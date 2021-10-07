WWE NXT UK Results 10/7/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Jinny w/Joseph Conners vs. Emilia McKenzie

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jinny with a forearm smash. McKenzie brings Jinny down to the mat. McKenzie applies an arm-bar. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Jinny with a wrist lock takedown. Jinny applies a front face lock. McKenzie reverses the hold. McKenzie goes into the lateral press for a one count. McKenzie applies a front face lock. Third Wrist Lock Exchange. Jinny with a drop toe hold. Jinny grapevines the legs of McKenzie. Jinny tugs on McKenzie’s hair. Jinny applies a side headlock. Jinny with a side headlock takeover. McKenzie whips Jinny across the ring. McKenzie with a deep arm-drag. McKenzie dropkicks Jinny. McKenzie with a Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. McKenzie applies a waist lock. Jinny three sharp elbow strikes. Jinny drives McKenzie face first into the top rope. Jinny whips McKenzie into the turnbuckles. Jinny repeatedly stomps on McKenzie’s chest. Conners talks smack to McKenzie.

McKenzie with heavy bodyshots. Jinny drops McKenzie with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Jinny hyperextends the left shoulder of McKenzie. Jinny hammers down on the back of McKenzie’s neck. Jinny applies The Octopus Stretch. Jinny with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Jinny with a single leg takedown. Jinny repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of McKenzie. Jinny applies the single leg crab. Jinny repeatedly stomps on McKenzie’s back. Jinny goes back to the single leg crab. McKenzie grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. McKenzie kicks Jinny in the face. Forearm Exchange. Jinny drives her knee into the midsection of McKenzie. McKenzie hits The Cutter. McKenzie with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Conners trips McKenzie from the outside. Meiko Satomura drops Conners with The Roundhouse Kick. McKenzie ducks a clothesline from Jinny. McKenzie with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Palm Strike Exchange. McKenzie connects with The Double Underhook FaceBuster for a two count. Jinny sends McKenzie face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Jinny rocks McKenzie with a forearm smash. Jinny plants McKenzie with The Touch Of Couture to pickup the victory. After the match, Jinny tells Satomura that nobody is gonna stop her from becoming the NXT UK Women’s Champion.

Winner: Jinny via Pinfall

– Next Week on NXT UK, Ilja Dragunov will put his NXT UK Championship on the line against The A-Kid.

Second Match: Mark Andrews vs. Sam Gradwell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Andrews dropkicks Gradwell. Andrews with a deep arm-drag. Andrews applies an arm-bar. Gradwell backs Andrews into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Andrews ducks a clothesline from Gradwell. Andrews slaps Gradwell in the face. Andrews with a Tiger Feint Kick into the midsection of Gradwell. Andrews with a Slingshot Headscissors Takeover. Andrews slides under a clothesline from Gradwell. Andrews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gradwell regroups on the outside. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Gradwell catches Andrews in mid-air. Gradwell bodyslams Andrews on the floor. Gradwell rolls Andrews back into the ring. Gradwell punches Andrews in the back for a two count. Gradwell talks smack to Andrews. Gradwell toys around with Andrews. Following a snap mare takeover, Gradwell drives his knee into Andrews back. Gradwell with a forearm shot across the back of Andrews for a two count.

Gradwell is picking Andrews apart. Andrews with another chop/forearm combination. Gradwell reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Andrews clings onto the top turnbuckle. Andrews with a shoulder block. Andrews rocks Gradwell with a forearm smash. Gradwell yanks Andrews off the top turnbuckle. Gradwell with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Gradwell applies a side headlock. Andrews with heavy bodyshots. Gradwell grabs the left ear of Andrews. Andrews with two chops. Gradwell sends Andrews to the corner. Andrews kicks Gradwell in the face. Andrews drops Gradwell with The Flying DDT. Forearm Exchange. Andrews with two short-arm clotheslines. Andrews ducks a clothesline from Gradwell. Andrews with a Cazadora Bulldog.

