WWE NXT UK Results 3/10/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The A-Kid vs. Charlie Dempsey w/Die Familia

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dempsey applies The Full Nelson Lock. Dempsey goes for a snap mare takeover, but Kid lands back on his feet. Strong lockup. Dempsey applies a standing arm-bar. Kid grapples around Dempsey. Kid goes into the lateral press for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dempsey with a Northern Lights Suplex. Dempsey puts his knee on Kid’s face. Dempsey works on his joint manipulation game. Dempsey maintains wrist control. Dempsey grabs a side headlock. Kid brings Dempsey down to the mat. Kid applies a side headlock. Dempsey answers with the headscissors neck lock. Kid grapevines the legs of Dempsey. Kid goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Dempsey falls on top of him for a one count. Test Of Strength. Kid with a monkey flip for a one count. Dempsey bridges out of a pinning predicament. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Kid cartwheels out of the hammer throw from Dempsey. Dempsey ducks a clothesline from Kid. Rollup Exchange.

Dempsey drives his knee into the midsection of Kid. Dempsey uppercuts Kid. Kid regroups on the outside. Kid with a quick takedown. Kid applies the headscissors neck lock. Dempsey transitions into a hammerlock. Dempsey grabs a rear chin lock. Kid answers with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kid works on the left wrist of Dempsey. Uppercut Exchange. Kid applies The Octopus Stretch. Dempsey grabs the top rope which forces the break. Kid kicks Dempsey in the chest. Dempsey with a forearm smash. Dempsey punches Kid in the back. Dempsey with two knee lifts. Kid blocks a boot from Dempsey. Kid applies a toe and ankle hold. Dempsey with a wrist lock takedown. Dempsey applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Dempsey transitions into a Knee Bar. Kid stomps on Dempsey’s face. Kid with a forearm smash. Dempsey headbutts the midsection of Kid. Kid goes for The SuperKick, but Dempsey counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Kid with two palm strikes. Dempsey answers with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dempsey applies The Cattle Mutilation. Dempsey goes back to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kid responds with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Dempsey rolls Kid over for a two count. Kid goes for The SuperKick, but Dempsey counters with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Dempsey stomps on the right foot of Kid. Dempsey punches Kid in the back. Kid avoids The Dropkick. Dempsey with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Kid applies a front face lock. Kid with an arm-bar takedown. Kid hits The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Dempsey denies The Omoplata. Dempsey with a Desperation Slam. Dempsey with a driving knee strike for a two count. Kid answers with the arm-ringer. Kid drops Dempsey with The Pele Kick. Double Forearm. Dempsey with a blistering chop. Kid tumbles to the floor. Rohan Raja sends Kid back first into the steel ring post. Raja rolls Kid back into the ring. Dempsey makes Kid tap out to The Reverse Bow and Arrow Stretch.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey via Submission

– For the next two weeks, NXT UK will be airing at 4pm ET.

– In two weeks, Meiko Satomura will put her NXT UK Women’s Title on the line against Isla Dawn

– Aleah James had a backstage confrontation with Stevie Turner.

– Emilia McKenzie is not a fan of The Nina Samuels Show.

– Moustache Mountain offer Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter an opportunity to earn a rematch for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship by facing them in separate single matches.

The voice of #NXTUK @andyshep is the latest guest on “The @NinaSamuels123 Show” as he tests her knowledge of #NXTUK and its Superstars. pic.twitter.com/ilOKoJ5UNz — NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 10, 2022

Second Match: Symbiosis w/Eddie Dennis vs. Danny Jones & Josh Morrell

Primate and Josh Morrell will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Primate with a Hip Toss. Primate kicks Morrell in the gut. Primate with a straight right hand. Primate with a gut punch. Morrell sends Primate across the ring. Primate applies a side headlock. Morrell whips Primate across the ring. Primate drops Morrell with a shoulder tackle. Morrell drops down on the canvas. Morrell leapfrogs over Primate. Primate sends Morrell into the ropes. Morrell dropkicks Primate. Primate tags in T-Bone. Morrell leapfrogs over T-Bone. Morrell with a chop/forearm combination. Morrell applies a side headlock. T-Bone goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Morrell lands back on his feet. Morrell dropkicks T-Bone. Morrell tags in Jones. Jones runs into T-Bone. Shoulder Block Exchange. T-Bone with clubbing blows to Jones back. T-Bone whips Jones across the ring. Jones ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. Jones with a leaping shoulder tackle. Jones applies a wrist lock. Jones tags in Morrell.

Morrell with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. T-Bone launches Morrell over the top rope. Morrell with a forearm smash. T-Bone catches Morrell in mid-air. T-Bone with a BackBreaker. T-Bone with The Fallaway Slam. T-Bone tags in Primate. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Primate with a Running Boot. Primate punches Morrel. Primate slams Morrell’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Primate tags in T-Bone. Primate with a Corner Spear. T-Bone clotheslines Morrell. T-Bone with The Elbow Drop. T-Bone drives Morrell sternum first into the turnbuckles. T-Bone kicks Morrell in the chest. T-Bone with a forearm shot across the back of Morrell. T-Bone tags in Primate.

