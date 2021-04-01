WWE NXT UK Results 4/1/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Aoife Valkyrie vs. Stevie Turner

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valkyrie applies a side headlock. Turner sends Valkyrie to the corner. Valkyrie slides under Turner. Valkyrie grabs a side headlock. Turner reverses the hold. Turner with two wrist lock takedowns. Turner applies an arm-bar. Turner with the irish whip. Valkyrie dives over Turner. Valkyrie leapfrogs over Turner. Valkyrie dropkicks Turner. Valkyrie stomps on Turner’s back. Valkyrie kicks the left hamstring of Turner. Valkyrie backs Turner into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Turner with a single leg takedown. Turner repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Valkyrie. Turner with a lifting uppercut.

Turner pulls Valkyrie off the bottom turnbuckle for a two count. Turner slams the left knee of Valkyrie on the canvas. Valkyrie kicks Turner in the face. Valkyrie showcases her agility. Valkyrie drops Turner with The Flying Leg Lariat for a two count. Valkyrie with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyrie with an Axe Kick. Valkyrie follows that with The Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Valkyrie headbutts the midsection of Turner. Valkyrie punches Turner in the back. Turner hits The BackStabber for a two count. Turner toys around with Valkyrie. Valkyrie with clubbing palm strikes. Valkyrie delivers The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyrie connects with The Peripeteia to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aoife Valkyrie via Pinfall

– The A-Kid Vignette.

Second Match: Teoman vs. Josh Morrell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Teoman stomps on the left shoulder of Morrell. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Morrell slings Teoman across the ring. Morrell dropkicks Teoman. Morrell applies a front face lock. Morrell backs Teoman into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Teoman slaps Morrell in the face. Forearm Exchange. Morrell ducks a clothesline from Teoman. Teoman leapfrogs over Morrell. Teoman drops down on the canvas. Teoman takes out the legs of Morrell. Teoman with a basement dropkick. Teoman stomps on Morrell’s knees. Teoman talks smack to Morrell. Second Forearm Exchange. Teoman delivers a gut punch. Teoman with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Teoman applies the cravate.

Morrell gets back to a vertical base. Morrell reverses out of the irish whip from Teoman. Teoman with a HandSpring Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Teoman stomps on Morrell’s back. Morrell is displaying his fighting spirit. Third Forearm Exchange. Teoman reverses out of the irish whip from Morrell. Morrell dives over Teoman. Morrell with a Hip Toss for a two count. Teoman slaps Morrell in the chest. Teoman goes for a bodyslam, but Morrell lands back on his feet. Morrell rolls Teoman over for a two count. Teoman avoids The PK. Morrell goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Teoman gets his knees up in the air. Teoman dropkicks the left knee of Morrell. Teoman delivers The Missile Dropkick. Teoman with Two Double Foot Stomps. Teoman makes Morrell tap out to The CrossFace.

Winner: Teoman via Submission

– Gallus Vignette.

– Next week on NXT UK: Prelude, Tyler Bate will battle Noam Dar In A Number One Contender’s Match For The WWE UK Heritage Cup Championship. Also, Kay Lee & Isla Dawn vs. Meiko Satomura & Emilia McKenzie. The main event will be, WALTER vs. Rampage Brown For The WWE United Kingdom Championship.

Kay Lee Ray, Emilia McKenzie, Isla Dawn and Meiko Satomura Segment

Kay Lee Ray: I asked for the best in the world and NXT UK delivered. Not only did they get me the best female wrestler, they got me one of the best wrestlers in the world full stop. And not only did I go toe to toe, but I beat the legendary Meiko Satomura. I know you said this is it. This was the moment that I would lose my title, but I can stand here today and I can tell you that you were wrong. I am still your NXT UK Women’s Champion. I am still your forever champion. And I really hope that all of you get used to that sight.

– Emilia McKenzie appears on the stage.

Kay Lee Ray: Long time no see, eh?

Millie McKenzie: Hello, Kay Lee. It’s been a while since I was last here in NXT UK. But I’ve been traveling, I’ve been training and I’ve been waiting for the perfect time to return. And now I’m here because I want to beat the best. And some time very soon, Kay Lee, our paths are going to cross.

Kay Lee Ray: Well, Miss McKenzie, I don’t see any reason why our paths can’t cross right now.

Isla Dawn attack McKenzie from behind. Ray and Dawn gangs up on McKenzie. Meiko Satomura storms into the ring to make the save.

Third Match: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Lewis Howley and Amir Jordan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Howley shoves Jordan. Strong lockup. Howley applies a wrist lock. Howley tags in Stoker. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stoker applies a side headlock. Jordan whips Stoker across the ring. Stoker drops Jordan with a shoulder tackle. Stoker talks sack to Jordan. Stoker kicks Jordan in the gut. Stoker whips Jordan into the turnbuckles. Stoker slams Jordan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stoker hammers down on the back of Jordan’s neck. Stoker with the irish whip. Jordan dives over Stoker. Jordan with Two Dropkicks. Jordan with the backslide cover for a one count. Stoker regroups on the outside. Howley and Williams are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Howley backs Williams into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest.

