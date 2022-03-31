WWE NXT UK Results 3/31/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Amale vs. Xia Brookside

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Slugfest in the corner. Brookside whips Amale across the ring. Amale leapfrogs over Brookside. Amale drops Brookside with a shoulder tackle. Brookside drops down on the canvas. Amale avoids the back elbow smash. Amale reverses out of the irish whip from Brookside. Amale catches Brookside in mid-air. Amale bodyslams Brookside. Amale with a Rolling Senton Splash. Amale with a low dropkick. Amale punches Brookside in the back. Amale drives her knee into the midsection of Brookside. Amale hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Amale goes for a bodyslam, but Brookside lands back on her feet. Brookside with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Brookside repeatedly stomps on Amale’s back and chest. The referee admonishes Brookside. Brookside kicks Amale in the back. Brookside with clubbing shoulder blocks.

Brookside drops Amale with The Broken Wings for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Brookside kicks Amale in the back for a one count. Brookside with a Seated Senton. Brookside applies The Camel Clutch. Amale drives Brookside back first into the canvas. Amale with forearm shivers. Amale avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Amale with two clotheslines. Amale thrust kicks the midsection of Brookside. Amale with a Running Pump Kick. Amale with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Amale goes for The Hope Breaker, but Brookside blocks it. Amale denies The Boston Crab. Amale blocks a boot from Brookside. Amale with a knee lift. Brookside avoids The Inspiration. Amale nails Brookside with The Running Boot. Amale rolls Brookside back into the ring. Eliza Alexander attacked Amale behind the referee’s back. Brookside tosses Amale back into the ring. Brookside connects with The Wing Snapper to pickup the victory.

Winner: Xia Brookside via Pinfall

– The A-Kid is looking forward to his upcoming clash with Teoman.

Second Match: Trent Seven w/Tyler Bate vs. Ashton Smith w/Oliver Carter

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Smith backs Seven into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Seven shoves Smith. Strong lockup. Seven applies a side headlock. Smith whips Seven across the ring. Seven runs into Smith. Smith drops Seven with a shoulder tackle. Seven drops down on the canvas. Smith sends Seven into the ropes. Seven with a Running Crossbody Block. Smith blocks The Hip Toss. Smith goes for The Samoan Drop, but Seven lands back on his feet. Seven with a Hip Toss. Seven bodyslams Smith. Seven with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Seven with a knife edge chop. Smith kicks the left knee of Seven. Smith uppercuts Seven. Seven answers with a blistering chop. Seven blocks a boot from Smith.

Seven slaps Smith in the chest. Seven with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Seven applies an arm-bar. Seven with combination chops for a two count. Seven goes into the lateral press for a two count. Seven applies The Cobra Clutch. Smith with elbows into the midsection of Seven. Smith with forearm shivers. Seven reverses out of the irish whip from Smith. Smith Powerslams Seven. Smith dumps Seven face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Smith with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Smith punches Seven in the back. Smith with a Wrist Lock Suplex. Smith drops his weight on the left shoulder of Seven for a one count. Smith whips Seven into the turnbuckles. Smith uppercuts Seven. Smith sends Seven chest first into the turnbuckles. Seven with a knife edge chop.

Smith answers with a Running Boot. Smith puts Seven on the top turnbuckle. Smith and Seven are trading back and forth shots. Smith catches Seven in mid-air. Smith with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Seven has Smith perched on the top turnbuckle. Seven is lighting up Smith’s chest. Seven with heavy bodyshots. Seven with The SuperPlex for a two count. Toe Kick Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Seven shoves Smith. Seven avoids The Pump Kick. Seven hides behind the ropes. Seven scores a right jab behind the referee’s back. Seven with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Seven hits The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Smith denies The Seven Star Lariat. Smith with a ripcord shoulder block. Smith clotheslines Seven for a two count. Seven denies The Sunset Flip. Rollup Exchange. Seven rolls Smith over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trent Seven via Pinfall

Third Match: Kenny Williams vs. Tate Mayfair

Williams immediately attacks Mayfair after the bell rings. Williams repeatedly stomps on Mayfair’s back and chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Williams with a boot scrape. Williams with clubbing blows to Mayfair’s back. Williams whips Mayfair across the ring. Mayfair with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Mayfair ducks a clothesline from Williams. Mayfair unloads a flurry of left jabs. Mayfair with a straight right hand. Mayfair punches Williams in the ribs. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Mayfair. Mayfair dives over Williams. Williams delivers the chop block. Williams repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Mayfair. Williams hyperextends the left leg of Mayfair. Williams with a cocky cover for a two count. Williams is raining down hammer fists. Williams uppercuts Mayfair for a two count.

