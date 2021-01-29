WWE NXT UK Results 1/28/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Jordan Devlin & Trent Seven Segment

Jordan Devlin: You know, a few months ago I started this Cruiserweight Championship Open Challenge for one reason. To cement my legacy with this title. When you are the ace of an entire division, you live your life to a certain standard. So, it’s not enough for me that I’m the longest reigning Cruiserweight Champion of all-time. I want the most title defenses. I want to go down in history as the greatest wrestler under 205 this company has ever seen.

Trent Seven: You’re right. There’s no denying, Jordan Devlin, that everything that you just said is fact. You are cementing a legacy. You have beaten everyone that’s been put in your path. You have had the title for what? Nearly a year now. That’s an incredibly impressive un. Now, you talk about challenges and the open challenge and dominating this 205 Division, the Cruiserweight Division is yours. Well, maybe not only do you need a new challenger, maybe the division needs a new challenger. And maybe Trent Seven needs a challenge himself. So, crazy idea, I’m just going to throw it out there for you. How about I trim down, I get to under 205. And when I do, you put that title on the line against me? And I’ll be the new challenger to step into your league.

Jordan Devlin: Let me get this straight. You’re going to get to under 205? I’ll tell you what, mate, okay. If you can ditch the vegan kebabs and drop what I’m guessing must me be more than at least 30 pounds, then, yeah, you can have a shot at me for this title. Good luck.

Devlin pats Seven on the stomach. Seven delivers a big haymaker to close. Seven tells Devlin that he will make it under 205.

First Match: Ben Carter vs. Sam Gradwell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Gradwell applies an arm-bar. Gradwell grabs a side wrist lock. Carter breaks the grip. Carter dropkicks Gradwell. Gradwell applies a side headlock. Carter whips Gradwell across the ring. Carter leapfrogs over Gradwell. Carter drops down on the canvas. Carter dropkicks Gradwell. Gradwell reverses out of the irish whip from Carter. Carter dives over Gradwell. Carter kicks Gradwell in the face. Carter delivers The Missile Dropkick. Gradwell tugs on Carter’s hair. Gradwell slams Carter’s head on the top rope. Gradwell punches Carter in the back. Gradwell talks smack to Carter. Gradwell stomps on Carter’s chest. Gradwell with a forearm smash. Gradwell stomps on Carter’s face for a two count.

Gradwell fish hooks Carter. Gradwell bodyslams Carter. Gradwell continues to punch Carter in the back. Carter fights from underneath. Carter crawls under Gradwell. Carter rolls Gradwell over for a two count. Carter kicks Gradwell in the face. Carter dives over Gradwell. Gradwell scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Gradwell drives his knee into Carter’s back. Gradwell with a forearm shot across the back of Carter. Gradwell with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Gradwell is displaying his frustration. Gradwell applies a rear chin lock. Carter with heavy bodyshots. Gradwell answers with a knee lift. Carter decks Gradwell with a JawBreaker.

Carter unloads two knife edge chops. Gradwell reverses out of the irish whip from Carter. Carter with two running forearm smashes. Carter ducks a clothesline from Gradwell. Gradwell blocks a boot from Carter. Carter with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gradwell regroups on the outside. Carter lands The Suicide Dive. Carter follows that with a SomerSault Plancha. Carter rolls Gradwell back into the ring. Gradwell catches Carter in mid-air. Carter applies the guillotine choke. Gradwell sends Carter chest first into the canvas. Gradwell hits The STO for a two count. Gradwell transitions into a ground and pound attack. Carter fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Carter ducks a clothesline from Gradwell. Carter with The Quebrada/Elbow Drop Combination. Carter connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ben Carter via Pinfall

Second Match: Sha Samuels vs. Josh Morrell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Samuels backs Morrell into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Samuels paint brushes Morrell. Samuels applies a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Morrell applies multiple wrist locks. Samuels with a knee lift. Samuels with a shoulder block. Wrist Lock Exchange. Samuels with a straight right hand. Samuels bodyslams Morrell. Samuels punches Morrell in the back. Samuels with the irish whip. Morrell dives over Samuels. Morrell with a deep arm-drag. Samuels clotheslines Morrell. Samuels kicks Morrell in the face. Samuels transitions into a ground and pound attack. Samuels with a knee lift. Samuels hammers down on the back of Morrell’s neck. Morrell with heavy bodyshots. Samuels with a Back Body Drop. Samuels talks smack to Morrell. Samuels with clubbing elbow smashes.

