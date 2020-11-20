WWE NXT UK Results 11/19/20

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Joe Coffey vs. Sam Gradwell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey backs Gradwell into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Test Of Strength. Coffey backs Gradwell into the ropes. Coffey applies a wrist lock. Coffey with a deep arm-drag. Coffey applies a side headlock. Gradwell whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey drops Gradwell with a shoulder tackle. Gradwell drops down on the canvas. Gradwell leapfrogs over Coffey. Gradwell scores the elbow knockdown. Gradwell punches Coffey in the back. Gradwell applies a double wrist lock. Forearm/HeadButt Exchange. Coffey dropkicks the left knee of Gradwell. Coffey with a Knee Crusher. Coffey blocks a boot from Gradwell. Coffey kicks out the legs of Gradwell. Coffey with clubbing blows to Gradwell’s back. Coffey hyperextends the left knee of Gradwell. Gradwell with a forearm smash. Coffey shoves Gradwell. Coffey denies The Sunset Flip. Gradwell denies The Boston Crab.

Coffey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gradwell repeatedly kicks Coffey in the face. Coffey with a wrist lock takedown. Gradwell applies a headscissors neck lock. Coffey grapevines the legs of Gradwell. Coffey with a southpaw haymaker. Gradwell slings Coffey across the ring. Coffey kicks the left hamstring of Gradwell. Coffey is raining down haymakers. Coffey is picking Gradwell apart. Coffey stomps on the left knee of Gradwell. Coffey toys around with Gradwell. Gradwell with a straight right hand. Gradwell bodyslams Coffey. Gradwell tees off on Coffey. Coffey dropkicks the left knee of Gradwell. Gradwell drops Coffey with The STO for a two count. Coffey is busted open. Coffey blocks a lariat from Gradwell. Coffey with forearm shivers. Coffey kicks the left knee of Gradwell. Coffey with two palm strikes. Coffey stomps on the left knee of Gradwell. Coffey connects with The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey plants Gradwell with All The Best For The Bells to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Coffey via Pinfall

– Video package on the classic WALTER/Ilja Dragunov United Kingdom Championship Match.

Second Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter

Sam Stoker and Ashton Smith will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Smith denies the irish whip. Smith whips Stoker across the ring. Stoker goes for a quick rollup, but Smith stands still. Smith applies a wrist lock. Stoker tags in Howley. Smith applies an arm-bar. Smith whips Howley across the ring. Smith with a Back Body Drop. Smith grabs a side wrist lock. Howley drives his knee into the midsection of Smith. Howley hammers down on the back of Smith’s neck. Howley applies a wrist lock. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker hammers down on the left shoulder of Smith. Stoker applies a wrist lock. Stoker works on his joint manipulation game. Smith puts Stoker on the top turnbuckle. Stoker repeatedly stomps on the left hand of Smith. Smith catches Stoker in mid-air. Smith with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Smith tags in Carter. Smith bodyslams Stoker. Assisted Splash for a two count. Carter applies an arm-bar. Stoker tugs on Carter’s dreadlocks. Carter reverses out of the irish whip from Stoker. Carter with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Carter with a deep arm-drag. Carter applies an arm-bar. Stoker reverses out of the irish whip from Carter. Carter slips over Stoker’s back. Carter slides under a clothesline from Stoker. Stoker tags in Howley.

Howley bodyslams Carter. Carter kicks Howley in the chest. Carter with a deep arm-drag. Carter applies an arm-bar. Howley delivers a gut punch. Howley applies a side headlock. Carter whips Howley across the ring. Carter drops down on the canvas. Carter leapfrogs over Howley. Carter with a Leaping Crossbody Block for a two count. Howley knocks Smith off the ring apron. Carter goes for The Uranage Slam, but Howley blocks it. Howley with the irish whip. Carter decks Stoker with a back elbow smash. Carter dives over Howley. The referee is trying to get Smith out of the ring. Carter rocks Howley with a forearm smash. Howley whips Carter into the turnbuckles. Howley repeatedly stomps on Carter’s chest. Howley tags in Stoker. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley kicks Carter in the gut. Howley whips Carter across the ring. Howley scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Howley drives his knee into the midsection of Carter. Howley applies a rear chin lock. Carter with heavy bodyshots. Howley drives his knee into the midsection of Carter. Howley with the irish whip. Carter launches Howley over the top rope. Howley stops Carter in his tracks. Howley drives Carter back first into the turnbuckles. Howley tags in Stoker.

