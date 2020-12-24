WWE NXT UK Results 12/24/20

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

A festive message from your favourite Malevolent Welshman.@Flash_Morgan and @MandrewsJunior. Enjoy the Christmas break. I know you’re hoping for a better 2021 but you’re not gonna get one. pic.twitter.com/O6pFiwWl3h — Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) December 24, 2020

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Andy Shepherd: Hello and welcome to this very special Christmas Eve edition of NXT UK. Andy Shepherd here with you. And as we celebrate this festive time, we wanted to bring you the gift of some of the highlights that this unique year has brought us. And where better to begin than the start, the start of this year where NXT UK was well represented at The Dusty Cup.

First Match: Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster in a First Round Match In The 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament (WWE NXT, January 16, 2020)

Dunne and Andrews will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Andrews applies a side headlock. Dunne drops down on the canvas. Dunne leapfrogs over Andrews. Andrews lunges over Dunne. Dunne tags in Riddle. Andrews with a Running Hurricanrana. Andrews avoids The PK. Riddle goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Andrews ducks out of the way. Andrews tags in Webster. Riddle side steps The Pump Kick. Webster dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri from Dunne. That leads us to a standoff in the center of the ring. Riddle with a waist lock takedown. Riddle applies the kimura lock. Dunne tags himself in. Dunne and Riddle are bending Websters fingers. Stereo Hand Stomps. Dunne applies a wrist lock. Dunne tags in Riddle.

Dunne whips Webster to the corner. Webster decks Riddle with a back elbow smash. Webster kicks Dunne in the jaw. Webster with a Flying Hurricanrana. Webster follows that with a Hip Lock TakeOver. Webster tags in Andrews. Pair of standing moonsaults for a two count. Andrews brings Riddle to the corner. Andrews tags in Webster. Webster with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Webster applies a wrist lock. Riddle drops Webster with a forearm smash. Riddle with a Back Body Drop to Andrews. Riddle with Three Gut Wrench Suplex’s. Riddle punches Webster in the back. Riddle tags in Dunne. Dunne and Riddle are cutting the ring in half during the commercial break.

Following a snap mare takeover, Riddle with an Assisted Corkscrew Senton Splash. Dunne stomps on the left shoulder of Webster. Dunne with a wrist lock takedown. Dunne tags in Riddle. Riddle kicks Webster in the back. Riddle with a forearm shiver. Riddle bodyslams Webster for a two count. Webster dropkicks Riddle. Riddle tags in Dunne. Dunne stops Webster in his tracks. Dunne goes for a Release German Suplex, but Webster lands back on his feet. Webster is fingers tips away from Andrews. Dunne hits The X-Plex. Dunne tags in Riddle. Riddle with The BROTon for a two count. Riddle stomps on Webster’s back. Riddle slaps Webster in the chest. Riddle tags in Dunne. Webster is displaying his fighting spirit. Webster slips over Dunne’s back. Webster crawls under Riddle. Webster tags in Andrews. Andrews with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination to Riddle.

Riddle reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Andrews with a Double Pele Kick. Dunne launches Andrews over the top rope. Andrews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Andrews nails Riddle with The Cazadora DDT. Andrews sends Dunne tumbling to the floor. Andrews tags in Webster. Stereo SomerSault Plancha’s. Assisted 450 Splash for a two count. Dunne applies a wrist lock. Webster with a Jumping Knee Strike. Dunne responds with a big haymaker in mid-air. Webster tags in Andrews. Andrews applies The Full Nelson Lock. Dunne decks Andrews with a back elbow smash. Dunne dives over Andrews. Dunne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dunne with a Release German Suplex. Dunne stomps on Andrews fingers. Dunne delivers a RoundHouse Kick. Dunne tags in Riddle. X-Plex/PowerBomb Combination. Riddle and Dunne connects with their V-Trigger/RoundHouse Kick Combination for a two count.

Dunne dumps Webster back first on the ring apron. Riddle with a Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Riddle goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Andrews lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Riddle with a RipCord Knee Strike for a two count. Riddle hits The BROTon. Riddle tags in Dunne. Dunne stomps on Andrews ankles. Dunne applies The Ankle Lock. Andrews creates distance with a Northern Lights Suplex/Standing Double Foot Stomp Combination. Andrews tags in Webster. Riddle eats a back elbow smash. Webster with a Double MoonSault Press. Webster dropkicks Riddle off the ring apron. Webster with a SpringBoard Dropkick to Dunne. Webster follows that with The Swanton Bomb to the outside. Webster rolls Riddle back into the ring. Dunne tags in Riddle. Webster with a Pump Kick. Webster applies a wrist lock. Webster tags in Andrews.

