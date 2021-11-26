WWE NXT UK Results 11/25/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Mark Andrews w/Flash Morgan Webster

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Devlin with a waist lock takedown. Devlin grapples around Andrews. Devlin toys around with Andrews. Devlin talks smack to Andrews. Strong lockup. Devlin drives his knee into the midsection of Andrews. Devlin pie faces Andrew. Devlin slaps Andrews in the face. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Devlin reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Andrews ducks a clothesline from Devlin. Andrews slides under Devlin. Andrews with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Andrews dropkicks Devlin. Andrews reverses out of the irish whip from Devlin. Andrews drops down on the canvas. Andrews with a monkey flip. Andrews slaps Devlin in the chest. Devlin goes for a Pop Up PowerBomb, but Andrews counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Devlin regroups on the outside. Andrews runs after Devlin. Devlin sweeps out the legs of Andrews. Devlin with The Slingshot Tornillo. Devlin punches Andrews in the back. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Andrews with forearm shivers. Devlin backs Andrews into the ropes. Devlin whips Andrews across the ring. Devlin leapfrogs over Andrews. Devlin drops down on the canvas. Devlin with The Kitchen Sink.

Devlin drives his elbow into Andrews forehead. Devlin with a Belly to Back Suplex. Devlin stomps on Andrews back. Devlin whips Andrews into the turnbuckles. Devlin with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Devlin rams his forearm across Andrews face. Devlin stomps on Andrews chest. Devlin is choking Andrews with his boot. Devlin with a straight right hand. Andrews fires back with another chop/forearm combination. Devlin kicks Andrews in the face. Devlin with a running clothesline for a two count. Devlin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Devlin with the elbow drop. Devlin applies a rear chin lock. Andrews decks Devlin with a JawBreaker. Devlin with the irish whip. Andrews drops Devlin with The Tornado DDT. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Devlin reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Andrews slides under a clothesline from Devlin. Andrews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Andrews with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp.

Andrews with a running forearm smash. Andrews hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Devlin shoves Andrews. Devlin ascends to the top turnbuckle. Andrews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Devlin pulls Andrews off the top turnbuckle. Andrews with a back elbow smash. Andrews launches Devlin over the top rope. Devlin with The Slingshot Cutter for a two count. Devlin slams Andrews head on the top turnbuckle pad. Devlin with a knife edge chop. Devlin puts Andrews on the top turnbuckle. Andrews with clubbing blows to Devlin’s back. Andrews with an Avalanche Reverse Hurricanrana. Andrews drills Devlin with The Canadian Destroyer. Andrews goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Devlin gets his knees up in the air. Devlin rolls Andrews back into the ring. Andrews drops Devlin with The Stundog Millionaire. Devlin retreats to the floor. Andrews with The Orihara MoonSault. Devlin drives Andrews back first into the ringside barricade. Andrews gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Devlin HeadButts Andrews. Devlin plants Andrews with The Devil Inside to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordan Devlin via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT UK, Ilja Dragunov will put his NXT United Kingdom Championship on the line against Rampage Brown.

– Subculture had a backstage confrontation with Kenny Williams.

Second Match: Isla Dawn vs. Aleah James

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dawn backs James into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dawn applies a hammerlock. James transitions into a side headlock. Dawn sends James to the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Dawn drops James with a shoulder tackle. James drops down on the canvas. James leapfrogs over Dawn. James dropkicks Dawn. James tugs on Dawn’s hair. Dawn slams James head on the middle rope. Dawn is putting the boots to James. Dawn pie faces James. Dawn whips James across the ring. Dawn with The Kitchen Sink.

Dawn with a falling axe handle strike. Dawn follows that with The PK for a two count. Dawn punches James in the back. Dawn is choking James with his boot. Dawn whips James into the turnbuckles. Dawn with a corner clothesline. James dives over Dawn. James rolls Dawn over for a two count. Dawn applies a nerve hold. Dawn transitions into a half straight jacket hold. James with a Stunner. James ducks a clothesline from Dawn. James with two diving shoulder tackles. James with a Diving Crossbody Block for a two count. Dawn punches James in the gut. Dawn goes for a Vertical Suplex, but James counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Dawn side steps James into the turnbuckles. Dawn with The Roundhouse Kick. Dawn connects with The Royal Flush to pickup the victory.

