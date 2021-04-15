WWE NXT UK Results 4/15/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Saxon Huxley

Frazer with a waist lock go-behind. Huxley slings Frazer across the ring. Frazer dodges The Big Boot. Frazer side steps Huxley into the turnbuckles. Frazer with a knife edge chop. Frazer applies a side headlock. Huxley denies the sunset flip. Huxley launches Frazer to the corner. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Huxley. Frazer with a blistering chop. Frazer grabs another side headlock. Huxley goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer continues to stick and move. Huxley catches Frazer in mid-air. Huxley bodyslams Frazer. Huxley goes for an elbow drop, but Frazer ducks out of the way. Huxley drives Frazer chest first into the turnbuckles. Huxley levels Frazer with a Body Avalanche. Huxley gets Frazer tied up in the tree of woe.

Huxley with a leaping foot stomp. Huxley drives Frazer back first into the turnbuckles. Huxley talks smack to Frazer. Huxley with a Big Biel Throw. Huxley with a gut punch. Huxley follows that with another biel throw. Frazer dropkicks the left knee of Huxley. Huxley drops Frazer with The Big Boot. Huxley repeatedly slams the back of Frazer’s head on the canvas for a two count. Huxley goes for a Bodyslam, but Frazer ducks out of the way. Huxley swats away a dropkick from Frazer. Huxley with a running elbow drop. Huxley applies a rear chin lock.

Frazer with heavy bodyshots. Huxley punches Frazer in the back. Huxley with a Seated Senton. Huxley punches Frazer in the chest. Huxley puts Frazer on the top turnbuckle. Frazer is throwing haymakers at Huxley. Frazer with a Flying Crossbody Block. Frazer with two leaping shoulder blocks. Frazer ducks under two clotheslines from Huxley. Frazer delivers The Pounce. Frazer lands The Suicide Dive. Huxley rolls Frazer back into the ring. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Huxley. Huxley goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer with a SpringBoard Spin Out Elbow Drop. Frazer delivers The Missile Dropkick. Frazer connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT UK, Mustache Mountain will battle Noam Dar & Sha Samuels. Also, Joe Coffey vs. Eddie Dennis

– Dave Mastiff locks Sam Gradwell out of the NXT UK Performance Center.

– Meiko Satomura accepts Aoife Valkyrie challenge to a match.

Second Match: Isla Dawn vs. Emilia McKenzie

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dawn backs McKenzie into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. McKenzie kicks Dawn in the gut. McKenzie applies a side headlock. Dawn whips McKenzie across the ring. McKenzie with two deep arm-drags. McKenzie with a Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a one count. Dawn runs McKenzie into the ropes. Dawn dropkicks McKenzie. Dawn slams McKenzie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dawn with clubbing mid-kicks. Dawn hits The Back Drop Driver. Dawn repeatedly stomps on McKenzie’s chest. Dawn goes for The Fisherman’s Suplex, but McKenzie counters with an inside cradle for a two count. McKenzie kicks Dawn in the gut. Dawn reverses out of the irish whip from McKenzie. Dawn drives her knee into the midsection of McKenzie. Dawn punches McKenzie in the back for a two count.

Dawn applies The Butterfly Lock. McKenzie with forearm shivers. McKenzie dropkicks the left knee of Dawn. McKenzie with a Spinning Elbow Strike. McKenzie side steps Dawn into the turnbuckles. McKenzie with a forearm smash. McKenzie Spears Dawn for a two count. Dawn tugs on McKenzie’s hair. McKenzie applies a waist lock. Dawn with two sharp elbow strikes. Dawn with a Rising Knee Strike. Dawn follows that with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. McKenzie headbutts the midsection of Dawn. McKenzie with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Dawn rolls McKenzie over for a two count. McKenzie with a ShotGun Dropkick. McKenzie tees off on Dawn. Dawn kicks McKenzie in the face. Dawn connects The Bridging Half & Half Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Isla Dawn via Pinfall

Third Match: Ashton Smith vs. Jack Starz w/Piper Niven

Smith denies the single leg pick. Smith slings Starz across the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Smith applies a waist lock. Starz with a single leg takedown. Starz applies The Ankle Lock. Smith grabs a side headlock. Starz whips Smith across the ring. Smith drops Starz with a shoulder tackle. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Starz with two dropkicks. Short-Arm Reversal by Smith. Smith with a fireman’s carry takeover. Smith applies an arm-bar. Smith with a shoulder block. Starz rolls Smith over for a two count. Smith drives his knee into the midsection of Starz. Smith whips Starz into the turnbuckles. Smith clotheslines Starz for a two count. Smith punches Starz in the back. Smith with a forearm shot across the ribcage of Starz.

