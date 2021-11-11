WWE NXT UK Results 11/11/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Mark Andrews w/Subculture vs. Nathan Frazer

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Andrews with a snap mare takeover. Andrews applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Andrews cartwheels out of the wrist lock takedown from Frazer. Andrews whips Frazer across the ring. Andrews with a side headlock takeover. Frazer sends Andrews to the corner. Andrews and Frazer showcases their athleticism. Andrews with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a one count. Deep Arm-Drag/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Andrews blocks a boot from Frazer. Tip Up by Frazer. Frazer avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Andrews avoids the leg sweep. Andrews kicks Frazer in the chest. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Frazer applies a side headlock. Andrews whips Frazer across the ring. Andrew drops down on the canvas. Frazer dropkicks Andrews. Frazer unloads two knife edge chops. Frazer with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Frazer applies a wrist lock. Andrews reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer dives over Andrews. Andrews with a Running Dropkick. Andrews with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Andrews applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Frazer kicks Andrews in the jaw. Andrews with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Frazer with heavy bodyshots. Andrews sends Frazer into the ropes. Frazer goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Andrews cartwheels back onto his feet. Andrews dropkicks Frazer for a two count. Andrews goes back to The Bow And Arrow Stretch. Andrews transitions into The Octopus Stretch. Andrews goes for The Northern Lights Suplex, but Frazer counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Frazer with The Twisting Vertical Suplex. Frazer with a chop/forearm combination. Andrews reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer kicks Andrews in the face. Andrews and Frazer starts running the ropes. Frazer drops Andrews with The SlingBlade. Standing Switch Exchange. Andrews goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer hits The Drop Slop. Frazer with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Andrews drives Frazer back first into the turnbuckles. Frazer decks Andrews with a back elbow smash. Andrews answers with a Modified Tiger Feint Kick. Andrews dives over Frazer. Andrews slides under a clothesline from Frazer. Andrews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer denies The Uranage Slam. Andrews sends Frazer face first into the canvas for a two count. Frazer denies The Spinning DDT. Frazer lawn darts Andrews into the middle turnbuckle pad. Frazer with a running forearm smash. Andrews launches Frazer over the top rope. Andrews pulls Frazer off the ring apron. Frazer reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Andrews with The MoonSault Press off the steel ring steps. Andrews rolls Frazer back into the ring. Frazer with The SpringBoard Spanish Fly for a two count. Andrews avoids The Phoenix Splash. Andrews rolls Frazer over for a two count. Frazer SuperKicks Andrews for a two count. Andrews connects with The Stundog Millionaire. Andrews goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Frazer ducks out of the way. Frazer goes for The La Magistral, but Andrews rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mark Andrews via Pinfall

– Pretty Deadly paid a visit to the Magic Mike Live Play.

– Next week on NXT UK, Gallus will battle Teoman & Rohan Raja. Plus, The A-Kid vs. Sam Gradwell.

Second Match: Stevie Turner vs. Dani Luna w/Subculture

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luna backs Turner into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Luna brings Turner to the corner. Turner turns Luna over. Quick shoving contest. Turner signals for the test of strength. Turner stomps on the left foot of Luna. Luna with a back heel trip for a one count. Luna with a Hip Toss. Luna scores the elbow knockdown. Luna bodyslams Turner for a two count. Luna with a Vertical Suplex. Luna goes for a Deadlift Suplex, but Turner lands back on her feet. Turner tugs on Luna’s hair. Turner ducks a clothesline from Luna. Turner with The Lou Thez Press. Turner transitions into a ground and pound attack. Luna goes for a PowerBomb, but Turner lands back on her feet.

Luna clotheslines Turner. Luna applies a waist lock. Turner denies The German Suplex. Turner sends Luna face first into the middle rope. Turner kicks out the legs of Luna for a two count. Turner with Three NeckBreakers for a two count. Turner hammers down on the back of Luna’s neck. Luna with a fireman’s carry takeover. Luna with two clotheslines. Luna whips Turner across the ring. Luna with The Front Slam. Luna with a Fallaway Slam. Luna pops back on her feet. Luna with a running shoulder block. Luna hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Luna goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Turner lands back on his feet. Turner with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Turner toys around with Luna. Luna dodges The Big Boot. Luna nails Turner with The Pump Kick. Luna with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Luna connects with The Fireman’s Carry PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dani Luna via Pinfall

Third Match: Moustache Mountain vs. Symbiosis w/Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winners Will Become The Number One Contenders For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships

Trent Seven and Jack Starz will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Following a snap mare takeover, Seven with the rolling crucifix for a one count. Starz kicks out of another pinning combination. Strong lockup. Seven applies a wrist lock. Starz breaks the grip. Test Of Strength. Starz with a single leg takedown. Starz drops his weight on the left leg of Seven. Starz applies a leg lock. Starz transitions into a toe and ankle hold. Seven grabs a side headlock. Starz transitions into a side wrist lock. Starz hyperextends the left shoulder of Seven. Starz tags in Mastiff. Mastiff applies a side headlock. Seven whips Mastiff across the ring. Mastiff drops Seven with a shoulder tackle. Seven grabs the left leg of Mastiff. Mastiff stomps on the right shoulder of Seven. Seven drops down on the canvas. Mastiff whips Seven across the ring. Seven with a Running Crossbody Block. Seven goes for a Bodyslam, but Mastiff counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Carter tags himself in. Carter with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Carter applies a wrist lock. Carter tags in Smith. Smith applies a wrist lock. Smith with a wrist lock takedown. Smith tags in Carter. Assisted Slingshot Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Carter kicks Seven in the chest. Primate tags himself in.

