First Match: Kenny Williams vs. Ashton Smith vs. Amir Jordan In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Qualify For The NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Smith has the obvious strength advantage. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Double Irish Whip. Williams and Jordan avoids the double clothesline. Double Dropkick. Strong lockup. Following a snap mare takeover, Jordan starts dancing. Williams goes for a wrist lock takedown, but Jordan lands back on his feet. Jordan leapfrogs over Williams. Williams with an O’Connor Roll for a two count. Jordan dodges The PK. Jordan rolls Williams over for a two count. Jordan with a snap mare takeover. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Smith with a double clothesline. Smith with a straight right hand. Smith whips Williams into Jordan. Rollup Exchange. Williams kicks Smith in the chest. Jordan argues with Williams. Smith with a forearm smash. Smith delivers his combination offense. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Smith. Jordan with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count.

Smith shoves Jordan into Williams. Smith with a forearm smash. Smith with a wrist lock takedown. Smith follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Williams with forearm shivers. Williams leapfrogs over Smith. Williams with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Williams with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Smith catches Williams in mid-air. Jordan lands The Suicide Dive. Jordan rolls Smith back into the ring. Jordan with the lateral press for a two count. Smith dropkicks Jordan. Smith punches Jordan in the back. Smith knocks Williams off the ring apron. Smith uppercuts Jordan. Forearm Exchange. Smith repeatedly stomps on Jordan’s chest. Smith is throwing haymakers at Jordan. Smith puts Jordan on the top turnbuckle. Smith goes for The SuperPlex, but Williams gets in the way. Smith denies The Sunset Bomb. Flying Elbow Smash/PowerBomb Combination. Jordan with the cover for a two count. Williams with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Williams dumps Jordan out of the ring. Williams with forearm shivers. Williams kicks the right knee of Jordan. Williams uses the right leg of Jordan as a weapon. Smith decks Jordan with a back elbow smash. Smith with a forearm smash to Williams. Smith punches Jordan in the back. Williams nails Smith with The Pump Kick. Smith reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Smith uppercuts Williams. Willams with a Rebound Lariat to Jordan. Smith connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Jordan rolls Smith over for a one count. Jordan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Smith launches Jordan over the top rope. Jordan hits The Roll Through FlatLiner for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Williams delivers his combination offense. Jordan with an O’Connor Roll for a two count. Smith dumps Jordan out of the ring. Williams headbutts the midsection of Smith. Smith catches Williams in mid-air. Smith goes for The Fallaway Slam, but Williams counters with a Hurricanrana for a two count. Williams ducks a clothesline from Smith. Smith negates The Spinning DDT. Smith with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Jordan lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Smith SuperKicks Jordan. Williams plants Jordan with The Spinning DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny Williams via Pinfall

Second Match: Jinny vs. Xia Brookside

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jinny applies a wrist lock. Brookside escapes the hold. Strong lockup. Jinny applies a side headlock. Brookside taunts Jinny. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Brookside with a deep arm-drag. Brookside applies a top wrist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Brookside with a wrist lock takedown. Brookside dropkicks Jinny. Jinny retreats into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Jinny sucker punches Brookside. Jinny drive her knee into the midsection of Brookside. Jinny with a BackBreaker for a two count. Jinny punches Brookside in the back. Jinny talks smack to Brookside. Jinny slams Brookside’s face on the canvas. Jinny whips Brookside into the turnbuckles. Jinny rams Brookside’s face across the top strand. Brookside kicks Jinny in the face. Brookside with a Flying HeadScissors TakeOver. Jinny denies the monkey flip. Brookside with a forearm smash. Brookside with a monkey flip. Jinny answers with a forearm smash.

Brookside reveres out of the irish whip from Jinny. Brookside with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Brookside rolls Jinny over for a two count. Brookside with The La Magistral for a two count. Brookside repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Jinny. Brookside figure fours the legs of Jinny. Brookside transitions into a ground and pound attack. Brookside kicks to the left hamstring of Jinny. Jinny grabs the top rope which forces the break. Jinny with a big haymaker for a two count. Jinny drives Brookside face first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Jinny continues to run her mouth. Brookside decks Jinny with a JawBreaker. Brookside ducks a clothesline from Jinny. Brookside with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Brookside connects with The ShotGun Meteora. Brookside and Jinny are trading back and forth shots. Brookside slaps Jinny in the chest. Jinny negates The Brooxie Bomb. Jinny tugs on Brookside’s hair. Jinny uses the top rope as weapon. Jinny makes Brookside tap out to The Modified STF.