Smith with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Smith uppercuts Starz. Smith bodyslams Starz for a two count. Starz is displaying his fighting spirit. Starz with two uppercuts. Starz decks Smith with a back elbow smash. Smith catches Starz in mid-air. Smith goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Starz lands back on his feet. Starz uppercuts Smith. Smith catapults Starz over the top rope. Niven checks on Starz. Smith uppercuts Starz. Smith stands on the left hand of Starz. Uppercut Exchange. Starz with a leaping shoulder tackle. Starz with a Back Body Drop. Smith hammers down on the back of Starz neck. Smith goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Starz lands back on his feet. Starz ducks a clothesline from Smith. Smith goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Starz rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jack Starz via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Amir Jordan vs. Kenny Williams

Jordan with rapid fire clotheslines after the bell rings. Jordan backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Jordan with forearm shivers. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Jordan. Jordan with a Running Crossbody Block. Jordan is raining down haymakers. Williams knocks Jordan off the ring apron. Jordan avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Jordan kicks Williams in the ribs. Jordan repeatedly slams Williams head on the ring apron. Jordan with a forearm smash. Williams drives his knee into the midsection of Jordan. Jordan side steps Williams into the steel ring steps. Williams begs for mercy. Jordan blocks a punch from Williams. Jordan with a short-arm clothesline. Jordan with a Stinger Splash. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Jordan. Jordan with a running clothesline for a two count. Jordan kicks Williams in the face. Jordan with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Jordan rolls Williams back into the ring. Williams kicks Jordan in the chest. Williams with clubbing push kicks. Williams dropkicks Jordan off the apron.

Williams removes Jordan’s medical tape. Williams with clubbing blows to Jordan’s back. Williams hooks the outside leg for a two count. Williams with a chop/forearm combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Williams stomps on Jordan’s face for a two count. Williams with a Seated Senton. Williams is applying pressure to the left shoulder of Jordan. Williams hooks the outside leg for a two count. Williams headbutts the midsection of Jordan. Williams whips Jordan across the ring. Jordan with the sunset flip for a two count. Williams clotheslines Jordan for a two count. Williams continues to stomp on Jordan’s face. Williams with clubbing crossfaces for a two count. Jordan is fighting from underneath. Williams with a Northern Lights Suplex. Williams blasts Jordan with The PK for a two count. Williams rakes the back of Jordan. Following a snap mare takeover, Williams puts his boot on the back of Jordan’s neck. Williams applies a straight jacket hold. Williams kicks Jordan in the gut. Williams slams Jordan head on the top turnbuckle pad. Williams with a shoulder block. Williams puts Jordan on the top turnbuckle.

Williams with an open palm strike. Jordan sends Williams chest first into the canvas. Jordan delivers The Missile Dropkick. Jordan tees off on Williams. Jordan uppercuts Williams. Jordan with a Running NeckBreaker. Jordan with The Edge-O-Matic for a two count. Jordan connects with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Williams fights out of the electric chair position. Williams leapfrogs over Jordan. Rollup Exchange. Jordan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams responds with a Rebound Lariat. Forearm Exchange. Williams uppercuts Jordan. Williams with a double hand chop. Williams hits The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Williams is trying to remove the top turnbuckle pad. Jordan rolls Williams over for a two count. Jordan nearly runs Williams into the referee. Jordan SuperKicks Williams for a two count. Williams kicks Jordan in the face. Williams sends Jordan shoulder first into the exposed steel. Williams plants Jordan with The Headlock Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny Williams via Pinfall

