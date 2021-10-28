WWE NXT UK Results 10/28/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Mark Coffey w/Wolfgang vs. Rohan Raja w/Teoman

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey with a waist lock go-behind. Coffey with a waist lock takedown. Coffey goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Raja holds onto the ropes. Coffey with a deep arm-drag. Coffey applies an arm-bar. Coffey transitions into a hammerlock. Raja walks into the ropes which forces the break. Raja applies a hammerlock on the middle rope. Raja kicks the left shoulder of Coffey. Coffey grabs a side headlock. Raja whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey drops Raja with a shoulder tackle. Raja drops down on the canvas. Raja leapfrogs over Coffey. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Raja. Raja with The Leaping Arm-Breaker. Raja repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Coffey. Raja with clubbing blows to Coffey’s back. Raja applies a front face lock. Coffey with a Back Body Drop. Raja kicks Coffey in the gut. Raja sends Coffey shoulder first into the steel ring post. Raja rolls Coffey back into the ring.

Raja with a forearm smash. Raja whips Coffey across the ring. Raja scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Coffey with an uppercut/forearm/chop combination. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Raja. Raja side steps Coffey into the turnbuckles. Raja with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Raja applies a top wrist lock. Forearm Exchange. Coffey clotheslines Raja. Coffey with a shoulder tackle. Coffey with The Full Nelson Slam. Coffey follows that with a running uppercut. Coffey with a corner clothesline. Coffey hits The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Raja hammers down on the back of Coffey’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Raja with The Sky High for a two count. Raja with a Ripcord Forearm Smash. Raja drops Coffey with The Backstabber for a two count. Coffey avoids The Shotgun Meteora. Raja slides out of the irish whip from Coffey. Coffey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Coffey connects with The Sliding Uppercut to pickup the victory. After the match, Teoman and Raja gangs up on Gallus.

Winner: Mark Coffey via Pinfall

– In two weeks, Symbiosis will battle Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter and Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz In A Triple Threat Match. The Winners Will Become The Number Contenders For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

– Isla Dawn Vignette.

– Next weeks NXT UK will be airing at 4/3pm CT !

Second Match: Amale vs. Myla Grace

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Amale with a waist lock takedown. Amale pie faces Grace. Strong lockup. Grace applies a waist lock. Amale decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Amale slams Grace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Amale applies a side headlock. Grace with heavy bodyshots. Grace sends Amale into the ropes. Grace splits down on the canvas. Grace rolls Amale over for a one count. Grace with The La Magistral for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Amale shoves Grace. Amale with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Amale transitions into a ground and pound attack. Grace kicks Amale in the gut. Amale with heavy bodyshots.

Amale sends Grace face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Amale with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a one count. Amale punches Grace in the back. Amale whips Grace across the ring. Amale scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Amale applies a rear chin lock. Blair Davenport is scouting the competition on the stage. Grace attacks the midsection of Amale. Amale with a snap mare takeover. Grace ducks a clothesline from Amale. Grace with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Grace gets Amale tied up in the ropes. Grace with The Tiger Feint Kick. Grace hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Grace dives over Amale. Grace with another quick rollup for a two count. Amale sweeps out the legs of Grace. Amale connects with The Hope Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Amale via Pinfall

Third Match: Charlie Dempsey vs. Danny Jones

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dempsey brings Jones down to the mat. Dempsey with a single leg takedown. Dempsey bends the left ankle of Jones. Jones kicks Dempsey into the ropes. Strong lockup. Dempsey applies the cravate. Dempsey with The Cravate Suplex for a one count.. Jones with a gut punch. Jones whips Dempsey across the ring. Jones with The Hip Toss. Uppercut Exchange. Jones drops Dempsey with The Back Fist. Jones applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Dempsey falls on top of Jones for a two count. Dempsey rams his forearm across Jones face. Dempsey applies the sugar hold. Jones with a single leg takedown. Jones denies The Sleeper Hold.

Dempsey applies The Kimura Lock. Dempsey with a knee lift. Jones answers with a forearm smash. Dempsey sends Jones face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Dempsey uppercuts Jones. Dempsey with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Jones kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Dempsey applies The Gravet. Dempsey with The Gravet Suplex. Dempsey applies a rear chin lock. Jones with heavy bodyshots. Dempsey applies a side headlock. Jones with a Belly to Back Suplex. Dempsey headbutts the midsection of Jones. Dempsey with a knee lift. Dempsey with Two Butterfly Suplex’s. Dempsey makes Jones tap out to The Crossface Chicken Wing.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey via Submission

Fourth Match: Tyler Bate (c) w/Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar w/Sha Samuels For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

