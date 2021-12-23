WWE NXT UK Results 12/23/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

– This NXT UK Holiday Special was hosted by Nina Samuels.

Nina Samuels: Hi, welcome to a very special Christmas edition of The Nina Samuel’s Show. Now we here at The Nina Samuel’s Show want to make sure you have the best holiday season ever. So, we are providing you with a recap of some of the best moments of NXT UK from 2021 and not only that, some of your favorite NXT UK Superstars will be wishing you a very merry christmas. Enjoy.

First Match: Jordan Devlin vs. The A-Kid In A 30 Minute Iron Man Match (August 4, 2021)

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Test Of Strength. Strong lockup. Devlin with a waist lock takedown. Kid applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kid slings Devlin across the ring. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Kid with a wrist lock takedown. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Kid dropkicks Devlin to the floor. Devlin regroups on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid with a side headlock takeover. Devlin answers with the headscissors escape. Kid pops back on his feet. Devlin is trying to kick the right knee of Kid. Chain grappling exchange. Kid goes for The Omoplata, but Devlin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Test Of Strength. Devlin has the leverage advantage. Kid dives over Devlin. Devlin applies The Stretch Plum. Devlin puts Kids shoulders to the mat for a two count. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Devlin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Devlin exits the ring. Kid kicks the left knee of Devlin. Devlin applies a wrist lock. Devlin drives his knee into the midsection of Kid. Devlin rocks Kid with a forearm smash. Devlin applies a front face lock. Devlin transitions into a hammerlock. Devlin goes into the lateral press for a two count. Devlin slaps Kid in the chest. Devlin applies the headscissors neck lock. Kid grapevines the legs of Devlin. Kid applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Devlin falls on top of Kid for a two count. Devlin with a side headlock takeover. Kid with a deep arm-drag. Kid dropkicks Devlin for a two count. Kid goes back to the front face lock. Kid with the lateral press for a two count. Kid is keeping Devlin grounded. Devlin backs Kid into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Devlin slaps Kid in the face. Third Wrist Lock Exchange. Kid with a side headlock takeover. Devlin whips Kid across the ring. Devlin punches Kid in the back. Devlin gets Kid’s right leg tied up in the ropes.

Devlin stomps on the right knee of Kid. Devlin repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Kid. Devlin makes Kid tap out to The Irish Cloverleaf. Devlin is up 1-0. Devlin with clubbing blows to Kid’s back. Kid answers with forearm shivers. Kid blasts Devlin with a knife edge chop. Devlin bodyslams Kid for a two count. Devlin delivers the chop block. Devlin kicks out the legs of Kid. Devlin slams the right knee of Kid on the canvas. Kid avoids the chop block. Kid floats over into The Sleeper Hold. Devlin puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Devlin repeatedly slams Kid’s legs on the ring apron. Devlin wraps the right leg of Kid around the steel ring post. Devlin applies The Ring Post Figure Four Leg Lock. Devlin with a Knee Crusher. Devlin applies The Boston Crab. Kid grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Devlin toys around with Kid. Forearm Exchange. German Suplex Exchange. Kid goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Devlin holds onto the ropes. Devlin with a Vertical Suplex to the floor. Devlin gets back in the ring at the count of nine.

Devlin denies The Omoplata. Devlin kicks Kid in the face. Devlin goes for The Slingshot Cutter, but Kid counters with The Sleeper Hold. Kid hits The PK for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Kid goes into the cover for a two count. Kid applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kid makes Devlin tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Devlin regains his composure on the outside. Kid runs after Devlin. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid backs Devlin into the ropes. Kid blocks a boot from Devlin. Kid back drops Devlin over the top rope. Kid with a Running Enzuigiri. Kid ducks a clothesline from Devlin. Kid with a chop/forearm combination. Kid whips Devlin out of the ring. Devlin grabs a steel chair. Kid SuperKicks Devlin. Kid rolls Devlin back into the ring. Kid with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kid denies The Irish Cloverleaf. Devlin goes for a PowerBomb, but Kid counters with The Hurricanrana. Kid blasts Devlin with The PK for a two count. Devlin uses the ropes to his advantage. Kid kicks Devlin in the face. Kid kicks Devlin out of the ring.

