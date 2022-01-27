WWE NXT UK Results 1/27/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Gallus vs. Die Familia In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Joe Coffey and Teoman will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Joe sends Teoman to the corner. Teoman kicks Joe in the face. Joe with forearm shivers. Joe punches Teoman in the back. Teoman kicks Joe in the gut. Teoman punches Joe in the back. Forearm Exchange. Joe uppercuts Teoman. Joe tags in Mark. Double Wrist Lock. Double Knife Edge Chop. Mark with a forearm smash. Mark with a deep arm-drag. Mark applies an arm-bar. Mark applies The Cobra Clutch. Wolfgang tags himself in. Wolfgang with a forearm shot across the back of Teoman. Teoman kicks the left knee of Wolfgang. Teoman tags in Raja. Wolfgang with a Hip Toss. Wolfgang with a wrist lock takedown. Wolfgang tags in Mark. Double Monkey Flip. Mark with a Hip Attack. Mark gets distracted by Dempsey. Raja yanks Mark off the top turnbuckle. Raja with a forearm smash. Raja repeatedly stomps on Mark’s back and chest. Raja applies a front face lock. Raja tags in Teoman.

Teoman punches Mark in the ribs. Teoman hammers down on Mark’s left wrist. Teoman uppercuts Mark’s left shoulder. Teoman maintains wrist control. Teoman works on his joint manipulation game. Teoman with a downward palm strike. Mark with forearm shivers. Teoman kicks Mark in the gut. Mark drives Teoman back first into the turnbuckles. Mark with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Teoman with a leaping up kick. Teoman delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Teoman applies an arm-bar. Dempsey tags himself in. Dempsey with The Big Boot. Dempsey applies a front face lock. Dempsey repeatedly runs Mark back first into the turnbuckles. Mark attacks the midsection of Dempsey. Uppercut Exchange. Mark with the backslide cover for a one count. Dempsey headbutts the midsection of Mark. Dempsey with a forearm smash. Dempsey with a Discus Chop for a two count. Dempsey applies a twisting arm-bar. Dempsey with a roll through escape. Dempsey grapples around Mark. Dempsey applies a double wrist lock. Raja tags himself in. Raja rocks Mark with a forearm smash for a two count. Raja is putting the boots to Mark. Raja applies a front face lock. Raja tags in Dempsey. Raja drives his knee into the midsection of Mark. Dempsey drops Mark with a knee lift for a two count. The referee tells Joe to get out of the ring.

Mark is displaying his fighting spirit. Dempsey with a low knee lift. Dempsey knocks Joe off the ring apron. Mark avoids the knife edge chop. Mark with a Belly to Back Suplex. Dempsey tags in Raja. Raja stops Mark in his tracks. Mark with desperation up kicks. Teoman tags himself in. Teoman takes a swipe at Wolfgang. Mark creates distance with a Back Body Drop. Mark tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang clotheslines Teoman. Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block. Wolfgang with a flying double axe handle strike. Wolfgang knocks Dempsey off the apron. Wolfgang tees off on Teoman. Wolfgang with a Leaping Back Senton Splash. Wolfgang Powerslams Teoman for a two count. Teoman kicks Wolfgang in the face. Wolfgang levels Teoman with The Body Avalanche. Wolfgang slaps Raja in the chest. Raja pulls Teoman out of harms way. Teoman tags in Raja. Teoman with a sliding forearm smash. Raja hits The Reverse DDT for a two count. Raja takes a swipe at Joe. Raja goes for The Backstabber, but Wolfgang holds onto the ropes. Wolfgang tags in Joe.

Joe with two shoulder tackles. Joe with a Pop Up Uppercut to Teoman. Raja reverses out of the irish whip from Joe. Joe runs through a lariat from Raja. Joe delivers The Pounce. Joe teep kicks Raja into the ropes. Joe with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Raja reverses out of the irish whip from Joe. Joe decks Raja with a back elbow smash. Joe with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Raja avoids The Glasgow Sendoff. Raja drops Joe with The BackStabber. Raja tags in Dempsey. Dempsey drives his knee into the midsection of Joe. Dempsey with a Float Over Suplex for a one count. Dempsey applies The Full Nelson Lock. Joe sends Dempsey back first into the canvas. Joe nails Dempsey with The Glasgow Sendoff. Joe tags in Mark. Gallus connects with The Total Elimination for a two count. Teoman dumps Joe out of the ring. Teoman kicks Joe in the face. Mark blasts Teoman off the apron. Mark with a double handed chop. Mark tags in Wolfgang. Raja pulls Mark out of the ring. Wolfgang goes for The Powerslam, but Teoman counters with the chop block. Dempsey makes Wolfgang tap out to The STF.

Winner: Die Familia via Submission

– Nathan Frazer had a backstage confrontation with Die Familia.