Winner: Jinny via Submission

Third Match: Noam Dar vs. Alexander Wolfe With Pete Dunne As Special Guest Referee In A First Round Match In The Inaugural WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Wolfe blocks a boot from Dar. Chain grappling exchange. Dar retreats into the ropes. Wolfe tells Dar to bring it. Test Of Strength. Dar with a wrist lock takedown. Dar applies a front face lock. Dar transitions into a hammerlock. Dar backs Wolfe into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dar talks smack to Wolfe. Wolfe applies a hammerlock. Wolfe grabs a side headlock. Cravate Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Wolfe applies a hammerlock. Dar responds with a courting hold. Following a snap mare takeover, Dar goes for a rear chin lock, but Wolfe counters with another hammerlock. Wolfe fish hooks Dar. Dar brings Wolfe down to the mat. Dar kicks Wolfe in the chest as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Hand fighting. Dar applies a front face lock. Dar with a leg trip. Dar repeatedly stomps on the left foot of Wolfe. Dar with the lateral press for a two count. Dar with heavy bodyshots. Dar backs Wolfe into the turnbuckles. Wolfe with a fireman’s carry takeover. Wolfe with a full mount cover for a two count. Dar applies a straight jacket hold. Wolfe backs Dar into the turnbuckles. Wolfe with a side headlock takeover. Dar kicks Wolfe in the gut. Wolfe denies the irish whip. Dar crawls under Wolfe. Dar headbutts the midsection of Wolfe. Dar hits The North Sea Backslide for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Wolfe. Dar fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dar rolls Wolfe over to pickup the first pinfall of the match.

– Noam Dar is up 1-0.

THIRD ROUND

Dar uses the top rope for leverage. Wolfe with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Wolfe applies a front face lock. Wolfe transitions into the cravate. Wolfe brings Dar to the mat. Wolfe applies a bodyscissors hold. Dar rolls Wolfe over for a two count. Wolfe talks smack to Dar. Dar regroups in the corner. Wolfe with a quick rollup for a two count. Wolfe with an OverHead Suplex for a two count. Wolfe applies the cravate. Dar decks Wolfe with a back elbow smash. Bow and Arrow Stretch Exchange. Wolfe backs Dar into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dar ducks a clothesline from Wolfe. Dar with a Mid-Kick. Slugfest inside BTR Sports Studio as time expires. Wolfe slaps Dar in the face. Pete Dunne shoves Wolfe.

FOURTH ROUND

Dar is struggling to get back on his feet. Dar kicks out the legs of Wolfe. Dar nails Wolfe with The Pump Kick. Dar clotheslines the back of Wolfe’s neck for a two count. Dar goes for The Nova Roller, but Wolfe ducks out of the way. Wolfe with The Pump Kick. Wolfe connects with The Bridging German Suplex to ties things up.

FIFTH ROUND

Dar dodges The Pump Kick. Dar side steps Wolfe into the ropes. Dar trips Wolfe. Dar kicks Wolfe in the chest. Wolfe with a Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Wolfe applies a waist lock. Dar with a back elbow smash. Dar repeatedly kicks Wolfe in the face. Dar brings Wolfe down to the mat. Wolfe negates The Omoplata. Wolfe rolls Dar over for a two count. Dar applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Wolfe responds with The Head & Arm Clutch. Dar rolls Wolfe over for a two count. Dar kicks the right shoulder of Wolfe. Dar kicks the left hamstring of Wolfe. Wolfe hammers down on the left knee of Dar. Dar kicks Wolfe in the back. Wolfe uppercuts Dar. Dar drops Wolfe with a back elbow smash for a two count. Dar goes back to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Wolfe rolls Dar over for a two count. Wolfe with an Inside Out Lariat. Wolfe applies The Knee Bar. Wolfe uppercuts Dar.

Wolfe goes for a PowerBomb, but Dar counters with a Back Body Drop. Dar uses the middle rope for leverage. Dunne kicks Dar’s hands off the middle rope. Dar connects with The Nova Roller to pickup the victory. After the match, Wolfe yells at Dunne. Dunne with a forearm smash. Dunne drops Wolfe with a Running Enzuigiri. Dunne repeatedly stomps on Wolfe’s face. Dunne gets Wolfe in position for The Bitter End. WALTER walks down to the ring. Dunne dumps Wolfe out of the ring. Dunne tells WALTER to bring it. Wolfe attacks Dunne from behind. Wolfe transitions into a ground and pound attack. WALTER goes for a PowerBomb, but Ilja Dragunov gets in the way. Dragunov decks Wolfe with a back elbow smash. Dunne with a Running Enzuigiri. Dragunov clotheslines Wolfe over the top rope. Dunne knocks WALTER off the ring apron.

Winner: Noam Dar 2-1 via Pinfall

