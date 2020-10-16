WWE NXT UK Results 10/15/20

First Match: Dave Mastiff vs. Joseph Conners In A First Round Match In The Inaugural NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mastiff backs Conners into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lock. Mastiff applies a side headlock. Conners backs Mastiff into the ropes. Conners with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Conners applies an arm-bar. Mastiff with an arm-drag takeover. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Conners applies a hammerlock. Mastiff with a Back Body Drop. Mastiff goes for a Leg Drop, but Conners ducks out of the way. Conners with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Conners with two short-arm clotheslines. Mastiff answers with a Back Body Drop. Mastiff slings Conners across the ring. Mastiff dropkicks Conners for a two count. Mastiff whips Conners into the turnbuckles. Conners with a gut punch. Mastiff uppercuts Conners. Conners runs away from Mastiff as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mastiff applies a side headlock. Conners with heavy bodyshots. Conners whips Mastiff across the ring. Mastiff drops Conners with a shoulder tackle. Conners regroups in the corner. Mastiff grabs a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Conners drops down on the canvas. Conners with a Running HeadButt. Mastiff responds with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Mastiff delivers a gut punch. Mastiff applies a standing courting hold. Mastiff with an arm-bar takedown. Conners repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Mastiff. Conners tugs on Mastiff’s hair. Standing Switch Exchange. Mastiff reverses out of the irish whip from Conners. Conners dives over Mastiff. Conners slides under Mastiff. Mastiff PowerSlams Conners for a two count. Mastiff punches Conners in the back. Mastiff uppercuts Conners. Mastiff backs Conners into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Palm Strike Exchange as time expires.

THIRD ROUND

Conners is throwing haymakers at Mastiff. Mastiff knocks Conners out with two forearm smashes.

Winner: Dave Mastiff via Knockout

Jordan Devlin Promo

So i’ve been a pro wrestler now for 18 years. That’s two thirds of my life that I dedicated to this sport. That’s 18 yeas of grafting, struggling, sacrificing, to prove that I’m the best in the world at what I do. And that’s exactly what I did this year at Worlds Collide in Houston, Texas, and every single sacrifice that I made was all worth it. So I guess you can put it down to bad luck finally hit your stride after 18 years. And then something like this happens your phases are frozen and you get the real bullet from everyone and it feels just kinda wrong. So then I’m home and I turn on the TV and I see William Regal making announcements. They’re gonna have a glorified number one contender’s tournament for my championship.

But it gets worse because I started to notice a change in the branding over the weeks and it makes me wonder. Did you think I wouldn’t notice? Let me make one thing perfectly clear. I’m not one of these stooges you see, running around in a property of performance t-shirts. Jordan Devlin is the property of absolutely no one. I am self made, pound for pound, the best professional wrestler on this planet. Do you believe me now, cuz I told you not so long ago, am pound for pound. And this goes out to every man under 205 on that roster, see this right here? This belongs to me until you tap me out, until you pin my shoulders to the mat. That little replicant title over there doesn’t mean a thing. This is the one real Cruiserweight Championship of the World. It stays here, it belongs to me. And if you want it back, you better send someone to come and take it from me.

Second Match: Piper Niven vs. Isla Dawn

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Test Of Strength. Dawn stomps on Niven’s fingers. Dawn applies a top wrist lock. Niven sends Dawn to the corner. Dawn crawls under Niven. Dawn applies a side headlock. Dawn with three uppercuts. Dawn grabs a side headlock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Niven brings Dawn to the mat. Niven applies an arm-bar. Niven transitions into the cobra clutch. Niven with a shoulder block. Niven goes back to the cobra clutch. Dawn ducks a clothesline from Niven. Dawn rolls Niven over for a two count. Niven drops Dawn with a shoulder tackle. Niven with Two Biel Throws. Niven goes for a Senton Splash, but Dawn ducks out of the way. Niven headbutts the midsection of Dawn. Niven whips Dawn across the ring. Niven with another shoulder tackle. Niven HeadButts Dawn.

Niven continues to whip Dawn across the ring. Dawn leapfrogs over Niven. Dawn uppercuts the back of Niven’s neck. Dawn with clubbing blows to Niven’s back. Niven with heavy bodyshots. Niven goes for a Biel Throw, but Dawn lands back on her feet. Dawn dropkicks Niven. Niven responds with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Niven with clubbing blows to Dawn’s back. Niven goes for a Bodyslam, but Dawn lands back on her feet. Dawn kicks out the left leg of Niven. Dawn unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Dawn with a Modified Curb Stomp for a two count. Dawn is displaying her frustration. Niven denies the irish whip. Niven sends Dawn to the corner. Dawn side steps Niven into the turnbuckles. Dawn connects with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Dawn applies The Dragon Sleeper. Niven with elbows into the midsection of Dawn. Niven hits The Back Drop Driver. Niven with a Running Cannonball Strike. Niven plants Dawn with The Piper Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Piper Niven via Pinfall

