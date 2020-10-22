WWE NXT UK Results 10/22/20

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Eddie Dennis vs. Oliver Carter

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Carter with a waist lock takedown. Carter applies a front face lock. Dennis hammers down on the left shoulder of Carter. Dennis applies a wrist lock. Dennis with a side headlock takeover. Carter answers with the headscissors escape. Dennis keeps hold of the legs of Carter. Dennis stomps on the midsection of Carter. Carter with a gut punch. Carter unloads two chops. Dennis grabs a side wrist lock. Carter with a forearm smash. Carter with heavy bodyshots. Dennis reverses out of the irish whip from Carter. Carter decks Dennis with a back elbow smash.

Dennis goes for a Back Body Drop, but Carter lands back on his feet. Carter ducks under two clotheslines from Dennis. Carter with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Carter with a Running Senton through the ropes. Carter buries his shoulder into the midsection of Dennis. Carter slips over Dennis back. Dennis with an open palm strike. Dennis begs for mercy. Dennis sends Carter tumbling to the floor. Dennis punches Carter in the back. Dennis rolls Carter back into the ring. Dennis with the lateral press for a two count. Dennis whips Carter into the turnbuckles. Dennis applies the cravate. Carter is displaying his fighting spirit.

Carter with an arm-drag takeover. Carter unloads three knife edge chops. Carter uppercuts Dennis. Dennis avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Carter rolls Dennis over for a two count. Carter skins the cat. Carter drops Dennis with The Tornado FaceBuster. Carter lands The Suicide Dive. Carter rolls Dennis back into the ring. Carter goes for The SpringBoard 450 Splash, but Dennis gets his knees up in the air. Dennis connects with The Neck Stomp Driver for a two count. Dennis argues with the referee. Carter negates The Seven Bridge. Carter SuperKicks Dennis. Carter hits The Uranage Slam. Carter follows that with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Dennis kicks Carter in the face. Carter with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Carter with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Dennis plants Carter with The Seven Bridge to pickup the victory. After the match, Dennis kicks Carter out of the ring. Dennis blames Mark Andrews for attacking Flash Morgan Webster.

Winner: Eddie Dennis via Pinfall

Joe Coffey Promo

See, where I come from you have to be a little bit insane. It is about me. About my opportunities. We are Gallus and we run NXT UK. We will let Gallus flourish. We are going to take everything that they’ve got and i’m going to bring more gold to The Gallus Firm. Gallus Boys on top. It’s still my kingdom.

Second Match: Nina Samuels vs. Amale

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Amale backs Samuels into the ropes. Samuels turns Amale over. The referee calls for a clean break. Samuels shoves Amale. Amale tackles Samuels. Amale transitions into a ground and pound attack. Amale with a corner clothesline. Amale reverses out of the irish whip from Samuels. Samuels kicks Amale in the face. Samuels kicks Amale in the gut. Amale with a Running Lariat for a two count. Amale toys around with Samuels. Amale tugs on Samuels hair. Amale applies The Figure Four Headlock. Amale repeatedly drives Samuels face first into the canvas. Samuels uses the ropes to her advantage. Samuels repeatedly stomps on Amale’s chest. Samuels is raining down haymakers. Samuels starts choking Amale. Amale reverses out of the irish whip from Samuels. Samuels sends Amale face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Samuels with The Meteora for a two count.

Samuels slams Amale’s face on the canvas. Following a snap mare takeover, Samuels applies a bodyscissors hold. Rollup Exchange. Samuels uses her legs to hammerlock the right shoulder of Amale. Samuels hyperextends the left shoulder of Amale. Samuels goes back to the hammerlock. Amale with a Back Body Drop. Samuels side steps Amale into the turnbuckles. Amale uses her feet to create separation. Amale with a ShotGun Dropkick. Amale nails Samuels with The Pump Kick for a two count. Samuels drop toe holds Amale into the middle rope. Samuels dropkicks the back of Amale. Samuels rolls Amale over for a two count. Samuels is displaying her frustration. Standing Switch Exchange. Samuels with three sharp elbow strikes. Amale connects with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Amale with a forearm smash. Amale whips Samuels across the ring. Samuels holds onto the ropes. Amale blocks a boot from Samuels. Amale with a Rolling Elbow. Short-Arm Reversal by Samuels. Samuels hammers down on the back of Amale’s neck. Samuels plants Amale with The Final Act to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nina Samuels via Pinfall

