WWE NXT UK Results 4/7/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Wild Boar vs. Primate w/Symbiosis

Rockers Punches. Forearm Exchange. Primate drives his knee into the midsection of Boar. Primate punches Boar in the back. Primate sends Boar to the corner. Primate with a corner clothesline. Boar decks Primate with a back elbow smash. Boar slams Primate’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Boar with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Boar with a Senton Splash. Boar transitions into a ground and pound attack. Boar with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Boar walks towards Dennis. Boar ducks a clothesline from Primate. Boar clotheslines Primate. Boar rolls Primate back into the ring. Primate with The Pop Up PowerBomb.

Primate kicks Boar in the face. Primate with a straight right hand. Primate whips Boar across the ring. Primate scores the elbow knockdown. Primate won’t allow Boar to gain momentum. Primate with the irish whip. Boar side steps Primate into the turnbuckles. Boar avoids the flying double axe handle strike. Boar with a Release German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Boar with a running shoulder block. Boar follows that with a Back Senton Splash. Boar knocks Tyson T-Bone off the ring apron. Dennis delivers the steel chain punch behind the referee’s back. Primate goes into the lateral press to pickup the victory. After the match. Symbiosis grabs Boar from behind. Dennis viciously whips Crews with the steel chain. Mark Andrews storms into the ring with a steel chair to make the save.

Winner: Primate via Pinfall

– Kenny Williams put worms inside of Sam Gradwell’s gym bag.

– Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz had a confrontation with Gallus.

– Xia Brookside and Eliza Alexander Vignette.

– In Two Weeks, Moustache Mountain will put their NXT UK Tag Team Titles on the line against Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter In A Two Out Of Three Falls Match.

Second Match: Wolfgang vs. Charlie Dempsey w/Rohan Raja

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Dempsey slaps Wolfgang in the face. Dempsey with a waist lock go-behind. Dempsey applies the cravate. Wolfgang drops Dempsey with a shoulder tackle. Dempsey drops down on the canvas. Wolgang applies a courting hold. Wolfgang transitions into a top wrist lock. Dempsey with a Hip Toss. Wolfgang keeps grasp of the courting hold. Dempsey backs Wolfgang into the turnbuckles. Dempsey with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dempsey continues to slap Wolfgang in the face. Forearm Exchange. Dempsey applies a side headlock. Wolfgang whips Dempsey across the ring. Dempsey runs into Wolfgang. Shoulder Block Exchange. Dempsey with a bodyscissors takedown. Dempsey sends Wolfgang into the ropes. Dempsey kicks Wolfgang in the ribs. Dempsey punches Wolfgang in the back for a two count.

Dempsey goes into the lateral press for a two count. Dempsey applies a top wrist lock. Wolfgang with clubbing blows to Dempsey’s back. Dempsey sits on top of Wolfgang. Wolfgang sends Dempsey back first into the canvas. Uppercut Exchange. Wolfgang goes back to the courting hold. Wolfgang with a Wrist Lock Suplex. Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang follows that with a flying double axe handle strike. Wolfgang with The Running Senton Splash for a two count. Wolfgang goes for The Spear, but Dempsey counters with two sharp knee strikes. Dempsey scores the ankle pick. Dempsey applies the toe and ankle hold. Dempsey drops his weight on the back of Wolfgang’s left knee. Wolfgang with a snap mare escape. Wolfgang with forearm shivers. Wolfgang with a Vertical Suplex. Wolfgang gets distracted by Raja. Wolfgang blasts Raja off the ring apron. Dempsey connects with The Bridging Butterfly Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey via Pinfall

Third Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Roderick Strong For The WWE NXT UK Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dragunov applies a side headlock. Strong walks Dragunov into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dragunov avoids the knife edge chop. Test Of Strength. Dragunov with an arm-drag takeover. Dragunov backs Strong into the ropes. Strong dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Dragunov grabs a side headlock. Strong whips Dragunov across the ring. Strong goes for The Flash Knee, but Dragunov holds onto the ropes. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong applies a wrist lock. Dragunov with a single leg takedown. Dragunov applies a toe and ankle hold. Strong kicks Dragunov in the face. Stalemate in the ropes. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Dragunov with an arm-bar takedown for a one count. Dragunov drops Strong with a Leaping Boot. Strong sends Dragunov shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Strong sends Dragunov face first into the steel ring steps. Strong rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Strong stomps on the right elbow of Dragunov. Strong applies a top wrist lock. Second Chop Exchange. Strong kicks Dragunov in the gut. Strong stomps on Dragunov’s back. Strong with The Shoulder Breaker. Strong is trying to keep Dragunov grounded. Strong fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dragunov backs Strong into the turnbuckles. Dragunov unloads a series of knife edge chops. Dragunov goes for a Jumping Knee Strike, but Strong counters with a BackBreaker for a two count. Strong applies a rear chin lock. Strong drives his knee into Dragunov’s back. Strong punches Dragunov in the back. Strong toys around with Dragunov. Dragunov chops the knees of Strong. Dragunov with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Strong with desperation up kicks. Dragunov hits The Torpedo Moscow. Dragunov pulls Strong to the center of the ring. Strong denies the single leg crab. Dragunov applies The Heel Hook. Strong repeatedly kicks Dragunov in the face.

Dragunov with a falling forearm smash for a two count. Dragunov applies The Stretch Muffler. Dragunov is raining down forearms. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s. Dragunov follows that with The Gotch Lift Suplex. Strong avoids The Torpedo Moscow. Strong yanks Dragunov out of the ring. Strong with The Uranage Slam into the steel ring steps. Strong rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Strong hooks the outside leg for a two count. Strong with a knife edge chop. Strong puts Dragunov on the top turnbuckle. Strong and Dragunov are trading back and forth shots. Strong with a BackBreaker across the top turnbuckle pad for a two count. Strong with three running forearm smashes. Dragunov answers with Two Step Up Enzuigiri’s. Dragunov is fired up. Dragunov with two blistering chops. Dragunov with The Spinning Back Fist. Strong responds with The Flash Knee. Dragunov connects with The Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Champion, Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

