WWE NXT UK Results 10/29/20

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Aoife Valkyrie vs. Dani Luna

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luna applies a side headlock. Luna transitions into the cravate. Valkyrie cartwheels out of the irish whip. Valkyrie with a drop toe hold. Valkyrie applies a hammerlock. Luna with a fireman’s carry takeover. Luna applies an arm-bar. Valkyrie answers with the headscissors neck lock. Luna pops back on her feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Luna applies a wrist lock. Luna goes for a wrist lock takedown, but Valkyrie lands back on her feet. Luna drives her knee into the midsection of Valkyrie. Luna with the irish whip. Luna catches Valkyrie in mid-air. Valkyrie with a deep arm-drag. Valkyrie grabs a side headlock. Luna whips Valkyrie across the ring. Luna drops down on the canvas. Valkyrie slides under Luna. Valkyrie headbutts the midsection of Luna. Luna reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie leapfrogs over Luna. Valkyrie dropkicks Luna to the floor. Luna avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Luna dumps Valkyrie face first on the ring apron.

Luna rolls Valkyrie back into the ring. Luna hooks the outside leg for a two count. Luna applies the chin bar. Luna with a knee lift. Luna bodyslams Valkyrie for a two count. Luna goes back to the chin bar. Valkyrie punches Luna in the back. Valkyrie repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Luna. Luna answers with a knee lift. Luna whips Valkyrie across the ring. Luna gets Valkyrie in the electric chair position. Valkyrie with an Arm-Drag TakeOver. Valkyrie hits The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Valkyrie drops Luna with The Pele Kick for a two count. Luna negates The Exploder Suplex. Luna avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Luna with a Release German Suplex. Luna follows that with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Valkyrie unloads a series of palm strikes. Valkyrie drives Luna face first into the canvas. Valkyrie rolls Luna over for a two count. Valkyrie goes for The SpringBoard Stunner, but Luna blocks it. Luna goes for a Release German Suplex, but Valkyrie lands back on her feet. Valkyrie connects with The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyrie plants Luna with The Peripeteia to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aoife Valkyrie via Pinfall

Eddie Dennis, Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, Pretty Deadly, and The Hunt Segment

Mark Andrews: Eight months, I got attacked backstage, injured and left on the sidelines. Last month, the exact same thing happened to Flash and now Eddie Dennis wants to walk around.

– Eddie Dennis immediately comes out to interrupt Andrews and Webster.

Eddie Dennis: Mark, anyone would think you didn’t trust your buddy, Eddie.

Mark Andrews: Eddie, mate, I have known you for 15 years. I don’t trust a thing that comes out of your mouth.

Eddie Dennis: Yeah, you have known me for 15 years, Mark, I got to say in those 15 years, I never met a man who is as much as a narcissist as your are. You used me on the independence and you’re doing the exact same thing to Flash, here in the WWE.

Flash Morgan Webster: Eddie, Eddie, for a man who is so smart, you talk out of your ass, mate.

Eddie Dennis: Well, ask yourself this, Flash, what were you doing right before you were jumped backstage? You were proving yourself as a singles competitor, you’re on NXT UK, ask yourself, who has the most to lose if you break as a singles competitor? It’s like Pacino says, keep your friends close, keep your enemies closer. You might want to re-think the aggression there, Mark.

– Pretty Deadly appears on the stage.

Flash Morgan Webster: Eddie, as we said, you think you’re so smart. We knew you were going to play this. That’s why we want to remind you we’ve got friends, too.

Eddie Dennis: You, two, you remind me of those children in school, they never listen. I said keep your friends close, but.

The Hunt beats down Andrews and Webster to close the segment.

Second Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Levi Muir

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Devlin applies a wrist lock. Devlin with a wrist lock takedown. Devlin talks smack to Muir. Strong lockup. Devlin applies a side headlock. Muir launches Devlin to the corner. Devlin with forearm shivers. Devlin repeatedly stomps on Muir’s chest. Devlin punches Muir in the back. Devlin grabs a side wrist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Devlin decks Muir with a back elbow smash. Devlin stomps on Muir’s chest. Devlin whips Muir across the ring. Devlin scores the elbow knockdown. Devlin with a high elbow smash. Devlin toys around with Muir. Devlin bodyslams Muir.

Devlin delivers a gut punch. Muir uppercuts Devlin. Devlin hits The Uranage Slam. Devlin follows that with The Standing MoonSault. Devlin goes for a Bodyslam, but Muir counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Devlin denies the schoolboy rollup. Devlin is putting the boots to Muir. Devlin hammers down on the back of Muir’s neck. Devlin kicks Muir in the gut. Devlin with The Alabama Slam. Muir reverses out of the irish whip from Devlin. Muir denies The Sunset Flip. Muir goes for The Military Press, but Devlin counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Devlin HeadButts Muir. Devlin connects with The Devil Inside. Devlin makes Muir tap out to The Texas CloverLeaf.

