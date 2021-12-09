WWE NXT UK Results 12/9/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Blair Davenport vs. Emilia McKenzie

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Davenport applies a side headlock. McKenzie whips Davenport across the ring. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. McKenzie applies a wrist lock. McKenzie with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. McKenzie applies a waist lock. Davenport backs McKenzie into the turnbuckles. Davenport decks McKenzie with a back elbow smash. Davenport slings McKenzie across the ring. Davenport drops McKenzie with a shoulder tackle. Davenport stomps on the midsection of McKenzie. Davenport kicks McKenzie in the back. Davenport sends McKenzie face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Davenport is choking McKenzie with her boot. Davenport with a running forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Davenport with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Davenport and McKenzie are trading back and forth shots. Following another snap mare takeover, Davenport applies a rear chin lock. McKenzie with heavy bodyshots. Davenport drives her knee into the midsection of McKenzie. McKenzie whips Davenport across the ring. McKenzie with two clotheslines. McKenzie sends Davenport to the corner. Davenport with a back elbow smash. McKenzie ducks a clothesline from Davenport. McKenzie with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. McKenzie applies a front face lock. Forearm Exchange. Davenport with a Spinning Back Kick. McKenzie ducks a clothesline from Davenport. McKenzie Spears Davenport for a two count.

McKenzie applies a waist lock. Davenport transitions into a wrist lock. Davenport kicks McKenzie in the face. McKenzie reverses out of the irish whip from Davenport. Davenport delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Davenport goes for The Falcon Arrow, but McKenzie lands back on her feet. McKenzie with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Davenport kicks McKenzie in the face. Davenport launches McKenzie over the top rope. McKenzie with a shoulder block. McKenzie goes for The Spear, but Davenport counters with a Knee Lift. Davenport connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory. After the match, Davenport makes McKenzie pass out to The STF.

Winner: Blair Davenport via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT UK, The A-Kid will battle Nathan Frazer. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship. Mark Andrews will collide with Kenny Williams.

– We got a video recap of last weeks Ilja Dragunov/Rampage NXT UK Championship Match.

– Xia Brookside threw a temper tantrum at the NXT UK Performance Centre.

Second Match: Sam Gradwell vs. Sha Samuels w/Noam Dar

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gradwell sends Samuels back first into the ropes. Strong lockup. Samuels regrouped in the corner. Samuels applies a side headlock. Gradwell whips Samuels across the ring. Samuels talks strategy with Dar. Samuels drives his knee into the midsection of Gradwell. Samuels hammers down on the back of Gradwell’s neck. Samuels punches Gradwell in the back. Gradwell with two forearm shivers. Samuels answers with a low knee lift. Samuels slams Gradwell’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Tight Bodylock. Forearm Exchange. Samuels continues to hammer down on the back of Gradwell’s neck. Samuels whips Gradwell across the ring. Gradwell kicks Samuels in the chest. Gradwell drops Samuels with The STO for a two count.

Samuels denies The Butterfly Lock. Samuels sends Gradwell face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Samuels with a running lariat. Samuels levels Gradwell with The Body Avalanche. Samuels with another Running Lariat for a two count. Samuels with clubbing elbow smashes. Samuels puts his boot on the back of Gradwell’s neck. Samuels kicks Gradwell in the back for a two count. Samuels slaps Gradwell in the back of the head. Uppercut Exchange. Samuels kicks Gradwell in the gut. Samuels with The Mongolian Chop. Samuels talks smack to Gradwell. Gradwell grabs the right ear of Samules. Gradwell with a straight right hand. Gradwell clotheslines Samuels.

Gradwell scores the elbow knockdown. Gradwell with a forearm knockdown. Gradwell sends Samuels to the corner. Gradwell with a Back Body Drop. Gradwell punches Samuels in the back. Gradwell clotheslines Samuels over the top rope. Gradwell with a flying forearm smash off the ring apron. Gradwell rolls Samuels back into the ring. Samuels retreats to the outside. Samuels sweeps out the legs of Gradwell. Samuels bodyslams Gradwell on the floor. Samuels tosses Gradwell back inside the ring. Samuels hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Samuels argues with the referee. Samuels with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Samuels grabs his weight belt. The referee admonishes Samuels. Gradwell pretends that Dar was shocking him with the scarf. The referee is scolding Dar. Gradwell delivers the low blow with the scarf. Gradwell connects with The Plunge to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sam Gradwell via Pinfall

Gallus await their battle with Die Familia.#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/GzcofCWXqQ — NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 9, 2021

