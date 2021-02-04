WWE NXT UK Results 2/4/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Xia Brookside vs. Nina Samuels w/Henry Coates

Samuels is playing mind games with Brookside. Brookside with a waist lock takedown. Brookside transitions into a ground and pound attack. Brookside applies a side headlock. Samuels drives Brookside back first into the turnbuckles. Brookside dodges The Big Boot. Brookside kicks out the legs of Samuels. Brookside with a waist lock go-behind. Brookside with a double leg trip. Brookside follows that with a sunset flip for a two count. Brookside applies a wrist lock. Samuels reverses out of the irish whip from Brookside. Brookside goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Samuels counters with The Reverse Suplex. Samuels repeatedly stomps on Brookside’s chest. Brookside kicks Samuels in the gut. Samuels goes for a Bodyslam. Brookside rolls her over for a two count. Samuels kicks Brookside in the ribs. Samuels drops her weight on the left leg of Brookside for a two count.

Samuels applies a rear chin lock. Samuels transitions into an arm-bar. Samuels talks smack to Brookside. Brookside and Samuels are trading back and forth shots. Samuels whips Brookside into the turnbuckles. Samuels with clubbing shoulder blocks. Samuels puts Brookside on the top turnbuckle. Samuels with The RoundHouse Kick. Brookside fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Brookside blocks a punch from Samuels. Brookside with clubbing blows to Samuels chest. Brookside with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Brookside hits Broken Wings. Brookside follows that with The Spinning Face Plant for a two count. Samuels drop toe holds Brookside into the middle rope. Samuels cartwheels out of the irish whip from Brookside. Brookside dropkicks Samuels to the floor. Brookside avoids The Big Boot. Brookside with a Hurricanrana on the floor. Samuels kicks Brookside into the steel ring steps. Samuels rolls Brookside back into the ring. Samuels grabs one of her traveling bags. Samuels clocks Brookside with the pink hand bag to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nina Samuels via Pinfall

Second Match: Joseph Conners w/Jinny vs. Josh Morrell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conners applies the cravate. Snap Mare Takeover Exchange. Conners rolls Morrell over for a two count. Strong lockup. Conners applies a hammerlock. Conners grabs a side headlock. Conners transitions into a front face lock. Morrell goes for an arm-ringer, but Conners lands back on his feet. Morrell dropkicks Conners to the floor. Conners regroups on the outside. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Conners with an arm-bar takedown. Conners applies a wrist lock. Conners pulls Morrell down to the mat. Conners drives Morrell face first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Conners slams Morrell’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Conners unloads two chops. Conners with a corner clothesline. Conners drops Morrell with the short-arm clothesline for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Conners with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Conners with the lateral press for a two count.

Conners punches Morrell in the back. Morrell with heavy bodyshots. Morrell applies a side headlock. Conners whips Morrell across the ring. Conners with a Snap BackBreaker onto the knee for a two count. Conners applies the chin bar. Morrell is fighting from underneath. Conners drops down on the canvas. Conners headbutts the midsection of Morrell. Conners with a straight right hand. Conners punches Morrell in the chest. Conners whips Morrell across the ring. Morrell goes for the sunset flip, but Conners lands back on his feet. Morrell ducks a clothesline from Conners. Morrell with a running forearm smash. Morrell with a leg lariat. Morrell follows that with a Twisting Senton. Conners reverses out of the irish whip from Morrell. Morrell dives over Conners. Morrell hits The Hip Toss for a two count. Morrell goes for The 450 Splash, but Conners ducks out of the way. Conners goes for The PowerBomb, but Morrell counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Conners ducks a clothesline from Morrell. Conners with a double leg takedown. Conners drops Morrell with The DDT. Conners with The Straight Jacket NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joseph Conners via Pinfall

Third Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Tyson T-Bone

Sam Gradwell is watching the match from the ringside area. T-Bone dodges The Running Boot. T-Bone with a straight right hand. T-Bone is putting the boots to Dragunov. T-Bone HeadButts Dragunov. T-Bone whips Dragunov across the ring. T-Bone with a liver punch. T-Bone kicks Dragunov in the chest. Dragunov denies the knee lift. T-Bone with clubbing blows to Dragunov’s back. Dragunov grabs the left shoulder of T-Bone. Dragunov with a knife edge chop. Dragunov applies a front face lock. Dragunov transitions into a double wrist lock. Dragunov is distracted by Gradwell. T-Bone denies the sunset flip. Dragunov applies the head and arm clutch. T-Bone with three sharp elbow strikes. T-Bone bodyslams Dragunov. T-Bone with a Running Knee Drop.