Primate with a SpringBoard Sledge. Primate with a forearm shot across the back of Morrell. Primate follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Primate stands on Morrell’s back. Primate uppercuts Morrell. Primate tags in T-Bone. Primate with a straight right hand. Morrell sends Primate shoulder first into the steel ring post. Morrell rolls under a clothesline from T-Bone. Morrell tags in Jones. Jones with a forearm/uppercut combination. Jones clotheslines T-Bone. Jones with a Rising Knee Strike. T-Bone denies The Exploder Suplex. T-Bone kicks the left knee of Jones. T-Bone drops Jones with The Big Boot. T-Bone sends Jones to the corner. Jones decks T-Bone with a back elbow smash. Jones with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jones hits The Exploder Suplex. Jones tags in Morrell. Assisted Corkscrew Senton for a two count. T-Bone with a Back Body Drop. T-Bone tags in Primate. T-Bone with a Running Powerslam. T-Bone knocks Jones off the ring apron. Primate connects with The Diving HeadButt to pickup the victory. After the match, “Wild Boar” Mike Hitchman attacks Symbiosis with a steel chair.

Winner: Symbiosis via Pinfall

Third Match: Noam Dar (c) w/Sha Samuels vs. Joe Coffey w/Gallus For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey shoves Dar into the canvas. Coffey with a waist lock takedown. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Coffey puts his knee on Dar’s face. Coffey maintains wrist control. Coffey backs Dar into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dar uses the corner to his advantage. Dar applies a waist lock. Dar goes for a front face lock, but Coffey counters with a side wrist lock. Coffey whips Dar across the ring. Coffey with The Roll Through Escape. Dar avoids The Boston Crab. Coffey scores the ankle pick. Dar denies The Boston Crab as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Dar kicks the left hamstring of Coffey. Coffey with a side headlock takeover. Dar backs Coffey into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Coffey avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Dar whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey drops Dar with a shoulder tackle. Dar kicks Coffey in the chest. Coffey with a wrist lock takedown. Dar with a Headscissors Takedown. Coffey sends Dar into the ropes. Coffey delivers The Pounce. Coffey sends Dar to the corner. Coffey with The Stinger Splash. Coffey sends Dar to the corner. Dar tries to crawl under Coffey. Coffey with a German Suplex. Coffey hits The Glasgow Sendoff to score the first pinfall of this match.

THIRD ROUND

Coffey with two waist lock takedowns. Dar with two foot stomps. Dar follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Coffey and Dar are trading back and forth shots. Dar with an elbow smash. Coffey kicks Dar in the face. Coffey with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Coffey gets distracted by Samuels. Dar kicks out the legs of Coffey. Dar with The Axe Kick for a two count. Dar applies The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Coffey with a waist lock go-behind. Dar with two sharp elbow strikes. Dar repeatedly kicks Coffey in the face. Dar rolls Coffey over to tie things up.

FOURTH ROUND

Dar with a forearm smash. Coffey attacks the midsection of Dar. Dar with two hamstring kicks. Dar drops Coffey with The Mid-Kick for a one count. Dar with a wrist lock takedown. Dar stomps on the left wrist of Coffey. Dar flexes his muscles. Dar delivers The Garvin Stomp. Coffey repeatedly headbutts the midsection of Dar. Dar with a knee lift for a two count. Dar with clubbing hamstring kicks. Following a snap mare takeover, Dar goes into the lateral press for a one count. Dar is picking Coffey apart in this round. Coffey rocks Dar with a forearm smash. Coffey with a slingshot shoulder tackle. Coffey with a Pop Up Uppercut. Coffey follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Coffey with a double leg takedown. Coffey applies The Boston Crab. Dar grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dar dumps Coffey out of the ring. Dar and Coffey starts brawling on the outside. Dar delivers a cheap shot after the round concluded.

FIFTH ROUND

Dar with a Corner Dropkick. Dar nails Coffey with The Pump Kick. Dar with a Running Lariat for a two count. Dar goes for The Nova Roller, but Coffey counters with a Leaping HeadButt for a two count. Coffey with a short-arm lariat for a two count. Coffey applies a standing leg lock. Dar slaps Coffey in the face. Dar with a Chop/Mid-Kick Combination. Coffey hulks up. Dar repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Coffey.

Dar with a palm strike. Coffey blocks a boot from Dar. Coffey tees off on Dar. Dar avoids The Discus Lariat. Coffey dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Coffey connects with All The Best For The Bells for a two count. Samuels puts Dar’s foot under the bottom rope. Mark Coffey and Samuels are brawling on the outside. Coffey rolls Dar over for a two count. Dar with The Spinning Back Fist. Dar with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Dar plants Coffey with The Nova Roller to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar (2-1) via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 300 of The Hoots Podcast