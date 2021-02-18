WWE NXT UK Results 2/18/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: The A-Kid (c) vs. Sha Samuels For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Samuels applies a side headlock. Kid transitions into a deep hammerlock. Samuels with the lateral press for a one count. Hand fighting display. Kid avoids the toe kick. Test Of Strength. Kid with a single leg takedown. Kid applies a toe and ankle hold. Kid transitions into a side headlock. Samuels puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Back to the collar and elbow tie. Samuels with a side headlock takeover. Kid bridges out of the lateral press. Samuels is displaying his frustration. Kid applies a double wrist lock. Samuels walks into the ropes which forces the break. Samuels bodyslams Kid. Samuels sends Kid shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Samuels applies The Butcher’s Hook. Samuels punches Kid in the back. Samuels makes Kid tap out to The Butcher’s Hook.

SECOND ROUND

Samuels talks smack to Kid before the bell rings. Samuels denies The ShotGun Dropkick. Samuels with clubbing elbow smashes. Samuels stands on the back of Kid’s neck. Samuels kicks Kid in the back for a two count. Samuels slams Kid’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kid with a knife edge chop. Samuels pulls Kid away from the ropes. Kid with a single leg pick. Samuels answers with a push kick. Samuels is raining down haymakers. Samuels bodyslams Kid for a two count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kid with a chop/forearm combination. Samuels responds with another bodyslam. Samuels transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Kid rocks Samuels with a forearm smash. Kid jumps on Samuels back. Kid applies The Sleeper Hold. Samuels grabs the top rope which forces the break. Samuels goes for a bodyslam, but Kid land back on his feet. Kid applies The Sleeper Hold. Samuels wraps his shoulder around the middle rope. Kid kicks the left hamstring of Samuels. Kid whips Samuels across the ring. Samuels avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Kid lands The Suicide Dive. Kid rolls Samuels back into the ring as time expires.

THIRD ROUND

Samuels is playing mind games with Kid. Kid thrust kicks the left knee of Samuels. Samuels with a gut punch. Kid applies a waist lock. Kid with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Kid with another quick rollup for a two count. Samuels is raining down haymakers. Kid bends the left ankle of Samuels. Kid with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Kid hits The PK. Kid ties things up with The Flying Boot.

FOURTH ROUND

Kid delivers his combination offense. Kid kicks the left hamstring of Samuels. Kid goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Samuels holds onto the ropes. Kid pops back on his feet. Kid with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Samuels side steps Kid into the turnbuckles. Samuels levels Kid with a Body Avalanche. Samuels with a Running Lariat for a two count. Kid drops Samuels with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kid kicks the left shoulder of Samuels. Samuels catches Kid in mid-air. Samuels hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Samuels hooks the outside leg for a two count. Samuels applies The Butcher’s Hook, but Kid was saved by the bell.

FIFTH ROUND

Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Samuels with clubbing blows to Kid’s back. Samuels goes for The Butcher’s Hook, but Kid counters with an arm-ringer. Kid drops Samuels with The Pele Kick. Kid goes for The Flying Boot, but Samuels counters with The SpineBuster for a two count. Kid negates The Butcher’s Hook. Kid makes Samuels verbally tap out to The Omoplata.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, (2-1) The A-Kid via Submission In The Fifth Round

– Vignette hyping up tonight’s main event with Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown.

– Video package on the Nina Samuels/Xia Brookside Rivalry.

Second Match: Ben Carter vs. Josh Morrell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Morrell applies a hammerlock. Carter reverses the hold. Wrist Lock Exchange. Morrell goes for a wrist lock takedown, but Carter lands back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Carter with an arm-bar takedown. Carter applies a courting hold. Carter grabs a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Morrell with heavy bodyshots. Carter reverses out of the irish whip from Morrell. Following a snap mare takeover, Carter drops Morrell with a shoulder tackle. Morrell drops down on the canvas. Morrell with a Hurricanrana for a two count. Morrell applies a side headlock. Morrell sends Carter to the corner. Carter showcases his athleticism.

