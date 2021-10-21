WWE NXT UK Results 10/21/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Xia Brookside vs. Aleah James

Nice display of sportsmanship. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Brookside applies a hammerlock. James with a drop toe hold. James applies a side headlock. James grabs a side wrist lock. Brookside with a side headlock takeover. James answers with the headscissors neck lock. Brookside with The PK. Following a snap mare takeover, Brookside kicks James in the back. Brookside applies the sitting abdominal stretch. James decks Brookside with a JawBreaker.

James ducks a clothesline from Brookside. James with two diving shoulder tackles. James dropkicks Brookside. James drives her knee into the midsection of Brookside. Brookside denies The Leaping DDT. Brookside with a snap mare takeover. Brookside with a Running NeckBreaker. Brookside follows that with The Broken Wings. Brookside puts James on the top turnbuckle. Brookside slaps James in the chest. James denies The Brooksie Bomb. James connects with The Sunset Flip to pickup the victory. After the match, Brookside refuses to shake James hand.

Winner: Aleah James via Pinfall

– Kenny Williams Vignette.

– Amale Vignette.

– Gallus got into a brawl with Teoman & Rohan Raja at The NXT UK Performance Centre while Charlie Dempsey was getting interviewed.

– Next week on NXT UK, Mark Coffey will battle Rohan Raja.

Second Match: Symbiosis w/Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz

Pretty Deadly joins the commentary team for this match. Tyson T-Bone and Jack Starz will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. T-Bone outpowers Starz. T-Bone backs Starz into the turnbuckles. Starz ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. Starz with a shoulder block. Starz uppercuts T-Bone. T-Bone reverses out of the irish whip from Starz. Starz dives over T-Bone. Starz with two dropkicks. Starz with a deep arm-drag. Starz applies an arm-bar. T-Bone rocks Starz with a forearm smash. T-Bone bodyslams Starz. T-Bone whips Starz into the turnbuckles. T-Bone with The Fallaway Slam for a one count. T-Bone tags in Primate. Primate with a gut punch. Primate applies a wrist lock. Primate works on the left shoulder of Starz. Wrist Lock Exchange. Starz kicks Primate out of the ring. Starz with two dropkicks. Mastiff clotheslines T-Bone. Starz ducks a clothesline from Primate. Starz uppercuts Primate. Starz whips Primate across the ring. Starz with another dropkick. Starz with a deep arm-drag. Starz applies a top wrist lock. Starz tags in Mastiff.

Mastiff HeadButts Primate. Mastiff bodyslams Primate. Mastiff tags in Starz. Mastiff with a Running Splash. Starz with The Slingshot Splash for a two count. Starz punches Primate in the back. Starz tags in Mastiff. Mastiff delivers a gut punch. Primate with a forearm smash. Primate kicks the left knee of Mastiff. Primate tags in T-Bone. T-Bone with The Big Boot. Mastiff reverses out of the irish whip from T-Bone. Mastiff delivers The Kitchen Sink. Mastiff tags in Starz. Starz with two uppercuts. Starz punches T-Bone in the back. T-Bone with a BackBreaker. Starz decks Primate with a back elbow smash. Starz side steps T-Bone into the turnbuckles. Starz with forearm shivers. Starz knocks Primate off the apron. T-Bone attacks Starz from behind. T-Bone dumps Starz out of the ring. Primate bodyslams Starz on the floor. T-Bone rolls Starz back into the ring. T-Bone hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. T-Bone tags in Primate.

