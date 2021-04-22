WWE NXT UK Results 4/22/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Joe Coffey w/Gallus vs. Eddie Dennis w/Jay Melrose & Tyson T-Bone

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dennis backs Coffey into the ropes. Coffey with heavy bodyshots. Dennis applies a side headlock. Coffey whips Dennis across the ring. Coffey delivers The Pounce. Coffey is fired up. Coffey with two bodyshots. Coffey drives Dennis back first into the ring apron. Dennis uses the referee to his advantage. Dennis applies a side headlock. Coffey continues to attack the midsection of Dennis. Coffey with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dennis with a forearm smash across the back of Coffey’s neck. Dennis scores a judo throw. Dennis applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Dennis with a knee drop for a one count. Dennis grabs the cravate. Coffey bodyslams Dennis. Dennis avoids The Glasgow Sendoff. Dennis with The Cravate Suplex for a two count. Dennis kicks Coffey in the face. Dennis with a toe kick. Coffey and Dennis are trading back and forth shots.

Dennis scores the elbow knockdown. Dennis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dennis goes into the cover for a two count. Coffey is displaying his fighting spirit. Coffey goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Dennis counters with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Dennis stomps on Coffey’s face. Dennis is choking Coffey with his boot. Coffey relying on his boxing ability. Forearm Exchange. Coffey with a Rebound HeadButt. Coffey with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Coffey unloads two shoulder tackles. Coffey with a Belly to Back Suplex. Coffey with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Dennis denies The German Suplex.

Dennis kicks Coffey in the face. Coffey decks Dennis with a back elbow smash. Dennis connects with The Seven’s Bridge to pickup the victory. Coffey negates The Neck Stomp Driver. Coffey with a Driving SpineBuster. Coffey applies The Boston Crab. T-Bone and Melrose runs interference. Dennis rolls Coffey over for a two count. Coffey with a Deadlift German Suplex. Gallus starts brawling with Melrose and T-Bone. All hell is breaking loose in The BT Sports Studio. Coffey rocks Dennis with a forearm smash. Coffey with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Coffey hits The Glasow Sendoff. Coffey plants Dennis with All The Best For The Bells to pickup the victory. After the match, Gallus continues to brawl with Melrose and T-Bone.

Winner: Joe Coffey via Pinfall

– Joe Coffey is seeking another rematch with Rampage Brown.

– Emilia McKenzie Vignette.

– Next week on NXT UK, Aofie Valkyrie will battle Meiko Satomura. Gallus vs. Eddie Dennis, Jay Melrose, and Tyson T-Bone In A 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Rohan Raja will make his NXT UK debut next week.

Second Match: Dave Mastiff vs. Sam Gradwell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mastiff backs Gradwell into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Mastiff calls Gradwell a yogurt. Strong lockup. Mastiff applies a hammerlock. Gradwell with a back elbow smash. Gradwell shoves Mastiff. Gradwell talks smack to Mastiff. Mastiff with forearm shivers. Mastiff whips Gradwell across the ring. Mastiff with a running knee lift. Mastiff with a Two SomerSault Sentons for a two count. Mastiff applies a rear chin lock. Mastiff uppercuts Gradwell. Gradwell with clubbing elbow smashes. Mastiff with The Rolling Senton.

Mastiff goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Gradwell gets his knees up in the air. Gradwell with clubbing blows to Mastiff’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Gradwell drives his knee into Mastiff’s back for a two count. Gradwell toys around with Mastiff. Gradwell applies a rear chin lock. Gradwell grabs Mastiff’s beard. Mastiff HeadButts Gradwell. Mastiff drops Gradwell with The Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Mastiff ducks a clothesline from Gradwell. Mastiff with a forearm smash. Mastiff with a Running Lariat. Mastiff starts favoring his back. Gradwell drives Mastiff face first into the top rope. Gradwell connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sam Gradwell via Pinfall

Third Match: Jinny w/Joseph Conners vs. Dani Luna w/Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luna with two waist lock takedowns. Jinny decks Luna with a back elbow smash. Jinny slaps Luna in the face. Luna is pissed. Luna runs Jinny into the ropes. Jinny attacks Luna from behind. Jinny pulls Luna down to the mat. Jinny transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jinny repeatedly kicks Luna in the face. Jinny with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Jinny applies The Octopus Stretch. Jinny drives her knee into the midsection of Luna. Jinny with forearm shivers. Jinny hammers down on the back of Luna’s neck.

