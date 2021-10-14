WWE NXT UK Results 10/14/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Blair Davenport vs. Stevie Turner

Davenport attacks Turner before the bell rings. Davenport repeatedly stomps on Turner’s back. Davenport with forearm shivers. Turner reverses out of the irish whip from Davenport. Turner with The Lou Thez Press. Turner transitions into a ground and pound attack. Turner repeatedly kicks Davenport in the face. Turner drops Davenport with The Big Boot. Turner with a running knee lift for a two count. Turner with a running uppercut. Davenport dumps Turner face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Davenport with a ShotGun Dropkick. Davenport with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Davenport hooks the outside leg for a one count. Davenport with clubbing blows to Turner’s back. Davenport kicks Turner in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Davenport with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Davenport toys around with Turner. Turner with a forearm smash. Davenport answers with a gut punch. Davenport goes for The GourdBuster, but Turner lands back on his feet. Turner ducks a clothesline from Davenport. Turner with two clotheslines. Turner with a Running Boot. Turner follows that with Three NeckBreakers for a two count. Davenport dodges The Running Boot. Davenport with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Davenport punches Turner in the back. Turner with heavy bodyshots. Davenport rocks Turner with a forearm smash. Turner reverses out of the irish whip from Davenport. Davenport kicks Turner in the face. Davenport dives over Turner. Turner hits The Side Effect for a two count. Turner repeatedly kicks Davenport in the face. Short-Arm Reversal by Davenport. Davenport with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Davenport nails Turner with The Kamigoye. Davenport connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blair Davenport via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT UK, Symbiosis will battle Dave Masttif & Jack Starz.

– Jordan Devlin and Joe Coffey had a conversation inside Sid Scala’s office. There will be a rematch down the road and Gallus are banned from ringside.

Second Match: Flash Morgan Webster w/Subculture vs. Sha Samuels

Webster ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Webster side steps Samuels into the turnbuckles. Webster with a chop/forearm combination. Webster transitions into a corner mount. Samuels launches Webster over the top rope. Webster with a straight right hand. Webster with an Apron Enzuigiri. Webster dives over Samuels. Webster with another chop/forearm combination. Webster blocks a boot from Samuels. Samuels with a massive haymaker. Webster crawls under Samuels. Webster with a knife edge chop. Haymaker Exchange. Samuels drives his knee into the midsection of Webster. Samuels slams Webster’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Samuels scores the elbow knockdown. Samuels with the elbow drop. Samuels shoves Webster. Samuels hyperextends the left leg of Webster. Samuels uppercuts the left knee of Webster. Samuels with clubbing elbow smashes. Samuels kicks Webster in the back for a two count.

Samuels backs Webster into the turnbuckles. Samuels slaps Webster in the chest. Samuels buries his shoulder into the midsection of Webster. Samuels slings Webster across the ring. Samuels hooks the outside leg for a two count. Samuels with a straight right hand. Webster slips over Samuels back. Webster ducks under an elbow smash from Samuels. Samuels clotheslines Webster. Webster regroups on the outside. Samuels tosses Webster around the ringside area. Webster gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Samuels levels Webster with The Body Avalanche. Samuels with an Inside Out Lariat. Samuels hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Samuels talks smack to Webster. Samuels is throwing haymakers at Webster. Webster fires back with a chop/forearm combination. Second Haymaker Exchange. Samuels sends Webster into the ropes. Webster ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Webster with a running clothesline.

Webster with two dropkicks. Samuels reverses out of the irish whip from Webster. Webster with The MoonSault Press. Samuels goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Webster lands back on his feet. Webster sends Samuels to the ring apron. Webster with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Webster lands The Suicide Dive. Webster is raining down haymakers. Samuels is trying to create separation. Webster goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Samuels rolls him over for a two count. Samuels argues with the referee. Webster drops Samuels with The Running Knee. Webster ascends to the top turnbuckle. Samuels wisely exits the ring. Webster with a Flying Cannonball Senton to the outside. Webster rolls Samuels back into the ring. Webster hooks the outside leg for a two count. Webster goes for The Tiger Driver, but Samuels counters with a Back Body Drop. Webster rolls Samuels over for a two count. Webster HeadButts Samuels. Webster goes for The SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Samuels counters with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sha Samuels via Pinfall

