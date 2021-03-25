WWE NXT UK Results 3/25/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jospeh Conners vs. Jack Starz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conners applies an arm-bar. Conners transitions into the cravate. Conners with a wrist lock escape. Strong lockup. Conners applies a full nelson lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Conner brings Starz down to the mat. Conners works on the right wrist of Starz. Starz with a wrist lock takedown. Rollup Exchange. Conners applies a side headlock. Starz whips Conners across the ring. Conners drops Starz with a shoulder tackle. Starz drops down on the canvas. Starz avoids the basement dropkick. Starz with three uppercuts. Starz dropkicks Conners to the floor. Starz with The Slingshot Pescado. Starz rolls Conners back into the ring. Starz with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Starz applies a toe and ankle hold. Conners kicks Starz in the face. Starz drives Conners back first into the turnbuckles. Conners with a Double Foot Stomp. Conners punches Starz in the back. Conners is mauling Starz in the corner.

Conners is choking Starz with his boot. Starz with heavy bodyshots. Starz uppercuts Conners. Conners reverses out of the irish whip from Starz. Starz dives over Conners. Conners with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Conners with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. Conners follows that with desperation pin attempts. Conners drops Starz with a Short-Arm Clothesline for a two count. Conners talks smack to Starz. Starz with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Conners and Starz are trading back and forth shots. Starz with forearm shivers. Conners shoves Starz. Starz ducks a clothesline from Conners. Starz with a leaping shoulder tackle. Starz uppercuts the back of Conners neck. Starz with a Back Body Drop. Starz with a Running European Uppercut. Starz hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Starz rolls Conners over for a two count. Starz goes for The Backslide, but Conners counters with The DDT. Conners connects with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joseph Conners via Pinfall

– WALTER will put his NXT UK Championship on the line against Rampage Brown at NXT UK: Prelude.

– Next week on NXT UK, Pretty Deadly will put their NXT UK Tag Team Titles on the line against Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams.

– Xia Brookside & Nina Samuels Vignette.

Second Match: Jay Melrose & Tyson T-Bone w/Eddie Dennis vs. Josh Morrell & Danny Jones

Tyson T-Bone and Josh Morrell will start things off. Morrell rolls under a clothesline from T-Bone. Morrell applies a side headlock. T-Bone sends Morrell to the corner. T-Bone unloads a flurry of strikes. T-Bone with a Big Biel Throw. T-Bone whips Morrell into the turnbuckles. T-Bone tags in Melrose. Assisted Back Elbow Smash. Melrose with a corner clothesline. Melrose with an Overhead Suplex. Melrose tags in T-Bone. T-Bone delivers a gut punch. T-Bone with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Morrell tags in Jones. T-Bone drives his knee into the midsection of Jones. T-Bone punches Jones in the back. T-Bone drops Jones with The Big Boot. T-Bone with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. T-Bone tags in Melrose.

Melrose with a SpringBoard Double Axe Handle Strike. Melrose applies a wrist lock. Melrose hyperextends the left shoulder of Jones. Melrose with the irish whip. Jones kicks Melrose in the face. Melrose with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Melrose tags in T-Bone. Melrose stomps o the left shoulder of Jones. T-Bone repeatedly drives his knee into Jones back. T-Bone with clubbing crossfaces for a two count. T-Bone slams Jones face on the canvas. T-Bone tags in Melrose. Double Bodyslam for a two count. Melrose goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Jones lands back on his feet. Jones hits The BackStabber. Jones tags in Morrell. Melrose goes for a PowerBomb, but Morrell lands back on his feet. Morrell dives over Melrose. Morrell slips over Melrose’s back. Morrell dropkicks Melrose. Morrell with a Twisting Body Press for a two count.

Melrose whips Morrell across the ring. Morrell ducks a clothesline from Melrose. Melrose scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Melrose kicks Morrell in the chest. Melrose tags in T-Bone. T-Bone with a BackBreaker. T-Bone with a Fallaway Slam for a two count. T-Bone launches Morrell over the top rope. Melrose bodyslams Morrell on the floor. Melrose rolls Morrell back into the ring. T-Bone hooks the outside leg for a two count. Morrell with a forearm smash. Morrell kicks T-Bone in the face. Morrell tags in Jones. Jones ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. Jones dropkicks Melrose off the ring apron. Jones with an uppercut/forearm combination. Jones with a Step Up Enzuigiri. T-Bone kicks the left knee of Jones. T-Bone with a knee lift. T-Bone tags in Melrose. T-Bone Powerslams Jones. Melrose connects with The Diving HeadButt to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay Melrose & Tyson T-Bone via Pinfall

