First Match: Symbiosis w/Eddie Dennis vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Number One Contender’s Tournament For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Primate and Oliver Carter will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Primate backs Carter into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Carter applies a wrist lock. Primate drives his knee into the midsection of Carter. Primate punches Carter in the back. Primate takes control of the left arm of Carter. Primate applies a chin bar. Primate grabs a side wrist lock. Carter kicks Primate in the face. Carter dropkicks Primate. Carter slaps Primate in the wrist. Carter tags in Smith. Assisted Seated Senton. Smith with a wrist lock takedown. Smith drops his weight on the left shoulder of Primate. Smith with another wrist lock takedown. Smith tags in Carter. Carter drops Primate with a slingshot shoulder block. Carter applies a wrist lock. Carter lifts Primate up in the air. Carter with an arm-bar takedown. Carter hammers down on the left shoulder of Primate. Carter tags in Smith. Smith applies a wrist lock. Primate fish hooks Smith. Primate kicks Smith in the gut. Primate tags in T-Bone.

Smith denies The Hip Toss. Smith applies a side headlock. T-Bone whips Smith across the ring. Smith runs into T-Bone. Smith drops down on the canvas. Smith leapfrogs over T-Bone. Smith with a running shoulder tackle. Smith tags in Carter. Carter with The PK. Assisted Splash for a two count. Carter delivers his combination offense. T-Bone shoves Carter. Carter with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Carter applies a side headlock. T-Bone with a Belly to Back Suplex. T-Bone applies a front face lock. T-Bone tags in Primate. Symbiosis goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Smith gets in the way. Stereo Dropkicks. Symbiosis regroups on the outside. Carter with a Hip Toss. Carter applies an arm-bar. Carter tags in Smith. Smith with a forearm smash. Smith bodyslams Primate. Smith puts Primate on his shoulder. The referee gets distracted by Dennis. Primate rakes the eyes of Smith. Primate tags in T-Bone.

Smith ducks a clothesline from Primate. Smith uppercuts Primate. Primate knocks Carter off the ring apron. T-Bone with a forearm shot across the back of Smith. Primate with The Pop Up PowerBomb. T-Bone follows that with The PK for a two count. T-Bone drives his knee into Smith’s back. T-Bone with another forearm across the back of Smith. T-Bone tags in Primate. Primate with a flying double axe handle strike. Primate continues to attack the lower back of Smith. Primate slams Smith’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Primate tags in T-Bone. Primate with a running shoulder block. T-Bone clotheslines Smith. T-Bone with the elbow drop for a two count. T-Bone applies a chin bar. Smith with heavy bodyshots. Smith uppercuts T-Bone. T-Bone ducks a clothesline from Smith. T-Bone with The Atomic Drop. T-Bone with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. T-Bone tags in Primate. Primate kicks Smith in the chest. Primate applies a half nelson chin bar. Primate tags out to T-Bone. Primate blasts Carter off the apron. Primate Spears Smith. T-Bone lands The Frog Splash for a two count.

Primate dumps Carter out of the ring. T-Bone with a shoulder block. T-Bone tags in Primate. Smith sends Primate shoulder first into the steel ring post. Smith launches T-Bone over the top rope. Primate stops Smith in his tracks. Smith creates distance with The Back Body Drop. Smith tags in Carter. Carter with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Carter pops back on his feet. Carter with a Spinning Heel Kick. Carter slides under Primate. Carter with two flying forearm smashes. Carter clotheslines Primate. Carter with The Uranage Slam. T-Bone denies The Pump Kick. Carter drops T-Bone with The Rolling Capo Kick. Primate reverses out of the irish whip from Carter. Carter hits The Quebrada for a two count. Carter tags in Smith. Primate avoids The Assisted MoonSault. Primate kicks Smith in the face. T-Bone pulls Carter out of the ring. Primat whips Smith into the turnbuckles. T-Bone goes for a Powerslam, but Smith lands back on his feet. Smith shoves T-Bone into Primate. Smith clotheslines T-Bone over the top rope. Carter lands The Suicide Dive. Smith tags in Carter. Smith & Carter connects with The Doomsday Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter via Pinfall

– Pretty Deadly had a backstage confrontation with Sam Gradwell.

– Die Familia Vignette.