Second Match: Jinny vs. Amale

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jinny drives her knee into the midsection of Amale. Jinny applies a side headlock. Jinny punches Amale in the back. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Jinny with heavy bodyshots. Jinny whips Amale across the ring. Amale drops Jinny with a shoulder tackle. Jinny kicks Amale in the gut. Amale scores a liver shot. Forearm Exchange. Jinny applies a wrist lock. Jinny wraps the left shoulder of Amale. Jinny with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Amale with forearm shivers. Jinny answers with a toe kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Amale. Amale ducks a clothesline from Jinny. Amale bodyslams Jinny. Amale with a basement dropkick for a two count. Amale applies a waist lock. Jinny sends Amale face first into the top rope. Jinny drops Amale with The Arm-Ringer. Jinny is putting the boots to Amale. Jinny with two knee drops for a two count. Jinny tugs on Amale’s hair. Amale is throwing haymakers at Jinny. Jinny applies an arm-bar.

Jinny jams her nails into the left shoulder of Amale. Amale decks Jinny with a back elbow smash. Amale with forearm shivers. Amale with the sunset flip for a two count. Jinny ducks a clothesline from Amale. Jinny pulls Amale down to the mat. Jinny repeatedly drives her knee into Amale’s ribs. Jinny hammers down on the back of Amale’s neck. Jinny applies The Octopus Stretch. Amale with a Hip Toss. Jinny drives her knee into the midsection of Amale. Jinny sends Amale to the corner. Amale kicks Jinny in the face. Amale with a leaping double foot stomp. Amale with two clotheslines. Jinny punches Amale in the ribs. Jinny kicks Amale in the gut. Amale reverses out of the irish whip from Jinny. Amale with a corner clothesline. Amale sends Jinny face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Amale nails Jinny with The Running Pump Kick. Amale applies a waist lock. Jinny with two sharp elbow strikes. Amale hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Jinny denies The Hope Breaker. Jinny continues to hammer down on the back of Amale’s neck. Jinny uses the middle rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jinny via Pinfall

Third Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Jordan Devlin In The Empty Arena Match For The WWE NXT UK Championship

Devlin HeadButts Dragunov before the bell rings. Devlin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Devlin poses with the NXT UK Title. Dragunov ducks a clothesline from Devlin. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s. Devlin with two sharp elbow strikes. Devlin holds onto the top rope. Devlin delivers the low blow. Devlin with clubbing blows to Dragunov’s back. Devlin with forearm shivers. Devlin gets Dragunov tied up in the ropes. Devlin repeatedly slaps Dragunov in the face. Devlin grabs a steel chair. Dragunov kicks Devlin in the gut. Devlin is throwing haymakers at Dragunov. Devlin grabs a screwdriver. Dragunov frees himself from the ropes. Devlin with a forearm smash. Dragunov drops Devlin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov clotheslines Devlin to the floor. Dragunov with two knife edge chops. Dragunov with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Dragunov bodyslams Devlin on the floor.

Dragunov slams Devlin’s head on the apron and the ringside barricade. Dragunov applies a waist lock. Devlin with three back elbow smashes. Devlin ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Dragunov with The Western Lariat. Dragunov with a blistering chop. Dragunov whips Devlin into the barricade. Devlin with a knife edge chop. Devlin throws Dragunov into the steel ring steps. Devlin rolls one of the ring stairs into the ring. Dragunov delivers The Torpedo Moscow through the barricade. Dragunov flings Devlin into a row of chairs. Dragunov launches multiple chairs into the ring. Dragunov with a massive chair shot across the back of Devlin. Dragunov with clubbing blows to Devlin’s back. Dragunov follows that with a Vertical Suplex into a pile of chairs for a two count. Dragunov chops Devlin off a chair. Devlin starts backing away from Dragunov. Dragunov whips Devlin into a table. Devlin denies The Gotch Lift Suplex. Devlin rakes the eyes of Dragunov. Dragunov clotheslines the back of Devlin’s neck.

Dragunov goes for The Torpedo Moscow, but Devlin sends him crashing through the table for a two count. Devlin slams Dragunov’s head on the production case. Devlin rolls a production case into Dragunov’s face. Devlin slaps Dragunov in the face. Devlin punches Dragunov in the back. Dragunov goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Devlin counters with a high knee strike. Devlin with a thumb to the eye. Devlin with a MoonSault off the production case. Devlin follows that with forearm shivers. Devlin is raining down haymakers. Devlin brings Dragunov back to the ringside area. Devlin pulls out a table from under the ring. Dragunov punches Devlin in the back. Dragunov with a Discus Chop. Dragunov rolls Devlin back into the ring. Devlin places the table in the corner. Devlin uppercuts Dragunov. Dragunov denies The Devlin Inside.

Dragunov with downward elbow smashes. Dragunov hits The Gotch Lift Suplex on the chair for a two count. Dragunov ascends to the top turnbuckle. Devlin attacks the knees of Dragunov with the chair. Devlin connects with Murphy’s Law for a two count. Devlin argues with the referee. Dragunov negates The Devil Inside. Dragunov puts Devlin on his shoulders. Devlin with clubbing elbow smashes. Devlin fish hooks Dragunov. Dragunov with The Running Death Valley Driver through the table for a two count. Devlin talks smack to Dragunov. Devlin HeadButts Dragunov. Devlin drills Dragunov with The BrainBuster for a two count. Devlin kicks Dragunov in the back. Devlin zip ties Dragunov’s hands behind his back. Devlin goes back to the ground and pound attack. Devlin with two chair shots. Dragunov avoids The Conchairto. Dragunov with a Leaping Head Kick. Dragunov plants Devlin with The Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Champion, Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