Third Forearm Exchange. Shadow Boxing Display. Devlin HeadButts Kid for a two count. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Devlin with a Rising Knee Strike. Kid answers with a Mid-Kick. Kid rams his boot across Devlin’s face. Devlin attacks the midsection of Kid. Devlin scores the right jab. Kid with an up kick. Devlin uses the ring skirt to trip Kid. Devlin hits The Devil Inside on the floor. Kid gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Devlin with a Running Boot. Devlin goes for The Devil Inside, but Kid counters with The Canadian Destroyer. Kid connects with The Leg Lariat for a two count. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kid makes Devlin verbally submit to The Omoplata. Devlin with a double leg takedown. Devlin with a jackknife cover for a two count. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Devlin goes into the cover for a two count. Devlin rolls Kid over for a one count. Devlin negates The Omplata. Kid with a downward strike. Kid kicks Devlin in the face. Devlin responds with a diving haymaker for a two count. Devlin with two palm strikes. Sixth Forearm Exchange. Devlin goes for the lateral press, but time expired.

Winner: The A-Kid (2-1) via Submission

Nina Samuels: Bravo, gentlemen, bravo. What a match because it was A-Kid who came out on top as the Iron Man of NXT UK. We don’t currently have an Iron Woman of NXT UK. Perhaps something for 2022, something that perhaps needs more Nina.

Amale: Hi everyone, this is Amale, your French XT UK Superstar wishing you a Merry Christmas.

Oliver Carter: One half of the hottest tag team under the sun, the headhunter of the team, Ash knows about it. Oliver Carter here, wishing the whole NXT UK Universe a Merry Christmas.

Ashton Smith: WWE NXT Universe, from the Smith Family to your own, we want to wish you a very Merry Christmas.

Kenny Williams: The only people I want to wish a Merry Christmas to this year are my good friends in Subculture, and I’ve even prepared them a song, it goes a little like. Jingle Bells, Flash Morgan Smells, Dani Luna Busted A Knee, Mark Andrews has got his arm all hurt, and they think it’s because of me. Merry Christmas, Boys. I know I’ll have a good time.

Jack Starz: Hi NXT UK Universe, this is Jack Starz and Mr. Jinx (his cat) We want to wish the entire WWE Universe a very Merry Christmas.

Wolfgang: Ho, Ho, How do you do? This is NXT UK’s Big Bad Wolf here to make sure every single one of you has an absolutely Gallus Christmas.

Referee Chip Danning: Hey, everyone, it’s NXT UK Referee, Chip Danning, Wishing all of you, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Rohan Raja: WWE Universe, this is Rohan Raja. I just want to wish everyone who supports Die Familia A Merry Christmas.

Dave Mastiff: Hi there, WWE Universe, This Is NXT UK Superstar Dave Mastiff. And I just want to say Merry Christmas to all the fans out there, and remember, it’s not what’s underneath the tree, but it’s who’s around it with you that counts the most.

Nina Samuels: Hi, and welcome back to our very special holiday edition of The Nina Samuels Show, I mean, NXT UK. Speaking of which, we all know I am the leading lady of NXT UK. The leading lady of a very impressive women’s division. I think it’s time for us to take a look back at some action from our women for 2021. Is it me? What?