Carter with a Hip Toss. Carter tags in Smith. Smith drops his weight on the left shoulder of Primate. Smith a Wrist Lock Suplex. Smith applies a top wrist lock. Primate runs Smith into the turnbuckles. Starz tags himself in. Starz punches Primate in the back. Starz works on the left shoulder of Primate. Starz tags in Mastiff. Starz sends Primate shoulder first into the canvas. Mastiff bodyslams Primate. Mastiff tags in Starz. Mastiff with a Senton Splash. Starz with a Slingshot Senton for a two count. Starz punches Primate in the back. Starz applies a wrist lock. Primate with a forearm smash. Primate applies a wrist lock. Starz crawls under Primate. Starz with a series of dropkicks. Starz ducks a clothesline from Primate. Starz uppercuts Primate. Bate tags himself in. Starz with a Back Body Drop. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bate with a deep arm-drag. Starz answers with the headscissors escape. Starz with a single leg takedown. Starz avoids The Headscissors Takeover. Strong lockup. Starz applies a side headlock. Bate whips Starz across the ring. Dennis trips Starz from the outside. The referee has ejected Dennis from the ringside area.

T-Bone with a Double Clothesline. T-Bone clears the ring. T-Bone ducks a clothesline from Mastiff. T-Bone with The Fallaway Slam. T-Bone with a straight right hand. T-Bone slams Bate’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. T-Bone tags in Primate. Symbiosis gangs up on Starz. Double Foot Stomps for a two count. Primate tags in T-Bone. Bate knocks Primate off the ring apron. T-Bone with The Exploder Suplex. Starz tags in Carter. Carter with two short-arm clotheslines. Carter with a flurry of bodyshots. Carter follows that with clubbing blows to T-Bone’s back. T-Bone shoves Carter. Carter tags in Smith. Carter slides under a clothesline from T-Bone. Smith runs into T-Bone. Carter and Smith gangs up on T-Bone. Double Irish Whip. T-Bone kicks Smith in the chest. T-Bone blocks The Pump Kick from Carter. T-Bone throws the right leg of Carter into Smith’s hands. Assisted Pele Kick. Smith SuperKicks T-Bone. Seven tags himself in. Seven ducks a clothesline from Smith. Seven sends Smith chest first into the turnbuckles. Seven with a knife edge chop. Carter dives over Seven. Carter dropkicks Seven into the turnbuckles. Smith clotheslines Seven. Assisted MoonSault for a two count. Mastiff launches Carter over the top rope. Seven tags in Bate. Carter SuperKicks Mastiff. Uppercut Exchange. Primate tags himself in. Smith rocks Primate with a forearm smash. Second Uppercut Exchange. Bate with rapid fire bodyshots. Smith nails Bate with The Pump Kick. All hell is breaking loose to the outside.

Smith, Seven and T-Bone are trading back and forth shots on the top turnbuckle. T-Bone sends Seven crashing into the cavalry. T-Bone with The SuperPlex. Primate with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Primate rolls Bate back into the ring. T-Bone goes for a Bodyslam, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate with a straight right hand. Primate with two corner clotheslines. Primate ducks a clothesline from Bate. Primate goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Bate counters with his Airplane Spin/Giant Swing Combination. Bate dumps Primate on top of Starz. Bate with a Bridging German Suplex. Mastiff with a Running Senton Splash. Primate tags in Mastiff. Mastiff clotheslines T-Bone. Seven runs interference. Starz kicks Seven in the gut. Starz PowerBombs Seven. Primate pulls Starz out of the ring. Primate throws Starz into the steel ring steps. Bate tags in Carer. Mastiff has Carter perched on the top turnbuckle. Smith puts Mastiff on his shoulders. Carter hits The Doomsday Cutter. Primate breaks up the cover with The Diving HeadButt. Bate and T-Bone are tagged in. T-Bone with a running haymaker. T-Bone tags in Primate. T-Bone with a Running Powerslam. Primate goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Bate ducks out of the way. Mastiff pulls T-Bone out of the ring. Bate with a Handspring Lariat. Bate tags in Seven. Bate lands The Suicide Dive. Seven connects with The Seven Star Lariat for a two count. Seven tags in Bate. Moustache Mountain plants Primate with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Burning Hammer Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Pretty Deadly appears on the stage and stares at Moustache Mountain to close the show.

Winner: Moustache Mountain via Pinfall