Third Match: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Moustache Mountain For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Sam Stoker and Tyler Bate will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stoker talks smack to Bate. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate with a wrist lock takedown. Bate with two dropkicks. Bate follows that with a deep arm-drag. Bate applies an arm-bar. Bate transitions into a side headlock. Stoker with a wrist lock takedown. Stoker applies a top wrist lock. Stoker tags in Howley. Double Wrist Lock. Bate with a double monkey flip. Bate avoids the double clothesline. Bate tags in Seven. Stereo Dropkicks. Moustache Mountain clotheslines Pretty Deadly over the top rope. Stoker puts Howley on his shoulder. Seven gets distracted by Stoker. Howley kicks the left hamstring of Seven. Howley with two uppercuts. Howley applies a side headlock. Seven whips Howley across the ring. Howley drops Seven with a shoulder tackle. Howley stomps on Seven’s chest. Seven drops down on the canvas. Howley catches Seven in mid-air. Howley goes for a bodyslam, but Seven lands back on his feet. Seven with Two Bodyslams. Seven with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Seven tags in Bate.

Seven kicks Stoker in the gut. Stereo Vertical Suplex’s for a two count. Bate applies a wrist lock. Bate uppercuts Howley. Bate tags in Seven. Wasteland/Slingshot Senton Combination for a two count. Seven applies a wrist lock. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Seven goes for The Fake Out DDT, but Stoker gets in the way. Howley tags in Stoker. Howley dumps Seven out of the ring. Howley taunts Bate. Seven is lighting up Stoker’s chest. Howley sends Seven back first into the ring apron. Stoker throws Seven into the steel ring steps. Stoker rolls Seven back into the ring. Stoker hooks both legs for a two count. Stoker transitions into a ground and pound attack. Seven with heavy bodyshots. Stoker uppercuts Seven. Stoker with a corner clothesline. Stoker puts Seven on the top turnbuckle. Stoker mocks Seven. Seven decks Stoker with a back elbow smash. Howley runs interference. Stoker knocks Seven off the top turnbuckle. Stoker hooks the outside leg for a two count. Stoker tags in Howley.

Howley stomps on Seven’s chest. Howley with a straight right hand. Howley with clubbing blows to Seven’s back. Howley follows that with forearm shivers. Howley tags in Stoker. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Running Splash/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Stoker stomps on Seven’s back. Stoker sends Seven to the corner. Seven is displaying fighting spirit. Stoker applies The Sleeper Hold. Seven decks Stoker with The Stunner. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley stops Seven in his tracks. Howley dumps Seven out of the ring. Howley tags in Stoker. Seven with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Howley rolls Stoker back into the ring. Howley tags himself in. Seven avoids the referee’s ten count. Seven tags in Bate. Bate uppercuts Howley. Bate scores a right jab. Bate tees off on Pretty Deadly. Bate with The Exploder Suplex. Bate pops back on his feet. Howley side steps Bate into the turnbuckles. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a flying uppercut. Bate follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Bate with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Howley denies The Tyler Driver #97. Howley with a forearm smash. Howley blocks The Rolling Capo Kick. Howley goes for a PowerBomb, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate hits The Tyler Driver #97 for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Howley goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Bate holds onto the ropes. Stoker made the blind tag. Howley with a leaping back elbow smash. Assisted GutBuster for a two count. Stoker tags in Howley. Stoker applies The Full Nelson Lock. Howley inadvertently clotheslines Stoker. Bate drops Howley with The Rebound Lariat. Bate tags in Seven. Seven unloads a flurry of strikes. Seven with a Back Body Drop/DDT Combination. Howley kicks Seven in the face. Seven answers with The Seven Star Lariat for a two count. Howley hammers down on the back of Seven’s neck. Howley tags in Stoker.

Howley fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Howley ducks a clothesline from Seven. Stoker drops Seven with The Blindside Boot. Stoker with The Roll Through Boot. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley knocks Bate off the ring apron. Pretty Deadly connects with The Spilt Milk for a two count. Bate sends Stoker to the apron. Bop and Bang. Bate goes for The Suicide Dive, but Pretty Deadly counters with The Spilt Milk on the floor. Howley tags in Stoker. Assisted CodeBreaker. Howley with Two PowerBombs. Stoker goes into the cover for a two count. Stoker attacks Seven with the NXT UK Tag Team Titles. Stoker hooks the outside leg for a two count. Stoker tags in Howley. Stoker goes for a Bodyslam, but Seven lands back on his feet. Seven with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Bate runs interference. Seven SuperKicks Howley in mid-air. Seven tags in Bate. Bate with The Rolling Capo Kick. Bate with The Tyler Driver #97. Seven slaps Stoker in the face. Seven with The Burning Hammer into Howley. Bate plants Howley with The Spiral Tap to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Moustache Mountain via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 287 of The Hoots Podcast