Riddle catches Andrews in mid-air. Andrews and Webster drills Riddle with their Jumping Knee Strike/Reverse Hurricanrana Combination for a two count. Andrews nails Dunne with a Tornado DDT on the floor. Webster goes for The 450 Splash, but Riddle ducks out of the way. Riddle with Two Spears. Riddle goes for The Jack Hammer, but Webster counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Riddle drops Webster with The Pele Kick. Riddle tags in Dunne. Step Up Enzuigiri/BRO To Sleep Combination for a two count. Dunne tags in Riddle. Riddle goes for a PowerBomb, but Webster counters with a Hurricanrana for a two count. Dunne and Andrews are tagged in. Andrews slides under a clothesline from Dunne. Dunne kicks Andrews in the back of the head. Andrews negates The Bitter End. Dunne goes for The X-Plex, but Andrews counters with The StunDog Millionaire. Webster HeadButts Riddle. Webster goes for The Suicide Dive, but Riddle counters with The BRO Derek on the floor. Andrews goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Dunne counters with a forearm smash. Dunne tags in Riddle. Riddle and Dunne plants Andrews with their Bitter End/Jumping Knee Strike Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle via Pinfall

Tyler Bate: Merry Christmas and a happy new year from the Big Strong Boi.

Xia Brookside: I am NXT UK Superstar, Xia Brookside, and I wanted to wish you a very Merry Christmas.

Jordan Devlin: NXT UK Management have asked me to wish you guys a Merry Christmas, so here you go. What’s my gift you, you might ask? Well, in 2021, I give you one more year, 12 more long months of the longest reigning Cruiserweight Champion of all-time. Have a good one.

Amale: Hi, everyone. This is your friend, NXT UK Superstar, Amale, wishing the entire WWE Universe a Merry Christmas or as we say in French, Joyeux Noel.

Levi Muir: What’s going on, it’s your boy, the newest WWE Superstar, the best athlete in the game, Levi Muir. And I just wanted to take a second to wish the entire WWE Universe a happy holidays, eat, drink, love, laugh and enjoy the festive period.

Aoife Valkyrie: This is NXT UK’s, Aoife Valkyrie, and I just wanted to say Merry Christmas to absolutely everyone who has watched NXT UK this year. And thank you so much for making my debut year in the WWE, one that I will never forget.

Tyson T-Bone: This is NXT UK Superstar, Tyson T-Bone. All I want to do is wish you a very Merry Christmas.

Flash Morgan Webster: Hey, everyone. It’s the undisputed king of the mods here, Flash Morgan Webster, and I just want to wish everybody in the NXT UK Universe a very Merry Christmas. And, of course, that extends to all of the NXT UK Roster. Well, nearly everybody. Eddie Dennis, The Hunt, they can go play in traffic. Cheers, lads.

– The A-Kid gives us his holiday greeting in Spanish.

Isla Dawn: NXT UK’s Isla Dawn here. And I just want to wish the entire WWE Universe a very happy and joyful UK celebration.

Joseph Conners: Once again, it’s that festive time of year where you ask yourself, have you been worthy or not worthy? I know what category I fall under. Do you? Happy Holidays.

Pretty Deadly: Yes, boy. This is NXT UK’s best tag team with a holiday message to you. So, from me to Lew, stay safe, everyone. And although your lives aren’t quite as great as ours, have a very Merry Christmas.

Piper Niven: This is NXT UK Superstar, Piper Niven, wishing you a happy holidays and a very Merry Christmas.

Sam Gradwell: A lovely train, eh? This is NXT UK’s Thunderstome, Sam Gradwell here with a few festive pleasantries for the NXT UK Universe. Have a very, very Merry Christmas. Get on that, you bunch of joggers.

The Queen’s Speech

As this year has passed us by so quickly, and draws to a close, we must take time to reflect and look back to see all that we have achieved. Be proud of your accomplishments, no matter how irrelevant you or they are. This year has shown that nothing will hold us down. The relaunch of NXT UK showed the entire world how passionate every single roster member is about this great business. And most importantly, I returned even more ruthless and fabulous than ever. And I continued to inspire millions of people all around the world. And despite the fact that you will never be as successful or as fabulous as me, you can be mediocre, just like Piper Niven.