Back into the collar and elbow tie up. Williams applies a side headlock. Howley grabs a side wrist lock. Howley works on his joint manipulation game. Williams with a back heel trip. Williams applies a toe and ankle hold. Williams grabs a leg lock. Howley transitions into a side headlock. Williams whips Howley across the ring. Howley drops Williams with a shoulder tackle. Williams drops down on the canvas. Williams ducks a clothesline from Howley. Howley with a Hip Toss. Howley tags in Stoker. Double Wrist Lock Takedown for a two count. Stoker applies an arm-bar. Stoker goes for a Bodyslam, but Williams lands back on his feet. Williams with a deep arm-drag. Williams applies an arm-bar. Williams tags in Jordan. Jordan hammers down on the left wrist of Stoker. Jordan works on the left shoulder of Stoker. Jordan tags in Williams. Williams with a flying elbow smash. Williams applies a side wrist lock. Williams tags in Jordan. Jordan with a knee lift. Stoker rocks Jordan with a forearm smash. Stoker slams Jordan’s face on the top turnbuckle pad. Stoker tags in Howley.

Pretty Deadly goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Jordan lands back on his feet. Jordan with a Double Dropkick. Jordan scores the elbow knockdown. Williams kicks Stoker in the face. Jordan clotheslines Howley over the top rope. Williams with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Pretty Deadly talks strategy on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Howley whips Jordan across the ring. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Howley. Jordan with a Running Crossbody Block. Howley answers with a forearm smash. Howley uppercuts Jordan. Stoker made the blind tag. Jordan with an Atomic Drop. Jordan runs after Howley. Stoker drops Jordan with a Big Lariat. Stoker rolls Jordan back into the ring. Stoker hooks the outside leg for a two count. Stoker is raining down haymakers. Stoker applies a front face lock. Stoker uppercuts Jordan. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley stomps on Jordan’s chest. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Howley tags in Stoker. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Leg Drop/Splash Combination for a two count. Stoker applies a rear chin lock. Jordan with heavy bodyshots. Jordan drops Stoker with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Stoker tags in Howley.

Howley stops Jordan in his tracks. Howley sends Jordan to the corner. Jordan with forearm shivers. Howley with a double leg takedown. Howley stomps on the midsection of Jordan. Howley catapults Jordan to the middle turnbuckle. Jordan kicks Howley in the face. Stoker pulls Jordan off the middle turnbuckle. Howley unloads a flurry of right jabs. Howley repeatedly stomps on Jordan’s chest. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker kicks Jordan in the face. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley punches Jordan in the back. Howley bodyslams Jordan. Howley goes for a Knee Drop, but Jordan ducks out of the way. Jordan with a forearm smash. Howley tags in Stoker. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Stoker. Howley runs interference. Jordan crawls through the legs of Pretty Deadly. Jordan finally tags in Williams. Williams ducks a clothesline from Stoker. Williams with two corkscrew uppercuts. Williams repeatedly stops on Stoker’s chest. Williams with heavy bodyshots. Williams uppercuts Stoker. Williams hits The Tornado Bulldog. Williams with a SpringBoard Double Back Elbow Smash. Williams pops back on his feet. Williams with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Williams lands The Suicide Dive. Williams rolls Stoker back into the ring. Stoker catches Williams in mid-air.

Stoker goes for a PowerBomb, but Williams counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Jordan sends Howley tumbling to the floor. Williams tags in Jordan. Double Irish Whip. Stoker with a double push kick. Stoker tags in Howley. Pretty Deadly delivers The Crossing Swords for a two count. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Howley. Jordan with The Edge-O-Matic. Jordan tags in Williams. Cazadora Splash/Swanton Bomb Combination. Williams launches Stoker over the top rope. Williams connects with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Howley decks Williams with a JawBreaker. Howley tags in Stoker. Williams with forearm shivers. Williams tags in Jordan. Jordan side steps Stoker into the turnbuckles. Howley attacks Williams from behind. Jordan with a shoulder block. Jordan slips over Howley’s back. Howley leapfrogs over Jordan. Stoker drops Jordan with The DDT. Williams with a forearm smash. Howley shoves Stoker into the referee. Williams with The Rebound Lariat. Williams tells Jordan to hit Stoker with the NXT UK Tag Team Titles. Jordan refuses to cheat. Williams nails Jordan with the belt. Williams heads to the backstage area. Stoker tags in Howley. Pretty Deadly plants Jordan with Spilled Milk to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 251 of The Hoots Podcast