Jinny goes back to The Octopus Stretch. Luna dumps Jinny back first on the canvas. Jinny kicks Luna in the face. Luna with Two GutWrench Suplex’s. Luna with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Jinny fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Forearm Exchange. Slap Exchange. Luna with a Running Lariat. Luna gets distracted by Conners. Jinny kicks the right elbow of Luna. Jinny with The Rolling Capo Kick. Jinny connects with The La Magistral to pickup the victory. After the match, Jinny and Conners gangs up on Luna. Andrews and Webster storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Jinny via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Moustache Mountain vs. Noam Dar & Sha Samuels

Tyler Bate and Noam Dar will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bate with a deep arm-drag. Strong lockup. Bate applies a side headlock. Dar whips Bate across the ring. Bate drops Dar with a shoulder tackle. Bate with a deep arm-drag. Bate applies an arm-bar. Dar with a forearm smash. Samuels and Seven are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Samuels applies a side headlock. Seven whips Samuels across the ring. Samuels with a shoulder tackle. Samuels stomps on Seven’s face. Seven drops down on the canvas. Seven with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Seven bodyslams Samuels. Seven with The Leg Drop for a two count. Seven tags in Bate. Senton Party for a two count. Bate applies a wrist lock. Samuels with a forearm smash. Samuels hammers down on the back of Bate’s neck. Samuels tags in Dar. Dar kicks Bate in the gut. Dar with The Mid-Kick for a one count. Dar slams Bate’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dar with forearm shivers. Bate reverses out of the irish whip from Dar. Bate catches Dar in mid-air. Dar tags in Samuels. Bate goes for The Air Plane Spin, but Samuels gets in the way. Samuels with the irish whip. Samuels blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a diving european uppercut. Bate tags in Seven.

Seven ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Seven with a knife edge chop. Seven goes for The Seven Star Lariat, but Samuels counters with a Uranage Slam. Samuels is raining down haymakers. Samuels hooks both legs for a two count. Samuels brings Seven to the corner. Samuels tags in Dar. Dar kicks Seven in the gut. Dar paint brushes Seven. Following a snap mare takeover, Dar fish hooks Seven. Dar delivers The Garvin Stomp. Dar tags in Samuels. Samuels punches Seven in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Samuels kicks Seven in the back for a two count. Samuels tags in Dar. Dar repeatedly kicks Seven in the back. Seven is pissed. Dar kicks the left knee of Seven. Dar with clubbing shoulder blocks. Dar tags in Samuels. Samuels is throwing haymakers at Seven. Samuels bodyslams Seven for a two count. Seven with a blistering chop. Samuels with clubbing blows to Seven’s back for a two count.

Samuels drives his elbow into Seven’s chest. Samuels applies a rear chin lock. Samuels pulls Seven down to the mat. Samuels tags in Dar. Dar taunts Bate. Seven denies The Tyler Driver #97. Seven slaps Dar in the chest. Dar rocks Seven with a forearm smash. Seven with an open palm strike. Dar denies The Fake Out DDT. Dar with The Soccer Kick for a two count. Dar tags in Samuels. Samuels stomps on the right elbow of Seven. Samuels drives his knee into Seven’s back. Samuels with an elbow drop for a two count. Samuels applies a front face lock. Samuels tags in Dar. Dar with leaping forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Dar applies a rear chin lock. Dar with a Mid-Kick. Dar with clubbing elbow smashes. Seven unloads two knife edge chops. Seven drops Dar with The Fake Out DDT. Dar dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Seven decks Dar with a back elbow smash. Seven creates distance with The Dragon Suplex. Bate and Samuels are tagged in.

Bate ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Bate unloads a series of strikes. Bate with a running elbow smash. Samuels reverses out of the irish whip from Bate. Bate crawls under Samuels. Bate hits The Exploder Suplex. Bate pops back on his feet. Bate with The Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Seven dumps Dar out of the ring. Assisted PowerBomb for a two count. Bate tags in Seven. Bate goes for The Rebound Lariat, but Samuels counters with The SpineBuster. Dar nails Seven with The Pump Kick. Samuels connects with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Seven knocks Dar off the ring apron. Seven sends Samuels crashing to the outside. Seven tags in Bate. Seven lands The Suicide Dive. BIG STRONG BOI Splash. Moustache Mountain plants Samuels with The Flying Double Foot Stomp/Burning Hammer Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Moustache Mountain via Pinfall

