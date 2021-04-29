WWE NXT UK Results 4/29/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Teoman vs. Rohan Raja

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Raja drop steps into a snap mare takeover. Teoman avoids the front face lock. Teoman slaps Raja in the face. Teoman hyperextends the left shoulder of Raja. Teoman with a wrist lock takedown. Raja with a deep arm-drag. Teoman whips Raja across the ring. Raja rolls Teoman over for a two count. Raja applies an arm-bar. Teoman reverses out of the irish whip from Raja. Teoman side steps Raja into the turnbuckles. Raja slides under Teoman. Raja with a forearm smash. Raja with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Raja slaps Teoman in the face. Teoman with an openhand chop. Teoman brings Raja down to the mat. Teoman transitions into a ground and pound attack. Teoman stomps on the midsection of Raja. Teoman whips Raja across the ring. Teoman scores the elbow knockdown. Teoman kicks Raja in the back.

Teoman talks smack to Raja. Teoman with forearm shivers. Teoman whips Raja into the turnbuckles. Raja dives over Teoman. Raja ducks a clothesline from Teoman. Raja with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Teoman delivers a gut punch. Teoman drops Raja with The Sliding Forearm Smash for a two count. Teoman applies the cravate. Teoman with heavy bodyshots. Raja clotheslines Teoman. Raja scores the elbow knockdown. Raja with a running elbow smash. Raja dropkicks Teoman for a two count. Raja hits The SitOut SpineBuster for a two count. Teoman denies The Ripcord Forearm. Teoman dropkicks the left knee of Raja. Teoman connects with The Diving DDT. Teoman applies The CrossFace. Teoman hyperextends the left shoulder of Raja which forces the referee to call off the match.

Winner: Teoman via Referee Stoppage

– In the spirit of competition, Dave Mastiff challenged Ilja Dragunov to a match.

– Pretty Deadly Vignette.

– In three weeks, The A-Kid will put his NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship on the line against Tyler Bate.

– Next week on NXT UK, Nathan Frazer will be a special guest on Noam Dar’s Supernova Session. Also, we’ll see Amir Jordan vs. Kenny Williams In A Loser Leaves NXT UK Match.

– Trent Seven had a brief verbal confrontation with Sam Gradwell.

Second Match: Sha Samuels vs. Levi Muir

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Muir backs Samuels into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Samuels applies a side headlock. Samuels runs into Muir. Samuels drives his knee into the midsection of Muir. Samuels punches Muir in the back. Samuels with a straight right hand. Samuels whips Muir into the turnbuckles. Muir dives over Samuels. Muir ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Muir with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Muir bodyslams Samuels. Muir goes for a running elbow drop, but Samuels ducks out of the way. Samuels is putting the boots to Muir. Samuels with an elbow drop. Samuels with clubbing elbow smashes.

Samuels stands on the back of Muir’s neck. Samuels continues to kick Muir in the back. Samuels levels Muir with a Body Avalanche. Samuels drops Muir with The Running Lariat. Samuels applies a rear chin lock. Samuels hammers down on the left shoulder of Muir. Samuels applies an arm-bar. Muir kicks Samuels in the gut. Muir with two haymakers. Short-Arm Reversal by Samuels. Muir denies The Butcher’s Hook. Muir with two clotheslines. Muir with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Muir follows that with a knee drop. Muir applies The Torture Rack. Samuels fish hooks Muir. Muir kicks Samuels in the face. Samuels yanks Muir off the middle turnbuckle. Samuels connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sha Samuels via Pinfall

Third Match: Aoife Valkyrie vs. Meiko Satomura

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Satomura backs Valkyrie into the ropes. Satomura kicks the left hamstring of Valkyrie. Strong lockup. Satomura blocks a boot from Valkyrie. Satomura with a forearm smash. Satomura with a side headlock takeover. Valkyrie puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Satomura with an arm-bar takedown. Satomura grabs a side wrist lock. Satomura kicks the right wrist of Valkyrie. Test Of Strength. Valkyrie with a flurry of arm-drags. Valkyrie with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Satomura kicks Valkyrie in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Valkyrie applies a wrist lock. Satomura answers with the headscissors escape. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Satomura applies a side headlock. Valkyrie whips Satomura across the ring. Satomura drops Valkyrie with a leaping shoulder block.

Satomura with a Mid-Kick. Satomura sends Valkyrie to the corner. Satomura with a flying forearm smash. Valkyrie kicks Satomura in the face. Valkyrie cartwheels around Satomura. Valkyrie goes for the sunset flip, but Satomura counters with a foot stomp. Satomura goes for The Cross-Arm-Breaker, but Valkyrie rolls her over for a two count. Valkyrie with a waist lock go-behind. Following a snap mare takeover, Satomura applies a waist lock. Valkyire headbutts the midsection of Satomura. Valkyrie slides under The Big Boot. Valkyrie with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Valkyrie with a dropkick through the ropes. Valkyrie rolls Satomura back into the ring. Valkyrie hooks the outside leg for a two count. Valkyrie wraps her legs around Satomura’s shoulders. Satomura puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Short-Arm Reversal by Satomura. Satomura uppercuts Valkyrie. Satomura repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Valkyrie.

