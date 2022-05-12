WWE NXT UK Results 5/12/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Gallus vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter

Mark Coffey and Oliver Carter will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mark backs Carter into the turnbuckles. Mark tags in Joe. Joe immediately attacks the midsection of Carter. Joe applies a wrist lock. Joe tags in Mark. Double Chop. Mark applies a wrist lock. Carter kicks Mark in the chest. Carter applies a side headlock. Mark whips Carter across the ring. Carter with a Headscissors Takeover. Carter with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Carter mocks Gallus. Carter with a deep arm-drag. Carter applies an arm-bar. Carter tags in Smith. Assisted Seated Senton. Smith with a wrist lock takedown. Smith drops his weight on the left shoulder of Mark. Smith tags in Carter. Smith whips Mark across the ring. Smith drops down on the canvas. Carter dropkicks Mark for a two count. Carter applies a wrist lock. Mark goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Carter holds onto the ropes. Mark uppercuts Carter. Mark tags in Joe. Gallus goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Smith gets in the way. Stereo Dropkicks from Smith and Carter. Galls regroups on the outside. Carter tags in Smith.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Joe with rapid fire bodyshots. Smith whips Joe across the ring. Joe with a running shoulder tackle. Joe teep kicks Smith into the ropes. Joe with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Joe with The Stinger Splash. Joe sends Smith to the corner. Joe with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Joe applies a front face lock. Joe reverses out of the irish whip from Smith. Joe drops down on the canvas. Joe leapfrogs over Smith. Smith with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Joe is favoring his left knee. Smith tags in Carter. Carter with a slingshot shoulder tackle for a one count. Joe is displaying his fighting spirit. Carter delivers the chop block. Carter attacks the left knee of Joe. Carter tags in Smith. Smith hyperextends the left leg of Joe. Joe with an inside cradle for a two count. Smith with a double leg takedown. Smith drops his weight on the left leg of Joe. Smith applies a spinning toe hold. Smith hooks the outside leg for a two count. Joe with heavy bodyshots. Joe with the backslide cover for a two count. Smith nails Joe with The Pump Kick. Smith knocks Mark off the ring apron.

Smith tags in Carter. Assisted 450 Splash for a two count. Carter blasts Joe with The PK. Smith and Carter goes for The Silly String, but Joe gets his knees up in the air. Carter tags in Smith. Smith stops Joe in his tracks. Smith applies a front face lock. Smith kicks Joe in the face. Smith tags in Carter. Joe creates distance with a Back Body Drop. Joe tags in Mark. Mark with two clotheslines. Mark with a cross chop. Mark follows that with a Half Nelson Slam to Smith. Mark with a Running Uppercut to Carter. Mark with a Running Hip Attack. Mark drops Carter with The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Mark goes for The Full Nelson Slam, but Carter counters with a deep arm-drag. Carter with a Rolling Capo Kick. Carter tags in Smith. Mark avoids The Pump Kick. Mark with a Belly to Back Suplex. Mark whips Smith across the ring. Mark with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Mark tags in Joe. Gallus hits The Total Elimination for a two count. Carter dumps Mark out of the ring. Carter with The Slingshot Pescado. Joe slips off the top turnbuckle. Smith with a chop block. Smith tags in Carter. Smith and Carter connects with The Assisted MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter via Pinfall

– In two weeks, The A-Kid will battle Charlie Dempsey In A British Rounds Match.

– Lash Legend had a backstage confrontation with Emilia McKenzie.

– Damon Kemp has some unfinished business with Sha Samuels.

Second Match: Ivy Nile vs. Nina Samuels

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nile backs Samuels into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Samuels tugs on Nile’s hair. Nile ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Samuels puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Samuels ducks a clothesline from Nile. Samuels hangs the back of Nile’s neck off the top rope. Samuels transitions into a ground and pound attack. Samuels mocks Nile. Samuels with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Samuels with a Running Neck Snap for a two count.