Winner: Jordan Devlin via Submission

Third Match: WALTER (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov For The WWE NXT United Kingdom Championship

Dragunov starts things off with a Running Boot. Dragunov is throwing haymakers at Walter. Walter turns Dragunov over. Walter with two open hand chops. Walter with clubbing mid-kicks. Dragunov blasts Walter with a knife edge chop. Dragunov with a straight right hand. Walter drops Dragunov with The Big Boot. Walter goes for The PowerBomb, but Dragunov lands back on his feet. Dragunov with two knee lifts. Walter kicks Dragunov in the face. Dragunov with a Jumping Knee Strike. Walter slaps Dragunov in the chest. Dragunov with forearm shivers. Dragunov chops Walter off the middle rope. Dragunov with The Flying Splash. Dragunov goes for The Torpedo Moscow, but Walter counters with The Sleeper Hold. Walter with The Sleeper Suplex. Chop/Uppercut Exchange. Walter bodyslams Dragunov. Walter kicks Dragunov in the back. Dragunov slaps Walter in the face. Dragunov with a chop/forearm combination. Walter denies The Spinning Back Fist. Walter sends Dragunov face first into the middle rope.

Walter tells Dragunov to bring it. Walter stomps on Dragunov’s chest. Walter with a straight right hand. Dragunov fires off two chops. Walter rocks Dragunov with a forearm smash. Walter stomps on Dragunov’s face. Walter applies a side headlock. Walter rolls Dragunov over for a two count. Walter with a knee drop. Dragunov avoids The Sleeper Hold. Dragunov drives his knee into the midsection of Walter. Walter punches Dragunov in the back. Walter toys around with Dragunov. Dragunov unloads three palm strikes. Walter strangles Dragunov in the corner. Walter with a blistering chop. Walter is choking Dragunov with his boot. Forearm Exchange. Walter applies the cravate. Walter applies The Sleeper Hold. Dragunov with an arm-ringer. Palm Strike Exchange. Test Of Strength. Walter has the leverage advantage. Walter stomps on Dragunov’s neck. Walter cranks on Dragunov’s neck for a two count. Walter slaps Dragunov in the face. Walter repeatedly kicks Dragunov in the face.

Dragunov is displaying his fighting spirit. Walter with a Release German Suplex. Walter applies a rear chin lock. Walter transitions into the abdominal stretch. Walter stands on Dragunov’s face. Walter with a knee drop across the back of Dragunov’s neck. Walter continues to choke Dragunov with his boot. Chop Exchange. Walter kicks Dragunov in the back for a two count. Walter lays Dragunov flat on the top turnbuckle. Walter is lighting up Dragunov’s chest. Walter sends Dragunov tumbling to the floor. Walter stomps on Dragunov’s chest. Walter stands on Dragunov’s neck. Walter kicks Dragunov off the ring apron. Walter with clubbing blows to Dragunov’s chest. Walter with a back chop. Dragunov denies the overhand forearm. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Dragunov with clubbing blows to Walter’s chest. Walter with a Big Boot. Standing Switch Exchange. Dragunov with a Release German Suplex. Walter clotheslines the back of Dragunov’s neck. Dragunov answers with another Release German Suplex. Third Palm Strike Exchange. Dragunov lands his third release german suplex of the match.

Dragunov with a Leaping Head Kick. Walter with a knife edge chop. Dragunov responds with Two Step Up Enzuigiri’s. Dragunov hits The Russian Suplex for a two count. Dragunov tees off on Walter. The referee admonishes Dragunov. Slugfest in The BT Sports Studio. Dragunov denies The Sleeper Suplex. Dragunov decks Walter with a back elbow smash. Dragunov with a discus knife edge chop. Dragunov with a stiff lariat. Walter ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Walter applies The Sleeper Hold. Dragunov with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Walter goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Dragunov rolls Walter over for a two count. Walter with a Front Boot. Dragunov with a flurry of strikes. Dragunov delivers The Constantine Special for a two count. Walter swats Dragunov out of mid-air. Walter with a series of knife edge chops. Walter repeatedly kicks Dragunov in the face. Dragunov refuses to stay down. Fourth Palm Strike Exchange. Dragunov with a forearm smash. Dragunov kicks Walter in the face. Walter clotheslines Dragunov. Walter PowerBombs Dragunov for a two count. Walter back chops Dragunov for a two count.

Walter applies The Sleeper Hold. Walter transitions into The Dragon Sleeper. Dragunov reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Walter tugs on Dragunov’s hair. Walter kicks Dragunov in the back. Walter relying too much on the sleeper hold. HeadButt Exchange. Dragunov with clubbing back fists. Dragunov with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dragunov drops Walter with The Double Hand Chop. Dragunov lands The Coast To Coast for a two count. Walter with clubbing elbow smashes. Chop/Lariat Exchange. Dragunov punches Walter in the back. Dragunov connects The Gotch Lift for a two count. Dragunov avoids The Big Boot. Dragunov is lighting up the back of Walter’s neck. Dragunov connects with Two Torpedo Moscows for a two count. Dragunov stomps on Walter’s face. Dragunov is raining down elbow smashes. Walter heads to the outside. Dragunov with two haymakers. Walter hits The Sleeper Suplex on the floor. Walter kicks Dragunov into the steel ring steps. Walter with Two PowerBombs. Walter lands The Flying Splash for a two count. Walter transitions into a ground and pound attack. Walter makes Dragunov pass out to The Sleeper Hold.

Winner: Still WWE NXT United Kingdom, WALTER via Referee Stoppage

