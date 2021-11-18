WWE NXT UK Results 11/18/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: The A-Kid vs. Sam Gradwell

Kid with a waist lock go-behind. Kid with a wrist lock escape. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid applies a side headlock. Kid with a side headlock takeover. Gradwell answers the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gradwell swats away a dropkick from Kid. Gradwell grabs a side headlock. Gradwell goes for a snap mare takeover, but Kid counters with a cravate. Gradwell rakes the eyes of Kid. Gradwell bodyslams Kid for a two count. Kid with a snap mare takedown for a two count. Kid goes back to the cravate. Kid with a cravate takedown for a two count. Gradwell rams his knee brace across Kid’s face. Gradwell sends Kid into the ropes. Gradwell clotheslines Kid for a two count. Gradwell hooks the outside leg for a two count. Gradwell stomps on Kid’s chest. Gradwell is choking Kid with his boot.

Gradwell with clubbing blows to Kid’s back. Gradwell fish hooks Kid. Gradwell kicks Kid in the face. Gradwell with the irish whip. Kid sends Gradwell across the ring. Kid pops back on his feet. Kid dropkicks Gradwell. Gradwell with a running forearm smash. Gradwell stands on Kid’s face. Kid applies The Ankle Lock. Kid uses his feet to create separation. Gradwll stomps on Kid’s chest. Gradwell continues to choke Kid with his boot. Gradwell hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Gradwell applies a rear chin lock. Gradwell with a straight right hand. Gradwell talks smack to Kid. Gradwell slaps Kid in the face. Kid goes for The Hurricanrana, but Gradwell counters with The Boston Crab. Kid rolls Gradwell over for a two count. Kid cartwheels around Gradwell. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gradwell avoids The SuperKick. Kid lands The Suicide Dive.

Kid rolls Gradwell back into the ring. Kid with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kid with forearm shivers. Gradwell tugs on Kid’s hair. Kid ducks a clothesline from Gradwell. Gradwell denies The Spinning DDT. Gradwell with The Inside Out Lariat. Gradwell with forearm shivers. Gradwell goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Kid counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Gradwell escapes The Omoplata. Gradwell with a Desperation Slam. Gradwell drops Kid with The Rolling Elbow. Kid tumbles to the floor. Gradwell goes for a Flying Clothesline, but Kid counters with The Sleeper Hold. Gradwell with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. Kid gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Gradwell with another The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Kid fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Gradwell connects with The STO for a two count. Gradwell with clubbing palm strikes. Gradwell transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kid makes Gradwell tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: The A-Kid via Submission

– Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness recapped the Rampage Brown/Flash Morgan Webster match from last weeks NXT UK.

– Next week on NXT UK, Jordan Devlin will battle Mark Andrews.

– Sam Gradwell had a backstage run in with Noam Dar and Sha Samuels.

Second Match: Nina Samuels vs. Aleah James

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Samuels backs James into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Samuels pats James on the forehead. James applies a side headlock. James with a side headlock takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Samuels with a deep arm-drag. James applies a hammerlock. Samuels tugs on James hair. Samuels grabs a side wrist lock. James with a snap mare takeover. James thrust kicks the chest of Samuels. Samuels launches James over the top rope. James with a Slingshot Hurricanrana. Samuels slams James head on the middle rope. Samuels stands on James hair. Samuels is putting the boots to James. Samuels with the irish whip. Samuels with a Pendulum BackBreaker. James fires back with forearm shivers. Samuels drops James with The Big Boot.

Samuels sends James to the corner. James dives over Samuels. James with a Corner Dropkick. Samuels catches James in mid-air. Samuels with Three Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreakers. Samuels applies the single leg crab. James with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Samuels drives her knee into the midsection of James. Samuels goes for a Bodyslam, but James lands back on her feet. James rolls Samuels over for a two count. James ducks a clothesline from Samuels. James with two diving shoulder tackles. James dropkicks Samuels. James with a Diving Crossbody Block for a two count. Samuels with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Samuels hits The Reverse Suplex for a two count. James responds with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Samuels stomps on James chest. Samuels with a Hair Biel Throw. Samuels whips James across the ring. James connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aleah James via Pinfall