Third Match: Imperium vs. Ilja Dragunov & Pete Dunne

Alexander Wolfe and Pete Dunne will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolfe with a fireman’s carry takeover. Wolfe applies a side headlock. Dunne transitions into a side wrist lock. Dunne applies a hammerlock. Dunne starts bending Wolfe’s fingers. Wolfe drop steps into a side headlock. Dunne whips Wolfe across the ring. Dunne drops down on the canvas. Dunne leapfrogs over Wolfe. Dunne with a running knee lift. Wolfe tags in Walter. Walter backs Dunne into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Walter with a side headlock takeover. Strong lockup. Walter with a Hip Toss. Walter applies a top wrist lock. Dunne with a Hurricanrana. Dunne brings Walter down to the mat. Dunne applies the short-arm scissors. Dunne with a sunset flip for a two count. Dunne ducks a clothesline from Walter. Walter dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Dunne pops back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Dunne tags in Dragunov.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Walter with a side headlock takeover. Dragunov whips Walter across the ring. Walter drops Dragunov with a shoulder tackle. Walter with another side headlock takeover. Walter backs Dragunov into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Walter with a knife edge chop. Palm Strike Exchange. Walter with a side headlock takedown. Dragunov whips Walter across the ring. Dragunov with a flying forearm smash. Dragunov goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Walter counters with a Bodyslam. Walter kicks Dragunov in the back. Walter chops Dunne off the ring apron. Walter with a Running Leg Drop. Walter tags in Wolfe. Wolfe hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wolfe stomps on Dragunov’s back. Wolfe slams Dragunov’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wolfe with two uppercuts. Wolfe with a NeckBreaker onto the knee for a two count. Wolfe applies a half nelson chin lock. Dragunov with two sharp elbow strikes. Wolfe answers with a gut punch. Wolfe slams Dragunov’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wolfe drives Dragunov shoulder first into the canvas. Wolfe works on the left shoulder of Dragunov. Wolfe taunts Dunne. Wolfe with the lateral press for a one count. Wolfe tags in Walter. Walter drops Dragunov with a knife edge chop. Walter bodyslams Dragunov. Walter tags in Wolfe.

Wolfe stomps on Dragunov’s face. Dragunov repeatedly kicks the left knee of Wolfe. Dragunov with a Discus Chop. Dragunov goes for a Senton Splash, but Wolfe gets his knees up in the air. Wolfe hits The Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Wolfe applies a waist lock. Dragunov breaks the grip. Wolfe kicks Dragunov in the face. Dragunov with a knife edge chop. Double Lariat. Wolfe with a forearm smash. Dragunov creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Walter and Dunne are tagged in. Dunne with a running forearm smash. Dunne with a Running Enzuigiri. Dunne delivers The Missile Dropkick. Walter decks Dunne with a back elbow smash. Dunne with a Release German Suplex. Dunne stomps on Walter’s fingers. Dunne with a RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Dunne nails Walter with The Pump Kick. Dunne repeatedly stomps on Walter’s face. Dunne applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Walter repeatedly stomps on Dunne’s head. Dunne blocks a lariat from Walter. Dunne is lighting up Walter’s chest. Walter reverses out of the irish whip from Dunne. Dunne dives over Walter. Walter delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Wolfe and Dragunov are tagged in.

Wolfe ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Dragunov with a Western Lariat. Dragunov with a Jumping Knee Strike. Dragunov follows that with The Flying Knee Drop. Wolfe denies The Russian Suplex. Dragunov dodges The Big Boot. Dragunov with a knee lift. Dragunov hits The Russian Suplex for a two count. Dragunov dives over Wolfe. Wolfe with a Running Lariat. Wolfe goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dragunov lands back on his feet. Wolfe with a Running European Uppercut. Dragunov responds with The Constantine Special for a two count. Wolfe backs Dragunov into the turnbuckles. Dunne tags himself in. Dragunov side steps Wolfe into the turnbuckles. Apron Enzuigiri/Jumping Enzuigiri Combination. Dunne with The X-Plex. Dragunov follows that with The Senton Bomb. Dunne knocks Walter off the apron. Dunne hooks both legs for a two count. Dunne stomps on Wolfe’s fingers. Wolfe dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Wolfe with a RoundHouse Kick. Dunne clings to the top rope. Wolfe tags in Walter. Knife Edge Chop/Release German Suplex Combination. Walter goes for The Flying Splash, but Dunne counters with The Triangle Choke. Dragunov with clubbing elbow smashes to Wolfe. Wolfe applies The Rear Naked Choke. Walter PowerBombs Dunne on top of Dragunov.

Walter toys around with Dunne. Dunne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov tags himself in. Dunne wipes out Wolfe with The Apron MoonSault. Walter chops Dragunov in mid-air. Walter PowerBombs Dragunov for a two count. Dunne dumps Wolfe out of the ring. Walter connects with The Release German Suplex for a two count. Walter is displaying his frustration. Walter talks smack to Dragunov. Walter unloads Three Knife Edge Chops. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Dragunov with a Rebound Lariat for a two count. Wolfe kicks Dunne in the gut. Wolfe goes for a PowerBomb, but Dunne lands back on his feet. Dunne hits The Bitter End. Walter drops Dunne with The Big Boot. Dragunov with a Jumping Knee Strike. Walter negates The Russian Suplex. Walter with a blistering chop. Walter applies The Sleeper Hold. Dragunov with Machine Gun Chops. Dragunov with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dragunov floors Walter with The Back Fist. Dragunov with The Russian Suplex. Wolfe runs interference. Dunne snaps Wolfe’s fingers. Dunne whips Wolfe into the steel barricade. Dragunov goes for The Torpedo Moscow, but Walter counters with The Sleeper Hold. Walter with a back chop. Walter follows that with The Sleeper Suplex. Dragunov rises back on his feet. Dragunov ducks a clothesline from Walter. Dragunov plants Walter with The Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov & Pete Dunne via Pinfall

