WWE NXT UK Results 4/21/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Sam Gradwell vs. Kenny Williams In A Back Alley Brawl

Gradwell attacks Williams before the bell rings. Gradwell transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gradwell slams Williams head on the ring apron. Gradwell with a forearm smash. Gradwell throws Williams into the ringside barricade. Gradwell rips off Williams jacket. Gradwell with clubbing blows to Williams back. Gradwell grabs a trash can. Williams kicks Gradwell in the gut. Gradwell pulls Williams out of the ring. Gradwell with a forearm smash. Williams drives Gradwell back first into the apron. Williams sends Gradwell chest first into the steel ring steps. Williams gets distracted by someone in the crowd who’s wearing a luchador mask. Williams stomps on Gradwell’s back. Gradwell with a double leg takedown. Gradwell is raining down haymakers. Gradwell tees off on Williams. Gradwell bodyslams Williams. Gradwell with the irish whip. Gradwell with a Back Body Drop. Gradwell launches Williams over the top rope. Gradwell tosses Williams over the ringside barricade.

Gradwell with two haymakers. Gradwell pours trash all over Williams. Gradwell attacks Williams with the trash can.Gradwell talks smack to Williams. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Gradwell. Gradwell catches Williams in mid-air. Williams drives Gradwell shoulder first into the steel ring post. Williams crawls under the ring. Williams blinds Gradwell with the fire extinguisher. Williams drives a chair into the midsection of Gradwell. Williams kicks Gradwell in the back. Williams puts the chair on Gradwell’s back. Williams repeatedly stomps on Gradwell’s back. Williams grabs a tool box. Gradwell bodyslams Williams on the trash can. Gradwell whips Williams into the barricade. Gradwell is putting the boots to Williams. Gradwell pulls out a table from under the ring. Williams rakes the eyes of Gradwell. Williams delivers multiple chair shots. Williams stands on Gradwell’s face. Williams rolls Gradwell back into the ring. Williams wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Williams with a forearm smash.

Gradwell with a reverse hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Gradwell throws Williams into the wedged chair for a two count. Gradwell with a running forearm smash. Gradwell goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Williams counters with a chop block. Williams with a forearm smash. Williams kicks Gradwell in the face. Gradwell and Williams plays tug of war with the leather belt. Gradwell clotheslines Williams. Gradwell whips Williams with the belt. Williams says that he’s sorry. Williams kicks the left knee of Gradwell. Williams sends Gradwell to the apron. Gradwell with a forearm smash. Williams denies The Vertical Suplex. Williams slams Gradwell’s head on the top rope. Williams with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Williams continues to be distracted by this unknown luchador. Gradwell rocks Williams with a forearm smash. Gradwell connects with The Fireman’s Carry Takeover through the table. Gradwell rolls Williams back into the ring. Gradwell hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory. After the match, Williams runs away from the unknown luchador.

Winner: Sam Gradwell via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT UK, We’ll see Von Wagner, Damon Kemp, Ivy Nile and Lash Legend on the program.

– Xia Brookside/Eliza Alexander Vignette.

– In Three Weeks, Ilja Dragunov will put his NXT UK Title on the line against Jordan Devlin on the historic 200th edition of NXT UK and will have their official contract signing next week.

.@IslaDawn looks forward to welcoming #NXTUK Women’s Champion @satomurameiko into her world of darkness, where she plans on leaving with Satomura’s title. pic.twitter.com/UIcKaB5lAU — NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 21, 2022

Second Match: Emilia McKenzie vs. Stevie Turner

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. McKenzie backs Turner into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. McKenzie applies a waist lock. Turner stomps on the right foot of McKenzie. Turner applies a side headlock. McKenzie whips Turner across the ring. Turner drops McKenzie with a shoulder tacke. McKenzie drops down on the canvas. McKenzie sends Turner into the ropes. McKenzie with a Hip Toss. McKenzie dropkicks Turner. McKenzie with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. McKenzie punches Turner in the back. McKenzie with a forearm smash.

McKenzie punches Turner in the back. McKenzie kicks Turner in the gut. Turner reverses out of the irish whip from McKenzie. Turner nails McKenzie with The Pump Kick for a two count. Turner repeatedly kicks McKenzie in the face. Turner with a Running Boot to the back of McKenzie’s head for a two count. Turner applies a rear chin lock. McKenzie sends Turner to the corner. McKenzie with two clotheslines. McKenzie with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Turner denies The German Suplex. Turner decks McKenzie with a back elbow smash. Turner hits The Uranage Slam for a two count. Turner is displaying her frustration. McKenzie denies The NeckBreaker. McKenzie with a Release German Suplex. McKenzie connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Emilia McKenzie via Pinfall

Third Match: Moustache Mountain (c) vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter In A Two Out Of Three Falls Match For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Tyler Bate and Ashton Smith will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate breaks the grip. Bate runs into Smith. Smith drops down on the canvas. Smith leapfrogs over Bate. Smith goes for a Hip Toss, but Bate counters with a Cobra Twist. Smith with a Hip Toss. Smith goes for a Bodyslam, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate rolls Smith over for a two count. Smith with a unique cover for a two count. Bate with a deep arm-drag. Bate grabs a side wrist lock. Bate tags in Seven. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Smith rolls Seven over for a two count. Smith with a wrist lock takedown. Smith drops his weight on the left shoulder of Seven. Smith with another wrist lock takedown. Smith tags in Carter. Carter with a slingshot shoulder tackle for a two count. Carter works on the left shoulder of Seven. Carter applies an arm-bar. Seven transitions into a wrist lock. Carter kicks the left shoulder of Seven. Carter applies a side headlock. Seven whips Carter across the ring. Carter drops Seven with a shoulder tackle. Carter stomps on Seven’s chest. Carter drops down on the canvas. Carter sends Seven into the ropes. Seven with a Running Crossbody Block. Seven goes for a Hip Toss, but Carter lands back on his feet. Seven dodges The Superman Punch. Seven bodyslams Carter. Seven with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Seven applies a front face lock. Seven tags in Bate.

