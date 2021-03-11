WWE NXT UK Results 3/11/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Tyler Bate vs. Dave Mastiff In A Heritage Cup Rules Match

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mastiff backs Bate into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate applies a side headlock. Mastiff launches Bate to the corner. Test Of Strength. Mastiff has the leverage advantage for a two count. Bate bridges out of the pinning predicament. Mastiff denies the sunset flip. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Mastiff applies a waist lock. Bate grabs a side wrist lock. Bate with clubbing shoulder blocks. Mastiff drops Bate with a wrist lock takedown as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate rolls around the ring. Bate applies a side headlock. Bate repeatedly kicks Mastiff in the face. Mastiff whips Bate in the turnbuckles. Bate runs into Mastiff. Bate crawls under Mastiff. Bate scores the first pinfall of the match with a sunset flip.

THIRD ROUND

Hand fighting display. Bate scores a right jab. Bate kicks the left hamstring of Mastiff. Mastiff blocks a boot from Bate. Forearm Exchange. Mastiff whips Bate into the turnbuckles. Mastiff blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a flying uppercut. Mastiff denies The Exploder Suplex. Mastiff hammers down on the back of Bate’s neck. Bate slaps Mastiff in the face. Bate goes for The Air Plane Spine, but Mastiff counters with The Rolling Crucifix to tie things up.

FOURTH ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mastiff bodyslams Bate. Mastiff with a Big Biel Throw. The referee checks on Bate. Mastiff with Two Bodyslams. Mastiff slings Bate across the ring. Bate dropkicks Mastiff. Bate goes for a Hurricanrana, but Mastiff counters with a PowerBomb for a two count. Mastiff hits The Rolling Senton. Bate regroups on the outside. Mastiff tosses Bate around the ringside area. Bate gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Mastiff with a Senton Splash for a two count. Mastiff with the lateral press for a one count. Mastiff is displaying his frustration as time expires.

FIFTH ROUND

Bate kicks Mastiff in the face. Mastiff with clubbing blows to Bate’s back. Mastiff with clubbing elbow smashes. Bate with a desperation boot. Bate goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Mastiff blocks it. Bate fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Mastiff denies The German Suplex. Mastiff punches Bate in the back. Mastiff whips Bate into the turnbuckles. Mastiff with The Release German Suplex. Mastiff goes for Into The Void, but Bate counters with a Rolling Capo Kick. Bate delivers The Air Plane Spin. Bate slaps Mastiff in the face. Bate lands The Tornillo to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tyler Bate (2-1) via Pinfall

– Next weeks NXT UK will air at 4pm ET !

– Amale Vignette.

– NXT UK Champion WALTER and Ilja Dragunov are advertised for next weeks show.

Second Match: Teoman vs. Danny Jones

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Teoman applies a wrist lock. Teoman works on his joint manipulation. Teoman drop steps into a front chancery. Jones backs Teoman into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Teoman slaps Jones in the face. Teoman applies a side headock. Jones reverses the hold. Teoman whips Jones across the ring. Teoman drops down on the canvas. Teoman leapfrogs over Jones. Teoman sweeps out the legs of Jones. Teoman with a basement dropkick. Teoman stomps on Jones chest.

Teoman talks smack to Jones. Teoman with clubbing palm strikes. Forearm Exchange. Teoman delivers a gut punch. Teoman drops Jones with a sliding forearm smash. Teoman stands on Jones face. Jones with a bow and arrow stretch. Jones backs Teoman into the ropes. Teoman decks Jones with a back elbow smash. Jones ducks a clothesline from Teoman. Jones with The Rolling Elbow. Jones hits The BackStabber. Jones whips Teoman across the ring. Teoman dropkicks the left knee of Jones. Teoman delivers The Missile Dropkick. Teoman repeatedly stomps on Jones back. Teoman makes Jones tap out to The CrossFace.

Winner: Teoman via Submission

Third Match: Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster vs. Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams

Flash Morgan Webster and Kenny Williams will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Webster with a wrist lock takedown. Webster applies an arm-bar. Williams grabs a side wrist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Williams backs Webster into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Williams applies a side headlock. Andrews made the blind tag. Williams whips Webster across the ring. Webster slides under Williams. Assisted Dropkick. Webster with a SpringBoard Dropkick to Jordan. Williams regroups on the outside. Jordan tags himself in. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Jordan with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Jordan works on the left shoulder of Andrews. Jordan cartwheels out of the side wrist lock from Andrews. Webster tags himself in.

Andrews reverses out of the irish whip from Jordan. Double Hip Toss. Assisted MoonSault. Andrews with The Standing MoonSault. Webster hooks the outside leg for a two count. Webster with a forearm smash. Webster with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Webster with a running neck snap for a two count. Webster whips Jordan into the turnbuckles. Webster tags in Andrews. Following another snap mare takedown, Andrews with a basement dropkick for a two count. Andrews uppercuts Jordan. Andrews kicks Jordan in the gut. Andrews with a shoulder block. Andrews tags in Webster. Webster buries his shoulder into the midsection of Andrews. Webster with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Bodyshot Exchange. Jordan decks Webster with a JawBreker. Jordan dropkicks Webster. Jordan kicks Webster in the face. Jordan with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Jordan tags in Williams.