Winner: Isla Dawn via Pinfall

Third Match: Jinny vs. Angel Hayze

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jinny applies a wrist lock. Jinny wraps the left shoulder of Hayze around the top rope. Jinny with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Jinny uppercuts Hayze. Following a snap mare takeover, Jinny repeatedly stomps on Hayze’s back. Jinny tugs on Hayze’s hair. Hayze with heavy bodyshots. Jinny rocks Hayze with a forearm smash. Jinny whips Hayze across the ring.

Jinny scores the elbow knockdown. Jinny repeatedly drives her knee into Hayze’s ribs. Jinny applies a rear chin lock. Jinny buries her knee into the midsection of Hayze. Hayze ducks a clothesline from Jinny. Hayze with forearm shivers. Hayze with a Spinning Back Kick. Jinny kicks Hayze in the gut. Jinny with a short-arm clothesline. Jinny with a forearm smash. Jinny has Hayze tied up in the turnbuckles. Jinny with clubbing palm strikes. Jinny connects with The Makeover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jinny via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Noam Dar (c) w/Sha Samuels vs. Sam Gradwell For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Dar kicks the left hamstring of Gradwell. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gradwell backs Dar into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dar shoves Gradwell. Dar ducks a clothesline from Gradwell. Dar is playing mind games with Gradwell. Gradwell backs Dar into the ropes. Dar with a waist lock go-behind. Dar applies a side headlock. Dar with a side headlock takeover. Gradwell sends Dar to the corner. Dar crawls under Gradwell. Dar applies a wrist lock. Gradwell rocks Dar with a forearm smash. Gradwell bodyslams Dar. Dar denies The Butterfly Suplex. Dar grabs the right ear of Gradwell. Gradwell returns the favor. Gradwell with a straight right hand for a two count. Dar grabs the left leg of Gradwell. Gradwell with a sharp knee strike. Gradwell hits The Falcon Arrow to score the first pinfall of the match.

SECOND ROUND

Dar rolls Gradwell over for a two count. Dar applies a guillotine choke. Gradwell sends Dar chest first into the canvas. Gradwell with a running clothesline. Gradwell whips Dar into the turnbuckles. Gradwell with a Back Body Drop. Gradwell drops Dar with The Rolling Elbow. Dar regroups on the outside. Gradwell gets distracted by Samuels. Dar kicks out the legs of Gradwell. Dar dropkicks Gradwell off the ring apron. Dar rolls Gradwell back into the ring. Dar with The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Dar ties things up with The Nova Roller.

THIRD ROUND

Dar kicks the left knee of Gradwell. Gradwell reverses out of the irish whip from Dar. Dar with a shotgun dropkick. Dar dropkicks the left knee of Gradwell. Dar follows that with a low dropkick for a two count. Dar stomps on Gradwell’s back. Dar grabs the right shoulder of Gradwell. Muay Thai Knee Strike Exchange. Dar with three hamstring kicks for a two count. Gradwell with forearm shivers. Gradwell hits The Butterfly Suplex. Gradwell blocks a boot from Dar. Dar with a downward elbow strike. Dar ducks a clothesline from Gradwell. Dar applies The Champagne Super Knee Bar as time expires.

FOURTH ROUND

Dar with a flying forearm smash. Dar nails Gradwell with The Pump Kick. Dar repeatedly kicks Gradwell in the back. Dar repeatedly stomps on the back of Gradwell. Samuels slams the left leg of Gradwell on the ring apron behind the referee’s back. Dar with a sliding elbow smash for a two count. Gradwell uses his feet to create separation. Gradwell denies The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Gradwell drops Dar with The STO for a two count. Dar with clubbing blows to Gradwell’s back. Gradwell shoves Dar.

Gradwell drives his knee into the midsection of Dar. Dar denies The Butterfly Suplex. Dar thrust kicks the left knee of Gradwell. Dar with a Hamstring/Mid-Kick Combination. Gradwell answers with a forearm smash. Dar dodges The Rolling Elbow. Dar with The Roundhouse Kick. Samuels puts the left leg of Gradwell on the bottom rope. Gradwell gets Dar in position for The Falcon Arrow. Samuels runs interference. Dar rolls Gradwell over for a two count. Dar with a low soccer kick. Dar makes Gradwell tap out to The Champagne Super Knee Bar.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar (2-1) via Submission