– Noam Dar and Sha Samuels talk about the betting odds in Dar’s upcoming title defense against The A-Kid.

– Amale Vignette got into a confrontation with Jinny and Stevie Turner.

Second Match: Xia Brookside vs. Myla Grace

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Brookside walks into the ropes to force the break. Brookside drop steps into a side headlock. Grace gras a side wrist lock. Brookside tugs on Grace’s hair. Brookside stomps on the left foot of Grace. Brookside reverses the hold. Grace with a wrist lock takedown. Grace rolls Brookside over for a one count. Brookside drives her knee into the midsection of Grace. Brookside punches Grace in the back. Grace slides under Brookside. Grace with a double leg takedown. Grace with a baseball slide dropkick. Brookside headbutts the midsection of Grace. Grace blocks a boot from Brookside. Grace rocks Brookside with a forearm smash.

Brookside kicks Grace in the chest. Brookside is putting the boots to Grace. Brookside hits The Running Meteora. Brookside repeatedly stomps on Grace’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Brookside kicks Grace in the back for a two count. Brookside hammers down on Grace’s chest. Brookside applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Grace with heavy bodyshots. Grace with an arm-drag takeover. Brookside kicks Grace in the face. Grace ducks a clothesline from Brookside. Grace with two clotheslines. Grace with a knife edge chop. Grace has Brookside sitting on the middle rope. Grace with The Tiger Feint Kick. Brookside yanks Grace off the top turnbuckle. Brookside kicks Grace in the back. Brookside connects with The Angel Wings to pickup the victory.

Winner: Xia Brookside via Pinfall

Third Match: Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Blair Davenport For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Davenport retreats to the corner. Davenport signals for the test of strength. Satomura kicks Davenport in the gut. Satomura with a Judo Toss. Satomura applies a side headlock. Davenport answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Satomura with an arm-bar takedown. Satomura grabs a wrist lock. Satomura repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Davenport. Satomura applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Davenport with a roll through escape. Satomura is putting the boots to Davenport in the corner. Davenport kicks Satomura in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Satomura reverses out of the irish whip from Davenport. Satomura kicks Davenport off the top turnbuckle. Davenport regroups on the outside. Satomura rolls Davenport back into the ring. Satomura applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Satomura sends Davenport back first into the canvas. Back Kick Exchange. Satomura with clubbing mid-kicks. Satomura uppercuts Davenport. Satomura drops Davenport with The Windmill Kick for a two count.

Davenport heads to the outside. Davenport with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Davenport hits The Draping DDT on the floor. Davenport rolls Satomura back into the ring. Davenport hooks both legs for a two count. Davenport with another cover for a two count. Davenport toys around with Satomura. Davenport drives her knee into Satomura’s ribs. Davenport kicks Satomura in the face. Davenport with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Davenport applies a rear chin lock. Davenport with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Davenport whips Satomura across the ring. Satomura with a Spinning Heel Kick. Palm Strike Exchange. Davenport with a Spinning Back Kick. Satomura answers with a Release German Suplex. Satomura kicks the left hamstring of Davenport. Satomura applies The STF. Davenport transitions into The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Davenport kicks Satomura in the back. Satomura denies The Falcon Arrow. Satomura drops Davenport with The DDT. Satomura hits The Cartwheel Knee Drop.

Satomura with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Davenport rocks Satomura with a forearm smash. Satomura goes for an Overhead Kick, but Davenport counters with The STF. Davenport transitions into a rear chin lock. Davenport with clubbing crossfaces. Davenport is putting the boots to Satomura. Davenport nails Satomura with The Pump Knee Strike. Davenport with a Flying Double Foot Stomp on the ring apron for a two count. Satomura denies The Kamigoye. Satomura connects with Two Death Valley Drivers for a two count. Davenport negates The Scorpio Rising. Davenport nails Satomura with The Kamigoye for a two count. Davenport goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Satomura lands back on her feet. Satomura with a big forearm smash. Davenport rolls Satomura over for a two count. Satomura plants Davenport with The Double Leg Nelson to pickup the victory. After the match, Davenport attacks Satomura from behind. Davenport delivers Three Kamigoye’s. Davenport poses with the NXT UK Women’s Championship to close the show.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura via Pinfall