Primate with a SpringBoard Axe Handle Strike. Primate with a forearm shot across the back of Starz. Primate follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Primate is fired up. Primate drags Starz to the corner. Primate tags in T-Bone. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Symbiosis pulls Starz down to the mat. Double Foot Stomp. T-Bone with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. T-Bone throws Starz out of the ring. Primate goes for another illegal bodyslam, but Starz lands back on his feet. Starz bodyslams Primate on the floor. Starz with a shoulder block. Starz with a flying forearm smash. Starz tags in Mastiff. Forearm Exchange. Mastiff ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. Mastiff with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Mastiff shoves T-Bone into Primate. Mastiff with The Rolling Senton. Mastiff gets distracted by Eddie Dennis. T-Bone kicks Mastiff in the gut. Mastiff with a German Suplex. Mastiff connects with Into The Void. Dennis pulls Starz off the apron. Dennis attacks Starz with the steel chair which causes the disqualification. After the match, Dennis is choking Starz with the chair. Symbiosis gangs up on Mastiff. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz via Disqualification

Third Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Joe Coffey

Devlin attacks Coffey before the bell rings. Devlin repeatedly stomps on Coffey’s chest. Devlin kicks Coffey in the gut. Devlin with a straight right hand. Devlin with a knife edge chop. Coffey answers with a rebound haymaker. Coffey repeatedly stomps on Devlin’s chest. Coffey with three uppercuts. Coffey with a knife edge chop. Devlin drives Coffey back first into the ring apron. Devlin rolls Coffey back into the ring. Devlin ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Devlin sweeps out the legs of Coffey. Devlin with The Slingshot Corkscrew Splash. Coffey is throwing haymakers at Devlin. Devlin ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Devlin applies a side headlock. Devlin with a side headlock takeover. Coffey whips Devlin across the ring. Coffey trips Devlin. Coffey uppercuts Devlin. Devlin reverses out of the irish whip from Coffey. Misfired Clotheslines. Coffey goes for The Samoan Drop, but Devlin lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Coffey with a Running Crossbody Block. Coffey whips Devlin into the turnbuckles. Coffey with a BackBreaker. Coffey with a Side Walk Slam for a two count.

Coffey applies a wrist lock. Coffey with a shoulder block. Coffey grabs a standing courting hold. Devlin goes for The Hip Toss, but Coffey keeps grasp of the courting hold. Devlin drives Coffey shoulder first into the steel ring post. Devlin dropkicks Coffey into the ring post. Devlin wraps Coffey’s body around the ring post. Devlin stomps on Coffey’s back. Devlin and Coffey are trading back and forth shots. Devlin with a knife edge chop. Coffey applies a side headlock. Devlin whips Coffey across the ring. Devlin leapfrogs over Coffey. Devlin drops down on the canvas. Devlin with The Kitchen Sink for a two count. Devlin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Devlin with a straight right hand. Devlin poses for the crowd. Devlin whips Coffey into the turnbuckles. Devlin with Two Mid-Kicks. Devlin with clubbing palm strikes. Devlin applies The Cobra Twist. Coffey with The Hip Toss. Coffey teep kicks Devlin into the ropes. Coffey’s ribs give out. Devlin ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Devlin applies a bodyscissors hold. Coffey drives Devlin back first into the turnbuckles.

Devlin goes for The Flying Splash, but Coffey counters with a forearm smash. Coffey with forearm shivers. Devlin whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey drops Devlin with a shoulder tackle. Coffey runs through a clothesline from Devlin. Coffey with a leaping shoulder tackle for a two count. Devlin kicks Coffey in the face. Coffey Powerslams Devlin for a two count. Coffey applies a waist lock. Devlin with three sharp elbow strikes. Devlin ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Devlin with The Uranage Slam. Devlin with The Standing MoonSault. Devlin ascends to the top turnbuckle. Coffey uppercuts Devlin. Devlin attacks the ribs of Coffey. Devlin with the backdoor escape. Coffey with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Coffey sends Devlin to the apron. Devlin hits The Slingshot Cutter. Coffey regroups on the outside. Devlin blasts Coffey with The PK. Devlin with The Asai MoonSault. Devlin rolls Coffey back into the ring. Coffey with The SuperPlex. Bodyshot Exchange. Coffey tees off on Devlin. Coffey with three uppercuts. Devlin kicks Coffey in the face. Coffey with combination forearms for a two count. Coffey connects with The Glasgow Sendoff. Devlin HeadButts Coffey. Devlin lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Devlin plants Coffey with The Devil Inside to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordan Devlin via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 280 of The Hoots Podcast