Third Match: Trent Seven vs. Kenny Williams In A First Round Match In The Inaugural NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Seven backs Williams into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Seven obliges. Strong lockup. Williams with a waist lock takedown. Front Face Lock Exchange. Seven backs Williams into the ropes. Williams applies a wrist lock. Williams with a wrist lock takedown. Williams with a full mount cover for a two count. Test Of Strength. Williams with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Seven whips Williams across the ring. Williams leapfrogs over Seven. Seven with a Hip Toss. Seven catches Williams in mid-air. Seven bodyslams Williams. Seven with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Seven goes back to the front face lock. Williams grabs a side wrist lock. Seven drops down on the canvas. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams drop steps into a side headlock. Williams with a snap mare takeover for a one count. Test Of Strength. Seven applies a straight jacket hold. Seven grabs a wrist lock. Williams breaks the grip. Williams decks Seven with a back elbow smash. Williams runs around Seven. Williams with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Seven side steps Williams into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, Williams ducks a clothesline from Seven. Williams with a Running Hurricanrana. Williams dropkicks Seven for a two count. Williams with a side headlock takeover. Seven repeatedly headbutts the midsection of Williams. Williams lunges over Seven. Williams with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Seven goes for a PowerBomb, but Williams lands back on his feet as time expires.

THIRD ROUND

Williams grabs the left leg of Seven. Williams with a single leg takedown. Williams applies a toe and ankle hold. Seven applies a side headlock. Seven with a side headlock takeover. Williams answers with the headscissors neck lock. Seven floats back into the side headlock. Williams with an arm-drag takeover. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Seven drops Williams with The Fake Out DDT for a two count. Seven with a running chop. Seven with the irish whip. Williams dives over Seven. Williams with a leg pick. Seven denies The Boston Crab. Williams applies a side headlock. Williams goes for a SpringBoard Underdog, but Seven blocks it. Williams Pump Kicks the right shoulder of Seven. Seven answers with a back fist. Seven connects with The Seven Star Lariat to scores his first pinfall of the match.

FOURTH ROUND

Seven ducks a clothesline from Williams. Williams negates The Seven Star Lariat. Williams rolls Seven over for a two count. Seven whips Williams across the ring. Williams with the backslide cover for a two count. Williams drives his knee into the midsection of Seven. Williams leapfrogs over Seven. Williams ties things up with The Double Leg Nelson Clutch.

FIFTH ROUND

Williams rolls Seven over for a two count. Williams delivers his combination offense. Seven with an open hand chop. Williams answers with The Pump Kick. Seven SuperKicks Williams. Williams drops Seven with The Rebound Lariat for a two count. Williams hits The Spinning DDT for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Seven with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Seven connects with The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Williams has Seven perched on the top turnbuckle. Williams is lighting up Seven’s chest. Williams goes for The Top Rope FrankenSteiner, but Seven rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trent Seven, 2-1 via Pinfall

WALTER/Ilja Dragunov Contract Signing

Sid Scala: NXT UK Universe, welcome to the official contract signing for next week’s NXT UK Championship Main Event. I would like to welcome first, the challenger, Ilja Dragunov. Introducing, The NXT UK Champion, WALTER. Please take your seats. I would like our time tonight to be spent on the business at hand and we will get proceedings under way.

– Walter and Dragunov signed the contract. Walter slaps Dragunov in the face. Walter starts lighting up Dragunov’s chest. Walter with a back chop. Walter talks smack to Dragunov. Walter goes for a PowerBomb, but Dragunov lands back on his feet. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov is throwing haymakers at Walter. All hell is breaking loose. Walter chops Dragunov in mid-air. Walter PowerBombs Dragunov on the ring apron. Walter unloads three knife edge chops. Walter clotheslines Dragunov. The referees and officials are trying to calm down Walter. Walter drops Dragunov with The Big Boot. Dragunov Spears Walter through the ringside barricade. Dragunov hands the NXT UK Title back to Walter to close the show.