T-Bone drives his knee into Dragunov’s back. Dragunov with a single leg takedown. T-Bone kicks Dragunov in the chest. T-Bone whips Dragunov across the ring. Dragunov avoids The Discus Lariat. Dragunov applies a waist lock. Dragunov goes for an O’Connor Roll, but T-Bone holds onto the ropes. T-Bone drops Dragunov with a shoulder tackle. Dragunov drops down on the canvas. Dragunov with a running forearm smash. T-Bone is raining down elbow smashes. T-Bone hits The Exploder Suplex. T-Bone with The Fallaway Slam. T-Bone HeadButts Dragunov for a two count. T-Bone with a forearm shot across the back of Dragunov. Dragunov flips T-Bone over. T-Bone kicks Dragunov in the face. T-Bone whips Dragunov across the ring.

Dragunov ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. Dragunov with a Rising Knee Strike. Gradwell continues to run his mouth. Dragunov goes for a Corner Dropkick, but T-Bone counters with a Belly to Back Suplex. Draugnov matrix under a clothesline from T-Bone. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov applies a waist lock. T-Bone hammers down on the back of Dragunov’s neck. T-Bone with The Dragon Suplex. Gradwell talks smack to Dragunov. T-Bone with a back chop. Dragunov is pissed. Forearm Exchange. Dragunov with an open palm strike. Dragunov clotheslines T-Bone. Dragunov rolls T-Bone back into the ring. Dragunov repeatedly kicks T-Bone in the face. Dragunov connects with The Torpedo Moscow. Dragunov knockouts T-Bone with rapid fire elbow smashes. After the match, Gradwell starts talking about Dragunov’s family. Dragunov kicks Gradwell in the face. Dragunov had to be restrained by the referees.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Knockout

Fourth Match: Joe Coffey vs. Danny Jones

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey backs Jones into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Jones slaps Coffey in the face. Coffey delivers a gut punch. Coffey tees off on Jones. Coffey whips Jones across the ring. Coffey delivers The Pounce. Coffey with a Side Walk Slam. Coffey unloads a series of strikes. Coffey talks smack to Jones. Coffey slaps Jones in the face. Jones with a forearm/uppercut combination.

Jones blocks a boot from Coffey. Jones with a Pump Knee Strike. Coffey responds with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Jones ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Coffey denies the backslide attempt. Jones applies The Sleeper Hold. Jones with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jones goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Coffey throws Jones into the canvas. Coffey connects with The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey plants Jones with All The Best For The Bells to pickup the victory. After the match, Coffey challenges Rampage Brown to a match.

Winner: Joe Coffey via Pinfall

– Video package on the upcoming Gallus/Pretty Deadly NXT UK Tag Team Title Match.

– Next week on NXT UK, The Hunt will battle Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews In A Street Fight.

– Sha Samuels will be a special guest on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions.

Fifth Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Dave Mastiff

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Devlin applies a side headlock. Mastiff whips Devlin across the ring. Devlin runs into Mastiff. Mastiff drops Devlin with a shoulder tackle. Devlin drops down on the canvas. Devlin leapfrogs over Mastiff. Mastiff cartwheels around Devlin. Mastiff with a Leaping Senton Splash for a one count. Mastiff applies a rear chin lock. Devlin decks Mastiff with a JawBreaker. Devlin with a knife edge chop. Toe Kick/Forearm Exchange. Mastiff whips Devlin into the turnbuckles. Mastiff talks smack to Devlin. Mastiff with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Mastiff with the lateral press for a two count. Mastiff punches Devlin in the back. Mastiff applies a waist lock. Devlin with a back elbow smash. Mastiff punches Devlin in the back.

Mastiff goes for another Release German Suplex, but Devlin lands back on his feet. Devlin ducks a clothesline from Mastiff. Mastiff denies The Uranage Slam. Mastiff goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Devlin lands back on his feet. Devlin delivers the chop block. Devlin is putting the boots to Mastiff. Devlin with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Devlin with another chop block. Devlin drags Mastiff to the corner. Devlin drops his weight on the left knee of Mastiff. Devlin stands on Mastiff’s face. Devlin with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Devlin kicks Mastiff in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Devlin kicks Mastiff in the face. Devlin tugs on Mastiff’s hair. Devlin puts Mastiff on the top turnbuckle. Devlin with a knife edge chop. Mastiff denies The Devil Inside. Mastiff drops Devlin with a Flying Shoulder Tackle. Third Forearm Exchange. Mastiff whips Devlin across the ring. Mastiff with a Back Body Drop. Devlin begs for mercy.

Mastiff with a Big Biel Throw. Mastiff levels Devlin with a Body Avalanche. Mastiff whips Devlin out of the ring. Mastiff blocks a boot from Devlin. Devlin slaps Mastiff in the face. Tip Up by Mastiff. Mastiff slaps Devlin in the face. Devlin fights out of the electric chair position. Devlin propels Mastiff over the top rope. Mastiff catches Devlin in mid-air. Mastiff hits The Rolling Senton on the floor. Mastiff resets the referee’s ten count. Mastiff goes for Into The Void, but Devlin ducks out of the way. Mastiff sends Devlin back into the ring. Mastiff lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Devlin negates The Rolling Senton. Devlin dropkicks the left knee of Mastiff. Devlin drops Mastiff with The Slingshot Cutter. Devlin connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordan Devlin via Pinfall

