First Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell

Gradwell is playing mind games with Dragunov. Gradwell slaps Dragunov in the face. Dragunov with a waist lock takedown. Dragunov applies a side headlock. Dragunov brings Gradwell down to the mat. Dragunov applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Gradwell talks smack to Dragunov. Dragunov with a single leg takedown. Gradwell scores a right jab. Gradwell kicks Dragunov in the back. Gradwell with a straight right hand. Gradwell repeatedly stomps on Dragunov’s chest. Gradwell is choking Dragunov with his boot. Gradwell goes for The Butterfly Suplex, but Draguov counters with a Back Body Drop. Dragunov drops Gradwell with a discus chop. Dragunov with a Rising Knee Strike. Gradwell goes for a Bodyslam, but Dragunov blocks it. Dragunov with a knee lift. Dragunov with The Pump Kick. Dragunov lands The Flying Knee Drop. Gradwell is busted open. Gradwell has Dragunov perched on the top turnbuckle. Elbow Smash Exchange. Gradwell with a leaping palm strike that sends Dragunov crashing to the outside. Forearm Exchange. Gradwell clotheslines Dragunov for a two count. Gradwell with a forearm shot across the back of Dragunov’s neck. Gradwell toys around with Dragunov.

Dragunov backs Gradwell into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Gradwell rocks Dragunov with a forearm smash for a two count. Gradwell with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Gradwell with another forearm shot across the back of Dragunov’s neck. Gradwell applies a rear chin lock. Gradwell punches Dragunov in the back. Gradwell applies the standing arm-bar. Gradwell says that Dragunov is letting his family down. Dragunov HeadButts Gradwell. Gradwell ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Dragunov with The Western Lariat. Dragunov with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Chop Exchange. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s. Gradwell decks Dragunov with a back elbow smash. Gradwell with a straight right hand. Dragunov responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov lands The Senton Bomb. Gradwell avoids The Torpedo Moscow. Gradwell slaps Dragunov in the back. Dragunov is pissed. Gradwell with The Rolling Elbow. Dragunov fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dragunov knocks Gradwell with a flurry of elbow smashes. After the match, Dragunov snaps on Gradwell.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Referee Stoppage

– Next week on NXT UK, Teoman will make his debut.

– Tyler Bate appeared on the latest edition of The Supernova Sessions with Noam Dar. Bate challenged Dave Mastiff to a British Rounds Match.

– We see a clip of Ben Carter training with James Mason inside the NXT UK Performance Center.

– Aleah James Vignette.

Second Match: Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter

Kenny Williams and Oliver Carter will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Williams with a shot to the midsection of Carter. Williams whips Carter across the ring. Carter lunges over Williams. Carter with a sunset flip for a one count. Carter avoids The PK. Carter rolls Williams over for a two count. Carter reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Carter with The Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Carter with a deep arm-drag. Carter slides under Williams. Carter is playing mind games with Williams. Williams with an ankle pick. Williams goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Carter lands back on his feet. Carter applies a waist lock. Carter tags in Smith. Carter sweeps out the legs of Williams. Smith with a running shoulder block. Smith punches Williams in the back. Smith with a Judo Hip Toss. Smith whips Williams across the ring. Williams holds onto the ropes. Williams tags in Jordan.

Jordan drop steps into a side headlock. Smith goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jordan lands back on his feet. Jordan grabs a side headlock. Jordan dives over Smith. Jordan dropkicks Smith. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Smith. Jordan with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Jordan applies a rear chin lock. Jordan transitions into a side headlock. Smith launches Jordan to the corner. Smith drives his knee into the midsection of Jordan. Smith tags in Carter. Carter delivers a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Carter tags in Smith. Smith and Carter are double teaming Jordan. Smith with a running clothesline for a two count. Smith with a forearm shot into the midsection of Jordan. Smith tags in Carter. Carter punches Jordan in the back. Carter delivers his combination offense. Carter whips Jordan across the ring. Carter scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Carter with a knee drop for a two count. Carter drops Jordan with The Leg Lariat for a two count. Carter targets the midsection of Jordan. Carter tags in Smith.