The year 2021 is just around the corner, and it will provide us all with a new clean slate. A new book with empty pages for us to write words on. Someone of my prestige and caliber does not write words in books. I have an assistant to do that for me. But the year 2021 will be the year of The Fashionista, Jinny. And I will continue to put each and every single girl in this division in their place. And I will become the crowned queen of NXT UK. But before we go into the new year, we still need to celebrate Christmas. A Merry Christmas to each and everyone of you. And I understand you won’t have a spectacular day celebrating like me, but that’s because I live a life of luxury and you do not. But I hope you can have a great day celebrating with what very little you have. Merry Christmas and stay safe.

Andy Shepherd: Humble and inspiring as ever, no doubt The Fashionista’s stocking will be overflowing as always this festive season. But now we move from Knightsbridge to The North Pole or was that the black country?

Dave Mastiff Segment

Welcome, WWE Universe to this special episode of NXT UK. Now, you know me as Dave Mastiff, but because it’s a special time of year, i’m going to be Banta Claus. The NXT UK Roster have sent Santana or should I say Banta Claus their christmas list. Let’s take a look at them, shall we? First up, we have Jack Starz. This is Jack Starz who would like some life insurance. Tyson T-Bone, he would like some new crayons to color himself in with. We have that scamp, Supernova 11, Noam Dar, and he would like a great big giant gob stopper.

Ilja Dragunov, the mad Russian, it says here he would like some decaffeinated coffee and a meditation guide. It’s The Captain, The Gaffer, The Game, Triple H, and it says here that Triple H would like a multi-pack of flavored water, for whatever reason. Top boy of The Gallus Firm, Joe Coffey, and it says here that he would like a brand new cricket bat. Now, when the NXT UK Roster wake up on Christmas morning, they are going to find out what list they have been on, the naughty or nice one. If they have been on the naughty list, they are going to get some season’s beatings from Dave Mastiff.

Mark Andrews: Hey, guys. Mark Andrews here and I just want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas and happy holidays to everyone who is celebrating, except for, of course, Eddie Dennis and The Hunt. Jingle Bells, Wild Boar Smells, Primate Ran Away.

Ashton Smith: Hi there, it’s WWE NXT UK Superstar, Ashton Smith. And it’s the festive season. And you know unfortunately Oliver Carter is not here celebrating with me. He’s back home in Ghana. So if you are lucky enough to have your loved ones nearby, hug them, kiss them. Make sure you cherish them. And, if not, maybe just give them a call once in a while, Oliver. But, anyway, Merry Christmas.

Aleah James: Hi, everyone. It’s Aleah James here. I just wanted to wish you all a very Merry Christmas. I hope you get everything you want and have some amazing food. Bye.

Amir Jordan: Hi, this is NXT UK Superstar, Amir Jordan. And I just want to wish everyone a happy holidays. Stay safe and enjoy the festivities.

Dani Luna: Hi everyone, this is Dani Luna, wishing everybody in the NXT UK Universe around the world the merriest of christmases and the happiest of holidays.

Kenny Williams: Merry Christmas, everyone, from me, Kenny Williams. Hopefully you are luckier than I am when it comes to presents this year and you don’t end up in something like this from Amir Jordan.

Oliver Carter: Here is NXT UK Superstar, Oliver Carter, wishing the whole WWE Universe a Merry Christmas. And thinking about that, actually, I have to call Ashton one of these days. But that’s Mr. Oliver’s problem. Once again, Merry Christmas.

Nina Samuels: This is NXT UK’s Leading Lady, Nina Samuels. And I would like to wish you and all of the NXT UK Universe a very Merry Christmas, except, Xia Brookside.

Gallus: This is a message for everyone in the WWE Universe. Have a Gallus Christmas. Yeah

Noam Dar: Well then, the holidays. And I would like to wish you, the fans, a very special Merry Christmas and a Happy Hanulkah. But i’d like to wish the real fans, the pinky party, an even bigger Merry Christmas and an even bigger Happy Hanukkah. Yeah, yeah. Come on. I’ll see you next year. Thank you, bye bye.

Rampage Brown: I’m Rampage Brown and I want to wish you all, the WWE Universe, a Merry Christmas.

Jack Starz: This is NXT UK Superstar, Jack Starz, wishing the entire WWE Universe, a very Merry Christmas.

The Hunt: Merry Christmas !

Sid Scala: This is the assistant to NXT UK General Manager, Sid Scala, wishing a happy holidays to everyone in the WWE Universe.

Saxon Huxley: I just love the christmas spirit. Merry Christmas. From me to you.

