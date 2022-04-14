WWE NXT UK Results 4/14/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Gallus vs. Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz

Joe Coffey and Dave Mastiff will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gut Punch Exchange. Joe applies a side headlock. Mastiff whips Joe across the ring. Joe runs into Mastiff. Shoulder Block Exchange. Mastiff tags in Starz. Joe with a Hip Toss. Joe applies a wrist lock. Joe tags in Mark. Double Chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Mark with a deep arm-drag. Mark applies an arm-bar. Mark grabs a side wrist lock. Mark tags in Joe. Double Atomic Drop. Joe with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Joe with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Joe takes the left arm of Starz. Joe tags in Mark. Mark hammers down on the left shoulder of Starz. Mark applies another arm-bar. Starz goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Joe made the blind tag. Uppercut/Body Shot Exchange. Starz dropkicks Joe. Starz with a leaping body block. Mastiff tags himself in. Mastiff with a gut punch. Mastiff repeatedly whips Joe into the turnbuckles. Joe runs into Mastiff. Joe goes for a Bodyslam, but Starz counters with a dropkick for a two count.

Mastiff slams Joe’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mastiff tags in Starz. Starz with a forearm shot across Joe’s chest. Starz punches Joe in the back. Starz tags in Mastiff. Mastiff stomps on Joe’s back. Mastiff bodyslams Joe. Mastiff tags in Starz. Mastiff with a Running Senton Splash. Starz with The Slingshot Splash for a two count. Joe and Starz are trading back and forth shots. Joe goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Starz lands back on his feet. Starz brings Joe to the corner. Starz tags in Mastiff. Mastiff with two uppercuts. Mastiff tags in Starz. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Starz applies a rear chin lock. Joe with heavy bodyshots. Joe sends Starz into the ropes. Mastiff tags himself in. Joe Powerslams Starz. Mastiff with a Release German Suplex. Joe is throwing haymakers at Mastiff. Joe delivers The Missile Dropkick. Mark and Starz are tagged in.

Mark clotheslines Starz. Mark drops Starz with a shoulder tackle. Mark with a double handed chop. Mark with a Running Uppercut. Mark sends Starz to the corner. Mark with a leaping back elbow smash. Mark with The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Mark goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Starz lands back on his feet. Mark with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Mastiff punches Joe. Mark rocks Mastiff with a forearm smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Starz with an arm-drag takeover. Starz dropkicks Mark. Starz with a Back Body Drop. Starz tags in Mastiff. Mark denies The German Suplex. Mark drops Mastiff with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Joe tags himself in. Mark with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Joe tells Mark to get out of the ring. Mastiff hits The Rolling Senton. Mastiff tags in Starz. Starz connects with The PowerBomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Tension continues to rise with The Coffey Brothers. Wolfgang is trying to play peacemaker.

Winner: Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz via Pinfall

– Video recap of last weeks Ilja Dragunov/Roderick Strong NXT UK Championship Match.

– Jordan Devlin wants another shot at the NXT UK Title.

– Amale Vignette.

– Mark Andrews and Wild Boar are seeking revenge on Eddie Dennis and Symbiosis.

Second Match: Eliza Alexander w/Xia Brookside vs. Angel Hayze

Hayze applies a wrist lock. Alexander punches Hayze in the back. Alexander applies a side headlock. Hayze whips Alexander across the ring. Hayze drops down on the canvas. Hayze with a Spinning Back Kick. Hayze with a Running Boot. Hayze rolls Alexander over for a one count. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander drives Hayze face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Alexander clotheslines the back of Hayze’s neck for a two count. Alexander delivers a gut punch. Alexander punches Hayze in the back.

Following a snap mare takeover, Alexander kicks Hayze in the back. Alexander slams Hayze’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Alexander is picking Hayze apart. Alexander repeatedly kicks Hayze in the face. Hayze ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Hayze uppercuts Alexander. Hayze with a back elbow smash. Hayze drops Alexander with The Rolling Elbow. Hayze with a Running Hip Attack. Hayze follows that with The SlingBlade for a two count. Alexander blocks The SuperKick. Alexander pulls Hayze down to the mat. Alexander clotheslines Hayze. Alexander connects with a Running Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eliza Alexander via Pinfall

– Stevie Turner tries to play mind games with Emilia McKenzie.

Third Match: The A-Kid vs. Teoman w/Die Familie

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Teoman applies a wrist lock. Kid easily escapes the hold. Kid with a waist lock takedown. Kid grapples around Teoman. Kid goes into the lateral press for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Teoman backs Kid into the turnbuckles. Kid kicks Teoman in the chest. Teoman is starting to get flustered. Kid with a side headlock takeover. Teoman rakes the eyes of Kid. Teoman applies the headscissors neck lock. Kid grapevines the legs of Teoman. Kid applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Teoman falls on top of Kid for a two count. Kid scores the ankle pick. Kid applies a toe and ankle hold. Teoman stomps on Kid’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Teoman applies a straight jacket hold. Kid ducks a clothesline from Teoman. Kid with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Kid dropkicks Teoman for a two count. Kid whips Teoman across the ring. Teoman holds onto the ropes.

The referee gets distracted by Dempsey. Raja attacks Kid behind the referee’s back. Teoman dropkicks Kid off the ring apron. Teoman hammers down on the back of Kid’s neck. Teoman with a NeckBreaker onto the knee for a two count. Teoman applies a rear chin lock. Kid with a forearm smash. Kid applies a side headlock. Teoman with a forearm shot across the back of Kid. Teoman stands on the back of Kid’s head. The referee admonishes Teoman. Teoman is a downward punch. Kid repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Teoman. Teoman bodyslams Kid. Kid headbutts the midsection of Teoman. Teoman answers with the elbow drop for a two count. Kid with a chop/forearm combination. Kid backs Teoman into the turnbuckles. Teoman uses his feet to create separation.

Kid avoids The Sliding Forearm Smash. Kid with The Roll Through PK for a two count. Kid hits The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Teoman denies The Omoplata. Teoman delivers a gut punch. Teoman with a Modified Michinoku Driver for a two count. Teoman with The Pumphandle Ushigoroshi. Teoman follows that with The Sliding Forearm Smash for a two count. Kid whips Teoman across the ring. Kid applies The Rear Naked Choke. Kid transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Teoman puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Teoman and Kid are trading back and forth shots. Kid side steps Teoman into the steel ring steps. Kid wipes out Die Familie with The Asai MoonSault. Teoman with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Teoman rolls Kid back into the ring. Teoman hooks the outside leg for a two count. Teoman connects with The EVIL Eye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Teoman via Pinfall

