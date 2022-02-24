WWE NXT UK Results 2/24/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Amale vs. Xia Brookside

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Amale with a wrist lock takedown. Amale applies an arm-bar. Amale maintains wrist control. Brookside sends Amale across the ring. Amale drops Brookside with a shoulder tackle. Brookside starts complaining in the corner. Amale with a deep arm-drag. Amale with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Amale tells Brookside to bring it. Brookside applies a side headlock. Brookside with a side headlock takeover. Amale transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Brookside pops back on her feet. Brookside taunts Amale. Amale avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Amale rolls Brookside over for a two count. Amale catches Brookside in mid-air. Amale bodyslams Brookside. Amale with a Rolling Senton. Amale with a basement dropkick for a two count. Brookside kicks Amale in the gut. Brookside with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Brookside is putting the boots to Amale.

Brookside punches Amale in the back. Brookside uses the middle rope as a weapon. Brookside hits The Broken Wings. Brookside with another Double Foot Stomp. Brookside repeatedly stomps on Amale’s back. Brookside with a forearm shot across the back of Amale. Following a snap mare takeover, Brookside kicks Amale in the back. Brookside applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Brookside hammers down on the back of Amale’s neck. Brookside applies a top wrist lock. Brookside talks smack to Amale. Amale with The Death Valley Driver. Forearm Exchange. Amale ducks a clothesline from Brookside. Amale with two clotheslines. Amale kicks Brookside in the gut. Amale nails Brookside with The Pump Kick. Amale clotheslines Brookside. Amale with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Brookside fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Brookside with forearm shivers. Brookside with The Roundhouse Kick. Amale kicks Brookside in the face. Amale with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Amale delivers The Face Wash. Amale connects with The Hope Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Amale via Pinfall

– Pretty Deadly had a backstage confrontation with Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz.

– A-Kid doesn’t approve of Charlie Dempsey aligning with Die Familia.

– Next week on NXT UK, Ilja Dragunov will put his NXT UK Title on the line against Nathan Frazer.

Second Match: Rohan Raja w/Die Familia vs. Danny Jones

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Raja shoves Jones. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jones with a deep arm-drag. Jones with a drop toe hold. Jones goes into the lateral press for a one count. Jones applies a front face lock. Raja backs Jones into the turnbuckles. Jones ducks a clothesline from Raja. Jones applies a side headlock. Raja punches Jones in the ribs. Jones runs into Raja. Jones with a shoulder block. Raja headbutts the midsection of Jones. Jones reverses out of the irish whip from Raja. Jones drops Raja with The Kitchen Sink. Jones slams Raja’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Raja with a running forearm smash. Jones reverses out of the irish whip from Raja. Jones with The Big Boot. Raja regroups on the outside. Raja yanks Jones off the ring apron.

Raja drives Jones back first into the ring apron. Raja rolls Jones back into the ring. Raja repeatedly stomps on Jones back. Raja kicks Jones in the face. Raja whips Jones into the turnbuckles. Raja hooks the outside leg for a two count. Raja talks smack to Jones. Jones with heavy bodyshots. Raja escapes the side wrist lock. Raja hammers down on the left wrist of Jones. Raja sweeps out the legs of Jones. Raja stomps on Jones chest. Raja dropkicks the back of Jones neck for a two count. Raja toys around with Jones. Forearm Exchange. Jones ducks a clothesline from Raja. Jones applies The Hammerlock. Jones with a Ripcord Enzuigiri. Jones with The Back Drop Driver. Jones follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Jones hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Raja fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Raja rocks Jones with a forearm smash. Raja drops Jones with The Backstabber. Raja connects with The Leaping Flatliner to pickup the victory. After the match, Die Familia gangs up on Jones.

Winner: Rohan Raja via Pinfall

A trucker on the road eventually comes across some sort of strange creature in the woods. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/EbatVDo5zP — NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 24, 2022

Third Match: Moustache Mountain (c) vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Tyler Bate and Ashton Smith will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Smith backs Bate into the turnbuckles. Smith tags in Carter. Bate immediately escapes the corner. Strong lockup. Bate with a waist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Carter kicks the left shoulder of Bate. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Carter with an arm-bar takedown. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate with a wrist lock takedown. Bate dropkicks Carter. Bates tags in Seven. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Seven applies a wrist lock. Seven slaps the left shoulder of Carter. Chop Exchange. Carter denies The Fake Out DDT. Carter with a leaping forearm smash. Seven punches Carter in the back. Seven sends Carter to the corner. Carter ducks under a chop from Seven. Carter with The Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Carter with a deep arm-drag. Carter applies an arm-bar. Carter hammers down on the left shoulder of Seven. Carter tags in Smith.

Smith trips over Carter’s back. Seven with a knife edge chop. Seven with a Hip Toss. Seven bodyslams Smith. Seven with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Seven tags in Bate. Wasteland/Senton Splash Combination for a two count. Bate applies a side headlock. Bate repeatedly kicks Smith in the face. Smith blocks a boot from Bate. Uppercut Exchange. Smith sends Bate into the ropes. Bate runs into Smith. Smith drops Bate with a shoulder tackle. Smith tags in Carter. Bate catches Carter in mid-air. Bate uses Carter’s legs as a weapon. Bate delivers The Airplane Spin. Bate with The Wasteland. Bate blocks a boot from Carter. Carter with a Rolling Capo Kick. Bate with a knee lift. Carter answers with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Carter hits The Scissors Kick for a two count. Carter kicks Seven off the ring apron. Bate hammers down on the back of Carter’s neck. Bate with The Delayed Exploder Suplex. Bate pops back on his feet. Bate with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Carter denies The Tyler Driver #97. Carter goes for a Back Body Drop, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate with The Handspring Lariat. Bate tags in Seven. Bate dropkicks Smith off the apron. Seven applies The Full Nelson Lock. Carter kicks Bate in the face. Carter decks Seven with a back elbow smash. Carter delivers The Silly String. Carter pops back on his feet. Carter with The Quebrada for a two count. Carter tags in Smith. Smith and Carter gangs up on Seven. Double Irish Whip. Seven holds onto the ropes. Seven kicks Smith in the face. Seven dumps Carter out of the ring. Misfired Clotheslines. Smith kicks the left shoulder of Seven. Seven with the back fist. Seven drops Smith with The Seven Star Lariat. Seven with The Emerald Flowsion for a two count.

Bate throws Carter out of the ring. Seven with another back fist for a two count. Seven tags in Bate. Smith fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Smith nails Seven with The Pump Kick. Bate dives over Smith. Bate ducks a clothesline from Smith. Smith hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Smith tags in Carter. Carter with The PK. Assisted MoonSault for a two count. Carter tags in Smith. Seven pulls Carter out of the ring. Carter with The Uranage Slam on the floor. Smith denies The SpringBoard German Suplex. Smith rocks Bate with a forearm smash. Smith with The Flying Leg Lariat. Smith tags in Carter. Smith and Carter connects with The Doomsday Cutter for a two count. Carter tags in Smith. Slugfest in the center of the ring. Seven with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Seven with a Hip Toss to the floor. Smith SuperKicks Bate. Bate responds with The Rolling Capo Kick. Bate blocks a boot from Smith. Bate delivers Bop and Bang. Bate with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bate floors Smith with a left jab. Seven pushes Smith’s foot off the bottom rope before the referee made the three count.

Winner: Still NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Moustache Mountain via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 298 of The Hoots Podcast