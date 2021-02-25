WWE NXT UK Results 2/25/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Xia Brookside vs. Nina Samuels w/Henry. The Loser Must Become The Winners Personal Assistant For One Month

Brookside dropkicks Samuels. Brookside with clubbing blows to Samuels back. Brookside repeatedly kicks Samuels in the back. Samuels kicks Brookside in the gut. Samuels punches Brookside in the back. Brookside kicks Samuels in the chest. Brookside with a forearm shiver. Samuels with a single leg takedown. Samuels transitions into a ground and pound attack. Brookside applies a wrist lock. Brookside kicks the left shoulder of Samuels. Brookside wraps the left shoulder of Samuels around the top rope. The referee admonishes Brookside. Brookside works on the left shoulder of Samuels. Samuels regroups on the outside. Brookside is picking Samuels apart. Samuels tosses Brookside around the ringside area. Brookside nails Samuels with a throat thrust. Samuels drops Brookside with The Big Boot. Samuels rolls Brookside back into the ring. Samuels is putting the boots to Brookside. Samuels stands on the back of Brookside’s neck.

Samuels applies a wrist lock. Brookside kicks Samuels in the gut. Brookside whips Samuels into the turnbuckles. Samuels bodyslams Brookside for a two count. Samuels applies a bodyscissors hold. Samuels talks smack to Brookside. Samuels transitions into a deep hammerlock. Samuels grapevines the legs of Brookside. Samuels goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Brookside counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Brookside with forearm shivers. Brooke drops Samuels with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Samuels exits the ring. Brookside with The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Brookside with Two Axe Kicks. Samuels drives Brookside back first into the barricade. Samuels swings Brookside into the barricade. Brookside gets back in the ring at the count of ight. Samuels repeatedly stomps on Brookside’s chest. Henry ignores Samuels. Brookside kicks the pink bag out of Samuels hands. Brookside with a double leg takedown. Brookside connects with The Bridging Jackknife Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Xia Brookside via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT UK, Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Meiko Satomura For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Trent Seven Promo

I’m very pleased with how I’ve been able to approach this mentally. It’s not easy like putting this amount of pressure on yourself. And there’s been times where, you know, I haven’t got off the sofa. I’m not going to lie to you. Look, the world is a very, very different place than it was. There’s a lot more restrictions. There’s a lot of restrictions. There’s a lot less outlets for people, especially entertainment wise. It would be great if I lived two miles away from a sunny beach. I’m sure I would be able to deal with it with a little bit of extra vitamin D entering your cells, going to make it a little easier.

You just have to face facts and live in the moment, live with what you’ve got and try to do the absolute best with what you got. I’ve not tried to stress myself out too much with the dieting stuff. The simple thing is to eat clean. Eat lots of plants and just call it a deficit and make sure you work hard. Yeah, some days, it is pretty testing. It is very limited. Whether it will be raining or snowing in England, I’m in this position where I’ve got to do it. Let’s hope the juice is worth the squeeze. Like I said, I’ve been really happy with the way I’ve been approaching this mentally. You know, push yourself out of your comfort zones and the cherry on the top of all of this is beating Jordan Devlin and becoming the NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Second Match: Tyler Bate vs. Bailey Matthews

Matthews with a wrist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate with two shoulder tackles. Bate flips Matthews over. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Matthews applies a double wrist lock. Matthews wraps his legs around Bate’s neck. Matthews puts his elbow on the back of Bate. Bate applies a side headlock. Matthews answers with a headscissors neck lock. Bate grapevines the legs of Matthews. Bate grabs a side headlock. Matthews transitions into a side wrist lock. Matthews brings Bate down to the mat. Matthews continues to out grapple Bate. Matthews applies the cravate. Bate sends Matthews to the corner. Matthews drops Bate with a shoulder tackle.

Bate drops down on the canvas. Bate leapfrogs over Matthews. Matthews with the backslide cover for a two count. Matthews applies a front face lock. Uppercut Exchange. Matthews nails Bate with a throat thrust. Matthews uppercuts Bate. Matthews hits The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Second Uppercut Exchange. Bate kicks Matthews in the face. Bate with The Exploder Suplex. Bate pops back on his feet. Bate with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Bate delivers The Air Plane Spin. Matthews with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Bate with a Modified European Clutch for a two count. Matthews uppercuts Bate. Bate drops Matthews with The Rolling Capo Kick. Bate connects with The Tyler Driver #97 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tyler Bate via Pinfall