Stoker with a Leaping European Uppercut for a two count. Stoker applies a front face lock. Carter with heavy bodyshots. Carter decks Stoker with a JawBreaker. Stoker applies an arm-bar. Carter with forearm shivers. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley tries to cheap shot Smith. Carter crawls under Howley. Carter tags in Smith. Smith with three clotheslines. Smith reverses out of the irish whip from Howley. Smith uppercuts Howley. Smith with a Judo Throw. Smith applies a wrist lock. Smith knocks Carter off the apron. Howley with a flying forearm smash. Howley with a straight right hand. Smith reverses out of the irish whip from Howley. Howley ducks a clothesline from Smith. Smith hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Carter dumps Stoker out of the ring. Carter lands The Suicide Dive. Smith tags in Carter. Carter with The Spin Kick. Carter SuperKicks Howley. Carter tags in Smith. Smith connects with The Assisted 450 Splash for a two count. Stoker sends Carter face first into the steel ring post. Howley fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Smith with an O’Connor Roll for a two count. Stoker with a Leaping Uppercut from the outside. Howley rolls Smith over with a hand full of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

Third Match: Saxon Huxley vs. Levi Muir

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Huxley backs Muir into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Huxley with a Big Biel Throw. Huxley levels Muir with a Body Avalanche. Huxley applies the cravate. Huxley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Muir with heavy bodyshots. Muir whips Huxley across the ring. Muir leapfrogs over Huxley. Muir goes for a Hip Toss, but Huxley blocks it. Huxley with another round of Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Huxley with a Side Slam. Huxley follows that with an elbow drop.

Huxley hammers down on the back of Muir’s neck. Huxley is choking Muir with his boot. Huxley toys around with Muir. Huxley with The Running Boot. Huxley applies the cravate. Jack Starz offers his support from the outside. Muir with elbows into the midsection of Huxley. Huxley goes for a Bodyslam, but Muir lands back on his feet. Muir with two dropkicks. Muir dodges The Big Boot. Huxley punches Muir in mid-air. Huxley repeatedly stomps on Muir’s chest. Huxley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Huxley with The Gorilla Slam. Huxley delivers The Helluva Kick. Huxley connects with The Running Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Saxon Huxley via Pinfall

Trent Seven & The A-Kid Segment

Fourth Match: Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Piper Niven In A Falls Count Anywhere Match For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Niven attacks Ray before the bell rings. Niven with clubbing blows to Ray’s back. Niven sends Ray face first into the ring apron. Niven rolls Ray back into the ring. Ray regroups on the outside. Niven lands The Suicide Dive for a two count. Niven rolls multiple weapons into the ring. Ray kicks the chair out of Niven’s hands. Niven whips Ray into the steel barricade. Niven with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. Niven goes for a Bodyslam, but Ray lands back on her feet. Ray tugs on Niven’s hair. Ray slams Niven’s head on the barricade. Ray with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Ray argues with the referee. Niven blasts Ray with the steel chair. Niven slaps Ray in the face. Ray with a gut punch. Ray slams Niven’s head on the apron. Ray throws the ring bell at Niven. Niven clotheslines Ray. Niven attacks the left knee of Ray with a turnbuckle bar.

Ray repeatedly kicks Niven in the face. Ray SuperKicks Niven. Niven negates The Gory Bomb. Niven HeadButts Ray. Niven wraps a steel chair around her fist. Ray delivers multiple kendo stick shots. Ray wraps the chain around Niven’s mouth. Niven with The Back Senton Splash on the trash can for a two count. Ray negates The Piper Driver. Ray sweeps out the legs of Niven. Ray rocks Niven with a forearm smash. Ray hits The Draping DDT on the floor for a two count. Ray is raining down haymakers. Ray with a Knee Drop. Ray punches Niven in the back. Ray goes for The Tornado DDT, but Niven counter with The Fisherman’s Buster.

Jinny attacks Niven. Palm Strike Exchange. Niven launches Jinny over the barricade. Niven with the backslide cover for a two count. The action spills to the backstage area. Ray clocks Niven with a stop sign. Niven blasts Ray with a frame. Ray kicks Niven in the gut. Ray attacks Niven with the guitar. Ray with the lateral press for a two count. Niven negates The Gory Bomb. Niven connects with The Piper Driver on the chair for a two count. Niven attacks Ray with a steel pipe. Ray SuperKicks Niven. Ray whips Niven into the production crates. Niven with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Jinny sends Ray and Niven crashing through a table. Ray goes into the cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Kay Lee Ray via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 232 of The Hoots Podcast