies a side headlock. Brown whips Mastiff across the ring. Brown dropkicks Mastiff. Brown with forearm shivers. Mastiff fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Mastiff dropkicks Brown. Mastiff punches Brown in the back. Mastiff with a forearm smash. Mastiff backs Brown into the turnbuckles. Mastiff punches Brown in the chest. Mastiff puts Brown on the top turnbuckle. Brown with a straight right hand. Brown kicks Mastiff in the face. Brown drops Mastiff with a Flying Shoulder Tackle. Brown with clubbing crossfaces. Brown kicks Mastiff in the face. Brown with an elbow drop for a two count.

Brown applies a rear chin lock. Mastiff with heavy bodyshots. Brown punches Mastiff in the back. Mastiff denies The Doctor Bomb. Mastiff falls on top of Brown. Mastiff with forearm shivers. Mastiff whips Brown across the ring. Mastiff clotheslines Brown. Mastiff with a Senton Splash. Brown kicks Mastiff in the face. Mastiff clotheslines Brown in mid-air. Mastiff hits The Pumphandle Suplex for a two count. Brown kicks the right shoulder of Mastiff. Brown clotheslines Mastiff for a two count. Mastiff applies a waist lock. Brown with two sharp elbow strikes. Mastiff with a forearm shot across the back of Brown. Mastiff follows that with The Release German Suplex. Brown avoids The Running Cannonball Strike. Brown knocks Mastiff of the middle turnbuckle. Brown with a Belly to Back Suplex. Brown connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rampage Brown via Pinfall

"I came up short, but next time it WILL be different." #NXTUK #HeritageCup Champion @AKidWrestler has his eyes set on bouncing back after last week's loss to @WalterAUT. pic.twitter.com/YFunzi8xQY — NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 21, 2021

Second Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Jack Starz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Starz backs Dragunov into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break it. Dragunov with a wrist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Starz works on his joint manipulation game. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Starz dropkicks Dragunov. Dragunov regroups in the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Dragunov with a hip lock takeover. Dragunov with a side headlock takeover. Starz reverses the hold. Dragunov with a Hip Toss. Dragunov applies a side headlock. Starz ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Starz with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Starz with a sunset flip for a two count. Dragunov answers with a double leg takedown. Dragunov grabs a side headlock. Starz whips Dragunov across the ring. Dragunov drops Starz with a shoulder tackle. Starz drops down on the canvas. Starz leapfrogs over Dragunov.

Starz ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Draugnov goes for a Bodyslam, but Starz lands back on his feet. Dragunov with a knife edge chop. Starz clotheslines Dragunov. Dragunov denies The Headscissors Takeover. Dragunov goes for a PowerBomb, but Starz lands back on his feet. Starz ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Starz hits The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Starz with three uppercuts. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Starz with a back chop. Dragunov is pissed. Dragunov with an open palm strike. Dragunov kicks Starz in the face. Dragunov with a chop/forearm combination. The referee admonishes Dragunov. Dragunov with a Float Over Suplex. Dragunov with The Release German Suplex. Dragunov slaps Starz in the back. Dragunov with a German Suplex. Dragunov with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Draugnov follows that with The Russian Suplex. Dragunov talks smack to Starz. Dragunov connects with The Torpedo Moscow. Dragunov knocks Starz out with clubbing elbow smashes.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Referee Stoppage

– Next week on NXT UK, Ben Carter will battle Sam Gradwell.

– Xia Brookside is looking to get revenge on Nina Samuels.

Third Match: Amir Jordan w/Kenny Williams vs. Tyson T-Bone

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. T-Bone launches Jordan to the corner. Jordan shoves T-Bone. Jordan ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. Jordan applies a side headlock. T-Bone with heavy bodyshots. T-Bone goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jordan lands back on his feet. Jordan grabs a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, T-Bone drops Jordan with a shoulder tackle. Jordan drops down on the canvas. Jordan leapfrogs over T-Bone. T-Bone denies The Hip Toss. Jordan with a gut punch. Jordan ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. T-Bone with a leaping clothesline. T-Bone with a Pendulum BackBreaker. T-Bone follows that with The Fallaway Slam. T-Bone with clubbing blows to Jordan’s back. T-Bone is mauling Jordan in the corner. T-Bone kicks Jordan in the gut. Forearm Exchange. T-Bone unloads a flurry of left jabs.