Williams with a Seated Senton. Williams pulls back the arms of Mayfair. Williams sits on Mayfair’s back. Mayfair kicks Williams in the face. Mayfair is displaying his fighting spirit. Mayfair with a leaping forearm smash for a two count. Mayfair applies a front face lock. Mayfair punches Williams in the back. Mayfair uppercuts Williams. Williams drops Mayfair with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Williams kicks Mayfair out of the ring. Williams bodyslams Mayfair on the floor. Williams rolls Mayfair back into the ring. Williams connects with Bad Luck for a two count. Williams talks smack to Mayfair. Williams dumps Mayfair out of the ring. Sam Gradwell appears from under the ring. Williams backs away from Gradwell. Gradwell prevents Williams from getting back into the ring which lead to the count-out. After the match, Gradwell runs after Williams.

Winner: Tate Mayfair via Count-Out

Fourth Match: Noam Dar (c) w/Sha Samuels vs. Mark Coffey w/Joe Coffey For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dar with a waist lock go-behind. Dar grapples around Coffey. Dar toys around with Coffey. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dar with a side headlock takeover. Coffey backs Dar into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break.

Dar shoves Coffey. Dar ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Dar takes a flask break in the corner. Dar is playing mind games with Joe Coffey. Dar applies a side headlock. Coffey whips Dar across the ring. Dar holds onto the ropes. Dar trips Coffey. Dar continues to run his mouth. Dar with a single leg takedown. Dar applies a hammerlock with his legs. Dar adds the single leg crab. Dar pulls back the right shoulder of Coffey as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Test Of Strength. Dar applies an arm-bar. Dar with an arm-ringer. Wrist Lock Exchange. Coffey breaks the grip. Coffey rocks Dar with a forearm smash. Dar scores the first pinfall of the match with the inside cradle. Coffey becomes visibly flustered in the corner.

THIRD ROUND

Coffey with a massive forearm smash for a two count. Coffey is raining down haymakers. Coffey goes for a waist lock takedown, but Dar counters with an arm-drag takeover. Coffey with a Back Body Drop. Dar side steps Coffey into the ropes. Coffey with The Half Nelson Slam for a two count. Coffey whips Dar across the ring. Samuels pulls Dar out of the ring. Coffey with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Coffey with a straight right hand. Coffey rolls Dar back into the ring. Coffey dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Coffey with The Irish Hammer. Coffey sends Dar into the ropes. Coffey ties things up with The Step Up Enzuigiri.

FOURTH ROUND

Dar is having a hard time getting back on his feet. Dar ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Dar scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Dar with a Mid-Kick/Hamstring Kick Combination. Dar with a nasty elbow smash. Coffey responds with a Belly to Back Suplex. Coffey with a Running European Uppercut. Coffey with a Running Hip Attack. Dar kicks out the legs of Coffey.

Dar with The Pump Kick. Coffey drops Dar with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Dar denies The Vertical Suplex. Dar kicks the left knee of Coffey. Forearm Exchange. Coffey uppercuts Dar. Coffey whips Dar across the ring. Coffey goes for The Step Up Enzuigiri, but Dar holds onto the ropes. Dar applies The Champagne Super Knee Bar as time expires. Dar refuses to let go of the hold. That leads us to a huge standoff with Joe Coffey and Sha Samuels.

FIFTH ROUND

Coffey avoids the soccer kick. Second Forearm Exchange. Coffey uppercuts Dar. Standing Switch Exchange. Coffey goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Dar holds onto the ropes. Dar drops Coffey with The Discus Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Dar prepares for The Nova Roller. Dar goes for The Champagne Super Knee Bar, but Coffey rolls him over for a two count. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Dar. Coffey applies The Bone Lock. Samuels continues to run interference. Samuels runs away from Joe. Mark shoves Samuels out of the ring. Mark is trying to calm down his brother. Dar connects with The Nova Roller to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar (2-1) via Pinfall

