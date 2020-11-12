WWE NXT UK Results 11/12/20

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Hunt w/Eddie Dennis vs. Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan

Mike Hitchman and Kenny Williams will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hitchman with clubbing blows to Williams back. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Melrose with a Flying Sledge. Melrose with a forearm shot across the back of Williams. Melrose sends Williams to the corner. Williams dives over Melrose. Williams grabs the left ankle of Melrose. Williams applies a side headlock. Williams transitions into a side wrist lock. Williams tags in Jordan. Following a wrist lock takedown, Williams drops his leg on the shoulder of Melrose. Jordan with a leaping elbow drop. Jordan hooks the outside leg for a one count. Jordan applies an arm-bar. Jordan wrenches on the left wrist of Melrose. Jordan tags in Williams. Williams with a SpringBoard Sledge. Williams applies a side headlock. Williams ducks a clothesline from Melrose. Williams with a Running Hurricanrana. Williams whips Melrose across the ring. Williams dropkicks Melrose. Melrose tags in Hitchman.

Williams grabs another side headlock. Hitchman shoves Williams. Williams with a Cazadora Rollup for a two count. Williams leapfrogs over Hitchman. Williams rolls Hitchman over for a two count. Williams drops Hitchman with a running elbow smash. Williams leapfrogs over Melrose. Williams tags in Jordan. Williams with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash to Melrose. Jordan lands The Suicide Dive. Williams with a Flying Elbow Strike off the ring apron. Jordan with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Hitchman uses his feet to create separation. Jordan tags in Williams. Williams with The Pump Kick. Williams kicks Melrose in the face. Hitchman sends Williams crashing to the outside. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Melrose rolls Williams back into the ring. Melrose with the cover for a two count. Melrose stops Williams in his tracks. Melrose punches Williams in the back. Melrose with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Melrose with a forearm smash. Melrose tags in Hitchman. Hitchman delivers a gut punch. Hitchman hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count.

Hitchman is picking Williams apart. Hitchman bodyslams Williams. Hitchman stands on the left shoulder of Williams. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Melrose with a straight right hand. Melrose sends Williams to the corner. Melrose tags in Hitchman. Two HeadButts. Hitchman slams the left leg of Williams on the canvas. Hitchman fish hooks Williams. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Melrose kicks Williams in the gut. Williams unloads three knife edge chops. Melrose drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Melrose whips Williams across the ring. Melrose scores the elbow knockdown. Melrose with a series of sledgehammer shots. Melrose HeadButts Williams. Melrose tags in Hitchman. Hitchman drives his knee into Williams back. Hitchman applies a rear chin lock. Williams decks Hitchman with a JawBreaker. Williams knocks Melrose off the apron. Williams kicks Hitchman in the face. Williams dives over Hitchman.

Williams finally tags in Jordan. Jordan with two clotheslines. Jordan with the forearm knockdown. Hitchman reverses out of the irish whip from Jordan. Jordan with a Running Clothesline. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Hitchman. Jordan drops Hitchman with The SitOut Rear Mat Slam. Jordan with a Back Body Drop to Melrose. Jordan hits The Roll Through FlatLiner. Jordan connects with The Swanton Bomb for a one count. Melrose drags Hitchman to the corner. Melrose tags himself in. Jordan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jordan tags in Williams. Williams ducks a clothesline from Melrose. Williams with two palm strikes. Williams with a forearm smash. Williams follows that with The Tornado Bulldog for a two count. Melrose negates The Spinning DDT. Melrose tags in Hitchman. Williams tries to shove Melrose into Hitchman. Williams with The SpringBoard Double Back Elbow Smash. Williams tags in Jordan. Jordan is distracted by Eddie Dennis. Jordan goes for The Roll Through FlatLiner, but Hitchman counters with The Lariat. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Hitchman knocks Williams off the apron. The Hunt plants Jordan with The Ambush to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Hunt via Pinfall

Second Match: Rampage Brown vs. Jack Starz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Brown launches Starz to the corner. Starz applies a side headlock. Brown whips Starz across the ring. Starz runs into Brown. Starz with forearm shivers. Brown drops Starz with a forearm smash. Brown goes for a Bodyslam, but Starz lands back on his feet. Starz goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Brown holds onto the ropes. Starz drops down on the canvas. Brown PowerSlams Starz.

