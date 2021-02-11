WWE NXT UK Results 2/11/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Meiko Satomura vs. Isla Dawn

Hamstring Kick Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Satomura backs Dawn into the ropes. Satomura with a Spinning Back Kick. Satomura applies a side headlock. Satomura with a side headlock takeover. Satomura transitions into a front face lock. Satomura uppercuts Dawn. Dawn avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Satomura applies a side headlock. We see Kay Lee Ray lurking in the background. Dawn with elbows into the midsection of Satomura. Dawn with a forearm smash. Dawn uppercuts Satomura. Following a snap mare takeover, Dawn kicks Satomura in the back. Satomura kicks the left hamstring of Dawn. Satomura with a forearm smash. Satomura uppercuts Dawn. Dawn reverses out of the irish whip from Satomura. Satomura with a Spinning Heel Kick. Satomura with a Mid-Kick. Satomura applies a wrist lock. Satomura kicks the left shoulder of Dawn.

Satomura hammers down on the left shoulder of Dawn. Satomura kicks Dawn in the chest. Dawn goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Satomura lands back on his feet. Satomura with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dawn hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Dawn unloads a flurry of mid-kicks. Dawn with a Rising Knee Strike. Dawn follows that with The Running Meteora for a two count. Satomura rocks Dawn with a forearm smash. Satomura delivers The SuperPlex. Satomura drops Dawn with a Windmill Kick for a two count. Dawn connects with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Satomura with a Spinning Back Kick. Satomura uppercuts Dawn. Satomura drops Dawn with The DDT. Satomura delivers her combination offense. Satomura plants Dawn with The Scorpio Rising to pickup the victory. After the match, Satomura stares at Kay Lee Ray.

Winner: Meiko Satomura via Pinfall

– Johnny Saint informs us that Joe Coffey will battle Rampage Brown on next weeks episode of NXT UK.

– Dani Luna Vignette.

Aofie Valkyrie Promo

Despite everything, despite my success, flying has come struggle. To hear the birds, you have to become part of the silence. But they are muffled by the shadow of doubt that’s nesting in my mind. Adding weight to my wings. Making feathers that were so light feel so heavy. I know the time has come to take my chance to fly. But what if I fall?

Trent Seven Promo

I think it’s a really important thing when people are deciding to like find that motivation, or find that spark to get them off the couch, or to get moving, or just to get mobile, or even go to the gym because, you know, things are tough at the moment, there’s very minimal amount of outlets that I’ve gotten that people have gotten. I’m very lucky to have this facility, you know, that I’ve been able to use, train, and word hard in. I could feel my strength getting better. I can feel my body fat going down, you know, just working out and just kind of having that little bit of something to do or having that little goal in mind.

I mean even physically like the process of lifting the weight and pushing yourself and exerting, then when you do it the endorphins are flowing through you and you know you feel great. I’m going to continue to focus on Jordan. Continue to focus on that 205. You know, I’m doing this for my well being, it’s not just about winning championships, the whole thing comes together. The whole reason it all works, I’m putting so much into this is, it’s tough at the minute and I need to push myself. I know what I gotta do to get to the next level. The reward will come with it. When I beat Jordan Devlin, and I hit that weight, I am the new Cruiserweight Champion.

Second Match: Piper Niven vs. Amale

Amale talks smack to Niven after the bell rings. Palm Strike Exchange. Niven with two polish hammers. Niven with a Hip Toss. Niven follows that with a Leaping Splash for a two count. Niven repeatedly stomps on Amale’s chest. Joseph Conners appears on the stage. Amale punches Niven in the back. Amale repeatedly slams Niven’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Amale with forearm shivers. Amale sweeps out the legs of Niven. Amale nails Niven with The Pump Kick for a two count. Amale pie faces Niven. Niven with heavy bodyshots. Niven denies The Exploder Suplex. Niven HeadButts Amale. Niven with a Running Cannonball Strike. Niven connects with The Piper Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Conners gives Niven a golf clap. Niven starts looking around for Jinny.

Winner: Piper Niven via Pinfall

– Preview for the upcoming Gallus/Pretty Deadly NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match.