Andrews with a running clothesline. Andrews pops back on his feet. Andrews thrust kicks the midsection of Gradwell. Andrews with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Gradwell grabs the left leg of Andrews. Gradwell with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Gradwell applies The Sleeper Hold. Andrews rolls Gradwell over for a two count. Andrews with another chop/forearm combination. Gradwell teep kicks Andrews into the ropes. Andrews slides under The Discus Lariat. Gradwell goes for The Fireman’s Carry Slam, but Andrews counters with The Stundog Millionaire. Andrews kicks Gradwell in the face. Andrews lands The Orihara MoonSault. Andrews rolls Gradwell back into the ring. Gradwell grabs the right ear of Andrews. Andrews with an Apron Enzuigiri. Gradwell catches Andrews in mid-air. Gradwell connects with The Fireman’s Carry Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sam Gradwell via Pinfall

Third Match: Noam Dar w/Sha Samuels vs. Wolfgang w/Gallus In The Finals Of The NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Contenders Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Dar repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Wolfgang. Wolfgang backs Dar into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dar shoves Wolfgang. Dar applies a waist lock. Dar transitions into a side headlock. Wolfgang whips Dar across the ring. Dar kicks Wolfgang in the chest. Dar side steps Wolfgang into the ropes. Wolfgang avoids the trip. Dar grabs a side headlock. Wolfgang with a gut punch. Wolfgang puts Dar on the top turnbuckle. Dar cranks on the left shoulder of Wolfgang. Dar mocks Wolfgang. Dar applies a wrist lock. Wolfgang with a gut punch. Wolfgang with the irish whip. Wolfgang gets Dar in position for a PowerBomb as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Wolfgang with a forearm smash. Wolfgang uppercuts Dar. Wolfgang sends Dar to the corner. Dar dropkicks Wolfgang for a one count. Wolfgang drives Dar back first into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang with rapid fire bodyshots. Wolfgang tees off on Dar. Wolfgang sends Dar chest first into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block. Wolfgang with a Flying Axe Handle Strike. Wolfgang gets distracted by Samuels. Joe Coffey starts brawling Jordan Devlin on the outside. Dar rolls Wolfgang over with a handful of tights to score the first pinfall of the match.

THIRD ROUND

Wolfgang ties things up with The Spear.

FOURTH ROUND

Dar repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Wolfgang. Wolfgang rocks Dar with a forearm smash. Wolfgang uppercuts Dar. Wolfgang whips Dar into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang uppercuts Dar. Wolfgang sends Dar to the corner. Dar crawls under Wolfgang. Dar regroups on the outside. Wolfgang rolls Dar back into the ring. Dar drops Wolfgang with The Mid-Kick. Dar with a running dropkick for a two count.

Dar stomps on the right shoulder of Wolfgang. Dar bends the left shoulder of Wolfgang. Wolfgang punches Dar in the ribs. Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block. Dar has Wolfgang perched on the top turnbuckle. Dar with clubbing mid-kicks. Dar kicks Wolfgang in the face. Wolfgang with a gut punch. Dar slides out of the ring. Dar with a throat thrust. Dar inadvertently kicks the steel ring post. Dar side steps Wolfgang into the ringside barricade as time expires.

FIFTH ROUND

Dar with a Corner Dropkick. Dar is throwing haymakers at Wolfgang. Dar repeatedly stomps on Wolfgang’s chest. Dar with Two Pump Kicks. Dar with a sliding forearm smash for a two count. Wolfgang catches Dar in mid-air. Wolfgang with a BackBreaker for a two count. Dar kicks out the legs of Wolfgang. Dar with a gut punch. Dar ducks a clothesline from Wolfgang. Dar brings Wolfgang down to the mat. Dar applies The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Wolfgang is raining down haymakers. Dar with The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Dar with a downward strike. Dar goes for The Nova Roller, but Wolfgang counters with The Spear. Dar was saved by the bell.

SIXTH ROUND

Dar with a Mid-Kick/Hamstring Kick Combination. Dar with forearm shivers. Wolfgang shoves Dar into the ropes. Dar goes for The Roundhouse Kick, but Wolfgang counters with The Exploder Suplex. Dar dodges The Running Boot. Dar kicks out the legs of Wolfgang. Dar with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Wolfgang responds with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Dar rolls Wolfgang over for a two count. Dar with a desperation elbow smash. Dar with The Roundhouse Kick for a one count. Dar connects with The Nova Roller. Wolfgang refuses to stay down. Dar plants Wolfgang with The Nova Roller to pickup the victory. After the match, Tyler Bate appears on the stage with the NXT UK Heritage Cup Trophy to close the show.

Winner: Noam Dar (2-1) via Pinfall In The Sixth Round

