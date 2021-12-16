WWE NXT UK Results 12/16/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Joe Coffey vs. Charlie Dempsey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey backs Dempsey into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Test Of Strength. Dempsey applies a side headlock. Dempsey with a side headlock takeover. Coffey whips Dempsey across the ring. Coffey with a Running Crossbody Block. Coffey repeatedly sends Dempsey back first into the turnbuckles. Coffey with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey applies the courting hold. Dempsey goes for a Hip Toss, but Coffey counters with an arm-bar. Coffey goes back to the courting hold. Dempsey with a headscissors takeover. Coffey with a wrist lock takedown. Dempsey answers with the headscissors neck lock. Coffey figure fours the legs of Dempsey. Coffey and Dempsey are trading back and forth shots. Coffey is busted open. Coffey toys around with Dempsey. Dempsey fish hooks Coffey.

Coffey stomps on Dempsey’s knees. Dempsey headbutts the midsection of Coffey. Coffey with a series of bodyshots. Dempsey ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Dempsey with a shoulder block. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Dempsey. Dempsey with a Japanese Arm-Drag into the turnbuckles. Dempsey with two uppercuts. Dempsey follows that with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Dempsey applies a rear chin lock. Coffey bodyslams Dempsey. Dempsey applies a hammerlock. Dempsey with clubbing uppercuts. Dempsey repeatedly stomps on Coffey’s chest. Dempsey continues to uppercut Coffey. Coffey goes for the backslide, but Dempsey lands back on his feet. Coffey puts Dempsey on his shoulders. Dempsey fish hooks Coffey. Dempsey applies the cravate. Dempsey with two uppercuts. Following a snap mare takeover, Shoulder Block Exchange.

Dempsey catches Coffey in mid-air. Dempsey with The Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Dempsey is trying to tie Coffey up in a knot. Dempsey delivers his combination offense. Dempsey applies The Guillotine Choke. Coffey goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dempsey lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Double HeadButt. Uppercut Exchange. Dempsey with forearm shivers. Coffey tees off on Dempsey. Coffey drops Dempsey with The Discus Lariat. Dempsey applies an arm-bar. Coffey with an arm-drag takeover. Coffey kicks Dempsey in the face. Coffey with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Coffey hits The Glasgow Sendoff. Die Familie pulls Dempsey out of the ring. That leads us to a pier six brawl with Gallus. Dempsey drives Coffey face first into the steel ring steps. Dempsey rolls Coffey back into the ring. Dempsey connects with The Roaring Forearm. Dempsey makes Coffey pass out to The Dragon Sleeper.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey via Referee Stoppage

– In three weeks, Meiko Satomura will put her NXT UK Women’s Championship on the line against Blair Davenport.

– There will be a special holiday edition of NXT UK next week.

Second Match: Kenny Williams vs. Danny Jones

Williams tells Jones to leave the ring and find Mark Andrews. Jones ignores Williams. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams with a waist lock takedown. Williams applies a front face lock. Jones applies a wrist lock. Jones grabs the jaw of Williams. Williams puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Williams applies a side headlock. Jones whips Williams across the ring. Jones with two shoulder tackles. Jones sends Williams into the ropes. Jones with The Kitchen Sink for a two count. Jones goes for a Bodyslam, but Williams lands back on his feet. Williams delivers a chop block. Williams with a clubbing axe handle strike.

Williams punches Jones in the back. Williams repeatedly stomps on Jones back and chest. Williams poses for the crowd. Williams with clubbing knee strikes in the corner. Jones with heavy bodyshots. Williams drives his knee into the midsection of Jones for a one count. Williams rams his boot across Jones face. Williams rakes the back of Jones. Williams talks smack to Jones. Williams slaps Jones in the face. Jones with forearm shivers. Jones repeatedly sends Williams back first into the turnbuckles. Jones with a Rising Knee Strike. Jones with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Williams slams Jones head on the top rope. Williams with a running chop block. Williams repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Jones. Williams connects with Two Bad Lucks to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny Williams via Pinfall

Third Match: The A-Kid vs. Nathan Frazer. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Frazer with an arm-drag takeover. Kid answers with the headscissors escape. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Kid scores the ankle pick. Kid applies a side headlock. Frazer whips Kid across the ring. Kid drops Frazer with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Kid applies a rear chin lock. Frazer transitions into a hammerlock. Kid applies a wrist lock. Kid grabs a side headlock. Frazer sends Kid into the ropes. Kid with The SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Kid pops back on his feet. Kid dropkicks Frazer for a two count. Kid applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kid with a side wrist lock. Frazer goes for a monkey flip, but Kid maintains wrist control. Leg Sweep Exchange. Frazer avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Frazer pops back on his feet. Kid blocks a boot from Frazer. Kid dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid applies a side headlock. Frazer whips Kid across the ring. Kid holds onto the ropes as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid with two waist lock takedowns. Standing Switch Exchange. Frazer sends Kid into the ropes. Frazer leapfrogs over Kid. Frazer drops down on the canvas. Frazer dropkicks Kid. Frazer is fired up. Frazer with a deep arm-drag. Frazer applies an arm-bar. Kid transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Frazer gets back to a vertical base. Kid goes for a springboard arm-drag, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer with a springboard arm-drag. Frazer with a pinning combination for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Frazer with The Reverse Double Leg Nelson to score the first pinfall of the match.

THIRD ROUND

Frazer dodges The Running Enzuigiri. Frazer with a Spinning Heel Kick. Kid dropkicks Frazer. Kid ducks a clothesline from Frazer. Kid with a German Suplex. Kid goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Frazer holds onto the ropes. Kid turns a Northern Lights Suplex into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Frazer puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Frazer decks Kid with a back elbow smash. Frazer with a Headscissors Takeover. Frazer with a knife edge chop. Kid applies The Octopus Stretch. Kid kicks the left shoulder of Frazer. Kid with a knife edge chop. Frazer reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Frazer with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Frazer hits The Spin Out Elbow Drop for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Kid applies The Sleeper Hold. Kid blasts Frazer with The PK for a two count. Kid applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar as time expires.

FOURTH ROUND

Kid ducks a clothesline from Frazer. Kid applies The Sleeper Hold. Frazer escapes the hold. Frazer dropkicks Kid. Frazer goes for The Frog Splash, but Kid ducks out of the way. Frazer with The SlingBlade. Frazer with The Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Frazer rocks Kid with a forearm smash. Kid goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Frazer responds with The Boston Crab. Kid rolls Frazer over for a two count. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Kid. Frazer goes for a SpringBoard Clothesline, but Kid counters with a SpringBoard German Suplex. Kid ties things up with The Leaping SuperKick.

FIFTH ROUND

Kid with a Running Enzuigiri. Kid with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Kid applies a waist lock. Kid goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Frazer holds onto the ropes. Kid pops back on his feet. Frazer SuperKicks Kid for a two count. Frazer ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer with forearm shivers. Frazer dropkicks Kid. Frazer has Kid perched on the top turnbuckle. Frazer connects with The Fallaway MoonSault for a two count. Frazer is raining down haymakers. Kid makes Frazer verbally submit to The Omoplata.

Winner: The A-Kid (2-1) via Submission

