WWE NXT UK Results 11/4/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Rampage Brown vs. Flash Morgan Webster w/Subculture

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Brown backs Webster into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Brown shoves Webster into the canvas. Brown brings Webster to the corner. Brown with a Big Biel Throw. Webster regroups on the outside. Webster slaps Brown in the face. Brown sends Webster to the corner. Webster ducks a clothesline from Brown. Webster with a chop/forearm combination. Brown reverses out of the irish whip from Webster. Webster kicks Brown in the face. Webster kicks the right shoulder of Brown. Webster with a Step Up Enzuigiri that sends Brown to the floor. Webster ducks a clothesline from Brown. Webster applies a side headlock. Brown goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Webster lands back on his feet. Webster goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Brown holds onto the ropes. Webster leapfrogs over Brown. Webster drops down on the canvas. Brown with a double leg takedown in mid-air. Brown delivers The Pounce into the turnbuckles. Brown rocks Webster with a forearm smash. Brown with a Release Vertical Suplex.

Brown talks smack to Webster. Brown with The Delayed Bodyslam. Webster rolls out to the ring apron. Brown drags Webster to the center of the ring. Brown hits The Back Drop Driver. Brown goes for The Doctor Bomb, but Webster counters with The Guillotine Choke. Brown runs Webster into the turnbuckles. Webster sends Brown face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Webster with a Tornado Knee Smash. Webster HeadButts Brown. Webster with a Corner Dropkick. Brown launches Webster over the top rope. Webster with an Apron Enzuigiri. Webster with The Flying Hurricanrana. Brown catches Webster in mid-air. Webster sends Brown face first into the steel ring post. Webster turns a Suicide Dive into The Tornado DDT on the floor. Webster lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Webster with another chop/forearm combination. Brown sends Webster into the ropes. Webster with a Pump Knee Strike. Webster hammers down on the back of Brown’s neck. Webster slaps Brown in the face. Brown with an Inside Out Lariat. Brown connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rampage Brown via Pinfall

– Xia Brookside tries to convince Sid Scala that she deserves the next shot at the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

– Teoman & Rohan Raja Vignette.

– Nathan Frazer challenged Mark Andrews to a one on one match.

Second Match: Isla Dawn vs. Angel Hayze

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dawn backs Hayze into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dawn sends Hayze into the ropes. Dawn with The Mid-Kick. Dawn whips Hayze across the ring. Dawn denies The Sunset Flip. Hayze avoids the downward punch. Hayze with a gut punch. Dawn reverses out of the irish whip from Hayze. Hayze side steps Dawn into the turnbuckles. Hayze rolls Dawn over for a one count.

Hayze goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Dawn counters with The Powerslam for a one count. Dawn with a Fallaway Slam. Dawn stomps on Hayze’s back. Dawn with a straight right hand. Dawn slams Hayze’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dawn unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Dawn punches Hayze in the back. Dawn hits The Back Drop Driver. Dawn plays around Hayze’s hair. Dawn ignores the referee’s five which causes the disqualification. After the match, Dawn connects with The Spinning Side Slam.

Winner: Angel Hayze via Disqualification

Third Match: Meiko Satomura (c) w/Emilia McKenzie vs. Jinny w/Joseph Conners For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jinny backs Satomura into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Satomura ducks a clothesline from Jinny. Satomura kicks the left hamstring of Jinny. Strong lockup. Satomura backs Jinny into the ropes. Satomura repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Jinny. Satomura applies a hammerlock. Jinny with a back elbow smash. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jinny works on her joint manipulation game. Jinny applies an arm-bar. Jinny brings Satomura down to the mat. Jinny hyperextends the left shoulder of Satomura. Jinny with The Swinging Arm-Ringer for a one count. Jinny applies a front face lock. Satomura backs Jinny into the turnbuckles. Satomura with a forearm smash. Satomura with a side headlock takeover. Jinny answers with the headscissors neck lock. Satomura figure fours the legs of Jinny. Forearm Exchange. Jinny with a quick cover for a one count. Jinny applies a standing double wrist lock. Jinny wraps the left shoulder of Satomura around the top rope. Jinny with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Jinny slaps Satomura in the face.

Satomura delivers her combination offense. Jinny with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Satomura rocks Jinny with a forearm smash. Jinny kicks the left knee of Satomura. Jinny with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Jinny repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Satomura. Jinny applies a standing leg lock. Satomura repeatedly kicks Jinny in the face. Satomura applies a wrist lock. Satomura with a Mid-Kick. Satomura with a Twisting Arm-Ringer. Satomura follows that with a double knee drop for a two count. Satomura applies The CrossFace. Jinny sends Satomura face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Jinny with clubbing hamstring kicks. Jinny sends Satomura back first into the turnbuckles. Satomura kicks Jinny in the face. Jinny rocks Satomura with a forearm smash in mid-air for a two count. Jinny with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Jinny slams the left leg of Satomura on the canvas. Jinny with two hamstring kicks. Jinny applies the single leg crab. Jinny with a forearm smash. Jinny continues to kick the left hamstring of Satomura.

Palm Strike Exchange. Satomura with a Spinning Back Kick. Satomura with a forearm smash. Jinny reverses out of the irish whip from Satomura. Satomura with a Spinning Heel Kick. Satomura unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Satomura with a Cartwheel Knee Drop for a two count. Jinny has Satomura perched on the top turnbuckle. Jinny hits The Makeover for a two count. Jinny goes back to the single leg crab. Satomura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Satomura avoids The Ripcord Liger Kick. Satomura kicks Jinny in the back and chest. Satomura lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Satomura applies The STF. Jinny refuses to give up. Satomura kicks the right hand of Jinny. Satomura gets distracted by Conners. McKenzie drops Conners with The Stunner off the ring apron. Jinny kicks the left knee of Satomura. Jinny connects with The Ripcord Liger Kick for a two count. Satomura decks Jinny with a back elbow smash. Satomura with an Overhead Kick. Satomura with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Satomura delivers The Scorpio Rising. Satomura plants Jinny with The Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura via Pinfall