Third Match: Isla Dawn vs. Aleah James

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. James applies an arm-bar. Dawn with a wrist lock takedown. Dawn sends James to the corner. James rolls Dawn over for a two count. James dropkicks Dawn. James with a running forearm smash. Dawn side steps James into the turnbuckles. Dawn with The RoundHouse Kick. Dawn transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dawn whips James across the ring. Dawn drives her knee into the midsection of James. Dawn with a Running Boot for a two count.

Dawn is raining down haymakers. James with an inside cradle for a two count. Dawn answers with a Sharp Knee Strike. Dawn hits The Back Drop Driver. Dawn applies a Standing Butterfly Lock. Forearm Exchange. James with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Dawn launches James over the top rope. James with a forearm smash. James with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Dawn dumps James face first on the top rope. Dawn repeatedly stomps on on James chest. Dawn with rapid fire bodyshots. Dawn connects with The Release Back Drop Driver. Dawn plants James with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Isla Dawn via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell In A No Disqualification Match

Gradwell attacks Dragunov before the bell rings. Gradwell repeatedly stomps on Dragunov’s chest. Gradwell with forearm shivers. Dragunov with heavy bodyshots. Gradwell with The STO for a two count. Gradwell stomps on Dragunov’s back. Gradwell is choking Dragunov with his boot. Gradwell slings Dragunov across the ring. Dragunov with a forearm smash. Dragunov with a fireman’s carry takeover. Dragunov follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Dragunov with The Butterfly Suplex. Dragunov with a Flying Boot. Gradwell regroups on the outside. Dragunov with a Sliding Boot. Dragunov grabs a steel chair. Gradwell begs for mercy. Dragunov kicks Gradwell in the face. Dragunov with a running forearm smash. Dragunov rolls Gradwell back into the ring. Gradwell with an arm-drag takeover. Gradwell ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Gradwell headbutts the midsection of Dragunov. Dragunov delivers The Constantine Special. Dragunov drags Gradwell to the corner. Dragunov with The Coast To Coast Dropkick.

Gradwell clocks Dragunov with the ring bell. Gradwell repeatedly whips Dragunov with a cable. Gradwell wraps the cable around Dragunov’s neck. Gradwell pulls Dragunov down to the mat. Gradwell talks smack to Dragunov. Gradwell tosses Dragunov back into the ring. Gradwell with two chair shots. Gradwell with a Vertical Suplex on the chair for a two count. Gradwell removes two turnbuckle pads. Dragunov with clubbing elbow smashes. Dragunov applies a front face lock. Gradwell puts Dragunov on the top turnbuckle. Gradwell with a straight right hand. Dragunov denies The SuperPlex. Dragunov sends Gradwell chest first into the canvas. Gradwell sends Dragunov crashing into the ringside barricade. Gradwell with clubbing blows to Dragunov’s back. Dragunov drives his knee into the midsection of Gradwell. Dragunov clotheslines Gradwell. Dragunov grabs the steel ring stair. Gradwell starts apologizing to Dragunov. Gradwell drives the chair into the midsection of Dragunov.

Dragunov with a matrix evasion. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Draugnov follows that with Two German Suplex’s on the floor. Gradwell clings onto the ring skirt. Dragunov with clubbing palm strikes. Dragunov with two knee lifts. Gradwell is trying to play mind games with Dragunov. Gradwell hits The Attitude Adjustment on the ring steps for a two count. Gradwell sets up a chair contraption. Gradwell slaps Dragunov in the face. Dragunov fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Knee Strike Exchange. Dragunov slams Gradwell’s head on the exposed steel. Dragunov with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Dragunov goes for The Senton Bomb, but Gradwell ducks out of the way. Gradwell with the lateral press for a two count. Gradwell with three overhand chops. Dragunov is pissed. Forearm Exchange. Dragunov with The SpineBuster on the chair contraption. Dragunov is raining down forearms. Dragunov kicks Gradwell in the face. Dragunov delivers multiple chair shots. Dragunov with a Russian Suplex. Dragunov knocks Gradwell out with vicious elbow smashes.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Technical Knockout