Samuels kicks Morrell in the back. Samuels kicks Morrell in the ribs. Samuels calls Morrell a mark. Samuels and Morrell are trading back and forth shots. Samuels whips Morrell across the ring. Morrell goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Samuels counters with a Bodyslam. Morrell avoids the elbow drop. Morrell side steps Samuels into the turnbuckles. Morrell with a single leg dropkick. Morrell with a chop/forearm combination. Morrell uppercuts Samuels. Morrell ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Morrell with two dropkicks. Morrell with a Standing Corkscrew Splash for a two count. Samuels reverses out of the irish whip from Morrell. Morrell dives over Samuels. Morrell with a Hip Toss for a two count. Samuels dodges The Leaping Crossbody Block. Samuels clotheslines Morrell. Samuels whips Morrell across the ring. Samuels connects with The SpineBuster. Samuels makes Morrell tap out to The Cobra Clutch.

Winner: Sha Samuels via Submission

– Ilja Dragunov Training Vignette.

– It looks like Rampage Brown will have a future match with Joe Coffey.

– Next week on NXT UK, Nina Samuels will battle Xia Brookside. We’ll also see the return of The Jordan Devlin Cruiserweight Championship Open Challenge.

Third Match: Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter vs. The Hunt In A Fatal Four Way Elimination Match. The Winners Will Become The Number One Contenders For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships

Mark Andrews and Sam Stoker will start things off. Stoker is playing mind games with Andrews. Stoker tags in Smith. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Smith denies the deep arm-drag. Andrews rolls Smith over for a two count. Smith regroups in the corner. Strong lockup. Smith with a waist lock takedown. Andrews decks Smith with a back elbow smash. Andrews tags in Webster. Andrews ducks a clothesline from Smith. Dropkick/Sunset Flip Combination for a two count. Smith drives his knee into the midsection of Webster. Smith punches Webster in the back. Smith tags in Carter. Webster with a deep arm-drag. Webster applies an arm-bar. Andrews tags himself in. Carter reverses out of the irish whip from Webster. Webster slides under Carter. Assisted Hurricanrana. Andrews dropkicks Carter. Howley tags himself in. Howley with the lateral press for a two count. Howley tags in Andrews. Carter sweeps out the legs of Andrews. Assisted Splash for a two count. Carter applies a front face lock. Carter tags in Smith. Smith with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Smith whips Andrews across the ring. Andrews holds onto the ropes. Andrews kicks Smith in the face. Andrews tags in Howley. Smith with two clotheslines. Smith kicks out the legs of Howley. Smith clotheslines Howley. Howley runs away from The Hunt. Smith goes for a Bodyslam, but Howley lands back on his feet. Howley sends Smith to the corner. Melrose tags himself in. Melrose with a forearm smash. Melrose with clubbing blows to Howley’s back. Melrose applies a waist lock. Howley uses Stoker for leverage. Stereo German Suplex’s. Melrose sends Howley face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Andrews tags himself in. Hunt starts brawling with Andrews and Webster. Smith tags himself in. The referee has lost complete control of the match. All hell is breaking loose. Melrose reverses out of the irish whip from Smith. Smith clotheslines Howley over the top rope. Melrose scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Melrose with a Belly to Back Suplex. Melrose tags in Hitchman. Double HeadButt for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Hitchman backs Smith into the turnbuckles. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Melrose stomps on Smith’s chest. Melrose with clubbing blows to Smith’s back. Melrose bodyslams Smith. Melrose tags in Hitchman.

Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Hitchman with clubbing headbutts. Hitchman knocks Carter off the ring apron. Smith with a Back Body Drop. Hitchman starts favoring his right knee. Howley tags himself in. Smith with another Back Body Drop. Smith tags in Webster. Webster with a leaping arm-drag. Webster dropkicks Stoker off the apron. Webster hits The Rude Boy Block for a two count. Webster is distracted by Stoker. Howley drives his knee into the midsection of Webster. Howley punches Webster in the back. Howley tags in Stoker. Pretty Deadly goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Andrews gets in the way. Stereo Dropkick Party. Stereo SomerSault Plancha’s. Webster tags in Andrews. Stoker headbutts the midsection of Webster. Stoker uppercuts Andrews. Stoker with the irish whip. Andrews decks Stoker with a back elbow smash. Stoker with a straight right hand. Stoker goes for The SuperPlex, but Smith gets in the way. Smith tags himself in. Tower Of Doom. Andrews tags in Howley. Howley with a running haymaker. Howley repeatedly stomps on Smith’s chest. Howley punches Smith in the back. Howley knocks Webster off the apron. Smith reverses out of the irish whip from Howley. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Carter SuperKicks Stoker. Assisted Asai MoonSault. Smith hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Smith with a forearm smash. Smith tags in Carter.

Stoker kicks Smith in the face. Carter SuperKicks Smith. Second Forearm Exchange. Melrose tags himself in. Carter SuperKicks Melrose in mid-air. Howley with an open palm strike. Andrews with an Apron Enzuigiri. Hitchman clotheslines Andrews. Webster HeadButts Hitchman. Melrose with an Inside Out Lariat. Smith with forearm shivers. Melrose responds with The Half and Half Suplex. Melrose tags in Hitchman. Melrose with a corner clothesline. Hitchman with a Running Cannonball Strike. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Webster and Andrews pulls Hitchman out of the ring. Smith tags in Carter. Doomsday Cutter. The Hunt has been eliminated. Howley attacks Carter from behind. Howley is putting the boots to Carter. Howley knocks Smith and Andrews off the apron. Howley punches Carter in the back. Howley bodyslams Carter. Howley with an elbow drop for a two count. Howley sends Carter to the corner. Carter slams Stoker’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Smith and Stoker are tagged in. Smith clotheslines Howley. Smith drops Stoker with a shoulder tackle. Smith with a GutWrench Suplex. Standing Switch Exchange. Smith with The O’Connor Roll for a two count.

Smith denies the illegal uppercut from Howley. Smith clotheslines Howley off the apron. Rollup Exchange. Smith tags in Carter. Carter slides under a clothesline from Howley. Assisted 450 Splash for a two count. Carter is distracted by Howley. Stoker tags in Andrews. Andrews with a Cazadora Bulldog. Carter tags in Smith. Andrews unloads a flurry of chops. Smith reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Andrews with a back elbow smash. Andrews tags in Webster. Webster with a Pump Knee Strike. Pump Knee Strike/Reverse Hurricanrana Combination. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter has been eliminated. Howley tags himself in. Howley with The Big Boot. Howley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Howley uppercuts Webster. Howley tags in Stoker. Pretty Deadly gangs up on Webster. Stoker with the cover for a two count. Stoker kicks Webster in the gut. Stoker with a straight right hand. Stoker tags in Howley. Webster is displaying his fighting spirit. Webster slips over Stoker’s back. Webster crawls under Howley. Webster tags in Andrews.

Andrews unloads a series of knife edge chops. Howley kicks Andrews in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Andrews slides under The Double Clothesline from Pretty Deadly. Andrews with a Double Pele Kick. Andrews is lighting up Howley’s chest. Howley reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Andrews with a 619 to Stoker. Andrews with a shoulder block. Andrews follows that with a Rolling Double Foot Stomp. Andrews ducks a clothesline from Howley. Andrews hits The Hurricanrana for a two count. Webster and Stoker are brawling on the outside. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Howley sends Andrews to the corner. Andrews knocks Stoker off the apron. Howley blocks a boot from Andrews. Howley drives his knee into the left hamstring of Andrews. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker with The Giant Swing. Stoker applies the single leg crab. Andrews repeatedly kicks Stoker in the chest. Stoker applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Webster with a Hurricanrana into Stoker. Andrews creates distance with The StunDog Millionaire. Andrews tags in Webster. Webster lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Andrews launches Howley over the top rope. Andrews with a SlingShot Hurricanrana on the floor. Stoker rolls Webster over for a two count. Webster sends Stoker crashing into Howley. Webster tags in Andrews. Webster with a SomerSault Senton to the outside. Eddie Dennis clips the left knee of Andrews with a steel chair behind the referee’s back. Stoker tags in Howley. Pretty Deadly connects with their Running NeckBreaker/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Pretty Deadly has a huge standoff with Gallus to close the show.

Winner: Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