Samuels applies the cravate. Samules fish hooks Nile. Nile delivers her combination offense. Nile drops Samuels with two shoulder tackles. Nile whips Samuels across the ring. Nile catches Samuels in mid-air. Nile with The Fallaway Slam. Nile pops back on her feet. Nile with a flying forearm smash. Nile with a Running Hook Kick for a two count. Samuels responds with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Nile punches Samuels. Samuels slaps Nile in the face. Nile is pissed. Nile connects with The Dragon Sleeper Cutter. Nile makes Samuels tap out to The Dragon Sleeper.

Winner: Ivy Nile via Submission

Third Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Jordan Devlin For The WWE NXT UK Championship. The Loser Must Leave NXT UK

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dragunov with aa double leg takedown. Devlin with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dragunov answers with an arm-bar takedown. Dragunov applies a side headlock. Devlin backs Dragunov into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dragunov ducks a clothesline from Devlin. Dragunov with a side takedown. Dragunov grabs a side headlock. Devlin walks Dragunov into the ropes. Hair Pull Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Devlin drives Dragunov back first into the turnbuckles. Devlin puts Dragunov on the top turnbuckle. Devlin rakes the eyes of Dragunov. Devlin slaps Dragunov in the chest. Devlin with a straight right hand. Chop Exchange. Dragunov with clubbing blows to Devlin’s back. Dragunov and Devlin are trading back and forth shots. Devlin drills Dragunov with The BrainBuster on the top turnbuckle pad. Dragunov regroups on the outside. Devlin rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Devlin repeatedly kicks Dragunov in the back. Devlin talks smack to Dragunov. Devlin sends Dragunov face first into the canvas. Devlin with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Devlin with a forearm/knee lift combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Dragunov. Dragunov with a knife edge chop. Devlin denies The Vertical Suplex. Devlin with an elbow drop. Following a snap mare takeover, Devlin with a Running Leg Drop. Devlin slaps Dragunov in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Devlin applies a waist lock. Dragunov with three sharp elbow strikes. Devlin ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Dragunov is favoring his neck. Devlin with a knife edge chop. Standing Switch Exchange. Dragunov goes for The Constantine Special, but Devlin counters with The Standing Spanish Fly. Second Chop Exchange. Devlin with a forearm smash. Dragunov denies The Cloverleaf. Dragunov repeatedly kicks Devlin in the face. Devlin repeatedly stomps on the back of Dragunov’s neck. Devlin applies the single leg crab. Dragunov with desperation up kicks. Dragunov breaks free with a downward forearm. Dragunov with clubbing elbow smashes. Standing Switch Exchange. Dragunov with three back elbow smashes. Dragunov with three running clotheslines. Devlin HeadButts Dragunov. Dragunov delivers The Constantine Special. Dragunov with a Release German Suplex.

Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov follows that with Two More German Suplex’s. Dragunov gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Devlin sends Dragunov crashing to the outside. Devlin kicks Dragunov in the back. Devlin with The Asai MoonSault. Devlin rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Devlin with The Slingshot Reverse Cutter for a two count. Slugfest in the corner. Dragunov with The SuperPlex. Dragunov with a falling forearm smash for a two count. Devlin avoids The Torpedo Moscow. Devlin connects with The Torpedo Moscow. The referee counted the three, but Dragunov had his foot under the bottom rope. Johnny Saint tells the referee to restart the match. Devlin is apoplectic. Dragunov HeadButts Devlin. Dragunov goes for The Torpedo Moscow, but Devlin counters with The Canadian Destroyer. Devlin with The BrainBuster for a two count. Devlin goes for The 450 Splash, but Dragunov ducks out of the way. Dragunov with a Running HeadButt. Dragunov delivers his combination offense. Devlin HeadButts Dragunov. Dragunov with a Release German Suplex. Dragunov plants Devlin with The Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Champion, Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