Jordan is displaying his fighting spirit. Smith with a forearm smash. Smith uppercuts Jordan. Smith punches Jordan in the back. Jordan with the backslide cover for a two count. Jordan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jordan tags in Williams. Williams with a spinning elbow strike. Williams with heavy bodyshots. Williams uppercuts Smith. Williams whips Smith across the ring. WIliams with The SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Williams dropkicks Carter off the ring apron. Smith reverses out of the irish whip Williams. Smith catches Williams in mid-air. Williams hits The Canadian Destroyer. Smith shoves Williams. Williams dumps Smith out of the ring. Williams nails Carter with The Pump Kick. Stereo Suicide Dives. Williams rolls Smith back into the ring. Williams tags in Jordan. Williams with The Twisting FaceBuster. Jordan lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Carter with a Spinning Wheel Kick to Williams. Smith tags in Carter. Assisted 450 Splash for a two count. Williams dropkicks Smith off the apron. Williams with The SlingShot Pescado. Rollup Exchange. Williams turns Carter over behind the referee’s back to pickup the victory.

Winner: Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT UK, Jinny & Joseph Conners will battle Piper Niven & Jack Starz In A Mixed Tag Team Match.

Third Match: Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Meiko Satomura For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ray backs Satomura into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Satomura signals for the test of strength. Satomura kicks out the legs of Ray. Ray applies a hammerlock. Ray drives Satomura shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ray applies a double wrist lock. Satomura with a Back Body Drop. Ray regroups on the outside. Satomura applies a wrist lock. Satomura with clubbing mid-kicks. Satomura sweeps out the legs of Ray. Satomura with a knee drop for a one count. Ray unloads three chops. Ray whips Satomura across the ring. Ray dropkicks Satomura for a one count. Ray goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Satomura blocks it. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Ray kicks Satomura in the face for a one count. Ray slaps Satomura in the chest. Satomura thrust kicks the midsection of Ray. Satomura with The Windmill Kick. Satomura applies The STF. Satomura repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Ray. Ray uses her feet to create separation. Ray with The Front Suplex. Ray applies The Koji Clutch. Satomura rolls Ray over for a two count. Ray kicks Satomura in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Ray applies the sitting abdominal stretch.

Ray slaps Satomura in the chest. Ray with clubbing mid-kicks. Satomura blocks a boot from Ray. Ray slaps Satomura in the face. Ray whips Satomura across the ring. Satomura with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Satomura with a series of mid-kicks in the corner. Ray avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Ray whips Satomura across the ring. Ray sweeps out the legs of Satomura. Ray with a forearm shot across the back of Satomura. Ray with The Draping DDT on the floor. Ray goes for The Gory Bomb, but Satomura lands back on her feet. Ray is throwing haymakers at Satomura. Satomura hits The Death Valley Bomb on the ring apron. Ray gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Satomura kicks Ray in the chest. Satomura drops Ray with The DDT. Satomura with The Cartwheel Knee Drop. Satomura drives her knee into the midsection of Ray. Satomura with The Saito Suplex for a two count. Satomura blasts Ray with The Mid-Kick. Ray responds with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Ray goes back to The Koji Clutch. Satomura puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Satomura has Ray perched on the top turnbuckle. Satomura with The Pele Kick. Ray clings onto the top rope. Satomura connects with The Death Valley Bomb for a two count. Ray with two open palm strikes. Satomura denies The SuperPlex. Satomura kicks Ray in the face. Satomura goes for The Frog Splash, but Ray gets her knees up in the air. Short-Arm Reversal by Ray. Ray SuperKicks Satomura. Ray hits The Gory Bomb for a two count. Ray applies a front face lock. Ray with clubbing blows to Satomura’s back. Ray drags Satomura to the corner. Ray goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Satomura ducks out of the way. Ray negates The Scorpio Rising. Ray goes for The Gory Bomb, but Satomura counters with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Ray denies The Death Valley Bomb. Ray SuperKicks Satomura. Satomura responds with The Pele Kick. Satomura goes for The Death Valley Bomb, but Ray rolls her over for a two count. Ray plants Satomura with The Gory Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Kay Lee Ray via Pinfall

