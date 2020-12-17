WWE NXT UK Results 12/17/20

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Kay Lee Ray vs. Isla Dawn

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ray backs Dawn into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dawn reverses out of the irish whip from Ray. Dawn drives her knee into the midsection of Ray. Dawn with a Sliding Elbow Smash. Dawn with The PK. Dawn follows that with a double knee drop for a two count. Ray clotheslines Dawn. Ray repeatedly stomps on Dawn’s back. Ray slams Dawn’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ray is choking Dawn with her boot. The referee admonishes Ray. Following a snap mare takeover, Ray goes for a knee drop, but Dawn ducks out of the way. Dawn with a Pump Knee Strike.

Dawn unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Dawn with a Running Knee Strike. Dawn hits The Running Meteora for a two count. Ray drives her knee into the midsection of Dawn. Short-Arm Reversal by Dawn. Dawn connects with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Dawn punches Ray in the back. Dawn with forearm shivers. Dawn with clubbing blows to Ray’s back. Dawn sends Ray to the corner. Ray ducks a clothesline from Dawn. Ray drops Dawn with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Ray applies The Koji Clutch. Dawn puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ray and Dawn ae trading back and forth shots. Ray fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ray SuperKicks Dawn. Ray plants Dawn with The Gory Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray via Pinfall

Second Match: Saxon Huxley vs. Jack Starz & Levi Muir In A Two On One Handicap Match

Saxon Huxley and Jack Starz will start things off. Starz sticks and moves. Starz with a waist lock go-behind. Huxley slings Starz across the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Huxley shoves Starz. Starz tags in Muir. Strong Lockup. Huxley delivers a gut punch. Huxley whips Muir across the ring. Muir runs into Huxley. Shoulder Block Exchange. Huxley applies a side headlock. Muir whips Huxley across the ring. Muir drops down on the canvas. Huxley punches Muir in mid-air. Huxley stomps on Muir’s chest. Huxley with heavy bodyshots. Starz made the blind tag. Huxley whips Muir across the ring. Muir ducks a clothesline from Huxley. Huxley catches Starz in mid-air.

Dropkick/Crossbody Block Combination for a two count. Huxley knocks Muir off the ring apron. Starz with a running forearm smash. Starz unloads a flurry of strikes. Starz uppercuts Huxley. Huxley with a Lou Thez Press. Huxley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Huxley punches Starz in the back. Huxley with a crossface. Huxley applies the cravate. Starz with elbows into the midsection of Huxley. Huxley answers with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Huxley with a Big Biel Throw. Huxley knocks Muir off the apron. Huxley with a Running Hip Smash. Huxley with The Running Boot. Huxley clotheslines Muir. Huxley rolls Starz back into the ring.

Huxley hits The GutWrench PowerBomb for a two count. Huxley goes for an elbow drop, but Starz ducks out of the way. Starz tags in Muir. Muir with forearm shivers. Muir uppercuts Huxley. Huxley kicks Muir in the face. Muir ducks a clothesline from Huxley. Muir with two uppercuts. Huxley reverses out of the irish whip from Muir. Muir catches Huxley in mid-air. Huxley fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Huxley backs Muir into the turnbuckles. Huxley with a corner clothesline. Muir side steps Huxley into the turnbuckles. Muir dropkicks Huxley. Muir tags in Starz. Double Dropkick. Starz with a Leaping Shoulder Tackle. Huxley launches Starz over the top rope. Starz with a shoulder block. Muir knocks Huxley’s hands off the top rope. Starz connects with The Sunset Flip to pickup the victory. After the match, Huxley attacks Starz and Muir from behind. Dave Mastiff storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Jack Starz & Levi Muir via Pinfall

WALTER & The A-Kid Segment

The A-Kid: I am the first NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion. The first ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion. And that’s a milestone not only for me, but also for the country that I represent, Spain. These last few months has been amazing. I managed to beat seven men in the Heritage Cup Tournament. Last week, I defeated one of the best wrestlers in the world, Tyler Bate. He was my mentor and the last thing he taught me was that I belong with the best. So the next step for me is very clear now. I want to prove that not only I belong with the best, but that I am the best. That’s why I challenge you, WALTER. I challenge you for the NXT UK Championship. This was a dream. But now it is a reality.

WALTER: Excuse me? The next time you step foot into my ring, you wipe your dirty feet on the ring apron. And let me talk to you real quick. I will admit, watching you in the Heritage Cup Tournament was great. You showed off your technical ability. You showed a lot of fire and passion. And I can really see you are very proud to be a professional wrestler. But how dare you, to stand in this ring, run your mouth like you represent the heritage of this sport? You’re not me. You’re nothing special. Just like everyone else that climbed the ladder of success, your fairy tale is going to end when you step in the ring with me. And let me remind you real quick, one thing that will never change, and that is that I am the NXT UK Champion.