Third Match: Kenny Williams vs. Saxon Huxley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Huxley tosses Williams around the ring. Williams kicks Huxley in the gut. Williams with a straight right hand. Williams with a knife edge chop. Huxley sends Williams to the corner. Williams side steps Huxley into the turnbuckles. Williams kicks the right hamstring of Huxley. Williams drop steps into s side headlock. Huxley whips Williams across the ring. Williams ducks a clothesline from Huxley. Huxley with a running shoulder tackle. Huxley with three running knee lifts for a two count. Huxley pulls Williams away from the ropes. Huxley starts rag dolling Williams. Huxley throws Williams out of the ring. Williams repeatedly stomps on Huxley’s back. Williams spears the left knee of Huxley. Williams hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Williams stomps on Huxley’s face. Williams rakes the eyes of Huxley. Williams with heavy bodyshots. Williams wraps the left leg of Huxley around the middle rope. Williams repeatedly kicks the back of Huxley’s neck. Williams dropkicks the left knee of Huxley for a two count. Williams with a Seated Senton. Williams with a vicious crossface. Williams applies The Sleeper Hold. Williams drives his elbow into Huxley’s forehead. Williams pulls back the shoulder of Huxley. Williams delivers the chop block. Huxley runs Williams into the turnbuckles. Huxley clotheslines the back of Williams neck. Huxley drops Williams with The Big Boot. Huxley launches Williams to the corner. Huxley levels Williams with The Body Avalanche. Huxley with a Running Hip Attack. Huxley bodyslams Williams. Huxley repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. Huxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Williams crawls under the ring. Williams drives Huxley face first into the steel ring post. Williams rolls Huxley back into the ring. Williams connects Bad Luck to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny Williams via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Gallus w/Joe Coffey vs. Teoman & Rohan Raja

Wolfgang and Rohan Raja will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolfgang uppercuts Raja. Wolfgang applies a wrist lock. Wolfgang sends Raja to the corner. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey with a gut punch. Coffey applies the cravate. Coffey with a deep arm-drag. Coffey applies an arm-bar. Coffey transitions into the cobra clutch. Wolfgang tags himself in. Coffey with a shoulder block. Wolfgang with a forearm shot across the back of Raja. Wolfgang grabs a side wrist lock. Raja rocks Wolfgang with a forearm smash. Raja tags in Teoman. Wolfgang with two wrist lock takeovers for a two count. Wolfgang maintains wrist control. Wolfgang whips Teoman into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Double Monkey Flip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Coffey with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Coffey with a forearm smash. Teoman heads to the other side of the ring. Teoman gets Coffey tied up in the ring skirt. Teoman and Raja gangs up on Coffey. The referee is trying to calm down Wolfgang. Teoman rolls Coffey back into the ring. Teoman delivers The Missile Dropkick. Teoman talks smack to Coffey. Teoman with a forearm smash. Teoman tags in Raja.

Raja kicks Coffey in the gut. Raja stomps on Coffey’s back. Raja whips Coffey into the turnbuckles. Raja tags in Teoman. Assisted Body Avalanche for a two count. Teoman applies a sleeper hold. Teoman stomps on Coffey’s back. Teoman hammers down on the left shoulder of Coffey. Teoman backs Coffey into the turnbuckles. Raja tags himself in. Raja kicks Coffey in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Raja applies a rear chin lock. Raja transitions into a side headlock. Coffey with heavy bodyshots. Raja sends Coffey into the ropes. Raja scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Raja applies a front face lock. Raja tags in Teoman. Teoman delivers a gut punch. Teoman brings Coffey down to the mat. Teoman works on his joint manipulation game. Coffey slaps Teoman in the face. Teoman repeatedly stomps on Coffey’s chest. Coffey is displaying his fighting spirit. Teoman with a wrist lock takedown. Teoman kicks the left shoulder of Coffey. Teoman knocks Wolfgang off the ring apron. Teoman tags in Raja. Coffey sends Raja crashing to the outside. Coffey with a Desperation Lariat. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang with a Running Clothesline. Wolfgang with a shoulder tackle. Wolfgang tees off on Raja. Wolfgang whips Raja across the ring. Wolfgang with a Back Body Drop. Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang follows that with a flying double axe handle strike.

Wolfgang knocks Teoman off the apron. Wolfgang decks Raja with a back elbow smash. Wolfgang with The Flying Splash for a two count. Wolfgang goes for a Bodyslam, but Raja lands back on his feet. Teoman tags himself in. Wolfgang with a Hip Toss. Wolfgang with a Diving Back Senton Splash. Wolfgang with another Flying Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Teoman avoids The Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Teoman drives Wolfgang face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Teoman tags in Raja. Raja with a Ripcord Elbow. Teoman with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Raja follows that with The Backstabber for a two count. Raja tags in Teoman. Assisted DDT for a two count. Raja dumps Coffey out of the ring. Wolfgang avoids The Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Wolfgang with a double clothesline. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey with a Side Slam for a two count. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Raja runs interference. Wolfgang goes for a Powerslam, but Teoman lands back on his feet. Teoman runs Wolfgang into the ropes. Meeting Of The Minds. Charlie Dempsey attacks Joe Coffey from behind. Dempsey throws Joe into the steel ring steps. Raja whips Mark into the ringside barricade. Dempsey has joined forces with Teoman and Raja. Teoman tags in Raja. Teoman connects with The Evil Eye. Raja plants Wolfgang with The Leaping Flatliner to pickup the victory. After the match, Teoman, Raja and Dempsey lays out Gallus to close the show.

Winner: Teoman & Rohan Raja via Pinfall