Williams with a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Williams with a knee drop for a two count. Williams slaps Webster in the back. Williams with a Seated Senton. Williams with clubbing crossfaces. Webster kicks Williams into the turnbuckles. Jordan tags himself in. Jordan with a double sledge. Jordan with forearm shivers for a two count. Jordan applies a rear chin lock. Webster with elbows into the midsection of Jordan. Webster dropkicks Jordan. Andrews and Williams are tagged in. Andrews ducks a clothesline from Jordan. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Andrews slides under the double clothesline. Andrews with The Double Pele Kick. Andrews with a Tiger Feint Kick. Andrews follows that with The Quebrada. Andrews with The Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Andrews with a running forearm smash. Andrews tags in Webster. Apron Enzuigiri/Rising Knee Strike Combination. Assisted Slice Bread. Webster with a Flipping Back Senton Splash for a two count. Williams denies The Butterfly Lock. Williams goes for a Back Body Drop, but Webster lands back on his feet. Andrews and Jordan are tagged in.

Andrews is lighting up Jordan’s chest. Andrews launches Jordan over the top rope. Andrews avoids the roll through clothesline. Andrews rolls Jordan over for a two count. Jordan SuperKicks Andrews. Jordan goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Andrews counters with The Stundog Millionaire. Andrews tags in Webster. Webster connects with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Williams nails Andrews with The Pump Kick. Williams with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Jordan goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Webster lands back on his feet. Jordan decks Webster with a back elbow smash. Jordan tags in Williams. Williams with a Flying Back Elbow Smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Webster knocks Jordan off the ring apron. Williams rolls Webster over for a two count. Webster HeadButts Williams. Williams responds with a Rebound Lariat. Williams knocks Andrews off the apron. Webster with an inside cradle for a two count. Webster inadvertently runs Williams into the referee. Williams delivers the low blow. Williams connects with The Face Crusher to pickup the victory.

Winner: Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Piper Niven & Jack Starz vs. Jinny & Joseph Conners In A Mixed Tag Team Match

Piper Niven and Jinny will start things off. Jinny tags in Conners. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conners applies a full nelson lock. Conners with a fireman’s carry takeover for a one count. Conners talks smack to Starz. Strong lockup. Conners with an arm-bar takedown. Conners with the lateral press for a one count. Conners tells Starz to bring it. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conners applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Conners goes for a rear chin lock, but Starz counters with a side wrist lock. Starz with multiple wrist lock takedowns. Starz with the rolling crucifix for a two count. Starz follows that with a deep arm-drag. Starz applies the short-arm scissors hold. Starz rolls Conners over for a two count. Starz dropkicks Conners. Niven and Jinny are tagged in. Jinny rolls under two clotheslines from Niven. Jinny attacks Niven from behind. Niven kicks out the legs of Jinny. Niven with a Senton Splash for a two count. Niven goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Conners gets in the way. Conners tags himself in.

Conners tells Niven to get out of the ring. Starz with forearm shivers. Conners reverses out of the irish whip from Starz. Starz ducks a clothesline from Conners. Starz drops Conners with a leaping shoulder tackle. Starz uppercuts the back of Conners neck. Starz with a Back Body Drop. Conners backs Starz into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Starz shoves Conners. Jinny tried to slap Starz. Conners with a forearm shot across the back of Starz. Conners drives Starz face first into the canvas. Jinny with a Rolling Kick behind the referee’s back. Conners taunts Niven. Conners bodyslams Starz for a one count. Conners with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Conners drives his knee into Starz back. Conners stands on Starz face. Starz with heavy bodyshots. Conners hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Conners kicks Starz in the chest. Conners is mauling Starz in the corner.

Conners stomps on Starz chest. Starz decks Conners with a back elbow smash. Conners stops Starz in his tracks. Conners whips Starz across the ring. Conners drops down on the canvas. Conners avoids The Leaping Crossbody Block. Jinny backs away from Niven. Conner rolls Starz back into the ring. Conners and Starz are trading back and forth shots. Starz with clubbing uppercuts. Starz tags in Niven. Niven runs after Jinny. Niven with The Pounce. Niven with Two Biel Throws. Niven follows that with a Diving Crossbody Block for a two count. Niven transitions into a ground and pound attack. Niven whips Jinny into the turnbuckles. Jinny nails Niven with The Pump Kick. Jinny with a Rolling Capo Kick. Jinny with a chop block for a two count. Jinny with forearm shivers. Niven HeadButts Jinny. Conners tags himself in. Conners continues to run his mouth towards Niven. Niven slaps Conners in the face. Starz hits The Exploder Suplex. Stereo Running Cannonball Strikes. Niven with The Piper Drive. Niven and Starz connects with The Assisted Crossbody Block to pickup the victory.

Winner: Piper Niven & Jack Starz via Pinfall