– Next week on NXT UK, Ben Carter will be in-action. Also, The A-Kid (c) vs. Sha Samuels For The NXT UK Heritage Cup.

Third Match: Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. Eddie Dennis & Jay Melrose In A Street Fight

This match started in the backstage area. Dennis already put Andrews through a table. Dennis and Melrose attacks Andrews with a road case. Melrose drags Webster to the stage. Melrose is putting the boots to Webster. Melrose rolls Webster back into the ring. The referee checks on Webster. Webster still wants to fight. Webster sends Melrose shoulder first into the steel ring post. Dennis attacks Webster from behind. Webster is throwing haymakers at Dennis. Dennis shoves Webster. Webster kicks Dennis in the face. Webster drops Dennis with The Spinning Reverse DDT for a two count. Webster kicks Melrose off the ring apron. Webster dives over Dennis. Webster dropkicks Dennis to the floor. Dennis backs away from Webster. Webster ducks a clothesline from Melrose. Webster with a Pump Knee Strike. Dennis repeatedly whips Webster with a leather strap. Melrose bodyslams Webster on the floor. Dennis continues to crack Webster with the belt. Melrose slams Webster’s head on the apron. Melrose propels Webster over the barricade. Melrose fish hooks Webster. Dennis toys around with Webster.

Dennis delivers a gut punch. All hell is breaking loose in The BT Sport Studios. Dennis and Melrose gangs up on Webster. Andrews lands The MoonSault off the platform. Webster tees off on Dennis. Melrose repeatedly kicks Webster in the back. Forearm Exchange. Webster with a blistering chop. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Dennis whips Webster into the barricade. Dennis stomps on Webster’s chest. Melrose with clubbing blows to Andrews chest. Andrews with a flying forearm smash. Dennis and Webster are trading back and forth shots. Andrews transitions into a ground and pound attack. Webster sends Dennis face first into the ring post. Webster with a Cannonball Senton off the apron. Melrose reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Melrose with a Springboard Shoulder Tackle. Chair Fest in London. Dennis clips the the left knee of Andrews with the chair. Webster uses his helmet as a weapon for a two count. Melrose with a blindside attack. Melrose with clubbing blows to Webster’s back. Melrose goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Webster lands back on his feet. Webster delivers his combination offense. Webster HeadButts Melrose. Dennis nails Webster with the kendo stick. Andrews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Andrews with another chop/forearm combination. Dennis wisely kicks the left knee of Andrews. Dennis goes for The Neck Stomp Driver, but Andrews counters with The StunDog Millionaire. Melrose blasts Andrews with the kendo stick. Melrose with a Knee Crusher. Dennis drives the left knee of Andrews in the chair. Melrose repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Andrews. Melrose applies The Calf Crusher. Dennis wraps the chair around the left knee of Melrose. Webster makes the save.

Webster with an Apron Enzuigiri. Webster with The Double Quebrada. Webster unloads a series of clotheslines. Webster kicks Dennis in the face. Webster delivers The Missile Dropkick. Webster reverses out of the irish whip from Melrose. Webster with a SpringBoard Dropkick to Dennis. Melrose clotheslines Webster in mid-air. Apron Sunset Bomb/Pump Knee Strike Combination. Webster and Andrews gives Dennis the kendo stick treatment. Webster and Andrews rolls a table into the ring. Webster stomps on Dennis back. Webster with forearm shivers. Andrews puts Dennis on the table. Melrose rises back on his feet. Andrews blasts Melrose off the apron. Melrose with a Release German Suplex on the floor. Dennis rolls off the table. Webster lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Melrose with a double sledge. Webster is lighting Dennis and Melrose chest. Melrose with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Melrose repositions the table. Dennis goes for The Seven Bridge, but Andrews gets in the way. Melrose Spears Andrews. Dennis slaps Webster in the back. Dennis goes for Splash Mountain, but Webster counters with The FrankenSteiner. Andrews sends Melrose crashing through the wedged table. Webster and Andrews connects with their 630 Senton Splash/Shooting Star Press Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews via Pinfall