Seven with The Wasteland. Assisted Swanton Bomb for a two count. Bate tags in Seven. Moustache Mountain goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Smith gets out of the way. Misfired Stereo Dropkicks. Misfired Stereo Senton Splashes. Smith and Carter dropkicks Moustache Mountain to the floor. Seven tags in Bate. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bate with two uppercuts. Bate whips Carter across the ring. Bate goes for a dropkick, but Carter holds onto the ropes. Carter tags in Smith. Bate with a Counter Knee Drop. Bate dropkicks Smith for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Bate tags in Seven. Moustache Mountain with two elbow drops for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Seven kicks Smith in the back for a one count. Seven applies a top wrist lock. Seven unloads two knife edge chops. Seven tags in Bate. Moustache Mountain goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Smith lands back on his feet. Smith side steps Seven into Bate. Smith tags in Carter.

Carter with a SpringBoard Double Missile Dropkick. Carter with two flying forearm smashes. Carter blocks a boot from Bate. Carter clotheslines Bate. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Carter with a Spinning Wheel Kick to Seven. Bate denies The Exploder Suplex. Bate whips Carter across the ring. Bate avoids The Quebrada. Carter denies The Rebound Lariat. Carter with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Carter tags in Smith. Bate knocks Carter off the ring apron. Bate rolls Smith over for a two count. Bate with a Hurricanrana. Bate tags in Seven. Bate with a knee lift. Assisted PowerBomb for a two count. Seven applies a wrist lock. Seven with three knife edge chops. Smith ducks a clothesline from Seven. Smith with a back elbow smash. Smith shoves Bate off the apron. Smith ducks a clothesline from Seven. Smith with a shoulder block. Smith with a short-arm clothesline. Smith tags in Carter. Carter with a back heel kick. Smith nails Seven with The Pump Kick. Carter SuperKicks Bate. Smith with an Inside Out Lariat. Carter with a Uranage Slam. Carter tags in Smith.

Carter blasts Seven with The PK. Assisted MoonSault. Smith hooks both legs to score the first pinfall of this match. Smith tags in Carter. Carter with another PK for a two count. Seven kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Carter uppercuts Seven. Carter with a knife edge chop. Carter tags in Smith. Smith with two uppercuts. Smith bodyslams Seven. Smith tags in Carter. Assisted Splash for a two count. Carter kicks Seven in the ribs. Seven is displaying his fighting spirit. Carter nearly kicks Smith. Seven PowerBombs Carter. Seven nails Smith with The Back Fist. Carter stops Seven in his tracks. Carter avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Carter rocks Bate with a forearm smash. Carter with a Rolling Capo Kick. Carter tags in Smith. Smith with The Reverse PowerBomb. Carter with The Scissors Kick. Smith hooks the outside leg for a two count. Seven drops Smith with The Fake Out DDT. Bate and Carter are tagged in. Bate scores two elbow knockdowns. Carter fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Carter sends Bate to the corner. Bate knocks Smith off the apron. Bate crawls under Carter. Bate leapfrogs over Carter. Bate rolls Carter over for a two count. Bate with a running back elbow smash. Carter reverses out of the irish whip from Bate. Carter blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a Flying Uppercut to Smith. Bate hits The Exploder Suplex. Bate pops back on his feet. Bate with The Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Carter denies The Tyler Driver #97. Carter thrust kicks the midsection of Bate. Carter tags in Smith. Smith with The Pump Kick. Bate answers with a Double Rolling Capo Kick. Bate tags in Seven.

Stereo Bop and Bang. Stereo Tyler Drivers for a two count. Seven tags in Bate. Moustache Mountain connects with their Handspring Lariat/Dragon Suplex Combination to tie things up at 1-1. Bate tees off on Smith. Bate tags in Seven. Carter sends Bate tumbling to the floor. Smith with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Smith tags in Carter. Bate pulls Seven out of the ring. Assisted Asai MoonSault. Carter rolls Seven back into the ring. Flying Leg Lariat/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Carter tags in Smith. Carter goes for The Assisted 450 Splash, but Seven gets his knees up in the air. Seven with an inside cradle for a two count. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Double Lariat. Seven delivers The Seven Star Lariat. Seven hits The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Seven tags in Bate. Burning Hammer/Flying Knee Strike Combination for a two count. Bate kicks Carter out of the ring. Bate tags in Carter. Carter denies The Double Burning Hammer. Seven inadvertently knocks Bate off the ring apron. Smith rolls Seven over for a two count. Seven slaps Smith in the chest. Smith tags in Carter. Carter SuperKicks Seven. Seven back drops Smith over the top rope. Seven shoves Carter into Smith. Seven uses the middle rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Moustache Mountain via Pinfall