Second Match: Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Meiko Satomura For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Ray is playing mind games with Satomura. Satomura ducks a clothesline from Ray. Satomura repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Ray. Ray blocks a boot from Satomura. Ray hammers down on the left knee of Satomura. Satomura with another hamstring kick. Satomura wit forearm shivers. Ray shoves Satomura. Satomura avoids The SuperKick. Satomura with another round of forearms and hamstring kicks. Satomura backs Ray into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Satomura denies The Gory Bomb. Ray fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ray regroups on the outside. Satomura with a running forearm smash. Satomura unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Satomura rolls Ray back into the ring. Ray SuperKicks Satomura off the ring apron. Ray punches Satomura in the back. Ray rolls Satomura back into the ring. Ray hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Ray applies a rear chin lock. Ray transitions into a side headlock. Ray reverses out of the irish whip from Satomura. Ray drops down on the canvas. Satomura holds onto the ropes. Satomura with clubbing mid-kicks. Satomura with a back heel kick. Satomura applies a wrist lock. Satomura sweeps out the legs of Ray. Satomura with a knee drop for a two count. Ray grabs Satomura’s hair. Ray slaps Satomura in the chest. The referee admonishes Ray. Ray with two overhand chops. Ray goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Satomura blocks it. Ray punches Satomura in the back. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Ray with a low head kick for a two count. Ray clotheslines Satomura. Ray punches Satomura in the back. Ray with a Front Suplex for a two count. Ray applies The Koji Clutch. Satomura responds with The STF. Ray grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Ray rocks Satomura with a forearm smash. Ray with a Slingshot Knee Drop for a two count. Ray applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Ray pulls Satomura down to the mat. Ray is choking Satomura with her boot. Ray with the irish whip. Ray with a mid-air haymaker for a two count. Satomura denies The Gory Bomb. Ray slaps Satomura in the chest. Satomura goes for The Death Valley Driver, but Ray rolls her over for a two count. Ray goes for The Gory Bomb, but Satomura counters with The DDT. Satomura with a Cartwheel Knee Drop for a two count. Ray hits The Death Valley Bomb. Satomura kicks Ray in the face. Satomura delivers The Gory Bomb. Satomura was unable to capitalize on the pinning opportunity. Satomura with a RoundHouse Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Ray. Ray SuperKicks Satomura. Satomura starts laughing at Ray. Forearm Exchange. Satomura uppercuts Ray. Satomura with another Cartwheel Knee Drop for a two count. Ray drops Satomura with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Satomura rises back on her feet.

Ray with Three SuperKicks. Satomura refuses to stay down. Satomura with The Back Drop Driver. Satomura with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Ray SuperKicks Satomura. Ray connects with The Gory Bomb. Ray lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Ray starts walking away with the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Satomura stops Ray in her tracks. Satomura with a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Satomura rolls Ray back into the ring. Ray yanks Satomura off the apron. Ray with The Gory Bomb into the apron for a two count. Satomura with a Back Body Drop. Satomura stomps on Ray’s chest. Ray has Satomura perched on the top turnbuckle. Satomura denies The SuperPlex. Satomura with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Satomura applies The Sleeper Hold. Ray refuses to quit. Satomura with a RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Ray applies The Koji Clutch. Satomura rolls Ray over for a two count. Satomura with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Satomura with The Death Valley Driver. Satomura plants Ray with The Scorpio Rising to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura via Pinfall

Nathan Frazer: What’s up guys, this is NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer. I just want to wish everyone Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and hope you get what you want from Santa.

Saxon Huxley: From Saxon Huxley and all his friends, I wish NXT UK a very Merry Christmas. There he goes.

Eddie Dennis: I’d wish you a Merry Christmas, if I wished that you would have a Merry Christmas, but I don’t.

Xia Brookside: I am Xia Brookside, and I wanted to wish you all a very Merry Christmas. And I hope you all get as spoiled as I wish.

Sha Samuels: Oi-Oi. NXT UK Bookie, Sha Samuels. I’m here to wish you all a happy christmas. Eat, drink and be merry because the odds say it’s going to be a good one.

Sam Gradwell With His Son: Argh. Here we go. This is “The Thunderstorm” Sam Gradwell with a message for the NXT UK Universe. What do you want to say? Merry Christmas, you bunch of yoghurts.

Ilja Dragunov: This is NXT UK Champion, Ilja Dragunov And I wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

Nina Samuels: Well, well, well, you lucky little things. What a star studded lineup of NXT UK Superstars there to wish you a very Merry Christmas. Now, I want to thank you all for watching this special edition of NXT UK. And I especially want to thank you for all your support in a successful debut year of The Nina Samuels Show. Now, from all of us here at The Nina Samuels Show, we want to wish you a very Merry Christmas.