Brown with a forearm smash. Brown punches Starz in the back. Brown whips Starz across the ring. Brown scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Brown drives Starz back first into the turnbuckles. Brown is mauling Starz in the corner. The referee admonishes Brown. Starz kicks Brown in the face. Starz with forearm shivers. Starz ducks a clothesline from Brown. Starz dropkicks Brown. Brown hits The Samoan Drop. Brown connects with The GutWrench SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rampage Brown via Pinfall

Third Match: Nina Samuels vs. Xia Brookside

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Samuels with a cartwheel escape. Brookside dropkicks Samuels. Brookside with a monkey flip. Brookside applies a side headlock. Brookside with a SpringBoard Side Headlock TakeOver. Samuels answers the headscissors neck lock. Brookside applies the single leg crab. Brookside drops her weight on the left knee of Samuels. Brookside applies The Indian Death Lock. Brookside repeatedly kicks the right knee of Samuels. Samuels sends Brookside face first into the canvas. Brookside goes for another SpringBoard Side Headlock TakeOver, but Samuels blocks it. Brookside ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Samuels hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker.

Samuels repeatedly stomps on Brookside’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Samuels applies a rear chin lock. Samuels and Brookside are trading back and forth shots. Samuels kicks Brookside in the face. Samuels toys around with Brookside. Brookside with forearm shivers. Samuels reverses out of the irish whip from Brookside. Brookside kicks Samuels in the face. Brookside with a Flying Hurricanrana. Samuels puts Brookside on the top turnbuckle. Brookside kicks the right shoulder of Samuels. Brookside with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Samuels clings onto the ring skirt. Samuels drops Brookside with The Big Boot for a two count. Samuels is displaying her frustration. Samuels is putting the boots to Brookside.

Samuels goes for The Ninagoroshi, but Brookside rolls her over for a two count. Brookside dodges The Big Boot. Samuels goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Brookside lands back on her feet. Brookside hits The CodeBreaker for a two count. Samuels side steps Brookside into the turnbuckles. Samuels pulls Brookside down to the mat. Brookside with a Roll Through Forearm Smash. Samuels negates The Brooksie Bomb. Samuels cartwheels off the top rope. Samuels starts favoring her left knee. Brookside connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory. After the match, Samuels is receiving medical attention on the outside. It was a rouse, pal. Samuels drops Brookside with The Big Boot. Samuels plants Brookside with The Ninagoroshi on the floor.

Winner: Xia Brookside via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Trent Seven vs. Dave Mastiff In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Inaugural NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mastiff backs Seven into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Mastiff backs Seven into the ropes. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Seven applies a side headlock. Mastiff slings Seven across the ring. Mastiff applies a side headlock. Mastiff with a side headlock takeover. Seven with heavy bodyshots. Seven grabs a side headlock. Mastiff whips Seven across the ring. Seven runs into Mastiff. Shoulder Block Exchange. Seven ducks a clothesline from Mastiff. Both men are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block.

SECOND ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mastiff with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Mastiff with the irish whip. Mastiff follows that with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Mastiff with clubbing blows to Seven’s back. Mastiff repeatedly sends Seven back first into the turnbuckles. Mastiff denies the sunset flip. Mastiff goes for a Leg Drop, but Seven ducks out of the way. Seven with The La Magistral to score the first pinfall of the match.

THIRD ROUND

Seven applies a side headlock. Mastiff whips Seven across the ring. Mastiff drops Seven with a Running Knee Lift. Mastiff stomps on Seven’s chest. Mastiff with The Senton Splash for a two count. Seven fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Seven ducks a clothesline from Mastiff. Seven unloads two knife edge chops. Mastiff tells Seven to bring it. Seven obliges with The Fake Out DDT. Mastiff has Seven perched on the top turnbuckle. Mastiff delivers The SuperPlex for a two count. Seven with The Seven Star Lariat. Seven with a Spinning Back Fist. Seven goes for The Seven Star Lariat, but Mastiff counters with The Knockout Punch as time expires.

FOURTH ROUND

Seven crumbles in the corner. Seven shoves Mastiff. Mastiff with a Corner Dropkick. Mastiff PowerBombs Seven. Mastiff ties things up with The Running Cannonball Strike.

FIFTH ROUND

Mastiff goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Seven ducks out of the way. Seven regroups on the outside. Mastiff goes for The SpringBoard Suplex, but Seven blocks it. Seven with heavy bodyshots. Mastiff denies The Sunset Bomb. Seven chops the right hamstring of Mastiff. Seven plants Mastiff with The Burning Hammer to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trent Seven, (2-1) via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 231 of The Hoots Podcast