Third Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. The A-Kid For The WWE NXT United Kingdom Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Kid with a waist lock go-behind. Kid rolls out of the side wrist lock of Dragunov. Test Of Strength. Kid with a single leg takedown. Kid applies a side headlock. Dragunov answers with a headscissors neck lock. Kid grapevines the legs of Dragunov. Kid goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Dragunov falls on top of him for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Dragunov bodyslams Kid for a one count. Front Face Lock Exchange. Dragunov applies a waist lock. Dragunov with a knife edge chop. Kid repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Dragunov. Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Dragunov with a German Suplex. Kid sends Dragunov face first into the canvas. Kid applies a waist lock. Dragunov with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dragunov applies a standing knee bar. Dragunov denies The Omoplata. Kid kicks Dragunov in the chest. Dragunov delivers The Constantine Special. Dragunov stomps on the right knee of Kid. Dragunov with a blistering chop. Dragunov with a knee drop. Standing Switch Exchange. Kid goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Dragunov holds onto the ropes. Kid pops back on his feet. Dragunov applies The Knee Bar. Dragunov dodges The Jumping Roundhouse Kick. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count.

Dragunov applies a leg lock. Chop Exchange. Dragunov drops his weight on the right knee of Kid. Kid breaks free with another chop. Dragunov chops out the legs of Kid. Kid repeatedly kicks the right knee of Dragunov. Kid goes for a German Suplex, but Dragunov counters with a back heel trip. Dragunov hyperextends the right leg of Kid for a two count. Dragunov with a knife edge chop. Dragunov puts Kid on the top turnbuckle. Kid with a forearm smash. Dragunov blocks a boot from Kid. Dragunov with an elevated single leg takedown. Dragunov with The Gotch Lift Bomb for a two count. Dragunov applies a Standing Knee Bar. Kid goes for The Omoplata, but Dragunov rolls him over for a two count. Kid ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov with The Western Lariat. Standing Switch Exchange. Kid sends Dragunov into the ropes. Kid with the arm-ringer. Kid with a sharp knee strike. Kid ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Kid with a Release German Suplex. Kid unloads a series of mid-kicks. Dragunov slaps Kid in the face. Dragunov matrix under The Mid-Kick. Kid kicks the right shoulder of Dragunov. Kid applies a front face lock. Kid uppercuts the right shoulder of Dragunov. Forearm Exchange. Dragunov floors Kid with a gut punch. Kid repeatedly kicks Dragunov in the face. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid hits The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count.

Second Forearm Exchange. Kid with a straight right hand. Dragunov denies The Fisherman’s Suplex. Dragunov with an arm-bar takedown. Dragunov applies a top wrist lock. Dragunov with clubbing back fists. Kid answers with Two Mid-Kicks. Dragunov drives his knee into the midsection of Kid. Dragunov goes into the lateral press for a two count. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s. Kid applies The Kimura Lock. Dragunov with clubbing blows to Kid’s back. Dragunov hammers down on the back of Kid’s neck. Dragunov with a PumpHandle Suplex for a two count. Dragunov goes for The Senton Bomb, but Kid ducks out of the way. Kid blasts Dragunov with The PK. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kid transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Kid drops Draguno with a Running Mid-Kick for a two count. Kid goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Dragunov backs Kid into the turnbuckles. Kid with a Desperation Boot. Dragunov has Kid perched on the top turnbuckle. Kid applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Dragunov with The SuperPlex. Dragunov goes for The Torpedo Moscow, but Kid counters with The Flying Boot for a two count. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Kid delivers his combination offense. Dragunov with combination forearms. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kid transitions into The Triangle Choke. Dragunov with Two PowerBombs. Dragunov avoids The Omoplata. Dragunov with downward strikes. Kid kicks Dragunov in the face. Dragunov connects with Two Torpedo Moscows to pickup the victory. After the match, Dragunov shakes hands with Kid.

Winner: Still WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion, Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 279 of The Hoots Podcast