Satomura grapevines the legs of Valkyrie. Satomura applies The Indian Death Lock. Valkyrie grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Tip Up by Satomura. Satomura SuperKicks Valkyrie for a two count. Satomura drops Valkyrie with The Mid-Kick. Valkyrie avoids The Spinning Wheel Kick. Valkyrie with The Pele Kick for a two count. Satomura has Valkyrie perched on the top turnbuckle. Valkyrie connects with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Satomura dodges The Running Enzuigiri. Satomura hits The Back Drop Driver. Satomura kicks Valkyrie in the chest. Valkyrie decks Satomura with a back elbow smash. Valkyrie delivers The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyrie connects with The MoonSault for a two count. Satomura avoids The Peripeteia. Satomura with The DDT. Satomura with The Cartwheel Knee Drop. Valkyrie refuses to stay down. Satomura with The Mid-Kick. Satomura plants Valkyrie with The Scorpio Rising to pickup the victory.

Winner: Meiko Satomura via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Gallus vs. Symbiosis In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Joe Coffey and Jay Melrose will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey applies a wrist lock. Melrose with forearm shivers. Melrose tags in T-Bone. T-Bone applies a wrist lock. T-Bone with forearm shivers. T-Bone with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Coffey ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. Coffey with clubbing shoulder blocks. T-Bone kicks the left hamstring of Coffey. T-Bone with a straight right hand. T-Bone slams Coffey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. T-Bone tags in Dennis. Dennis applies a wrist lock. Coffey reverses the hold. Coffey brings Dennis down to the mat. Dennis avoids The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey uppercuts Dennis. Coffey grabs a wrist lock. Double Wrist Kick. Double Chop. Gallus works on the left wrist of Dennis. Coffey punches Dennis in the ribs. Coffey whips Dennis across the ring. T-Bone tags himself in. Dennis ducks a clothesline from Coffey. T-Bone attacks Coffey from behind. T-Bone with clubbing shoulder blocks. T-Bone with Two Exploder Suplex’s. T-Bone tags in Melrose. Melrose with a SpringBoard Axe Handle Strike. Melrose repeatedly stomps on Coffey’s chest. Melrose with a Falling HeadButt. Melrose tags in Dennis.

Dennis toys around with Coffey. Coffey HeadButts Dennis. Coffey and Dennis are running the ropes. Dennis kicks Coffey in the face. Dennis hits The Gunslinger for a two count. Dennis applies a front face lock. T-Bone tags himself in. T-Bone headbutts the ribs of Coffey. T-Bone punches Coffey in the back. T-Bone slams Coffey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. T-Bone tags in Melrose. Symbiosis is mauling Coffey in the corner. Melrose hooks the outside leg for a two count. Coffey is displaying his fighting spirit. Coffey denies the sunset flip. Melrose repeatedly kicks Coffey in the face. Melrose tags in T-Bone. Double Irish Whip. Coffey kicks T-Bone in the chest. Coffey dumps Melrose out of the ring. Coffey with rapid fire bodyshots. T-Bone. drives his knee into the midsection of Coffey. T-Bone knocks Mark off the apron. T-Bone drops Coffey with The Big Boot. T-Bone tags in Dennis. Coffey denies The Seven Bridge. Coffey kicks Dennis in the face. Coffey creates distance with The Flying Crossbody Block. Wolfgang and T-Bone are tagged in.

Wolfgang ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. Wolfgang with a series of left jabs. Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang knocks Melrose off the apron. Wolfgang with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Wolfgang punches Dennis. T-Bone fights out of the fireman’s carry position. T-Bone with The Fallaway Slam. T-Bone tags in Melrose. Melrose stops T-Bone in his tracks. Wolfgang uses his feet to create separation. Wolfgang tags in Mark. Mark clotheslines Melrose. Mark with two shoulder tackles. Mark with a Half Nelson Slam. Mark kicks T-Bone in the face. Mark with a double sledge. Mark with a running european uppercut. Mark follows that with The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Mark goes for The Chokeslam, but Melrose lands back on his feet. Melrose clotheslines the back of Mark’s neck. Melrose tags in Dennis. Dennis with a Twisting Slam for a two count. Dennis kicks Wolfgang off the apron. Simultaneous tag to Melrose. Symbiosis connects with their Powerslam/Diving HeadButt Combination for a two count. Coffey dumps Dennis out of the ring. T-Bone with The Big Boot. Mark shoves T-Bone out of the ring. Mark drops Melrose with The Leg Lariat. Mark with a Belly to Back Slam. Simultaneous tag to Coffey. Wolfgang with a Leaping Senton Splash. Wolfgang Spears T-Bone out of the ring. Coffey delivers The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey plants Melrose with All The Best For The Bells to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gallus via Pinfall