Carter drops Morrell with The Turnbuckle Flatliner. Carter with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Carter applies a waist lock. Carter with a waist lock takedown. Carter applies a front face lock. Morrell with a double leg takedown. Morrell applies The Surfboard Stretch. Carter with a roll through escape. Carter slaps Morrell’s shoulders. Carter gets Morrell trapped in The Surfboard Stretch. Carter rolls Morrell over for a two count. Carter dropkicks Morrell for a two count. Carter goes back to the front face lock. Morrell drives Carter back first into the turnbuckles. Morrell with a shoulder tackle. Carter reverses out of the irish whip from Morrell. Morrell dives over Carter. Morrell with a Hip Toss for a two count. Morrell with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Carter ducks a clothesline from Morrell. Carter hits The BladeBuster. Carter connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ben Carter via Pinfall

– Tyler Bate Vignette.

– Next week on NXT UK, Gallus (c) vs. Pretty Deadly For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Third Match: Dani Luna vs. Aleah James

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luna backs James into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. James dives over Luna. Luna denies the schoolgirl rollup. James goes for a Crucifix Bomb, but Luna blocks it. Luna goes for The Wasteland, but James lands back on her feet. James runs around Luna. Luna drops James with a shoulder tackle. James drops down on the canvas.

Luna applies The Bear Hug. Luna with a Hip Toss. Luna and James are trading back and forth shots. Luna with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Luna hits The Butterfly Suplex. Luna goes for a GutWrench PowerBomb, but James counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Lua with a Running Lariat. Luna goes for a Vertical Suplex, but James lands back on her feet. James with a SpringBoard Dropkick for a two count. Forearm Exchange. James clings onto the top rope. James with an Apron Enzuigiri. Luna catches James in mid-air. Luna connects with The SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dani Luna via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey applies a side headlock. Brown whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey runs into Brown. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Brown applies a side headlock. Coffey whips Brown across the ring. Coffey drops down on the canvas. Brown Powerslams Coffey. Brown with a chop/forearm combination. Brown punches Coffey in the back. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Brown. Coffey with heavy bodyshots. Brown rocks Coffey with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Brown with clubbing crossfaces. Brown kicks Coffey in the face. Coffey headbutts the midsection of Brown. Brown with clubbing blows to Coffey’s back. Coffey with a SpineBuster. Coffey grabs the left leg of Brown. Brown repeatedly kicks Coffey in the chest. Coffey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Coffey sends Brown to the corner. Coffey with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Coffey punches Brown in the back. Coffey with two haymakers. Coffey applies a nerve hold.

Coffey hammers down on the back of Brown’s neck. Coffey applies a half straight jacket hold. Coffey drives his knee into Brown’s back. Coffey grabs the right ear of Brown for added pressure. Shoulder Block/Forearm Exchange. Coffey with a Belly to Back Suplex. Coffey with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Coffey talks smack to Brown. Brown with a straight hand. Brown HeadButts Coffey. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Brown. Coffey drops Brown with a diving shoulder tackle. Coffey with a basement lariat for a two count. Coffey with clubbing blows to Brown’s chest. Coffey applies a straight jacket hold. Coffey with clubbing short-arm lariats. Brown floors Coffey with a Desperation Lariat. Forearm Exchange. Brown kicks Coffey in the face. Brown with The Running Boot. Brown with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Brown applies a front face lock. Coffey drives Brown back first into the turnbuckles. Coffey tees off on Brown. Brown kicks Coffey in the face. Brown with a flying shoulder tackle. Brown drills Coffey with The BrainBuster for a two count. Coffey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Coffey with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Coffey delivers his combination offense. Brown kicks Coffey in the gut. Brown whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey with a Back Body Drop. Coffey levels Brown with a Body Avalanche. Coffey uppercuts Brown. Coffey follows that with a Release German Suplex. Coffey hits The Glasgow Sendoff. Brown wisely heads to the outside. Brown side steps Coffey into the steel ring steps. Coffey drives his elbow into the midsection of Brown. Coffey with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Brown denies All The Best For The Bells. Brown kicks the left shoulder of Coffey. Brown connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Coffey shakes Brown’s hand to close the show.

Winner: Rampage Brown via Pinfall

