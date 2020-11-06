WWE NXT UK Results 11/5/20

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

✅ A war of attrition

✅ Brutal

✅ Intense Last week’s #NXTUK Title Match between @WALTERAUT and @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR was everything and more! pic.twitter.com/203E3cWLtj — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2020

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Gallus vs. Sam Gradwell & Pretty Deadly In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Mark Coffey and Sam Stoker will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mark with an arm-drag takeover. Strong lockup. Mark with a Hip Toss. Stoker regroups in the corner. Stoker with a waist lock go-behind. Mark grabs a side wrist lock. Mark tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang applies a wrist lock. Stoker dropkicks Wolfgang. Stoker tags in Howley. Wolfgang with a wrist lock takedown. Wolfgang wrenches on the left shoulder of Howley. Wolfgang whips Howley across the ring. Wolfgang drops Howley with a shoulder tackle. Wolfgang tags in Joe. Joe delivers a gut punch. Howley rolls out of the side wrist lock. Joe whips Howley across the ring. Test Of Strength. Joe with a wrist lock takedown. Howley with an arm-drag takeover. Joe maintains wrist control. Joe with a Counter Hip Toss. Howley tags in Gradwell. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Joe applies a side headlock. Gradwell whips Joe across the ring. Gradwell drops down on the canvas. Gradwell leapfrogs over Joe. Gradwell scores the elbow knockdown. Gradwell punches Joe in the back. Joe delivers The Pounce. Gallus clears the ring.

Gradwell and Pretty Deadly regroups on the outside. Joe talks smack to Gradwell. Strong lockup. Gradwell slaps Joe in the face. Gradwell tags in Howley. Joe brings Howley down to the mat. Joe applies a wrist lock. Joe repeatedly whips Howley into the turnbuckles. Joe tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang applies the cravate. Wolfgang goes for a snap mare takeover, but Howley cartwheels back on his feet. Wolfgang whips Howley across the ring. Howley leapfrogs over Wolfgang. Howley sends Wolfgang tumbling to the floor. Howley is playing mind games with Wolfgang. Stoker kicks Wolfgang in the face. Howley repeatedly stomps on Wolfgang’s chest. Howley hooks the outside leg for a one count. Howley tags in Stoker. Double Irish Whip. Wolfgang clotheslines Howley. Wolfgang with a Hip Toss to Stoker. Wolfgang applies The Cobra Clutch. Mark tags himself in. Wolfgang with a shoulder block. Mark with a forearm shot across the back of Stoker. Mark applies a side headlock. Mark drops Stoker with a shoulder tackle. Stoker drops down on the canvas. Stoker leapfrogs over Mark. Stoker with a deep arm-drag. Stoker applies an arm-bar. Mark reverses the hold. Stoker rocks Mark with a forearm smash. Stoker tags in Howley.

Mark with a deep arm-drag. Mark applies an arm-bar. Mark transitions into a wrist lock. Side Headlock Exchange. Howley tags in Stoker. Howley leapfrogs over Mark. Stoker drops Mark with The DDT for a two count. Stoker repeatedly drives his knee into the left shoulder of Mark. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley rams his boot across the left elbow of Mark. Howley paint brushes Mark. Howley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Howley drives Mark back first into the turnbuckles. Howley with clubbing shoulder blocks. Howley tags in Gradwell. Gradwell with a leaping forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Gradwell drives his knee into Mark’s back. Gradwell with a high elbow smash. Gradwell with a double sledge. Gradwell applies a rear chin lock. Gradwell with two uppercuts. Gradwell with a forearm smash. Gradwell bodyslams Mark.

Gradwell knocks Wolfgang off the ring apron. Gradwell tells Joe to bring it. Mark with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Mark shoves Gradwell into the turnbuckles. Howley tags himself in. Howley stops Mark in his tracks. Mark uses his feet to create separation. Mark tags in Joe. Joe with a shoulder tackle. Joe ducks a clothesline from Howley. Joe with a Diving Shoulder Block. Joe with Two Back Body Drops. Joe follows that with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Joe delivers The Butterfly Swing. Joe connects with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Wolfgang dumps Gradwell out of the ring. Joe clotheslines Stoker over the top rope. Howley ducks a clothesline from Joe. Howley with a running elbow smash. Gradwell tags himself in. Gradwell drops Joe with The STO for a two count. Joe fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Joe kicks the left knee of Gradwell. Joe plants Gradwell with All The Best For The Bells to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gallus via Pinfall

Second Match: Jinny vs. Aleah James

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jinny backs James into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. James shoves Jinny. Strong lockup. Jinny with an arm-drag takeover. Jinny calls James a little girl. Jinny with a wrist lock takedown. Jinny is playing mind games with James. James with a deep arm-drag. James applies an arm-bar. Jinny with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Jinny whips James into the turnbuckles. Jinny repeatedly stomps on James back. The referee admonishes Jinny. Jinny whips James across the ring. James ducks a clothesline from Jinny. James dropkicks Jinny.