Feeling out process. Dar kicks the left hamstring of Bate. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dar brings Bate down to the mat. Dar applies a front face lock. Dar grapples around Bate. Bate with a single leg takedown. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate with a wrist lock takedown. Dar backs Bate into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Bate avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Bate applies a Full Nelson Lock. Bate transitions into the cravate. Dar stomps on the left foot of Bate. Dar with a side headlock takeover. Bate backs Dar into the ropes as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Test Of Strength. Bate with a single leg takedown. Bate applies a toe and ankle hold. Bate grapevines the legs of Dar. Dar escapes the hold. Dar regroups in the corner. Dar with a wrist lock takedown. Dar grabs a side headlock. Bate whips Dar across the ring. Dar runs into Bate. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dar drives his knee into the midsection of Bate. Bate with a side headlock takeover. Dar answers with the headscissors escape.

Bate grabs a side headlock. Dar sends Bate to the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Bate avoids The Soccer Kick. Dar denies Bop and Bang. Bate with a deep amr-drag. Dar side steps Bate into the ropes. Dar trips Bate. Bate denies The Spinning Backslide Cover. Bate with The Airplane Spin. Dar fish hooks Bate. Dar ducks a clothesline from Bate. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Intense collar and elbow tie up as time expires.

THIRD ROUND

Dar grabs the left leg of Bate. Dar goes for The Swinging Arm-Ringer, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate with a deep arm-drag. Bate dropkicks Dar to the floor. Dar avoids The Suicide Dive. Bate blocks a punch from Dar. Dar dcks a clothesline from Bate. Dar kicks out the legs of Bate. Dar dropkicks Bate off the ring apron. Dar with a snap mare takeover into the steel ring steps. Dar rolls Bate back into the ring. Dar connects with The Nova Roller to score the first pinfall of the match.

FOURTH ROUND

Dar with a running forearm smash. Dar with a wrist lock takedown. Dar delivers The Garvin Stomp. Dar slaps Bate in the back of the head. Bate with heavy bodyshots. Dar with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dar denies The Exploder Suplex. Dar blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a Diving European Uppercut. Bate follows that with a running uppercut. Bate hits The Exploder Suplex. Bate pops back on his feet. Bate goes for The Standing Shooting Star Press, but Dar gets his knees up in the air. Dar rolls Bate over for a two count. Dar drives his knee into the midsection of Bate. Dare with a forearm smash. Bate responds with The Inside Out Lariat. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Dar counters with a Back Body Drop. Bate avoids the downward punch. Bate ties things up with The Tyler Driver #97.

FIFTH ROUND

Bate blocks a boot from Dar. Bate with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Bate with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Dar ducks a clothesline from Bate. Dar drives his knee into the midsection of Bate. Dar throws Bate into the canvas. Dar blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Dar with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip off the middle turnbuckle. Dar drops Bate with The Sliding Forearm Smash for a two count. Bate is displaying his fighting spirit.

Dar repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bate. Dar with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Bate with an inside cradle for a two count. Dar teep kicks Bate into the ropes. Bate dodges The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Bate with The Spinning Back Fist. The referee gets distracted by Samuels. Bate goes for The Burning Hammer, but Dar lands back on his feet. Dar rakes the eyes of Bate. Dar with The Discus Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Dar kicks out the legs of Bate. Bate denies The Tyler Driver #97. Bate with a single leg takedown. Bate applies The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Forearm Exchange as time expires.

SIXTH ROUND

Double Clothesline. Dar with a Mid-Kick. Forearm Exchange. Bate thrust kicks the midsection of Dar. Dar kicks the right hamstring of Bate. Dar decks Bate with an elbow smash. Bate uppercuts Dar. Dar dodges The Running Boot. Dar kicks out the legs of Bate. Dar ascends to the top turnbuckle. Bate with a leaping uppercut. Bate with an Avalanche Exploder Suplex. Dar wisely exits the ring. Bate lands The Suicide Dive. Bate rolls Dar back into the ring. Samuels pulls Dar out of the ring. Bate with The Big Strong BOI Splash.

Bate rolls Dar back into the ring. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Dar rolls him over for a two count. Bate with The Rolling Capo Kick. Bate with a straight right hand. Bate goes for The Rebound Lariat, but Dar counters with The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Bate with a German Suplex. Bate gets distracted by Pretty Deadly. Dar rolls Bate over for a two count. Trent Seven starts brawling Pretty Deadly. Dar gets Bate trapped in The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Trent Seven inadvertently throws the white towel into the ring which forces the referee to call off the match.

Winner: New WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar (2-1) via Submission