T-Bone with a straight right hand. T-Bone kicks Jordan in the ribs. T-Bone with forearm shivers across the back of Jordan for a two count. Jordan decks T-Bone with two back elbow smashes. Jordan with a chop/forearm combination. T-Bone drops Jordan with The SpineBuster. T-Bone catapults Jordan throat first into the bottom rope for a two count. T-Bone drives his knee into Jordan’s back. T-Bone fish hooks Jordan. T-Bone punches Jordan in the chest. T-Bone applies a rear chin lock. Jordan with The Stunner. Jordan delivers his combination offense. Jordan with a running clothesline. Jordan dropkicks T-Bone. Jordan dodges The Big Boot. Jordan avoids The Elbow Drop. T-Bone with a Back Body Drop. Jordan side steps T-Bone into the turnbuckles. T-Bone denies The Sunset Flip. T-Bone falls on top of Jordan for a two count. Jordan rolls T-Bone over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Amir Jordan via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Jinny w/Joseph Conners For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jinny backs Ray into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ray applies a chin bar. Ray kicks Jinny in the face. Jinny shoves Ray. Ra slaps Jinny in the face. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Jinny applies an arm-bar. Jinny talks smack to Ray. Ray slaps Jinny in the chest. Ray sends Jinny face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Ray with rapid fire bodyshots. Jinny side steps Ray into the turnbuckles. Jinny repeatedly stomps on Ray’s chest. Ray kicks Jinny in the chest. Ray whips Jinny across the ring. Ray dropkicks Jinny for a two count. Ray ducks a clothesline from Jinny. Ray with a Front Suplex for a two count. Ray drags Jinny to the corner. Ray dives over Jinny. Jinny with a Japanese Arm-Drag for a two count. Jinny dumps Ray out of the ring. Jinny slams Ray’s head on the ring apron. Jinny slams Ray’s head on the steel ring steps.

Jinny with forearm shivers. Jinny resets the referee’s ten count. Jinny punches Ray in the back. Ray drives Jinny back first into the steel barricade. Jinny whips Ray into the apron. The referee admonishes Jinny. Jinny transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Jinny slams Ray’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jinny whips Ray into the turnbuckles for a two count. Jinny continues to run her mouth. Jinny with a knife edge chop. Ray reverses out of the irish whip from Jinny. Jinny applies The Surfboard Stretch. Jinny repeatedly stomps on Ray’s back. Ray grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Jinny is raining down haymakers. Jinny tugs on Ray’s hair. Jinny with a snap mare takedown for a two count. Jinny applies a rear chin lock.

Jinny with a forearm smash. Ray avoids The Ripcord Lariat. Jinny with Two Rolling Capo Kicks. Ray SuperKicks Jinny. Forearm Exchange. Jinny with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Short-Arm Reversal by Ray. Ray SuperKicks Jinny. Ray drops Jinny with The DDT for a two count. Ray applies The Koji Clutch. Jinny blocks a boot from Ray. Jinny with a knee smash. Jinny with a short-arm lariat for a two count. Jinny is raining down forearm shivers. Ray slaps Jinny in the chest. Ray prepares for The Gory Bomb. Ray is distracted by Conners. Jinny drives her knee into the midsection of Ray. Jinny puts Ray on the middle turnbuckle. Jinny connects with The Makeover for a two count. The referee caught Conners cheating, so he got ejected from the ringside area. Ray rolls Jinny over for a two count. Ray SuperKicks Jinny. Conners is trying to walk away with the NXT UK Women’s Title. Ray punches Conners. Ray avoids The Belt Shot. Ray plants Jinny with The Gory Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Kay Lee Ray via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 241 of The Hoots Podcast