Third Match: Rampage Brown vs. Josh Morrell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Brown backs Morrell into the turnbuckles. Morrell avoids the knife edge chop. Morrell applies a side headlock. Brown whips Morrell across the ring. Morrell slides under Brown. Tip Up by Brown. Morrell ducks a clothesline from Brown. Brown with a Back Body Drop. Brown kicks Morrell out of the ring. Brown punches Morrell in the back. Brown rolls Morrell back into the ring. Brown bodyslams Morrell. Brown with two elbow drops. Brown sends Morrell to the corner.

Brown with clubbing shoulder blocks. Brown kicks Morrell in the back. Brown with a forearm smash. Brown toys around with Morrell. Morrell with heavy bodyshots. Morrell decks Brown with a JawBreaker. Morrell dives over Brown. Morrell dropkicks Brown. Morrell with The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault for a one count. Morrell delivers his combination offense. Brown reverses out of the irish whip from Morrell. Morrell ducks a clothesline from Brown. Brown goes for a PowerBomb, but Morrell lands back on his feet. Brown clotheslines Morrell. Brown PowerBombs Morrell. Brown connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rampage Brown via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Gallus (c) vs. The Hunt w/Eddie Dennis For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Jay Melrose attacks Wolfgang before the bell rings. Melrose tees off on Wolfgang. Wolfgang with a forearm smash. Melrose drives his knee into the midsection of Wolfgang. Melrose punches Wolfgang in the back. Melrose tags in Hitchman. Melrose repeatedly stomps on Wolfgang’s chest. Hitchman is throwing haymakers at Wolfgang. Hitchman with clubbing blows to Wolfgang’s back. Hitchman continues to stomp on Wolfgang’s chest. Wolfgang takes a swipe at Melrose. Hitchman with a shoulder block. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Melrose delivers a gut punch. Melrose HeadButts Wolfgang. Melrose is putting the boots to Wolfgang. Melrose tags in Hitchman. Wolfgang is displaying his fighting spirit. The Hunt are double teaming Wolfgang. Wolfgang with two shoulder tackles. Wolfgang drives Hitchman back first into the turnbuckles. Coffey tags himself in. Coffey with a straight right hand. Coffey bodyslams Hitchman. Forearm Exchange.

Coffey applies a side headlock. Wolfgang made the blind tag. Hitchman whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey drops Hitchman with a shoulder tackle. Wolfgang with a side headlock takeover. Wolfgang applies The Cobra Clutch. Coffey tags himself in. Coffey with a forearm shot across the back of Hitchman. Coffey applies a wrist lock. Coffey with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Coffey maintains wrist control. Hitchman hammers down on the back of Coffey’s neck. Coffey rocks Hitchman with a forearm smash. Coffey applies a front face lock. Coffey is distracted by Eddie Dennis. Hitchman punches Coffey in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Coffey uppercuts Hitchman. Hitchman starts biting Coffey’s forehead. Hitchman with a Corner Spear. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Double Irish Whip. Double Back Body Drop for a two count. Melrose transitions into a ground and pound attack. Melrose punches Coffey in the back. Melrose HeadButts Coffey. Melrose bodyslams Coffey. Melrose tags in Hitchman.

Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Hitchman applies a rear chin lock. Coffey with forearm shivers. Hitchman dumps Coffey out of the ring. Melrose drives Coffey back first into the steel barricade. Melrose rolls Coffey back into the ring. Hitchman with The Running Senton Splash for a two count. Hitchman with the lateral press for a two count. Hitchman with clubbing blows to Coffey’s chest for a two count. Hitchman applies a front face lock. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Melrose punches Coffey in the ribs. Coffey with a chop/forearm combination. Melrose drives his knee into the midsection of Coffey. Melrose with a cheap shot to Wolfgang. Melrose tags in Hitchman. Double Irish Whip. Coffey kicks Hitchman in the chest. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Melrose. Coffey goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Melrose holds onto the ropes. Coffey drops Melrose with a Running European Uppercut. Coffey sends Hitchman face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Hitchman stops Coffey in his tracks. Melrose pulls Wolfgang off the ring apron. Wolfgang with a straight right hand. Coffey tags in Wolfgang.

Wolfgang with The Big Boot. Wolfgang unloads a flurry of jabs. Wolfgang sends Hitchman to the corner. Wolfgang with a Leaping Senton Splash. Wolfgang with a Hip Toss to Melrose. Wolfgang follows that with a Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang knocks Melrose off the apron. Wolfgang hits The Reverse Suplex for a two count. Melrose dumps Coffey out of the ring. Wolfgang goes for The Running PowerSlam, but Dennis gets in the way. Wolfgang starts choking Dennis. Hitchman with The Reverse Senton Splash. Melrose with a Flying Axe Handle Strike off the apron. Joe Coffey delivers The Glasgow Sendoff. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews shoves The Hunt off the top turnbuckles. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Gallus connects with their PowerSlam/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Pretty Deadly comes out to confront Gallus. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter rolls Pretty Deadly into the ring. Gallus demolishes Pretty Deadly to close the show.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Gallus via Pinfall