Jinny denies The Pump Kick. Jinny sends James face first into the canvas. Jinny talks smack to James. Jinny with The Short-Arm Clothesline for a two count. Jinny toys around with James. Jinny applies a straight jacket hold. Jinny repeatedly stomps on James right shoulder. Jinny transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jinny is mauling James in the corner. Jinny argues with the referee. Jinny with the irish whip. James dives over Jinny. James matrix under a clothesline from Jinny. James with a HeadScissors TakeOver. James goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Jinny ducks out of the way. Jinny connects with The Rolling Liger Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jinny via Pinfall

Third Match: Noam Dar vs. The A-Kid In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Inaugural NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Kid with a single leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Kid rolls out of the wrist lock. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dar with a waist lock takedown. Kid applies a front face lock. Dar with a wrist lock takedown. Dar works on his joint manipulation game. Dar applies a side headlock. Kid reverses the hold. Dar whips Kid across the ring. Kid drops Dar with a shoulder tackle. Kid with three side headlock takeovers. Kid gets crotched on the top rope. Dar nails Kid with The Pump Kick as time expired.

SECOND ROUND

Test Of Strength. Dar applies the cravate. Dar goes for a snap mare takeover, but Kid lands back on his feet. Kid slings Dar across the ring. Dar tells Kid to bring it. Dar applies a side headlock. Dar goes for a snap mare takeover, but Kid cartwheels back on his feet. Kid ducks a clothesline from Dar. Kid with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Kid pops back on his feet. Kid dropkicks Dar for a two count. Kid applies an arm-bar. Dar backs Kid into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Kid kicks Dar in the chest. Dar kicks out the legs of Kid for a two count. Dar with an elbow drop across the left knee of Kid. Dar sends Kid face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Dar uppercuts Kid. Dar calls Kid a pokemon. Kid headbutts the midsection of Dar. Kid with a knife edge chop. Dar drops Kid with a running knee strike. Dar stomps on the right hand of Kid. Kid with forearm shivers. Dar ducks a clothesline from Kid. Dar trips Kid. Dar with The Sliding Backslide Cover for a two count. Kid applies The STF. Kid transitions into The CrossFace as time expired.

THIRD ROUND

Dar applies a front face lock. Kid grabs a wrist lock. Kid ducks a clothesline from Dar. Kid with a waist lock go-behind. Kid goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Dar holds onto the ropes. Kid with The Northern Lights Suplex. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Dar escapes the hold. Dar with the irish whip. Kid decks Dar with a back elbow smash. Kid avoids the low soccer kick. Kid side steps Dar into the turnbuckles. Kid kicks the left hamstring of Dar. Dar with a forearm smash. Dar ducks a clothesline from Kid. Dar denies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kid blocks a boot from Dar. Dar with a high elbow smash. Dar drops Kid with The FlatLiner. Dar clotheslines the back of Kid’s neck for a two count. Dar with clubbing elbow smashes. Dar makes Kid tap out to The Omoplata. Dar repeatedly kicks Kid in the face. Dar was close to getting disqualified.

FOURTH ROUND

Dar with a low soccer kick. Dar stomps on the left shoulder of Kid. Dar is putting the boots to Kid. Dar kicks Kid in the back. Kid is displaying his fighting spirit. Kid with a forearm smash. Dar kicks Kid in the gut. Dar with a throat thrust. Dar headbutts the midsection of Kid. Dar uppercuts Kid. Kid tackles Dar from behind. Kid applies a side headlock. Dar goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kid lands back on his feet. Kid ties things up with The European Clutch.

FIFTH ROUND

Dar repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Kid. Kid slaps Dar in the face. Dar avoids The Diving Lariat. Kid goes for The Flying Boot, but Dar ducks out of the way. Forearm Exchange. Kid ducks a clothesline from Dar. Dar kicks out the legs of Kid. Dar dropkicks Kid off the ring apron. Dar with a Mid-Kick. Dar kisses the Heritage Cup Trophy. Kid drops Dar with a Spinning Tiger Feint Kick. Dar gets back in the ring at the count of six. Kid with a Running Mid-Kick for a two count. Kid with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. A pier six brawl ensues as time expired.

SIXTH ROUND

Dar and Kid are trading back and forth kicks. Rollup Exchange. Dar denies The Lebel Lock. Chain grappling exchange. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Lariat Exchange. Dar with a mid-kick. Kid with a knee lift. Kid unloads two palm strikes. Dar drops Kid with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Dar prepares for The Nova Roller. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid makes Dar tap out to The Omoplata.

Winner: The A-Kid, 2-1 via Submission

Checkout Episode 230 of The Hoots Podcast