Ilja Dragunov: On this day, when we always realize that appreciation and love for our close ones is truly Unbesiegbar, I wish all of you a Merry Christmas.

Second Match: WALTER (c) vs. Joe Coffey For The WWE United Kingdom Championship (WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II)

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey backs WALTER into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Coffey slaps WALTER in the face. WALTER with a forearm smash. WALTER applies a sleeper hold. Coffey break free with a Back Drop Driver. Coffey with a Running Boot. Coffey follows that with a Torpedo Strike off the ring apron. Coffey heavy bodyshots. WALTER uppercuts Coffey. WALTER resets the referee’s ten count. Coffey whips WALTER to the steel barricade. WALTER launches Coffey over the barricade. Coffey with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Coffey rolls WALTER back into the ring. Coffey tells WALTER to bring it. Coffey drives his knee into WALTER’s back. Coffey is mauling WALTER in the corner. Coffey with a Modified Saito Suplex for a two count. Coffey with a Running European Uppercut. Coffey with a straight right hand. Coffey nails WALTER with a Tornado DDT for a two count.

Coffey goes for a Vertical Suplex, but WALTER blocks it. Forearm Exchange. Coffey with a Stalling Suplex for a two count. Coffey with forearm shots across the back of WALTER. Coffey blasts WALTER with a knife edge chop. WALTER is pissed. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. WALTER is lighting up Coffey’s chest. WALTER kicks Coffey in the back. WALTER with a Running Boot. Coffey regroups on the outside. Coffey with rapid fire chops. WALTER bodyslams Coffey. WALTER with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. WALTER applies The STF. Coffey puts his foot on the bottom rope to force the break. Second Forearm Exchange. WALTER slaps Coffey in the chest. WALTER cranks the neck of Coffey. WALTER with clubbing blows to Coffey’s chest. Coffey with southpaw shivers. Coffey goes for a Missile Dropkick, but WALTER counters with The Boston Crab. WALTER transitions into The Reverse Cravate.

Coffey reaches the bottom rope to create separation. WALTER with an arm-ringer. WALTER unloads two blistering chops. Short-Arm Clothesline Exchange. Coffey runs into WALTER. Coffey ducks a clothesline from WALTER. Coffey blocks a boot from WALTER. WALTER with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. WALTER applies a rear chin lock. Coffey gets back to a vertical base. Coffey drives WALTER back first into the canvas. WALTER fights out of the electric chair position. Coffey with a Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Coffey decks WALTER with a back elbow smash. Coffey drops WALTER with The MoonSault Press for a two count. Coffey avoids The Big Boot. Coffey clotheslines WALTER. WALTER responds with a knife edge chop. WALTER PowerBombs Coffey fro a two count. WALTER goes back to the sleeper hold. Coffey delivers The Glasgow Sendoff. WALTER inadvertently dropkicks the referee.

Coffey with forearm shivers. Coffey PowerBombs WALTER. The referee is still laid out on the floor. Alexander Wolfe nails Coffey with The Pump Kick. Wolfe starts brawling with Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov with a Jumping Knee Strike. Dragunov plays to the crowd. Dragunov delivers The Torpedo Moscow that sends Wolfe crashing into Coffey. WALTER clotheslines Dragunov. Coffey is favoring his left knee. WALTER drops Coffey with The Big Boot. WALTER throws Coffey into the steel ring steps. WALTER PowerBombs Coffey on the ring apron. WALTER rolls Coffey back into the ring. Another official slides into the ring. WALTER with a Massive Lariat for a two count. Dragunov brings Wolfe to the backstage area. Coffey has WALTER perched on the top turnbuckle.

Coffey with a High Knee Strike. WALTER answers with two open hand chops. Coffey uppercuts WALTER. Coffey with an Avalanche OverHead Suplex. Coffey and WALTER are trading back and forth shots. Coffey with rapid fire bodyshots in the corner. WALTER kicks the injured knee of Coffey. WALTER takes out the legs of Coffey. WALTER lands The Flying Splash for a two count. WALTER goes for a PowerBomb, but Coffey lands back on his feet. Coffey connects with Two All The Best For The Bells for a two count. WALTER applies The Sleeper Hold. WALTER drops Coffey with a Sleeper Suplex. WALTER PowerBombs Coffey. WALTER chops the back of Coffey’s neck. WALTER PowerBombs Coffey. WALTER makes Coffey tap out to The Gorjia Clutch.

Winner: Still WWE United Kingdom Champion, WALTER via Submission

Checkout Episode 237 of The Hoots Podcast