Third Match: Aoife Valkyrie vs. Lana Austin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valkyrie with a deep arm-drag. Austin shoves Valkyrie. Valkyrie applies a side headlock. Austin whips Valkyrie across the ring. Valkyrie drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Valkyrie with a bodyscissors rollup for a two count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Valkyrie sends Austin face first into the canvas. Valkyrie slides under Austin. Valkyrie headbutts the midsection of Austin. Following a snap mare takeover, Valkyrie rolls Austin over for a two count. Valkyrie repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Austin. Austin blocks a boot from Valkyrie. Austin sends Valkyrie face first into the canvas. Austin with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Austin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Austin slams Valkyrie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Valkyrie unloads a flurry of chops. Valkyrie with clubbing blows to Austin’s back. Valkyrie hits The SomerSault NeckBreaker for a two count. Austin stops Valkyrie in her tracks. Austin with an inside cradle for a two count. Austin with another quick rollup for a two count. Austin follows that with the backslide cover for a two count. Valkyrie drops Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Valkyrie drives Austin face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Valkyrie is throwing haymakers at Austin. Valkyrie delivers The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyrie connects with The Peripeteia to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aoife Valkyrie via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Gallus (c) vs. Pretty Deadly For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Mark Coffey and Sam Stoker will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey backs Stoker into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Coffey shoves Stoker. Stoker tags in Howley. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey with an arm-drag takedown. Coffey applies an arm-bar. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Coffey grabs a side wrist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Howley with a forearm shot across the back of Wolfgang. Wolfgang is pissed. Wolfgang throws Howley into the canvas. Wolfgang applies an arm-bar. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey applies a wrist lock. Howley with a forearm smash. Howley tags in Stoker. Coffey with a deep arm-drag. Coffey applies an arm-bar. Stoker backs Coffey into the ropes. Howley made the blind tag. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Stoker. Coffey with another deep arm-drag. Following a snap mare takeover, Coffey kicks Howley in the face. Coffey relying heavy on the arm-drags. Coffey applies a wrist lock. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang with an arm-ringer. Wolfgang is applying pressure to the left shoulder of Howley. Howley applies a side headlock. Howley goes for a side headlock takeover, but Wolfgang blocks it. Wolfgang tags in Coffey.

Cornish Tilts. Coffey drops down on the canvas. Wolfgang dumps Stoker out of the ring. Pretty Deadly regroups on the outside. Coffey applies a side headlock. Howley whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey drops Howley with a shoulder tackle. Howley drops down on the canvas. Howley leapfrogs over Coffey. Howley with a Hip Toss. Howley runs into Coffey. Coffey drops down on the canvas. Coffey with The Hip Toss for a two count. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang punches Howley in the back. Wolfgang uppercuts Howley. Wolfgang whips Howley into the turnbuckles. Stoker pulls Howley out of harms way. Howley drives his knee into Wolfgang’s ribs. Howley tags in Stoker. Double Elbow Knockdown. Wolfgang rocks Howley with a forearm smash. Wolfgang goes for a Bodyslam, but Howley gets in the way. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Wolfgang tees off on Stoker. Wolfgang with Two Biel Throws. Wolfgang levels Stoker with a Body Avalanche. Wolfgang is distracted by Howley. Stoker kicks Wolfgang out of the ring. Howley backs away from Coffey.

Howley sends Wolfgang shoulder first into the steel ring post. Stoker tags in Howley. Wolfgang is displaying his fighting spirit. Double BackBreaker for a two count. Howley repeatedly stomps on Wolfgang’s back. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker delivers a gut punch. Stoker kicks Wolfgang in the face. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley kicks Wolfgang in the jaw. Howley with two fist drops. Howley with a Leg Drop for a two count. Howley applies a hammerlock. Howley drives Wolfgang shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Howley is choking Wolfgang with his boot. Howley drives Wolfgang back first into the turnbuckles. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker with a leaping uppercut for a two count. Stoker applies a front face lock. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley drives his elbow into Wolfgang’s ribs. Wolfgang with a forearm smash. Stoker tugs on Wolfgang’s hair. Wolfgang with a straight right hand. Howley attacks Wolfgang from behind. Howley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Howley puts Wolfgang on the top turnbuckle pad. Wolfgang with The Flying Crossbody Block. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker stops Wolfgang in his tracks. Stoker applies a front face lock. Wolfgang creates distance with a Back Body Drop. Coffey and Howley are tagged in.

Coffey with two shoulder tackles. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Howley. Coffey with a Full Nelson Slam. Coffey with a Vertical Suplex to Stoker. Coffey unloads heavy bodyshots. Coffey with a Running European Uppercut. Coffey with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Coffey with The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Coffey drops Howley with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Coffey goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Howley counters with a sunset flip for a two count. Howley ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Howley tags in Stoker. Coffey kicks the right shoulder of Howley. Coffey with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Coffey goes for a Chokeslam, but Stoker lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Howley made the blind tag. Howley kicks Coffey in the face. Assisted Lung Blower for a two count. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Howley. Coffey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Coffey tags in Wolfgang.

Wolfgang catapults Howley into The Samoan Drop from Coffey. Wolfgang lands The MoonSault for a two count. Wolfgang launches Stoker over the top rope. Wolfgang knocks Stoker off the ring apron. Coffey Chokeslams Stoker on the apron. Howley with an inside cradle for a two count. Wolfgang Spears Howley for a two count. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Stoker runs interference. Howley clotheslines Coffey. Wolfgang clothesline Howley over the top rope. Stoker slaps Wolfgang in the face. Wolfgang runs after Stoker. Howley delivers the blindside uppercut. Howley tags in Stoker. Coffey side steps Stoker into the turnbuckles. Coffey kicks Howley in the gut. Pretty Deadly connects with The Assisted CodeBreaker for a two count. Pretty Deadly uses the referee to their advantage. Stoker hits The Spinning DDT on the NXT UK Tag Team Title Belt. Stoker tags in Howley. Pretty Deadly plants Coffey with The Spilled Milk to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 246 of The Hoots Podcast